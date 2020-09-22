Just a short note to highlight the obvious that can sometimes be overlooked.
The one constant in the ever-changing political universe is the oppositions inability to switch from “inside voice” to “outside voice” when they carry their internal discussions into the public arena.
Often, due to the echo-chamber nature of democrat planning, they slip-up and provide subtle cues. Subtle like a brick through a window when you are tuned-in to their frequency. Paying close attention is how you can develop tripwires to follow their track.
Notice the word “installed.” It seems oddly out of place for the context until you accept this is exactly the plan. The way the central planners talk to each other…
Instead of an elected President, the DC plan is for an installed President. Once you see the strings on the marionettes you can never return to that time when you did not see them…. Carry on.
“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
There are trillions at stake.
Re: The “Fervent Wish” – The old saw, “if wishes were horses, beggars would ride” applies here.
FOCUS ON THESE STUNNING AND TRUE WORDS:
When They Tell You Their Plans… Believe Them !
“In 1999, Chávez visited Havana and stated at the University of Havana (UH), “Venezuela is traveling towards the same sea as the Cuban people, a sea of happiness and of real social justice and peace”. He called Castro “brother” and said:
Here we are, as alert as ever, Fidel and Hugo, fighting with dignity and courage to defend the interests of our people, and to bring alive the idea of Bolívar and Martí. In the name of Cuba and Venezuela, I appeal for the unity of our two peoples, and of the revolutions that we both lead. Bolívar and Martí, one country united!” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cuba%E2%80%93Venezuela_relations
Most Venezuelan’s did NOT believe him.
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” So declared Barack Obama in Columbia, Missouri on October 30, 2008, on the cusp of his historic presidential election.
https://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/dr-paul-kengor/how-obama-made-good-his-promise-fundamentally-transform-united-states
Most Americans did NOT believe him.
LISTEN AND BELIEVE. They tell us exactly what they intend to do.
I think it’s a biblical thing. We are *always* given a choice whether or not to accept evil. That knock on our door is hardwired into our psyche. Woe to
anyone who makes that conscious *choice* when evil comes a-knockin.. the crazy eyes are a dead giveaway.
right on, Judith!!
The eyes are the window to the soul
When I pointed out to family and friends, at the time, what obama had said and suggested they take it at face value, they suggested that I was perhaps imagining black helicopters.
I was at a table with friends lamenting that no follow up questions about what the hell that meant?
If they are waiting for a new President then they will have to wait until January 2025 to ring in Don Trump Jr., the 46th President!
See also Obama’s lamentation before he was running for President that the Constitution was inadequate because it enshrined negative rights rather than positive rights. Negative rights being the right to be left alone by the government. Positive rights being the right to have your needs and wants provided by others (via government).
Americans did not believe it could happen to the USA. We are now facing extinction with voter fraud and riots.
Americans did not believe it could happen to the USA. We are now facing extinction with voter fraud and riots.
And when PDJT refuses to be cheated out of the win, they have already lined up current and former generals for an attempted military coup. They have been talking about it in the press for months. Ah, but what if we round THEM up first? Heh heh heh. On election night, the plotters listen to the election results on a radio in their jail cells?
We know who they are, we know what their plans are. Silly rabbits. They forget that WE control the NSA info now. Knock knock knock, CRASH.
What leads you to think that patriots now run the NSA?
Don”t bet on that.
@trapper, I recall a large group of Generals who formally endorsed Donald Trump for President in 2016, along with the largest police union AND the ICE agents. I would think they would have something to say about a TREASONOUS COUP, wouldn’t you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all thought President Trump would fight back against the Mueller investigation with targeted declassifications….but he didn’t. They cornered him with “obstruction” and that was that.
We all put faith in Huber, Barr, Durham yet nothing has or will come of that. John Durham is not dropping any October bombs. Frankly, the only October bombs we should fully expect are the leaking of the tax returns and indictments over stormy payments from the SDNY, that’s all baked into the cake. I expect that one of those to come the likely a day after the new Justice is announced.
