President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court….

“Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American President can make.” – President Donald J. Trump
THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR THE COURT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett will serve the American people with honor and distinction on the Supreme Court.
* Judge Barrett’s extensive experience as a professor and litigator, record of academic success, and outstanding judicial record make her an excellent choice to serve on the Supreme Court.
+ Judge Barrett is currently serving the American people on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
* Judge Barrett has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislating from the bench.
+ Judge Barrett’s excellent judicial record shows she will protect the rights of Americans and defend the rule of law.
* Judge Barrett’s character and work ethic have earned her awards and bipartisan praise from the legal community.
+ Judge Barrett’s colleagues at Notre Dame Law School signed a letter supporting her 2017 nomination, calling her “a model of the fair, impartial and sympathetic judge.”
+ In 2017, a bipartisan group of law professors – including professors from Harvard and Stanford and other law schools around the country – urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Judge Barrett to the Seventh Circuit, describing her work as “rigorous, fair-minded, respectful, and constructive.”
+ The American Bar Association rated Judge Barrett as “well qualified” in 2017.
EXCEPTIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett brings a wealth of experience from her time in private practice, academia, and public service.
* Since 2017, Judge Barrett has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit after she was nominated by President Trump and confirmed on a bipartisan vote.
* Judge Barrett was appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to sit on the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure, where she served from 2010 to 2016.
* After graduating from law school, Judge Barrett clerked for D.C. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman and for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
* Judge Barrett practiced both trial and appellate litigation in Washington, D.C. at Miller, Cassidy, Larroca, & Lewin, and at Baker Botts.
* Judge Barrett worked for more than 15 years in academia, shaping the next generation of legal minds and supporting the professional development of her students.
PROVEN RECORD OF SUCCESS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has received numerous awards as a result of her excellence as a legal scholar and professor.
* Judge Barrett graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Law School and received the Hoynes Prize for achieving the best record in scholarship, deportment, and achievement.
+ At Rhodes College, Judge Barrett graduated with multiple highly respected honors, including induction into Phi Beta Kappa.
* At Notre Dame Law School, she received the John M. Olin Fellowship for aspiring academics and earned a tenure-track faculty position.
+ Judge Barrett was later awarded the Diane & M.O. Miller, II Research Chair in Law.
* Three graduating classes at Notre Dame Law have selected Judge Barrett as the “Distinguished Professor of the Year.”
* Judge Barrett served as a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the University of Virginia Law School.
* Judge Barrett’s scholarly work has been published in several prominent journals, including the Columbia Law Review, Virginia Law Review, and Texas Law Review.
Lagao next?
To replace the wise Latrina.
She wouldn’t have been on the Federalist Society’s list if she weren’t deep state approved. When she shows her true colors, spare us with the “they must have something on her” stuff like we hear with Roberts. She isn’t really conservative so don’t expect her to vote like one when it matters.
On what do you base you statement that she is not conservative?
I see what you did there.
Me too LOL
If it must be a female, Allison Jones Rushing please.
One if these days us Evangelicals will get a bone thrown our way. Maybe.
I bet Piglosi shit and pissed her undies today, the same with Chuck FU Schumer.
Now, NO Judiciary Committee hearings. Just a Senate floor vote to confirm.
We’re watching, Mitch.
I respectfully disagree. ACB can more than hold her own against the senate commies. Let them all further reveal just how depraved they are by mistreating such an excellent nominee. That will magnify the power of the coming Trump re-election landslide victory.
There’s nothing that isn’t already known that will be revealed by subjecting this woman, and potentially her family, to another production of the Swamp Circus. Absolutely nothing to gain from it.
At some point, “no, you will not” has to be said, and meant. One can only hope the will is there.
Read somewhere on a blog this morning that the plan was for the Dems to boycott the hearings. Great! That childish petulant tactic will reinforce their spoiled brat image and at the same time, eliminate the slanderous bile they typically hurl at Republican nominees. A twofer!!
