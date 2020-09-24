Sidney Powell Discusses Explosive New Texts and Documents With Lou Dobbs – Corrupt FBI Officials Even Purchased Professional Liability Insurance…

Michael Flynn defense attorney, Sidney Powell, calls-in to Lou Dobbs to discuss the explosive new evidence released to her by the DOJ.
In an update to briefings before the court Sidney Powell released today a set of previously hidden text messages within the FBI investigative unit highlighting the fraudulent and corrupt premise behind the targeting of her client [pdf link]. The documents are also embedded below.
Ms. Powell discusses the stunning nature of the release and how the texts and documents show a targeted effort against candidate Trump, President-elect Trump, President Trump and her client Michael Flynn who was the incoming National Security Advisor. This release is perhaps the most damning so far. WATCH:
The corrupt units within the FBI and CIA even went so far as to purchase professional liability insurance after the election because they knew their prior activity could lead to criminal, civil and financial lawsuits. A stunning internal admission.
I would be remiss if I did not remind everyone the DOJ (Barr and Durham) asked the FISA court for guidance in sharing classified and corrupt FISA associated information with litigants in civil (and criminal proceedings). Ergo, given the nature of their activity this insurance issue by the corrupt officials has some substantive context for legal exposure.
Here’s the FULL RELEASE:
I will have more on this issue later. There is a lot to unpack.
Things are heating up … the chances of indictments just went up to .00002% up from .00001%!!!
Wray will be all over this, like a fish in air!
So TWICE as likely . . . I like it!
So you’re telling me, “We’ve got a chance!”
These four words hit me like a ton of bricks as far as who is purchasing liability insurance: “all the analysts too?’
This was NOT a small group operation conducted by just a handful of senior staff gone rogue. Many, many people had knowledge of these activities, and did nothing to stop it.
Question: Does “professional liability insurance” protect indicted and convicted traitors (or pick the subversive label of your choice)?
It does not protect you from criminal. Only civil actions.
Not familiar with professional liability insurance but if the agents misrepresented their potential need for the policy to the insurance company when purchasing (I’m assuming they had to state something on the application) wouldn’t the insurance company have reason to not honor the policy given the agents admission in the texts and knowledge that what they were doing was wrong?
I wonder if the insurors will stiff these idiots for buying insurance AFTER they knew they had an insurable exposure, yet not disclosing their exposure when they bought the policies. Sounds a little fraudulent to me, to be honest with you all.
I wonder which insurance they purchased?
Was it a “comprehensive coup policy?”
Did they get a group discount?
I also wonder who purchased the policy or policies. Taxpayers?
Public purchased 1/2 the cost.
Had to have been purchased through Progressive. 😉
GEICO
Multi coup discount.
Where the heck is Durham?
Luke 11:46
And he said, Woe unto you also, ye lawyers! for ye lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers.
The stench from The Swamp just keeps getting worse and worse. At least it appears that AG Barr and US Attorney Durham are agitating the swamp. I hope they are getting very nervous. And buying professional liability insurance is a good indicator that they have been on edge for a while.
I guess this gives new context to the ‘insurance policy’. LOL
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes… I thought when Strozks told lover Page, “we need an insurance policy’, that it was just a figure of speech.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I can’t do “likes” but I really like this.
1. How can Judge Sullivan read this stuff (big assumption) and continue his charade?
2. Why has the DOJ, namely John Durham, not gone after these guys?
3. It is pretty obvious the “lower level” FBI personnel associated with this case knows EXACTLY what happened. That they haven’t turned whistle blower speaks to the absolute corruption of the entire institution. Biggest political scandal since the Civil War. Absolutely DWARFS Watergate.
Sullivan has ignored every bad bit a evidence Sidney has mentioned in her filings. If I remember right he even wanted her to stop her filings.
I pray that this is the beginning of the end of them! I am so thankful for Sydney Powell and of course, Sundance for shining the light!
What I post on Liberal sites to try to sway an Independent vote, or two. [Add an intro.]
More General Flynn / SpyGate explosive FBI / DOJ texts released by defense attorney SIDNEY POWELL.
11/8/16: “So glad they’re closing Razor”
12/5/16: Disagreement with getting Flynn financials. “We didn’t find anything…”
12/5/16: “This [investigation] is a nightmare”
12/5/16: Discussions of the investigation of Flynn … “We put out traces, tripwires to community and nothing.”
“Bingo”
“So whats an NSL [National Security Letter] going to do – no content.”
1/5/17: After Obama WH meeting – Razor is going to stay open.
*** 1/10/17: FBI analysts discuss getting “professional liability insurance” over Flynn investigation. ***
“Trump was right.”
Question, what is razor? Drawing a blank
Code name for Flynn investigation. “Crossfire Razor.”
Thank you
I believe that the Flynn investigation was called Crossfire Razor.
Add the title and text below title as an intro…
Include Federalist article URL.
Include Trump tweet from January 2017, in which has been proven true by today’s release of texts.
_____
‘Trump Was Right’: Explosive New FBI Texts Detail Internal Furor Over Handling Of ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ Investigation
Newly disclosed internal FBI notes and text messages detail the extent of the FBI’s desire to take down Trump and his associates at any cost.
By Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/24/trump-was-right-explosive-new-fbi-texts-detail-internal-furor-over-handling-of-crossfire-hurricane-investigation/
_____
The “Intelligence” briefing on so-called “Russian hacking” was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!
This “stuff” just gets piled deeper & deeper! Really hard for average, honest ppl to get their mind wrapped around it. However it is either do so or stick ones head in the sand…
I may be wrong and, I am not an attorney or involved in the insurance industry. That said, or written it is my understanding that such a policy will not cover illegal acts.
Policy would have a disclaimer for illegal acts and would not cover the insured.