The leftists, CIA, FBI, and military brass are fully in for stealing this election in the days afterward with semi-trucks packed with Biden votes. Twitter and facebook will block PDJT and every other conservative voice while mainstream media goes into overdrive. The average American will be frightened and confused. It worked very well on a miniature scale the first time around with Saint Robert Mueller, why wouldnt it work this time around?
Anyways, what is PDJT doing about it? Are the decisions in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania being challenged and on course to reach the Supreme Court?
Is there any thought behind an executive order issued that all votes must be counted on Nov 3rd and not a day afterwards? Let the Supremes vote on that.
The predictable tweet storm on Nov 5-6th is not going to cut it. Not that the tweet storms have ever worked anyways, but Twitter is shutting down his account.
‘Anyways, what is PDJT doing about it? Are the decisions in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania being challenged and on course to reach the Supreme Court?’
Why not do your own research? Appeals are in the works. Mr. Magoo is the other candidate.
‘Twitter is shutting down his account.’
Proof?
@donnymo, *timing* is everything, isn’t it? Let’s assume President Trump had decreed a “same-day” election count EO while RBG was alive and kicking. How do you suppose “The Supremes” would have voted then?
Same with declassifying evidence. The President was in fact *vindicated,* while still holding *all* his cards close to the vest. He didn’t need to declassify everything. Had he done that, he would’ve fallen into their obstruction trap.
*Leverage* is a beautiful thing, @donnymo. After you lay all your cards down on the table, that’s it: No more leverage.
Why do you think the ENEmedia and FAUX noise kept beating that declassify drum? They WANTED our President to step right into their obstruction trap. They tried -but failed- to entrap him.
That was the only card they held.
President Trump is smarter than your average lion. He’s got this. In fact, whenever the pundits pound their drums, droning on ..and on ..and on about something, consider taking the polar opposite viewpoint next time. You’ll be way ahead of the game..
Trump campaign is fighting with lawsuits in many states. The Dems though have bought at the secretaries of state and DA’s so we are up against take over from within in a big way. Vote vote vote and then pray they screw it all up and their games come back to bite them. We must obliterate the commies.
How can you complain about “no October surprise” when it’s still September?
How do you think the term “October Surprise came about” and why do you think “September Surprise” never caught on?
i expect ghislaine maxwell to insinuate that trump was involve without actually saying it (at the dirction ofthe SDNY). it can be retracted later of course
LikeLike
The generals like war. It gives them more power and allows them to have the opportunity to order “stuff” that they can sell or bargain away much like those in the Congressional swamp. Our Founding Fathers are spinning in their graves knowing that totally dishonest people exist in the halls of Congress and that the military was fundamentally transformed by Obama to more closely resemble what Hitler had than what Washington had. Castro, Chavez, Sanders, Cortez. See the pattern. All Socialists. All way far tot he left. All power hungry. All content to destroy the nation to satisfy their own greed and lust for power.
Please Sundance, release your info to us. We can then go armed with structured facts for those poor, lost souls who still see the Democrat Party as having some redeeming qualities rather than seeing them for the Earthly version of Satan himself!
I want to know what to know their plans are for installing Biden? Be as specific as possible.
Sunlight will destroy their plans.
They won’t be installing Biden. They will be installing Harris and Pelosi. They will do everything possible to string out the ballot counting into late December and then we’ll have a New Year’s surprise. At that point, they will declare no winner and none other than the Frisco Hair Queen herself will be “installed”. There will be a coronation ceremony the likes of which the British have never experienced. Today’s Democrat Party will stop at nothing to seize control of the Presidency. The old saying by hook or by crook will take on new meaning once they are in power. Never, and I mean never will things be the same!
Bloomberg just paid the fines of 32,000 felons in Florida so they could. So yes they will install a president if we do nothing. This disgusts me.
I have to believe PT second term he will be on tear. Media, coup plotters and those financing the rioters. Barr better come up with something fast or he will be gone with Wray and possibly Gina.