If that’s the case, then all we have to do is have 51 Senators there for the vote and 50 can vote present and 1 for and she’s nominated 1-0. That would make them look like fools.
Voice vote
Voice vote
I also respectfully disagree. She’s a big girl and this ain’t her first rodeo. Buck up and let’s show just how depraved the Democrats are. I believe we can do nothing but gain as a result of their BS.
Justice Kavanaugh went through hell but at the end of the day, the Democrats showed people just how scummy they are and I believe it was a net positive for us. Also, I bet Kavanaugh may have some feelings that, all things being equal, will come back to haunt the Dems. Maybe Judge Barrett will walk away with the same perspective.
Agreed Martin. Reminds me of a song from awhile back…now I remember…
ACB. It’s easy as 123. It’s simple as do re mi, ACB, 123….
Quite simply, ‘The debate is over’.
Let the memes be free.
Michael Jackson song. 😊
2 sides of the coin in a hearing.
GOP Senate can also highlight her skills and strengths and why she will be an outstanding member of the USSC.
The Left has nothing besides attacking her religion and look where that got them the first time around during the Circuit court hearing?
There is more to gain to move forward with a hearing then the downside.
PDJT knows this!
You both make good points. This is exciting but something we need to understand…..this nomination is a microcosm of the General Election. If we fail to get her thru for some reason it will become a rally cry for leftists. And perhaps a deflation point for us. This is do or die I suspect.
Barrett has already been through this, and the Court resumes November 1st.
LikeLike
Yep…they gave up the courtesy of getting a committee hearing with their actions during the Kavanaugh travesty. Besides, they recently vetted and voted on her in 2017.
There is no benefit in allowing the dems to disparage her and have it broadcast on the MSM outlets.
Play hardball.
Wonder if Christine will reappear, say she was mistaken about Bret and it was really Amy who attacked her. The media will parrot any lie the Democrats put out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OneFD,
Agreed. No oral hearings are needed. No need for oral hearings. All hearings should be in writing. McConnell should ask that the dems to submit written questions to her. And that she give written answers. And vote to confirm on Friday.
No lying or cheating. No hysteronics and no dragging her name through the mud.
Done.
Imho, next to the Second Coming, will be the day we throw sleazy Mitch out of Washington FOREVER! My only regret the Taxpayers can not seize all his perks, retirement benefits and life long living expenses. But there is still Gitmo(hope)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bypassing the hearings will hurt Trump and down ballot.
Yes, the no nothings will state that the repubs are pushing
her through rapidly because there is something to hide.
EXCELLENT CHOICE
I wish this fine woman success and courage. Thank you President Trump for this excellent choice.
The nation is well-served and in need of lawfulness and wisdom.
The lib nastiness is over the top. Saw a Twitter thread where they were debating how many children were too many to still be able to do the work she will do.
To all eeyore’s, she’s a million times better than RBG.
Yes but does she like beer like Bart Okavanaugh????
I will bring the ice!
She’ll be fine. In my heart, I know that having strict Constitutionalists on the Supreme Court is what is best for our country.
But is it wrong for me to fantasize about getting a Justice who finds a way to rule in favor of the Conservative cause? Just once? The politically liberal Justices almost always further their own partisan beliefs, and the Democrat Party.
Michael Avenatti claims that when he was putting himself thru college as a male stripper he met Amy Coney. Avenatti was headlining the Men in Motion Review and Amy put 3 $1 bills in his sock filled g string. When she put the bills in his leather g string she touched little Mike. The incident has traumatized him for decades. He developed a fear of women and ED. Or stuff like that…..
LikeLiked by 11 people
LOL!
That Dog don’t hunt anymore!!
Which dog are you talking about?
He was going to come forward but then he consulted with his beach friends.
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca7/20-2175/20-2175-2020-09-03.html#
Here’s the lockdown ruling everyone is talking about whenever ACB is brought up. I’ll let people read it themselves and decide for themselves what to think about it.
Would you be kind enough, for those of the feeble minded among us, to ‘splain it?
