Sidney Powell Discusses Explosive New Texts and Documents With Lou Dobbs – Corrupt FBI Officials Even Purchased Professional Liability Insurance…

Michael Flynn defense attorney, Sidney Powell, calls-in to Lou Dobbs to discuss the explosive new evidence released to her by the DOJ.

In an update to briefings before the court Sidney Powell released today a set of previously hidden text messages within the FBI investigative unit highlighting the fraudulent and corrupt premise behind the targeting of her client [pdf link]. The documents are also embedded below.

Ms. Powell discusses the stunning nature of the release and how the texts and documents show a targeted effort against candidate Trump, President-elect Trump, President Trump and her client Michael Flynn who was the incoming National Security Advisor. This release is perhaps the most damning so far.  WATCH:

The corrupt units within the FBI and CIA even went so far as to purchase professional liability insurance after the election because they knew their prior activity could lead to criminal, civil and financial lawsuits. A stunning internal admission.

I would be remiss if I did not remind everyone the DOJ (Barr and Durham) asked the FISA court for guidance in sharing classified and corrupt FISA associated information with litigants in civil (and criminal proceedings).   Ergo, given the nature of their activity this insurance issue by the corrupt officials has some substantive context for legal exposure.

I will have more on this issue later.  There is a lot to unpack.

69 Responses to Sidney Powell Discusses Explosive New Texts and Documents With Lou Dobbs – Corrupt FBI Officials Even Purchased Professional Liability Insurance…

  1. John McStain says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Things are heating up … the chances of indictments just went up to .00002% up from .00001%!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. bosscook says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Question: Does “professional liability insurance” protect indicted and convicted traitors (or pick the subversive label of your choice)?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      September 24, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      It does not protect you from criminal. Only civil actions.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Toolnut says:
        September 24, 2020 at 7:22 pm

        Not familiar with professional liability insurance but if the agents misrepresented their potential need for the policy to the insurance company when purchasing (I’m assuming they had to state something on the application) wouldn’t the insurance company have reason to not honor the policy given the agents admission in the texts and knowledge that what they were doing was wrong?

        Like

        Reply
    • The Boss says:
      September 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

      I wonder if the insurors will stiff these idiots for buying insurance AFTER they knew they had an insurable exposure, yet not disclosing their exposure when they bought the policies. Sounds a little fraudulent to me, to be honest with you all.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  3. JD says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    I wonder which insurance they purchased?
    Was it a “comprehensive coup policy?”
    Did they get a group discount?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Justin Green says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Where the heck is Durham?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. ElTocaor says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Luke 11:46
    And he said, Woe unto you also, ye lawyers! for ye lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Elric VIII says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    The stench from The Swamp just keeps getting worse and worse. At least it appears that AG Barr and US Attorney Durham are agitating the swamp. I hope they are getting very nervous. And buying professional liability insurance is a good indicator that they have been on edge for a while.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. ncedgar says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    I guess this gives new context to the ‘insurance policy’. LOL

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Bryan Alexander says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    1. How can Judge Sullivan read this stuff (big assumption) and continue his charade?

    2. Why has the DOJ, namely John Durham, not gone after these guys?

    3. It is pretty obvious the “lower level” FBI personnel associated with this case knows EXACTLY what happened. That they haven’t turned whistle blower speaks to the absolute corruption of the entire institution. Biggest political scandal since the Civil War. Absolutely DWARFS Watergate.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • OmegaManBlue says:
      September 24, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      Sullivan has ignored every bad bit a evidence Sidney has mentioned in her filings. If I remember right he even wanted her to stop her filings.

      Like

      Reply
  9. vintageblessings says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    I pray that this is the beginning of the end of them! I am so thankful for Sydney Powell and of course, Sundance for shining the light!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Perot Conservative says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    What I post on Liberal sites to try to sway an Independent vote, or two. [Add an intro.]

    More General Flynn / SpyGate explosive FBI / DOJ texts released by defense attorney SIDNEY POWELL.

    11/8/16: “So glad they’re closing Razor”

    12/5/16: Disagreement with getting Flynn financials. “We didn’t find anything…”

    12/5/16: “This [investigation] is a nightmare”

    12/5/16: Discussions of the investigation of Flynn … “We put out traces, tripwires to community and nothing.”

    “Bingo”

    “So whats an NSL [National Security Letter] going to do – no content.”

    1/5/17: After Obama WH meeting – Razor is going to stay open.

    *** 1/10/17: FBI analysts discuss getting “professional liability insurance” over Flynn investigation. ***

    “Trump was right.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. free73735 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    This “stuff” just gets piled deeper & deeper! Really hard for average, honest ppl to get their mind wrapped around it. However it is either do so or stick ones head in the sand…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Dal7910 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    I may be wrong and, I am not an attorney or involved in the insurance industry. That said, or written it is my understanding that such a policy will not cover illegal acts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Del Parker says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Good time to roll this stunning piece out, while welcoming all the Dear Rushbo listeners. CTH needs to be a daily source, including the discussion threads.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Justin Burch says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Sigh…still not one indictment. Not one person has paid for this crime.

    Like

    Reply
  15. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Justice Roberts who has done grave dishonor to his position and to his profession
    WILL BE RESIGNING.

    You heard it here first.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. MACAULAY says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    God Bless America; Sundance; Sidney Powell; General Flynn; The Donald of course, Tom Fitton, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and many many more….I now believe that the damn is beginning to break. And we owe them for it and many others.

    Please let Chris Wray be fired the first day after the election. And if Jensen is the only reason these things are coming out of the FBI on this outrageously late date…then put Wray in jail with all the other that need to go—whose names are known to all of us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. CrewDog says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    I seriously doubt that any Insurance Company would be obligated to Pay-Off for Criminal Activity or any activity that occurred before the Policy Buy Date.
    Criminals need not worry … However ;-( ……. Soros, DNC, the CA Tech Giants, Bill Crystal and never Trump Gang will, no doubt, form their own Go Fund Me scam for the Perps.