I suspect it is all over but the shouting in terms of the Ginsberg replacement. The Dems are bringing out the “last dying wish” emotional blackmail. Trump literally DGAF and said he’s going to announce his candidate on Fri or Sat. You can’t give a bigger middle finger to Chucky Schumer than that. Trump is going to nominate someone and make the Democrats oppose that candidate. I think it’s clear he has saved his top female candidate to utterly deflate the feminists by making them oppose a woman. (everyone knows they oppose women, most feminists hate other women when you get right down to it)
This is going to be central to the election and it is going to help the President enormously. It takes the focus off of side issues (like COVID, which continues to recede), and keeps the campaign centered on Law and Order which is right where it needs to be. Appointing judges is a Law and Order issue. Ensuring a full complement of SCOTUS judges heading into a divisive election is essential to prevent lower courts from running amok. It gives Trump a way to demoralize Democrats by taking away their “Who gets to replace Ginsberg?” election issue. She will have already been replaced…no point in bothering to vote if you’re a Democrat if she is replaced next month.
The issue is also creating great opportunities for humor as Democrats try to rip Trump and McConnell over what happened in 2016…giving Republicans a meatball pitch right over the heart of the plate when it comes to the past statements of Democrats (including Ginsberg herself who said the President doesn’t stop being President in Year 4).
This is just a beautiful thing. For GOP voters, it’s a great reminder that this President actually does the things he said he would do. It’s not always perfect, but I’ll be damned if I can name a politician since Reagan who actually did the Big Important Things he promised to do. And quite possibly no President in history can point to the list of Trump accomplishments.
Side note: In Colorado, Joe Biden is running ads talking about healthcare in the pandemic. Do you know what words NEVER appear in the ad? Obama-care, Affordable Care Act.
I find that humorous.
Well said hokkoda!!!
What effing dead SCOTUS gets to say by who and when their replacement will take place. That evil witch could have Obama or Clinton to replace her, but she was an evil selfish witch who would not leave until the devil called her home.
F her. And the commies trying to steal this appointment.
Well, they can try…lots will die….
… so … the late departed SCOTUS justice Ginsburg, said to have had an astute legal mind – thought that she “owned” a “hereditary title” that she could state in her “last will and testament” how her “property” was to be “handed down.”
And also the living democrat leadership views it the same way.
You know, I really tried to be “civil” and find positive things to say about the dead. Now that I realize the total indifference The Swamp Critters have for The Constitution … well, fill in the blank your own way.
Let’s all each get at least one new PDJT voter to the polls on 11/3 (or early voting), to double PDJT’s vote total. Give PDJT such a yuuuuge mandate that shuts up The Swamp Critters.
A dead person should be judged by how they lived their life and I can’t find ONE good thing to say about mass murders including:
Stalin
Lenin
Mao
Castro #1 # 2
Kim – Grandfather Father Son Sister
Pol Pot
etc.
… so … the late departed SCOTUS justice Ginsburg, said to have had an astute legal mind:
Saw a recent article that nailed it. To be as far left as she was RBG had to be very intellectually dishonest.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020 /09/ginsburgs_loyalty_to_leftism_meant_she_was_often_intellectually_dishonest.html
I might grant that she used that term to cover the time between the election and when the new term actually begins. Even so, “installed” is still an odd word compared to “inaugurated”, “takes office”, etc.
LikeLike
Whoever wrote that line attributed to RBG knew exactly what they meant by installed: until Joe’s replacement is put in place. Big Mike is on deck, waiting for her turn………God forbid.
The ‘INSTALLED’ scenario taps into a post on ArmstrongEconomics.com today. In its entirety it’s scary. Excerpts below:
FTA: It is clever to call anyone who disagrees with this agenda a “conspiracy theorist” so then they do not have to answer for their actions. I seriously doubt that people are truly aware that this is a major agenda and it is being put forth from so many directions with each expressing one component. I cannot stress enough that our computer has been accurately projecting what is coming. I have stated previously, I question if there will be free elections in the USA after 2024.
…..They actually believe by using this virus as the excuse to justify eliminating human rights and adopt an authoritarian style government under the pretense of protecting you, they will succeed. It is inevitable that such types of governments ALWAYS crash and burn.