Good time to roll this stunning piece out, while welcoming all the Dear Rushbo listeners. CTH needs to be a daily source, including the discussion threads.
Sigh…still not one indictment. Not one person has paid for this crime.
Justice Roberts who has done grave dishonor to his position and to his profession
WILL BE RESIGNING.
You heard it here first.
Mark Taylor is looking smarter and smarter!
When? Before or after the election?
Hopefully his name is on the lolitta express flight logs. If so, he has to resign.
God Bless America; Sundance; Sidney Powell; General Flynn; The Donald of course, Tom Fitton, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and many many more….I now believe that the damn is beginning to break. And we owe them for it and many others.
Please let Chris Wray be fired the first day after the election. And if Jensen is the only reason these things are coming out of the FBI on this outrageously late date…then put Wray in jail with all the other that need to go—whose names are known to all of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seriously doubt that any Insurance Company would be obligated to Pay-Off for Criminal Activity or any activity that occurred before the Policy Buy Date.
Criminals need not worry … However ;-( ……. Soros, DNC, the CA Tech Giants, Bill Crystal and never Trump Gang will, no doubt, form their own Go Fund Me scam for the Perps.
GOD SAVE THE REPUBLIC!
After these revelations, any insurance company involved in providing insurance to these miscreants should refuse to pay out and should initiate a fraud investigation against them.
Typically, professional liability insurance will not cover illegal activity, or even grossly negligent, intentional activity. They would have to show that what they did was a legitimate function of their employment duties. At least in the corporate world where I reside, legal fees or fines incurred, say, by a corrupt CFO who fraudulently diverted corp funds to his brother-in-law’s consulting company, would not be reimbursable from D&O insurance. Sometimes, in those situations we have negotiated with the miscreant to get him to provide evidence against other co-embezzlers in exchange for invoking coverage for him.
They were just following Obama’s orders, Don’t cha know.
“Purchased professional liability insurance” and the BU (We) pay for half of it.
Does this mean General Flynn can now sue the crap out of every participant ?
As Judge Emmet Sullivan drags this case out I hope the drip or flood of exculpatory evidence continues. This evidence is entered to the court without subpoena. Make Emmet’s foot in the door become the crack in the dam for a flood corruption evidence.
I think he’s done after today—though he may not rule for a long time just to be an ass.
Still waaaay to GD many redactions!!! c’mon Barr, all of this should be public info now!!!! TRANSPARENCY!!!
Oh, and if Barr would hurry up and announce DOJ disciplinary measures for professional misconduct wrt all DOJ and FBI officials, current and former, who had any hand in or knowledge of these fiascos…. that might help to get loathsome Judge Sullivan to finally nuke the case.
p.s. I’m not for a moment thinking that internal “discipline” is enough, in cases where law-breaking can be proved…. but there are a lot more issues that can run afoul of dept/agency discipline than can be matters for criminal court cases.
Too bad they never mention the coup plotters real intentions which is to delay in the hopes they can finally complete their coup d’état of the President in November.
“We caught them all”
-President Trump
I mean, who hasn’t puchased professional LIEability insurance as you engage in a coup? The company who offered them that insurance may rip up that coverage now. These are the people who ran the FBI.
Many of them are still in the DOJ & FBI.
Not getting excited by this … it’ll probably still drag out to Sep 29, but it does sound like Sidney is not taking any more crap out of this court and will run this right up to SCOTUS if Sullivan screws around any more.
Better hope we get the President’s pick to replace RBG in there first. Effing Chief Justice Roberts could throw a wrench in this. A 4-4 ruling leaves the lower court’s ruling in place.
Well, I hope she bankrupts those insurance companies.
We need all these corupt people lined up and made to volunteer to be first on mars.
The level of agitation in Sidney Powell’s voice is really beginning to ratchet up.
Now that insurance companies know about their negligence and lack of candor would not their policies be null and void?
This is more than a ‘smoking gun’. This is a flame throwing bazooka. A bunch of liars and traitors. String them up, now!
Isn’t it about time for PDJT to tell one of his rallies:
“Look, I’m tired of this ‘But Flynn confessed twice.’ business! Can’t the media tell Americans what they know full well… that this man was coerced to confess by threats to his children, that they would also be be pursued by these dirty prosecutors? Is that American justice?”
Wow. Mafia style. Flynn should starts suing all these crminals. Fun time. Who will be the first to be arkancide?
Who would have thought there was an insurance policy for TREASON!? This gives new light about the texts referring to an “insurance policy”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And when you think there couldn’t be any more evidence of bad stuff done to Flynn, this comes out. But of course Judge Sullivan will ignore it.
What more does the DOJ have that they haven’t released? It is like the DOJ is giving Judge Sullivan the rope that will eventually be used to hang him.
The longer Judge Sullivan refuses to dismiss, more info will be released by the DOJ.
The DOJ had a darn good reason to request dismissal. The FBI agents knew what they were doing was crooked. They even bought professional liability insurance. How I would love to see Lin Wood take on General Flynn as a client when this is over.
BTW, professional liability policies typically require the insured to disclose any pending claims or incidents that might lead to claims. The emails will be used by the insurance companies to deny any professional liability defense for these crooked FBI agents. The crooked FBI agents knew that potential claims were out there but didn’t disclose those facts to the insurance company.
1. The “BU” paying half? NO. You mean the taxpayers are paying half.
2. This is all coming a bit late. Remember how long Barr has been the AG. Stuff like this should have been released long ago. And Wray. Gosh, he’s till head of the FBI. How dumb is that?
3. PDJT loses this election, this all goes away.
BOOM!
Bwhahahahahahaha! Try to collect on thire stupid insurance policy for staging the overthrow of a sitting U.S. President. They really are dumbass spys! Hahahahahahaha who- boy- hahahaha.
