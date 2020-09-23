Senate Releases Damning Report of Hunter Biden Foreign Payments and Influence Sales – Money, Hookers and Bribes…

Senators Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released a report today showing millions in sketchy payments to the son of former Vice-President Joe Biden that showcase compromise and blackmail material.
Included in the release are details of payments made by the wife of the former Mayor of Moscow and what appear to be eastern European prostitutes provided to Hunter Biden.
The Senate report reveals millions of dollars were funneled to Hunter Biden during a series of questionable financial transactions between Biden, his associates and foreign individuals. The report outlines a system of influence sales that were “very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.”
Additionally, the senate report highlights the potential for blackmail against the Biden family, the former vice-president and the U.S. government if Joe Biden was to remain in public office. The report is damning. Highlights include:
- In early 2015 former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, George Kent raised concerns to officials in Vice President Joe Biden’s office about the perception of a conflict of interest with respect to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board. Kent’s concerns went unaddressed and in September 2016, he emphasized in an email to his colleagues, “Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.”
- In October 2015, senior State Department official Amos Hochstein raised concerns with Vice President Biden, as well as with Hunter Biden, that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine.
- Hunter Biden was serving on Burisma’s board (supposedly consulting on corporate governance and transparency) when Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky allegedly paid a $7 million bribe to officials serving under Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Vitaly Yarema, to “shut the case against Zlochevsky.” George Kent testified that this bribe occurred in December 2014 (seven months after Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board), and, after learning about it, he and the resident legal adviser reported this allegation to the FBI.
- In addition to the over four million dollars paid by Burisma to Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer, for membership on the board, Hunter, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.
- Devon Archer received $142,300 from Kenges Rakishev of Kazakhstan, purportedly for a car, the same day Vice President Joe Biden appeared with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arsemy Yasenyuk and addressed Ukrainian legislators in Kyiv regarding Russia’s actions in Crimea.
- Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina. Ms. Baturina is the wife (widow) of the former mayor of Moscow.
- Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions.
- Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Gongwen Dong that financed a $100,000 global spending spree with James Biden and Sara Biden.
- Hunter Biden also moved millions of dollars from his law firm to James Biden’s and Sara Biden’s firm. Upon being questioned about the transaction, Sara Biden refused to provide supporting documentation and information to more clearly explain the activity. The bank subsequently closed the account.
- Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”
Senate Website HERE – Full pdf of Report HERE
Ultimately what the senate investigation and report reveals is a remarkable and consistent pattern of the Biden family selling influence and policy manipulation for personal financial benefit. However, that said, the media will likely play-down the report in an effort to support their preferred 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.
won’t be no joe at the debate, after this.
Haha, I hafta say this, even without these revelations, and were Joe physically present, even then, there wouldn’t be no Joe at he debate (if you take my meaning :).
Chris Wallazzho is the “moderator”. Do you or I really think Christina is going to bringup Hunter to Joke?
Biden’s Banana Republic, the Mafia playground of the world! Lots of Fun for everyone with money hookers and bribes.
Some please tell me this POS cannot get elected.
Jay: Biden “cannot get elected” … other than by massive fraud, which the D-rats have been planning for a long time.
Don’t believe me? Think about the abuses committed under the COVID 19 ruse to protect their crooked and mentally impaired candidate, as well as strenuous D-rat efforts to impose universal mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, no signature verification on mailed ballots, etc. in D-rat controlled states.
It’ll take a massive number of patriots voting and a fair number of law suits to prevent and/or overcome the fraud.
I’d suggest to place a DHS vehicle with attending DHS personnel in the vicinity of each precinct, particularly in states like California, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. I.C.E. personnel checking highways for buses loaded with illegal immigrants and headed for big cities in these states would not hurt either.
Sheriffs deputies in Wisconsin just yesterday found ballots in an empty field in Wisconsin, over 25,000 of them. 3 guesses who likely placed them there?
Russians are always looking for weak American politicians and/or their family members who are willing to take dirty money for favors (?) granted or can be seduced with prostitutes and/or cocaine! What President Trump was falsely accused of by Democrats Joe and Hunter Biden actually did! What will come of all of it? My guess is Hunter will have to pay some additional taxes with some IRS fines and that will be about it!!
Hunter will also have to replace the mattress in the pee pee bed.
Yeah and all the blow was just a nontaxable fringe benefit!
Now we know where the Trump dossier came from. It was the Hunter Biden dossier. They just swapped names.
Eddie excellent observation!!!
if biden shows at the debate it will be epic. 🙂
Shut down the whole debate,with two words;
Put his hand on his forehead, like he’s scanning the audience, and say ;
“WHERES Hunter?”
Game over. Or, invite,as special guests, the Russuan hookers, lol!