….Already we see how YouTube and Facebook are supporting this global agenda. Gates’ plan to eliminate cash and force all transactions into digital is designed to give these companies a piece of every transaction in the world. Bill Gates is already working with Mastercard.
….Gates has become his own SUPERPOWER which extends far beyond just vaccines. As revealed in the AGRA Watch report, “The Man Behind the Curtain: The Gates Foundation’s Influence on the UN Food Systems Summit,” published August 2020, Bill Gates actually has vast power also over the food supply. His influence over global food and agriculture policy is conducted through his funding of numerous organizations that are involved in agricultural development. Gates is controlling food policy and he is using many companies and organizations that can then do his bidding to hide his global reach.
…..Gates not only controls the United Nation’s World Health Organization which has been instrumental in using CFOVID-19 to crush the world economy, but he also controls the United Nations Climate Change policy, recommendations to eliminate currencies, and food supply.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/britain/britain-calling-in-military-to-enforce-its-covid-19-restrictions-without-parliament-debate/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=RSS
Doesn’t the Post Office take digital images of all mail that runs through their automated equipment? They use these images for informed delivery. Unless the DNC has post office workers willing to risk jail to manipulate that equipment to show post election mailed ballots being processed before election day, there should be a way of tracking when a specific voter’s ballot was mailed. If there is a statistical outlier for a large number of manually handled ballots in a specific state, I imagine that would be identifiable. I also assume postal facilities have security cameras. All speculation on my part.
Hopefully there is a postal worker here that has been in contact with the Trump campaign to help them identify the ways to cheat.
Sorry just want to correct part of my post. I should have posted “Hopefully there is a postal worker here that has been in contact with the Trump campaign to help them identify the ways the DNC can cheat using post election day mail in ballots.”
The postal worker’s union has come out in support of sleepy creepy Joe – they have ways to manipulate machines & cameras.
There have been recent court decisions allowing non-postmarked mail-in ballots to be counted.
While ostensibly that’s so if the USPS “messes up” and doesn’t postmark a ballot, it will still be counted – but, come on – it’s really to allow “mail-in” ballots that were NEVER even mailed to be counted, after claiming they were mailed but not postmarked.
Anyways, those are the type of mail-in ballots that will be “counted on” to deliver the desired cheating end result. USPS won’t have “informed delivery” images of them (because they will have never been in the system to begin with).
Sundance has once again nailed it!
The use of the word “installed” proves beyond any doubt that Ruthie never said what they say she said. That “dying wish” was written by a leftist demonrat hack. As creepy as Ruthie was . . . she would never say that a U.S. president is installed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m right there with you David!
Ginsburg said (allegedly, and highly doubtful) she didn’t want to be replaced “until a new president is installed” – sounds like meaning a new president, as opposed to Trump winning re-election. So if Trump wins re-election, she didn’t want him to fill her seat? Not real up on the Constitution, was she?
This is stupid, however you look at it. Did she really think she owns the seat? I don’t think she said it – if she was so concerned about this, she should have stepped down during Obama’s reign as she was encouraged to do. More Chuck Schumer smoke-and-mirrors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tacking into account all the skulduggery, including by many so called Republican Senators and Congressmen/people, it would not surprise me if they attempt a “deal” in which they give the go for the Presidents pick, but in return, want a guarantee that if the President “loses” the election, he will walk away without a fuss.
From the perspective of a Supreme Court justice the word “installed” is exactly correct. The new president is elected and subsequently sworn in (installed) by the Chief Justice. If they merely waited until after the election yet before installation it would still be Trump making the pick.
While I agree that the usage of the word “installed” sounds very contrived for lay people (like myself), it sounds precise for a member of the Supreme Court.
For a couple of days I thought Justice Ginsberg’s dying wish was “say, could you mail this letter for me?”
If you were dying, would you be talking about politics. Well, of course not. You would be saying good-bye to friends and family.
I suspect, this is the true answer.
Let’s imagine that RBG said it on her way to lifelessness.
SOOOOO what?
WHO cares?
WHY should it matter -in actuality?
Big F deal…… !
>Everyone and anyone is entitled to an opinion ~>and a dream in America.