    GOD SAVE THE REPUBLIC!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. mspsgt says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    After these revelations, any insurance company involved in providing insurance to these miscreants should refuse to pay out and should initiate a fraud investigation against them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. scotsamurai says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Typically, professional liability insurance will not cover illegal activity, or even grossly negligent, intentional activity. They would have to show that what they did was a legitimate function of their employment duties. At least in the corporate world where I reside, legal fees or fines incurred, say, by a corrupt CFO who fraudulently diverted corp funds to his brother-in-law’s consulting company, would not be reimbursable from D&O insurance. Sometimes, in those situations we have negotiated with the miscreant to get him to provide evidence against other co-embezzlers in exchange for invoking coverage for him.

    Like

    Reply
  20. SanJac says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    “Purchased professional liability insurance” and the BU (We) pay for half of it.

    Does this mean General Flynn can now sue the crap out of every participant ?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Doc Joe says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    As Judge Emmet Sullivan drags this case out I hope the drip or flood of exculpatory evidence continues. This evidence is entered to the court without subpoena. Make Emmet’s foot in the door become the crack in the dam for a flood corruption evidence.

    Like

    Reply
  22. PaulCohen says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Still waaaay to GD many redactions!!! c’mon Barr, all of this should be public info now!!!! TRANSPARENCY!!!

    Oh, and if Barr would hurry up and announce DOJ disciplinary measures for professional misconduct wrt all DOJ and FBI officials, current and former, who had any hand in or knowledge of these fiascos…. that might help to get loathsome Judge Sullivan to finally nuke the case.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • PaulCohen says:
      September 24, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      p.s. I’m not for a moment thinking that internal “discipline” is enough, in cases where law-breaking can be proved…. but there are a lot more issues that can run afoul of dept/agency discipline than can be matters for criminal court cases.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Richie says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Too bad they never mention the coup plotters real intentions which is to delay in the hopes they can finally complete their coup d’état of the President in November.

    Like

    Reply
  24. mericn says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    “We caught them all”
    -President Trump

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Robert_Timsah says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    I mean, who hasn’t puchased professional LIEability insurance as you engage in a coup? The company who offered them that insurance may rip up that coverage now. These are the people who ran the FBI.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Not getting excited by this … it’ll probably still drag out to Sep 29, but it does sound like Sidney is not taking any more crap out of this court and will run this right up to SCOTUS if Sullivan screws around any more.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • gunrunner03 says:
      September 24, 2020 at 7:14 pm

      Better hope we get the President’s pick to replace RBG in there first. Effing Chief Justice Roberts could throw a wrench in this. A 4-4 ruling leaves the lower court’s ruling in place.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Henry says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Well, I hope she bankrupts those insurance companies.

    Like

    Reply
  28. dom elp says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    We need all these corupt people lined up and made to volunteer to be first on mars.

    Like

    Reply
  29. A Fortified City says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    The level of agitation in Sidney Powell’s voice is really beginning to ratchet up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. The Gray Eagle says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Now that insurance companies know about their negligence and lack of candor would not their policies be null and void?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Puzzled says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    This is more than a ‘smoking gun’. This is a flame throwing bazooka. A bunch of liars and traitors. String them up, now!

    Like

    Reply
  32. rayvandune says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Isn’t it about time for PDJT to tell one of his rallies:
    “Look, I’m tired of this ‘But Flynn confessed twice.’ business! Can’t the media tell Americans what they know full well… that this man was coerced to confess by threats to his children, that they would also be be pursued by these dirty prosecutors? Is that American justice?”

    Like

    Reply
  33. CNN_sucks says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Wow. Mafia style. Flynn should starts suing all these crminals. Fun time. Who will be the first to be arkancide?

    Like

    Reply
  34. John McStain says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Who would have thought there was an insurance policy for TREASON!? This gives new light about the texts referring to an “insurance policy”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. rpcoastie says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    All of these documents should have been turned over in discovery but weren’t. Why?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. OmegaManBlue says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    And when you think there couldn’t be any more evidence of bad stuff done to Flynn, this comes out. But of course Judge Sullivan will ignore it.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Deplore Able says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    What more does the DOJ have that they haven’t released? It is like the DOJ is giving Judge Sullivan the rope that will eventually be used to hang him.

    The longer Judge Sullivan refuses to dismiss, more info will be released by the DOJ.

    The DOJ had a darn good reason to request dismissal. The FBI agents knew what they were doing was crooked. They even bought professional liability insurance. How I would love to see Lin Wood take on General Flynn as a client when this is over.

    BTW, professional liability policies typically require the insured to disclose any pending claims or incidents that might lead to claims. The emails will be used by the insurance companies to deny any professional liability defense for these crooked FBI agents. The crooked FBI agents knew that potential claims were out there but didn’t disclose those facts to the insurance company.

    Like

    Reply
  38. gunrunner03 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    1. The “BU” paying half? NO. You mean the taxpayers are paying half.
    2. This is all coming a bit late. Remember how long Barr has been the AG. Stuff like this should have been released long ago. And Wray. Gosh, he’s till head of the FBI. How dumb is that?
    3. PDJT loses this election, this all goes away.

    Like

    Reply
  39. johneb18 / @johneb18 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    BOOM!

    Like

    Reply
  40. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Bwhahahahahahaha! Try to collect on thire stupid insurance policy for staging the overthrow of a sitting U.S. President. They really are dumbass spys! Hahahahahahaha who- boy- hahahaha.

    Like

    Reply