We may not hear of it in the press, but we will for sure hear about predictor Hunter’s exploits at PT rallies! 😂
True. Right this very moment there is not one single reference to this Biden corruption story on Fox News’ web site. Not one. Enemy of the American people!
Barr-zini will dismiss this because ,” non use of evidence emanating from the political silo “.
Does anyone else find it mildly convenient that the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury case was announced today?
Are BLM/ANTIFA torn who to riot for – Hunter or Breonna?
Whichever pays the most.
Soros is flipping a coin.
Zorro,
Hope it stands on edge🤗🤔
No one is going to riot for Hunter Biden.
The crowd in Louisville is wandering around town now just waiting for sunset. The authorities ought to mandate a 7:00pm curfew and enforce it. The democrat mayor has set it for 9:00pm. Will the democrat governor ask for federal assistance immediately or wait until a few city blocks get destroyed by the BurnLootMurder & Antifa gangs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the start of the RGB funeral. Bad timing to release today.
And Brianna taylor.
A three-fer. It’s gonna be a riot!
The KY Attorney General is a budding Rep. rockstar, I wouldn’t read into that at all.
yes, and that they are requiring the masks
to be worn for 2 MORE MONTHS.
It does not matter that some states have NO NEW
CASES OF CHINA-flu !! Everyone must suffer.
Oh btw, what was the total deaths the in 2019. My guess
is the same number.
BTW… the number of deaths this year include many suicides. People
are sick of Dem games, communist threats, and hateful,
dishonesty. Plus financial ruin for business due to mandatory
closures due to Dem hate for Pres.Trump.
One woman told me, “I’d rather die than live like this for as
long as they want to torture us. It’s like I am a prisoner of war.
I haven’t seen my kids or grandkids in 6 months…. half a year lost already.
I’m not getting any younger…
and CDC says maybe this will last another year or two.!!
I read somewhere that;
Truth that test swabs came from China…. already infected with
China flu spores. Prove it isn’t happening?
Numbers without faces… without 3 rd party verification…
Without proof? Too many Anti trumpers are lying.
I bet those same people who died…. will be voting!!!
We weren’t born yesterday……DemonRats…. we’ve watched
U cheat for the last 50-60 years.
Joe and Hunter are cutting a spot to help with shrinking Hispanic support. In pandering Biden style “Burisma hez bean berry berry goodt to me”.
Back when SNL was actually funny.
So has Red China, maybe Hunter needs Xi to do an Ad for him.
Today’s Hunter Biden report screams for a special counsel to determine if laws were broken. Please Mr. Attorney General, appoint one now.
I guess Cindy McStain didn’t get to read this Senate report before endorsing Biden for Pres.
Oh Cindy knew because her husband did the same thing (or some variation).
Or worse. Child sex trafficking into AZ from Mexico. Remember the Jeff Flake apparatchik who got arrested a year or two ago? Lotta $$$ moved to the McCain foundation after the Clinton foundation got eyes on.
Not to mention what might have been going on in the visa section at State during the Clinton years. Exactly how did Jean Luc Brunei fly two twelve year olds into the US for Epstein’s “birthday present” without someone at State facilitating?
The most banana republic-like aspect of our country is how rich our politicians get. Bidens, Clintons, Pelosi.
Gregory Sloop,
C’mon, man! Equal time! BUSHES, McConnells, Ryans,…fair is fair, don’t leave the,Republicon half of the Uniparty out of the equation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then in his next term he can also deal with Hillary’s email debacle, and follow up with the Clinton Foundation money laundering operation. Then handle the Democratic sedition. All of which need full exposure to the American public, with prosecutions.
And then in February 2021…
Well, I think PDJT is using LEVERAGE, against McConnell, to get the Republicons in line, RIGHT NOW.
After the election, he needs to nueter the Congressional Republicon leadership, once and for ALL.
McConnell has actually been PDJT’s mortal enemy, since the escalator ride. Eliminate that whole group, and you can clean the Swamp. Don’t, and the Swamp survives.
Silence is ALWAYS the reaction of liberals, press or otherwise. Pin them to the wall and they shrink, silent and still so nobody notices the intensity of their silence.
Released just in time for the first debate. Chris Wallace can’t avoid asking questions about this report.
I don’t think he will ask any questions. Everyone knows you can not control what President Trump will say! He will tell the Republican and Democrat viewing audience. There will be no debate!!!
Wonder if this will become the excuse for Biden to step down, and the DNC to put Hillcat and Ocommie (VP) on the ticket.
Here is today’s New York Times spin on this report.
It will be echoed by local newscasters across the country tonight:
“Republican Inquiry Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Biden
NYT | Sept 23, 2020 | Nicholas Fandos
WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival….