Schumer can keep his cardbord Ruth.
>Sweet dreams, Chuck
Where is Kamala Harris? She seems to have totally disappeared. Trying to wean her off the recreational gummy bears has turned out to be a lot harder than they thought it would be. She could be having panic attacks.
In the 2003 western “Open Range,” the character Charley Waite (Kevin Costner) makes this observation to Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall):
“Weren’t the only thing he said. Most time, a man will tell you his bad intentions if you listen, let yourself hear.”
If Germans of the Weimar Republic era had listened and let themselves hear what the wastrel ADOLF HITLER was saying, maybe WWII could have been avoided.
On his way up Hitler put what he was saying in print for all to see. “Mein Kampf’ (“My Struggle”) is his political manifesto. It was published in two volumes in 1925 and 1927; an abridged version appeared in 1930. It became the bible of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party in the Third Reich.
Famously, nobody believed this down-and-out punk Hitler could or would do what he said in his book.
“Prairie Fire: The Politics of Revolutionary Anti-Imperialism — the Political Statement of the Weather Underground” is also a political manifesto. It was published in 44 years after Hitler’s, in July 1974.
Text of “Prairie Fire”: https://tinyurl.com/yyt98sfm
Of course it was written by shitbama’s sponsor, WILLIAM AYERS.
Famously, nobody believed this down-and-out punk Ayers could or would do what he said in his book.
What was Ayers’ threat? To establish in America a “dictatorship of the proletariat” by first tearing down our existing federal structure. In case you haven’t noticed, he is on the brink of making this lifelong goal come true.
Ayers, 75, has always been in earnest. He and he buddies in the 1960s-70s were not just “protesting” against the Vietnam War. In reality, they were agitating for the victory of the communist armies in Vietnam.
In other words, he wasn’t against the war per se — NO, he was AGAINST THE USA in the war. Just as traitor and current publisher of The New York Slimes “Pinch” Sulzberger Jr. so famously said, “I would want to see the American [soldier] get shot. It’s the other guy’s country.”
Ayers used a campaign of shootings and bombings to get his terror movement going. Then, after 11 years on the run, he escaped prosecution for his crimes, a botch job by the FBI. He has led a charmed life, as terrorists go.
After all, he got an America-hating non-citizen, shitbama, planted inside our Oval Office for eight long years. The damage Ayers has done to the USA through his Manchurian Candidate is incalculable.
It began in 1995, when State Senator Alice Palmer introduced her chosen successor, the so-called Barack Obama (actually Barry Soetoro), to a few of the district’s influential leftists at the home of the husband-and-wife terrorist team of Ayers and wife BERNARDINE DOHRN, who’s now 78.
Ayers and Dohrn founded The Weather Underground, aka The Weathermen — the demonRATs’ very own 1960s-70s homegrown domestic terror squad. Sound familiar?
They told us their plans.
So what did they say? It’s all right here: https://tinyurl.com/y6kb97y
And THEY ARE STILL AMONG US. Some of them are still underground. But their brownshirt cohorts, shitbama’s “civilian army,” are out in the open — termites crawling out from the woodwork: https://tinyurl.com/y5rrjg82
Remember, Ayers is the guy who ghostwrote 1995’s “Dreams from My Father.”
The pattern is there, the links are obvious.
After eight years of shitbama, many still don’t seem to understand that there is a DIRECT LINE from what they told us in the 1960s and what they’re telling us today. They are still after the same thing.
Ever since the demonRAT Party was captured by the communists in 1972, with McGovern as the patsy, the goal has been to overthrow the federal government and institute a “NEW WORLD ORDER” — the term that CIA plant, Bush the Senior, inadvertently let slip in a speech.
Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer are merely well-paid puppets.
“Prairie Fire” was an early communist manual for overthrowing the government. Just to make it clear to those who have been fed a whitewashed history of the USA, communists have been trying to infiltrate American society for as long as there have been communists.
They came after us right around the time that Woodrow Wilson sent the American Expeditionary Force to Siberia to intervene on the side of the White Russians in their civil war, following the October Revolution.
