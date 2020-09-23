Senate Releases Damning Report of Hunter Biden Foreign Payments and Influence Sales – Money, Hookers and Bribes…

Senators Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released a report today showing millions in sketchy payments to the son of former Vice-President Joe Biden that showcase compromise and blackmail material.

Included in the release are details of payments made by the wife of the former Mayor of Moscow and what appear to be eastern European prostitutes provided to Hunter Biden.

The Senate report reveals millions of dollars were funneled to Hunter Biden during a series of questionable financial transactions between Biden, his associates and foreign individuals.  The report outlines a system of influence sales that were “very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.”

Additionally, the senate report highlights the potential for blackmail against the Biden family, the former vice-president and the U.S. government if Joe Biden was to remain in public office.  The report is damning.  Highlights include:

  • In early 2015 former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, George Kent raised concerns to officials in Vice President Joe Biden’s office about the perception of a conflict of interest with respect to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board.  Kent’s concerns went unaddressed and in September 2016, he emphasized in an email to his colleagues, “Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.”

  • In October 2015, senior State Department official Amos Hochstein raised concerns with Vice President Biden, as well as with Hunter Biden, that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine.
  • Hunter Biden was serving on Burisma’s board (supposedly consulting on corporate governance and transparency) when Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky allegedly paid a $7 million bribe to officials serving under Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Vitaly Yarema, to “shut the case against Zlochevsky.” George Kent testified that this bribe occurred in December 2014 (seven months after Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board), and, after learning about it, he and the resident legal adviser reported this allegation to the FBI.
  • In addition to the over four million dollars paid by Burisma to Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer, for membership on the board, Hunter, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.
  • Devon Archer received $142,300 from Kenges Rakishev of Kazakhstan, purportedly for a car, the same day Vice President Joe Biden appeared with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arsemy Yasenyuk and addressed Ukrainian legislators in Kyiv regarding Russia’s actions in Crimea.
  • Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina. Ms. Baturina is the wife (widow) of the former mayor of Moscow.
  • Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions.
  • Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Gongwen Dong that financed a $100,000 global spending spree with James Biden and Sara Biden.
  • Hunter Biden also moved millions of dollars from his law firm to James Biden’s and Sara Biden’s firm.  Upon being questioned about the transaction, Sara Biden refused to provide supporting documentation and information to more clearly explain the activity. The bank subsequently closed the account.
  • Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

Senate Website HEREFull pdf of Report HERE

Ultimately what the senate investigation and report reveals is a remarkable and consistent pattern of the Biden family selling influence and policy manipulation for personal financial benefit.   However, that said, the media will likely play-down the report in an effort to support their preferred 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

  1. gary says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    won’t be no joe at the debate, after this.

  2. jay says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Biden’s Banana Republic, the Mafia playground of the world! Lots of Fun for everyone with money hookers and bribes.

    Some please tell me this POS cannot get elected.

    • Bert Darrell says:
      September 23, 2020 at 4:17 pm

      Jay: Biden “cannot get elected” … other than by massive fraud, which the D-rats have been planning for a long time.

      Don’t believe me? Think about the abuses committed under the COVID 19 ruse to protect their crooked and mentally impaired candidate, as well as strenuous D-rat efforts to impose universal mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, no signature verification on mailed ballots, etc. in D-rat controlled states.

      It’ll take a massive number of patriots voting and a fair number of law suits to prevent and/or overcome the fraud.

      I’d suggest to place a DHS vehicle with attending DHS personnel in the vicinity of each precinct, particularly in states like California, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. I.C.E. personnel checking highways for buses loaded with illegal immigrants and headed for big cities in these states would not hurt either.

      • Kevin C Hastings says:
        September 23, 2020 at 4:43 pm

        Sheriffs deputies in Wisconsin just yesterday found ballots in an empty field in Wisconsin, over 25,000 of them. 3 guesses who likely placed them there?

  3. Bubby says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Russians are always looking for weak American politicians and/or their family members who are willing to take dirty money for favors (?) granted or can be seduced with prostitutes and/or cocaine! What President Trump was falsely accused of by Democrats Joe and Hunter Biden actually did! What will come of all of it? My guess is Hunter will have to pay some additional taxes with some IRS fines and that will be about it!!

  4. gary says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    if biden shows at the debate it will be epic. 🙂

    • Dutchman says:
      September 23, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      Shut down the whole debate,with two words;
      Put his hand on his forehead, like he’s scanning the audience, and say ;
      “WHERES Hunter?”
      Game over. Or, invite,as special guests, the Russuan hookers, lol!

  5. paper doll says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    We may not hear of it in the press, but we will for sure hear about predictor Hunter’s exploits at PT rallies! 😂

    Liked by 2 people

  6. lambgraham says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Barr-zini will dismiss this because ,” non use of evidence emanating from the political silo “.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. WSB says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Does anyone else find it mildly convenient that the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury case was announced today?

    Liked by 3 people

    • Robert Smith says:
      September 23, 2020 at 3:21 pm

      Are BLM/ANTIFA torn who to riot for – Hunter or Breonna?

