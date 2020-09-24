Sidney Powell Discusses Explosive New Texts and Documents With Lou Dobbs – Corrupt FBI Officials Even Purchased Professional Liability Insurance…

Michael Flynn defense attorney, Sidney Powell, calls-in to Lou Dobbs to discuss the explosive new evidence released to her by the DOJ.

In an update to briefings before the court Sidney Powell released today a set of previously hidden text messages within the FBI investigative unit highlighting the fraudulent and corrupt premise behind the targeting of her client [pdf link]. The documents are also embedded below.

Ms. Powell discusses the stunning nature of the release and how the texts and documents show a targeted effort against candidate Trump, President-elect Trump, President Trump and her client Michael Flynn who was the incoming National Security Advisor. This release is perhaps the most damning so far. WATCH:

The corrupt units within the FBI and CIA even went so far as to purchase professional liability insurance after the election because they knew their prior activity could lead to criminal, civil and financial lawsuits. A stunning internal admission.

I would be remiss if I did not remind everyone the DOJ (Barr and Durham) asked the FISA court for guidance in sharing classified and corrupt FISA associated information with litigants in civil (and criminal proceedings). Ergo, given the nature of their activity this insurance issue by the corrupt officials has some substantive context for legal exposure.

Here’s the FULL RELEASE :

I will have more on this issue later. There is a lot to unpack.