Republican investigators found no evidence that Mr. Biden acted inappropriately, including when he joined other nations in pushing for the ouster of Ukraine’s top prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. Mr. Trump’s pursuit of that debunked charge is what prompted his impeachment last year, after he pressured Ukraine’s leader to look into it himself….”
And so poof …. the masters of the universe, ie the mainstream media have declared the Bidens innocent of all “conspiracy charges” against them.
An easy spin, especially when this report is not a finished product (per Sen. Johnson).
I believe there’s a Trump press conference at 6:00pm. Ya think this will come up? (lol)
No wonder the Dems are so paranoid about any communication between President Trump and Putin. Imagine the evidence of wrongdoing Vlad could provide.
Remember when early on, President Trump met with Putin alone, and the Dems wanted to haul the only other person present – the interpreter – in for questioning? Well, this sure explains why.
I think President Trump had his own sources the years of the Obama administration, not to mention whatever information Ge. Flynn might have had pass in front of him with all this international travel and wheeling and dealing from 2012 to 2020. None of this was unknown to President Trump. He’s been playing Biden like a fiddle ever since the Zelensky call. No wonder Bill and Hill are currently looking and sounding like Tales from the Crypt.
Sorry, 2008 to 2016. Although for sure it didn’t suddenly stop in 2016
Everyone was freaked out about that meeting, except for Rush, Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan, Lucy Comisar, and Jimmy Dore. Putin offered to make his generals available for questioning in exchange for Bill Browder. Ambassador McFaul totally lost it in his Twitter thread thinking he was being given up to Putin, I really enjoyed his freak-out because he did try to color revolution Russia. There was the matter of $400MM in Hillary tax evasion/illegal campaign donations. The server in Ukraine that also came up with Zelenski.
I loved that press conference. Talk about productive on a large world scale.
Democrats: if Joe Biden didn’t share in the “hookers and blow” then what’s the problem here?
Yeah but did any of them pee on a bed?
My first thought was, the GOP wing of the Big Club is colluding in providing an exit for Sleepy Joe that will ultimately be used against PDJT.
Don’t know if that’s legally possible… or if that even matters anymore.
In Bill Barr’s DOJ, as before, it seems the determinant factor in deciding whether to prosecute
a politician’s criminal behavior is based on how many “likes” or “dislikes” they tally from the media.
An added layer none of us enjoy.
This goes well beyond pure corruption, graft and bribery – it goes to character (or in this case lack of). Joe Biden, and his son should be in handcuffs and orange jumpsuits – NOT running for the highest office in the land.
His involvement (and that of the Obama administration) clearly show the American people exactly what they should expect if he was elected. Like everything else, he would sell America down the tubes and profit from the sale quite handsomely – when you put someone like him in charge of anything – expect the country to become a banana republic in very short order
The money that Hunter Biden had deposited into various accounts, businesses, perhaps even a charity or two of his while his father Joe Biden was the sitting Vice President – isn’t that some sort of family enrichment while under terms of office, one of those emoluments things that the Left keeps on going after President Trump and his family for?
Can turn-about still be fair play in this day and age?
How can Biden receive a security clearance now with such foreign cash influence?
LikeLike
Beigun,
Believe that slow Joe received his clearance before Hunter got the payola.🤔
I might be wrong 🤔
I’ll try not to get to deep in the weeds …
The President, by virtue of his office, has the authority to classify or declassify any/all information or material held by the government. Should Mr. Biden win the election the citizens, by electing him, have granted full and complete access to any and all U.S. government held classified information/materials.
Any action taken to remove a person(s) access to classified information is done after a determination is made that the person is likely or probably a poor security risk.
In this instance the American voting citizens would have said ‘we’ think he’s trustworthy.
I think they took a Biden Ukraine story and turned it into Trump Russia story
Not only Hunter either. Joke Bidens brother and sister-in-law. Lurch Kerrys stepson John Heinz Jr. Mitt Romneys son and former chief of staff both. Im guessing Burisma was only paying for Hunters cocaine habit, he had to be bribed by Red China for the real $.
Kerry’s stepson is Chris Heinz. Teresa Heinz’s son. Business partner of Hunter’s. Another partner Devon Archer was Heinz’s college roommate.
It’s obvious to me that Biden is getting very very angry when asked about any of this, and he has been coached to answer by shifting topic to CoVid and Trumps fault for everything.
If the MSM doesn’t start to understand how they are being used, they deserve blame as well.
MSM is not be used – they are willing participants!
Maybe SD can move this later today.
I’d love to see night posters take a shot at this.
Where’s Vindman? His sneaky case against our President has finally officially collapsed. Schiff? Pelosi? Where are you?
