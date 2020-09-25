Sidney Powell Discusses Latest Explosive Evidence Outlining FBI Misconduct…

Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell talks with Liz Mac about the latest revelations and documents showing the intentional abusive motives by the DOJ, FBI and Special Counsel against her client; and by extension against a sitting United States President.
Lawfare, ACLU, Anti Defamation League, etc, etc…..none of these groups or their hierarchy deserve Christmas cards this year. And no it’s not because most of them are Jewish. I actually don’t think these groups are anything but an empty soul; no empathy or compassion. The coldest of all God’s creations. They are the architects of all this madness.
The coldest of all cold monsters. Coldly they lie as an avalanche of lies comes from their soulless mouths.
Clearly, The FBI is the World’s Premier Criminal Organization. Hand’s down.
Number One! Number One! Number One!
Hillary owned the FBI so what does that make Hillary?
definitely not sober……..
Capo Dei Capi
Si….capo dei tutti capi!
An accessory to Treason.
“Number 2”
Ugly?
Great interview. How much will it take to push Sullivan to say uncle ?
It will take more than an interview that won’t be seen by very many people. All the DC lefties are giving him moral support.
sullivan cant say uncle – to far.
he can turn witness. but thats only if he is needed as one. I don’t believe him being a wintess is necessary with the evidence obtained.
whats so maddening is this is wide open, for everyone to see, and these guys are walking around like no big deal…I mean this is infuriating..are all these guys above the law? I think so.
I guess they think they’re the virtuous ones. The ends justify the means. Orange man bad. So….
And, these virtuous ones are in control of the DOJ, FBI, CIA, the media… we’re pretty much hosed?
How come every couple of weeks we get “Explosive Evidence” but the only person in jail is the kid from the Kenosha incident?
Because that’s how much power the Deep State has.
Group-think in the enforcement ranks nationwide.
Bureaucrats have a modus operandi, and avoiding paperwork jams is high on the list. A bureaucrat has a job as long as the state and municipality remains solvent, which means as long as the taxpayers keep forking over dough, which means for all practical purposes…forever (disregard national credit crunch related bankruptcies, we’re talking in the main). The primary concern of a bureaucrat is the boss. If the boss is happy and doesn’t hassle, then life may be boring but the paycheck is secure. If the boss is not happy, then the bureaucracy knows how to play the hassle card and it invariably involves paperwork.
The boss gets unhappy when her boss is unhappy, and when the mayor is catching #*^&* from all corners, she’s unhappy, and let’s everyone else know it. Then come the demands to make the unhappiness go away. If the actions of a bottom-feeder bureaucrat, typically an employee who deals directly with the public, have created the stir, then the unhappy executive pronounces the undisciplined employee to be a problem, and the bureaucratic persecution ensues. After a few cycles of this phenomenon, the lowly employee learns what management “really” wants–although sometimes management comes out and proclaims it, usually to buy off the marauding hordes of leftists jamming them up. The end result is that top municipal management aligns its priorities to match to vocal populace, which is practically always leftists. Ergo, policies of enforcement are in concert with leftist preferences.
So, why do rioters rear down statues and throw bricks at police while the police duck and cover? Commies. Why do law-abiding citizens who end up cornered and repel their aggressors get prosecuted? Commies.
It’s a very simple, very strong power play. Learn it. Understand it. If we end up there, it’s how we will become the East Block someday.
Guess we’ll have to wait until next week to see what (if anything) Sullivan does … dragging it out and out and out.
Sidney has such patience … I’d have blown all my fuses by now and gone to SCOTUS demanding resolution.
The stench of the “Banquet of Sedition” carries far and wide. Those that inhale the dream of power usurped become themselves most corrupt and foul. Once the plot of sedition unfolds, all will see the sedition in full sight. While painful, the removal of sedition from the body politic is critical to ensure the Republic.
FCC licenses pulled for “collusion” by “meddling” in the 2016 election…bye-bye CNN.
Obama’s Operation Hammer gathered dirt on everybody involved – everybody. They must either play along with the Leftist narrative or get hammered.
Simple to dismantle –
ready? –
…… russia infected a virus into our sureveillance database – and inserted deep fakes.
… all digital data is unreliable and tainted as fraudalent.
—–We long longer can trust our database – and have deleted and shut it down.
——-A new one has been put online and it is only accessible by NSA and request from sister agencies.
Sorry – Missed the Point – in case S. Harms gets me =)
– no blackmail – because blackmail is now sold to the public as russia deepfakes infected via virus ( any idea of Obama having blackfiles is irrelevant in the public arena; real investigations are done privately in the DOJ so no innuendo can be used to threaten)
oted
Will we ever see anybody out side of Washington prosecute, Washington? It’s always the same people over and over agin. Love Sidney, yet nothing about the coup,the whole process. Ps and Qs.