    • fanbeav says:
      September 23, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      And the start of the RGB funeral. Bad timing to release today.

    • RetiredCryptoSailor says:
      September 23, 2020 at 3:28 pm

      The KY Attorney General is a budding Rep. rockstar, I wouldn’t read into that at all.

    • Kay123 says:
      September 23, 2020 at 4:08 pm

      yes, and that they are requiring the masks
      to be worn for 2 MORE MONTHS.

      It does not matter that some states have NO NEW
      CASES OF CHINA-flu !! Everyone must suffer.

      Oh btw, what was the total deaths the in 2019. My guess
      is the same number.

      BTW… the number of deaths this year include many suicides. People
      are sick of Dem games, communist threats, and hateful,
      dishonesty. Plus financial ruin for business due to mandatory
      closures due to Dem hate for Pres.Trump.
      One woman told me, “I’d rather die than live like this for as
      long as they want to torture us. It’s like I am a prisoner of war.
      I haven’t seen my kids or grandkids in 6 months…. half a year lost already.
      I’m not getting any younger…
      and CDC says maybe this will last another year or two.!!

      I read somewhere that;
      Truth that test swabs came from China…. already infected with
      China flu spores. Prove it isn’t happening?

      Numbers without faces… without 3 rd party verification…
      Without proof? Too many Anti trumpers are lying.

      I bet those same people who died…. will be voting!!!
      We weren’t born yesterday……DemonRats…. we’ve watched
      U cheat for the last 50-60 years.

  8. Zy says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Joe and Hunter are cutting a spot to help with shrinking Hispanic support. In pandering Biden style “Burisma hez bean berry berry goodt to me”.

  9. Waymore says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Today’s Hunter Biden report screams for a special counsel to determine if laws were broken. Please Mr. Attorney General, appoint one now.

  10. John-Y128 says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    I guess Cindy McStain didn’t get to read this Senate report before endorsing Biden for Pres.

    • Me says:
      September 23, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      Oh Cindy knew because her husband did the same thing (or some variation).

      • Alex1689 says:
        September 23, 2020 at 5:03 pm

        Or worse. Child sex trafficking into AZ from Mexico. Remember the Jeff Flake apparatchik who got arrested a year or two ago? Lotta $$$ moved to the McCain foundation after the Clinton foundation got eyes on.

        Not to mention what might have been going on in the visa section at State during the Clinton years. Exactly how did Jean Luc Brunei fly two twelve year olds into the US for Epstein’s “birthday present” without someone at State facilitating?

        Like

  11. Gregory Sloop says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    The most banana republic-like aspect of our country is how rich our politicians get. Bidens, Clintons, Pelosi.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 23, 2020 at 3:46 pm

      Gregory Sloop,
      C’mon, man! Equal time! BUSHES, McConnells, Ryans,…fair is fair, don’t leave the,Republicon half of the Uniparty out of the equation!

      • ssbishop says:
        September 23, 2020 at 4:08 pm

        Yeah, but right now they’re not running for POTUS. President Trump needs to win this election before any more can be accomplished. Biden is the quintessential political teat sucker – so let’s not overlook his other family members.

        Then in his next term he can also deal with Hillary’s email debacle, and follow up with the Clinton Foundation money laundering operation. Then handle the Democratic sedition. All of which need full exposure to the American public, with prosecutions.

        And then in February 2021…

        • Dutchman says:
          September 23, 2020 at 4:32 pm

          Well, I think PDJT is using LEVERAGE, against McConnell, to get the Republicons in line, RIGHT NOW.
          After the election, he needs to nueter the Congressional Republicon leadership, once and for ALL.
          McConnell has actually been PDJT’s mortal enemy, since the escalator ride. Eliminate that whole group, and you can clean the Swamp. Don’t, and the Swamp survives.

  12. FPCHmom says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    • icthematrix says:
      September 23, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      Silence is ALWAYS the reaction of liberals, press or otherwise. Pin them to the wall and they shrink, silent and still so nobody notices the intensity of their silence.

      Liked by 1 person

  13. lfhbrave says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Released just in time for the first debate. Chris Wallace can’t avoid asking questions about this report.

  14. Free Speech says:
    September 23, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Wonder if this will become the excuse for Biden to step down, and the DNC to put Hillcat and Ocommie (VP) on the ticket.

  15. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Here is today’s New York Times spin on this report.
    It will be echoed by local newscasters across the country tonight:

    “Republican Inquiry Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Biden

    NYT | Sept 23, 2020 | Nicholas Fandos

    WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival….
    Republican investigators found no evidence that Mr. Biden acted inappropriately, including when he joined other nations in pushing for the ouster of Ukraine’s top prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. Mr. Trump’s pursuit of that debunked charge is what prompted his impeachment last year, after he pressured Ukraine’s leader to look into it himself….”

    And so poof …. the masters of the universe, ie the mainstream media have declared the Bidens innocent of all “conspiracy charges” against them.

  16. shevee says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    I believe there’s a Trump press conference at 6:00pm. Ya think this will come up? (lol)

  17. lokiscout says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    No wonder the Dems are so paranoid about any communication between President Trump and Putin. Imagine the evidence of wrongdoing Vlad could provide.

    Reply
    • Alex1689 says:
      September 23, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      Remember when early on, President Trump met with Putin alone, and the Dems wanted to haul the only other person present – the interpreter – in for questioning? Well, this sure explains why.

      I think President Trump had his own sources the years of the Obama administration, not to mention whatever information Ge. Flynn might have had pass in front of him with all this international travel and wheeling and dealing from 2012 to 2020. None of this was unknown to President Trump. He’s been playing Biden like a fiddle ever since the Zelensky call. No wonder Bill and Hill are currently looking and sounding like Tales from the Crypt.

      Reply
      • Alex1689 says:
        September 23, 2020 at 5:06 pm

        Sorry, 2008 to 2016. Although for sure it didn’t suddenly stop in 2016

      • Mreed01 says:
        September 23, 2020 at 5:10 pm

        Everyone was freaked out about that meeting, except for Rush, Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan, Lucy Comisar, and Jimmy Dore. Putin offered to make his generals available for questioning in exchange for Bill Browder. Ambassador McFaul totally lost it in his Twitter thread thinking he was being given up to Putin, I really enjoyed his freak-out because he did try to color revolution Russia. There was the matter of $400MM in Hillary tax evasion/illegal campaign donations. The server in Ukraine that also came up with Zelenski.

        I loved that press conference. Talk about productive on a large world scale.

  18. PaulCohen says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Democrats: if Joe Biden didn’t share in the “hookers and blow” then what’s the problem here?

  19. bruzedorange says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    My first thought was, the GOP wing of the Big Club is colluding in providing an exit for Sleepy Joe that will ultimately be used against PDJT.
    Don’t know if that’s legally possible… or if that even matters anymore.

  20. gildie says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    In Bill Barr’s DOJ, as before, it seems the determinant factor in deciding whether to prosecute
    a politician’s criminal behavior is based on how many “likes” or “dislikes” they tally from the media.
    An added layer none of us enjoy.

  21. Greg Dane says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    This goes well beyond pure corruption, graft and bribery – it goes to character (or in this case lack of). Joe Biden, and his son should be in handcuffs and orange jumpsuits – NOT running for the highest office in the land.

    His involvement (and that of the Obama administration) clearly show the American people exactly what they should expect if he was elected. Like everything else, he would sell America down the tubes and profit from the sale quite handsomely – when you put someone like him in charge of anything – expect the country to become a banana republic in very short order

  22. bessie2003 says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    The money that Hunter Biden had deposited into various accounts, businesses, perhaps even a charity or two of his while his father Joe Biden was the sitting Vice President – isn’t that some sort of family enrichment while under terms of office, one of those emoluments things that the Left keeps on going after President Trump and his family for?

    Can turn-about still be fair play in this day and age?

  23. Beigun says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    How can Biden receive a security clearance now with such foreign cash influence?

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 23, 2020 at 4:48 pm

      Beigun,
      Believe that slow Joe received his clearance before Hunter got the payola.🤔
      I might be wrong 🤔

    • Drogers says:
      September 23, 2020 at 4:49 pm

      I’ll try not to get to deep in the weeds …

      The President, by virtue of his office, has the authority to classify or declassify any/all information or material held by the government. Should Mr. Biden win the election the citizens, by electing him, have granted full and complete access to any and all U.S. government held classified information/materials.

      Any action taken to remove a person(s) access to classified information is done after a determination is made that the person is likely or probably a poor security risk.

      In this instance the American voting citizens would have said ‘we’ think he’s trustworthy.

  24. dom elp says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    I think they took a Biden Ukraine story and turned it into Trump Russia story

  25. Kevin C Hastings says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Not only Hunter either. Joke Bidens brother and sister-in-law. Lurch Kerrys stepson John Heinz Jr. Mitt Romneys son and former chief of staff both. Im guessing Burisma was only paying for Hunters cocaine habit, he had to be bribed by Red China for the real $.

    • LULU says:
      September 23, 2020 at 5:05 pm

      Kerry’s stepson is Chris Heinz. Teresa Heinz’s son. Business partner of Hunter’s. Another partner Devon Archer was Heinz’s college roommate.

      Like

  26. beach lover says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    It’s obvious to me that Biden is getting very very angry when asked about any of this, and he has been coached to answer by shifting topic to CoVid and Trumps fault for everything.

    If the MSM doesn’t start to understand how they are being used, they deserve blame as well.

  27. Drogers says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Maybe SD can move this later today.

    I’d love to see night posters take a shot at this.

  28. LULU says:
    September 23, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Where’s Vindman? His sneaky case against our President has finally officially collapsed. Schiff? Pelosi? Where are you?

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 23, 2020 at 5:17 pm

