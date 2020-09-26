President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court….

“Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American President can make.” – President Donald J. Trump

THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR THE COURT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett will serve the American people with honor and distinction on the Supreme Court.

* Judge Barrett’s extensive experience as a professor and litigator, record of academic success, and outstanding judicial record make her an excellent choice to serve on the Supreme Court.

+ Judge Barrett is currently serving the American people on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

* Judge Barrett has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislating from the bench.

+ Judge Barrett’s excellent judicial record shows she will protect the rights of Americans and defend the rule of law.

* Judge Barrett’s character and work ethic have earned her awards and bipartisan praise from the legal community.

+ Judge Barrett’s colleagues at Notre Dame Law School signed a letter supporting her 2017 nomination, calling her “a model of the fair, impartial and sympathetic judge.”

+ In 2017, a bipartisan group of law professors – including professors from Harvard and Stanford and other law schools around the country – urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Judge Barrett to the Seventh Circuit, describing her work as “rigorous, fair-minded, respectful, and constructive.”

+ The American Bar Association rated Judge Barrett as “well qualified” in 2017.

EXCEPTIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett brings a wealth of experience from her time in private practice, academia, and public service.

* Since 2017, Judge Barrett has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit after she was nominated by President Trump and confirmed on a bipartisan vote.

* Judge Barrett was appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to sit on the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure, where she served from 2010 to 2016.

* After graduating from law school, Judge Barrett clerked for D.C. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman and for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

* Judge Barrett practiced both trial and appellate litigation in Washington, D.C. at Miller, Cassidy, Larroca, & Lewin, and at Baker Botts.

* Judge Barrett worked for more than 15 years in academia, shaping the next generation of legal minds and supporting the professional development of her students.

PROVEN RECORD OF SUCCESS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has received numerous awards as a result of her excellence as a legal scholar and professor.

* Judge Barrett graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Law School and received the Hoynes Prize for achieving the best record in scholarship, deportment, and achievement.

+ At Rhodes College, Judge Barrett graduated with multiple highly respected honors, including induction into Phi Beta Kappa.

* At Notre Dame Law School, she received the John M. Olin Fellowship for aspiring academics and earned a tenure-track faculty position.

+ Judge Barrett was later awarded the Diane & M.O. Miller, II Research Chair in Law.

* Three graduating classes at Notre Dame Law have selected Judge Barrett as the “Distinguished Professor of the Year.”

* Judge Barrett served as a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the University of Virginia Law School.

* Judge Barrett’s scholarly work has been published in several prominent journals, including the Columbia Law Review, Virginia Law Review, and Texas Law Review.