Sucks, Sydney love ya! Be the one to say Fugg it!
Sidney Powell is an American Hero!
Tom Fitton, Sydney Powell and Grenell may have saved the Republic by exposing the corruption in the FBI, DOJ, and State Department. Where Barr-zini has failed they have given President Trump plenty of ammo for the Tuesday night debate.
It was Barr-zini all along.
Liz Macdonald does a great interview and Sidney never disappoints. She asks the right questions and gives plenty of time for the answers.
As far as what we have learned in the last few days about the FBI thugs with badges- it seems the more we find out the less likely the criminals are to get punishment. It just keeps getting worse, even when it seems impossible that they could go lower.
Doofus Wray has a LOT to answer for.
Wray does not give a rat’s ass about anything.
He’s laughing at all of us.
When he thinks “its time” he’ll retire on a comfortable pension and STILL laugh at us.
AG Barr is culpable for not firing Wray on his own.
You might wish to dust off your copy of Hegel’s writings. The liberal period just might be swinging away to the conservative period, signs are everywhere!
Good ol’ dialectic.
I am so glad to read this.
Any comment from shifty schiff?
I wonder if pelosi knew this was coming out and backed away from her threatened, second “impeachment” debacle because of it.
In a normal world, with an ethical, professional press this would have legs and real journalist might be curious about pelosi and schifty’s reaction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody’s done ’til we hear what Trey “Roosterhead” Gowdy has to say.
trey did say things that made me think – Coup cant get caught (since Gowdy saw everything and still said BS).
deadly move- its most likely encouraged Weismann, and is why he is in quickstand now.
shitgrin
When you want out from under blackmail – u have to decieve your holders.
Dude, if they knew they were compromised prior to those insurance policies, they can be nullified. There’s two things insurance companies do well:
1. Manage risk
2. Get around paying out claims that are questionable.
These agents had sovereign immunity. Who wants to bet the policies were cheep based on the assumption that that veil would not be pierced?
I hope we have an insurance expert here on a branch to outline the possible scenarios regarding these policies.
Exactly. Buy a homeowner’s policy, then light your house on fire… doesn’t usually go well.
Did I spell cheap wrong? Spellcheck isn’t scowling at me for either of them.
Interesting article on some conditions that would void a malpractice insurance policy.
1. Not advising the insurance company at the time you anticipate a problem. This can void a policy.
2. Material misrepresentation including buying the insurance knowing you will need it due to malfeasance that predated the purchase of the insurance
3. Acting reasonably
Then of course, if the insurance company is anti-Trump and wants to protect Mueller’s goons, then they would provide coverage under any scenario. We are not dealing with ‘normal’ here.
All courtesy of the taxpayer.
This is Sundance’s work. Look at this. This is what he was telling everybody and we thought it had gone down the black hole.. It just took a little longer. Sundance, you are a national treasure! If you can, I hope you can accept this under the concept of “There’s no end to what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Sydney is GREAT, and essential, but THIS IS YOUR WORK.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I second that opinion!!!!!
How about all of us here at CTH swamp Chris Wallace with texts and emails making sure he knows his debate will be a farce if he doesn’t question Biden appropriately?! Chris Wallace can not be allowed to continue his feigned ignorance.
There will be no debate. Today Gov Northam and wife tested positive for Corona(bs) after rubbing elbows with Dr Jill Biden. You put 2 an 2 together
So when officially can you have an October surprise? So much damning information lately, and yet this is just the prequel….
Can’t wait! MAGA!
October 1st at the earliest.
Then one more surprise every day thereafter.
Cloward-Piven works both ways.
Sue every last one of their asses for everything they’ve got!!!!
Beautifully expressed and every word 100% true!
Time to hold these evil, corrupt and criminal people to account for the years of misery the BOGUS Obama Administration put upon General Flynn, his family, President Trump, Carter Page and the American 🇺🇸 people!
Was happy when EMac got her own show on FBN, she deserved it. More happy now to see her honest, straightforward approach to this coup & its aftermath has given people like Sidney Powell a platform to disseminate the truth. Well done Liz!
Sidney Powell on the Mark Levin radio show RIGHT NOW.
It’s not “a few bad apples”. It is systemic rot in the FBI.
The solution is not reform, but rebuild from the ground up, and much smaller, targeted and transparent and definitely far away from DC.
Sidney if you are scanning.. Just know. We will not let Fiona escape.
Germany no longer needs her.