Later, the socialist FDR regime was shot through with red agents. Harry Hopkins, FDR’s best buddy and live-in White House companion, turned out to be a Soviet agent. Joseph McCarthy was not wrong. If anything, he vastly underestimated the penetration of “Uncle Joe” Stalin’s agents in the USA.
This is a long way around to saying that if our own Uncle Joe is “installed” in November, THERE WILL BE NO COUNTRY TO SAVE.
The demonRATs stopped being Democrats back when I was a “Scoop” Jackson Democrat, and Scoop, a rabid anti-communist if there ever was one, has been gone lo these past 37 years.
Be prepared to be relocated to a “reeducation” center if Biden slips in.
The reeducation camps will start out looking like the ones that already exist in places like Nashville (and RINO DeWine also seems bent on building them), but will end up looking like the ones in the original “Red Dawn.”
Realize that the street protests are all just a stage play scripted long ago in “Prairie Fire” — and in “Rules for Revolution,” i.e., the tome whose title Saul Alinsky later sanitized to “Rules for Radicals.”
The enemy is so bold that they DO come out and tell you what they’re gonna do.
Believe them.
Come on man! Whether RBG’s statement is true or not it is unethical for a justice to try to influence an election. Why haven’t republicans stood up and turned that back on these idiots?
I’ll try.
“The democrats have no shame, as evidenced by their favorite justice breaking the rules by trying to influence an election even from her death bed. Not only that, the democrats continue to use the obviously unethical statement from a now diminished judge, who evidence shows was political to her dying breath. If we are to believe this story, the democrats by using it are destroying the brilliant career of justice Ginsberg for their own greedy power.”
Coding. I believe Democrats are speaking in code. If you think like them you get it. Their words are not puzzling or shocking to you. You’re already in agreement waiting for confirmation and direction. Think in terms of programming. Words that trigger certain people. Rooted in “conditioning”. Years of. In schools, colleges, newspapers, TV stations, NPR radio and TV, your favorite “popular” politicians, social standards, moral standards. Where we go one we go all. Herd mentality justifying emotion driven tolerance to violate any tolerance of differing views, standards, morals.
When they say “by all means necessary” it’s code for; “whatever it takes do it, no rules, laws can’t stop you, nothing is too extreme, if you think it do it, do not back down or settle for a little, use all and every device, person, hour, weapon; lies don’t matter, names don’t matter.” “By all means”, means unlimited, unrestrained, uncompromised; your leaders have charged you and will protect you from their seats of power.
Democrats have been practicing communistic control methods since the 1940’s or earlier.
They speak in code. The conditioned mindset, grievances, finger pointing are pre-set. Acceptance of conditioning is rooted in self righteousness-We’re better because…- , The code words trigger. The unity strengthens itself when agreement is massive. They appear to have arrived at the level of frenzy.
I expect the 3 1/2 years past have been the training camp, the warm up, of masses of volunteers to oppose filling the SCOUS vacancy. We haven’t even gotten to RBG’s funeral and elevation to Rabbi or “Sainthood”. I expect an astounding display of emotion. A warmup. Most have never met RBG or read word or a legal brief or opinion she wrote. The release of emotional powers will drive Lemmings to destroy what they set their foot on.
Watch. Pray. Don’t wonder. Pray fervently. We’re not asking for bread and milk. We’re not children.
ie; Listen for the coded warnings regards Roe vs Wade.
Diane Feinstein already confronted Amy Barrett about her Catholicism without mentioning Catholicism; Nancy Pelosi’s public faith.
Amy Barrett has 7 children and is Catholic.
Face to face, Feinstein charged Barrett that “the roots of your ( Barrett’s) faith go deep.”
Code for ” Amy Barrett is against abortion and Roe vs Wade”.
The coded order: “All Democrats, stop Barrett’s appointment by all means necessary.”
The child sacrifice of those who would be first borns is foundational to the strength of it’s supporters.
Roe vs Wade is not about the Mother’s safety or health. It’s about a women’s choice to sacrifice her child; to chose to kill a part of herself, to destroy her own bloodline and DNA.
Why don’t we ever hear about the Father’s right’s? