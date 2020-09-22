When They Tell You Their Plans… Believe Them !

Just a short note to highlight the obvious that can sometimes be overlooked.

The one constant in the ever-changing political universe is the oppositions inability to switch from “inside voice” to “outside voice” when they carry their internal discussions into the public arena.

Often, due to the echo-chamber nature of democrat planning, they slip-up and provide subtle cues. Subtle like a brick through a window when you are tuned-in to their frequency. Paying close attention is how you can develop tripwires to follow their track.

Notice the word “installed.” It seems oddly out of place for the context until you accept this is exactly the plan. The way the central planners talk to each other…

Instead of an elected President, the DC plan is for an installed President. Once you see the strings on the marionettes you can never return to that time when you did not see them…. Carry on.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

There are trillions at stake.