It’s a typical example of judicial sophistry, ignoring the spirit of the law and finding a letter of the law to support the position of the judge, which in this is case is that it’s fine for the Governor to strip the Constitutional rights of the citizens as long as they call it an emergency, and if there’s any way to claim the citizen doesn’t have an urgent need to exercise a particular right– for example nobody has an urgent need to go to church– that right can be stripped for an indefinite period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You need to read the Illinois constitution; all sorts of craziness
there.
That’s actually not at all what the decision says. In fact it upholds preferential treatment for religious services under the governor’s lockdown orders. The troubling part is the ruling’s reasoning as to why the lockdown measures are Constitutional at all (see my comment below).
I’m also worried about what this decision portends but it’s important to get it right.
I read through it quickly and it looks like a well-reasoned opinion that correctly avoids judicial activism.
Local elections have consequences–this is the biggest lesson and tragedy of 2020. Governors and Mayors have either made or broken our worlds with their orders. They have “health experts” on staff to support them. Without significant science to counter the “health experts” almost anything these locally elected officials do is within their “police power,” meaning power to act for general public safety within their localities. As long as it’s equally applied and there’s a “reasonable” relationship between the actions and an avowed public safety interest, Feds are mandated to stay out of it. That’s ordinarily a good and conservative thing. Remember, we want limited federal government and even more limited federal judiciary–no “whacktivist” judges, please! I have minor concerns about her backbone on some issues, including death penalty and abortion, but those concerns are, indeed, minor compared with the more important devotion to reading and enforcing the Constitution as it was written.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s hardly good and conservative to uphold a 6 month and counting lockdown not based on science and contrary to decades of best practices in epidemiology, and with exceptions for BLM and Antifa, based on a 1905 vaccine case that had at best a tangential relationship to the facts before the court. This was pure judicial activism. The court decided what result it wanted then made up reasoning to support it. Under established constitutional law, local governments can’t shut down churches and businesses indefinitely based on speculative concerns that everyone knows are political.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Again, read the Illinois constitution and look at all the
craziness there. In fact, everyone should look in to their
own state’s constitution. How do you think these govs
and mayors are getting away with their draconian orders?
And you “know” they did that, correct? You are certain about the “science”. Please let them know of your expertises so we can put this to an end.
Some just have to have their own personal idea of “perfection” at all times. Perfection isn’t even a thing when it comes to people.
The bottom line is that she isn’t at all RBG, the rotten evil leftist now being absolutely glorified to the point of nausea, and she will be fine in the position.
I’d safe it’s a respectably “safe” opinion. Read the PA Stickman decision to see how it can be approached differently. Application of law may be constrained by precedent, but it’s not merely a mechanical exercise.
Thanks for posting the decision.
As I see it, this is the hair-raising statement:
“At least at this stage of the pandemic, Jacobson takes off the table any general challenge to EO43 based on the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection of liberty. Like the order designed to combat the smallpox epidemic, EO43 is an order designed to address a serious public‐health crisis.”
Jacobson is a century-old SCOTUS decision affirming the Constitutionality of forced vaccinations to combat small pox. Subsequently, that decision was a predicate for affirming the Constitutionality of other government measures taken to “protect the public”: forced sterilizations and later Japanese internment.
Defenders of ACB point out that as an appellate court judge, she is required to follow precedent, and Jacobson remains binding law — even recently cited by Roberts in the context of Covid. They point out that we cannot fairly conclude she would re-affirm the precedent on SCOTUS, where she would have the freedom to over-turn it.
Critics point out that, unlike the ACB Illinois decision, an appellate judge in PA managed to rule AGAINST draconian Covid measures in his state, in a masterful decision that avoided reliance on Jacobson, in what appears to be a sound ruling (ie, not likely to be over-turned). Critics also point out that with Roberts appearing to embrace Jacobson, that puts him on the side of the liberals and if ACB goes that way too — welcome to our new Medical Tyranny.
Those worried about ACB (and I put myself in that camp) also take note of a reputation for predictably siding with authority (ie, government or corporate against individual rights). When a judge’s decision can be predicted based on the parties, the strong inference is that they are swayed by who’s in front of them and not solely faithful application of the Constitution. It also worries me that many DC elites that hate Trump are fawning over her, including law professor Noah Feldman, who was one of the “expert witnesses” against Trump in the recent impeachment.
Let me add here, to try to fend off some hate: ACB is eminently qualified and by all appearances, a lovely, generous and virtuous person. She is reportedly a consensus builder with her sound reasoning and clear writing. That is ALL GOOD. My skepticism solely concerns her jurisprudence, which IMO is fair game for good faith scrutiny and skepticism. I hope we discover that she is a Justice in the mold of Alito/Scalia and not Roberts.
No hate but concern also. The Constitution is a document enumerating powers and a contract between the government and the people; if it’s not in there the government doesn’t have it. Thus one needs to cite Article, Section and Clause that says any such so-called order (COVID mandates e.g.) by any entity of government is constitutional. There is exactly one suspension of civil liberties and pre-existing rights allowed by the Constitution: That of Habeas Corpus, and only in the event of invasion or rebellion (Article I, Section 9.) A virus is neither an invasion or rebellion by definition as it lacks sentience. I do hope she is or will be a strict Constitutionalist.
Love me some VSGPDJT…….
LikeLiked by 11 people
I have checked out some of the left wing sites and they have certainly worked themselves into a rit of fealous jage.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well that signal’s to me that she is the PERFECT CHOICE!!
Got get’em Your Honor!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I forwarded this comment to a nephew of mine who will definitely enjoy your “turn of phrase”!
Thanks for taking one for the team!
ACB may have to, coming up, but I doubt she was in Antarctica for the Kav hearings, and she still said yes. Courage counts a lot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
WTF! Not fake. Vicious lies!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it in today’s world of politics:
The D’s don’t give a damn if it is a bold-faced lie, (with documented proof).
They just continue the lie, lie, lie, lie, lie and shove it in our faces as if we were complete morons and believe every syllable.
Then they double-down on the lie and laugh in our faces because we are deplorables and completely stupid.
At some point in time………..(fill in the blank).
Wait until they overturn Roe vs Wade. The Liberal loons will commit mass suicide.
“……left wing sites…..have worked themselves into a rit….” No reason to expose her and the nation to this rage in a Hearing. They’re going fire flack at her in the media just as much as they would in a Hearing. She is directly ‘over target’ and they are firing missiles at her already. They will be calling her an ex-pole dancer at strip clubs………3, 2 , 1.
I can’t imagine Judge Amy Coney Barrett whining that she suffers from “low-grade depression” for which President Trump is partly to blame, even after going through the Depravity Party gauntlet/meat grinder on her way to being confirmed at as a Justice of the Supreme Court.
How depressed would former First Lady Michelle Obama be if her husband’s political adversaries splashed nude photos of her in the tabloid media in the lead-up to the 2008 Presidential election, rather than feature her high-tone visage on the cover of major women’s magazine every month for eight years. Indeed, the first time she allows herself to be photographed for the first time with a near-natural Afro hairstyle, it’s associated with a sob story about … depression. Analyze THAT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“How depressed would former First Lady Michelle Obama be if her husband’s political adversaries splashed nude photos of her …”
I don’t know, but I would sure be depressed, not to mention horrified at something I could never unsee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody wants to see “her” thing… just sayn.
We should be praying for ACB, for strength and wisdom. She will be put through the fire.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Metairie, LA is on the map! Harry Lee would be so proud! https://vimeo.com/11882134
What a day!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I want to see a hearing so the Lefties can make complete and utter fools of themselves in front of the Nation.
Great choice Mr. President!!
Best wishes to her, and I hope she will serve our nation well.
My most favorite comment that ACB made was, ” I love the United States and I love the Constitution”. Seems like an excellent sign to me.
Just look at her Family, then look at her smile, then into her eyes, with windows of her Soul, she is an Angel with Big Wings!
This is all fine and dandy, but is she 1 / 1,024th American Indian? Did she ever get arrested trying to break Nelson Mandela out of prison? Have any of her sons ever made their fortune in China or Ukraine? I didn’t think so. She would never make it in this world as a Democrat.
Ladies and Gentleman,
Introducing the Indomitable ACB.
Lordy, even Wolf Blitzer was impressed.
Impressive in all aspects. Was happy Amy’s comments began by paying respects to RBG by saying the flag was still at half mast. She put that to rest and delivered her comments to perfection.
As always, our Beloved President was-first class in every way. Was happy that Mrs. Scalia and Secretary Eugene Scalia were there. Always happy to honor Justice Antonin Scalia and his service and his memory on these occasions.
We are all counting on Senator Lindsey Graham to ensure that the hearings are respectful.
The Nation is watching. May God bless the United States of America and its people.
Is it me or do Republican women look a heck of a lot better than democrat females?
You’re just now picking up on this? 😉
yup pretty much.bout the only dem i can think of thats even somewhat in the ballpark is tulsi.
It’s not you, we do! 😂😂
It’s because they are happy. Liberals are miserable inside, and it shows in their faces.
My most sincere prayer is she rules like Justice Clarence Thomas, since he has almost never disappointed me!
Amy Coney Barrett has voted 99% of the time from the bench for the state against the individual and for big business against the consumer. She gutted Do Not Call. The oligarchy has now the majority on SCOTUS.
Is that what Scalia did?
It is foolish to act as though you know what the future will bring. You may have reason to doubt, but there’s also reason to be hopeful that she will use her reason to defend the Constitution. She is a decent person and will serve with honor.
She didn’t go to Harvard Law. That alone is a point in her favor.
And it posted 4 times because WordPress would not log me in and when it did… Sigh and sorry…
It was worth saying 4 more times, too.
‘You can always tell a Harvard Grad, but you can’t tell them much.’
She didn’t go to Harvard Law. That alone is a point in her favor.
She didn’t go to Harvard Law. That alone is a point in her favor.
She didn’t go to Harvard Law. That alone is a point in her favor.
ACB bashing in full force now.
Including the bashing by eeyorish trolls on CTH.
Kendi Accuses Amy Coney Barrett Of ‘Colonialism’ For Adopting From Haiti
I assume he too has adopted children from Haiti?
How come his bookshelf is emptied? Hmm…
Including by some here.
An excellent jurist, I am sure.
And no doubt, with her academic background, quite familiar with Joseph Story’s Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States. I was looking through my copy and it hit me how bad a shape we are in. This copy is abridged to a single volume for use in colleges and high schools.
High schools? I doubt most high school students these days have enough of a command of the english language to comprehend even the simplest discussions in this tome.
It is so great to see an evangelical leader endorse this wonderful conservative, prolife, Christ-centered woman for SCOTUS when her only opposition seems to be coming from DEMS and a relative few butt-hurt evangelicals who are ticked off because they didnt get a “bone thrown their way”.
Anti-Catholic bigots, abortion supporters and the usual assortment of leftwing nuts and socialists are the ones leading opposition to her nomination and confirmation.
God bless PDJT for working to restore a reverence for God, faith and LIFE to this country!
Supremely qualified! Seems to be one of those rare individuals that everyone likes & wants to call friend. The thing that caught my ear & made me smile listening to her speech, “I clerked for Justice Scalia; his judicial philosophy, is my judicial philosophy too.”
The art of the deal is the art of the possible. ACB also has been through a tough confirmation hearing where her faith was viciously questioned. Lagoa has not.
I really don’t care how she voted. I care only how she interpreted the facts.
Bill Maher on Amy Barrett
“We’ll be saying this name a lot, I’m sure, because she’s a f—ing nut,” he said.
“Religion. I was right about that one too,” he continued. “Amy Coney Barrett, Catholic. Really Catholic, I mean really, really Catholic. Like speaking in tongues. Like she doesn’t believe in condoms which she has in common with Trump because he doesn’t either. I remember that from Stormy Daniels.”
https://www.thewrap.com/bill-maher-says-amy-coney-barrett-is-a-f-ing-nut/
Maher’s source of leftists’ talking points:
( Heidi Schlumpf. She’s the executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter )
“Coral Anika Theill was a People of Praise member for five years, from 1979 to 1984, after being forced to join the organization by her then-husband. She documented her experience in her memoir titled Bonsheá: Making Light of the Dark.”
Source articles:
“Who Is Amy Barrett? Front-Runner to Replace RBG Is Anti-Abortion Member of Patriarchal Catholic Group”
https://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/23/heidi_schlumpf_amy_coney_barrett
“People of Praise: Former Member of Group Tied to SCOTUS Front-Runner Amy Barrett Calls It a “Cult”
https://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/23/coral_anika_theill_people_of_praise
Frankly, I come to CTH so I don’t have to read this trash.
Agreed
Maher is the f*cking nut.
So many great memes –
ACB for the win. Can’t get enough winning. Thank you, PDT. I agree – the most important thing a POTUS can do is fill judicial seats, especially on the SC. Now let’s get the scum arrested and win the election.
What is wrong with some of the folks here. Jeez. You get a pretty solid strict constructionist and you’re upset. This is what’s wrong with R’s and Conservatives, you all demand purity. You can’t be supportive without essentially undercutting or finding fault (talking to you Ben Shapiro too). Who do you think Jeb! would have nominated – Merrick Garland to get along, of course. Go vote for Biden, then.
And a further thought – this pretty much checkmates Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski to vote and vote Yes. Anything else, and Susan loses all R women, so she’ll be toast. And Gov. Sarah Palin licking her chops to go after Murky if she votes against 2 of President Trump’s nominees.
Murkowski already backpedaling –
Funny how that happens almost immediately after Palin talks about running against Murkowski.
I think the fear is what usually happens with any pick. That they won’t rule as they have portrayed to people they will. I have read the objections of folks here and Robert Barnes, and the truth is, we just never know.
All I know is she said she loves the United States and the Constitution…so I’m going to take that as she will vote/rule to “keep America America”…and that’s what is most important to me right now.
Listen you spineless weak kneed jelly nuts Senate Repubs.If you do nothing else this year VOTE her in. This week. No hearing,no reaching across the aisle, no debates.No witnesses. You are up against demonic forces. Time to get ruthless. They will be with YOU.
that’s hysterical
January 2018, cover story of the National Law Journal. It was titled The Great Reshaping: How the Trump Administration is Changing the Game on Judicial Nominations. And it depicted portraits of then-Justice Gorsuch, and Judges Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Willett.
https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/2018/01/02/the-great-reshaping-how-trump-is-changing-the-game-on-judicial-nominations/
I have nothing but disdain for Gorsuch since he changed the definition of sex to include “genda identity” in an employment law case. He did so mocking the Congress of 1964 stating that they lacked “imagination”
Gorsuchs’ decision will greatly effect our nation in years to come in ways unpredictable right now and will certainly up end the definition of sex in an upcoming Title 9 case.
Years ago, Scalia criticized the court for overturning a Texas sodomy law.
“In his dissent of that ruling, Justice Antonin Scalia angrily warned that if the court was willing to strike down sodomy laws, other state laws on moral choices could soon be lifted, among them gay marriage. He wrote:”
“State laws against bigamy, same-sex marriage, adult incest, prostitution, masturbation, adultery, fornication, bestiality, and obscenity … every single one of these laws is called into question by today’s decision.”
“He further argued”:
“If moral disapprobation of homosexual conduct is ‘no legitimate state interest’ for purposes of proscribing that conduct … what justification could there possibly be for denying the benefits of marriage to homosexual couples exercising ‘[t]he liberty protected by the Constitution?’
She is great on right to life. How is she on the 2nd amendment? There are some bad laws that need overturning in blue states.
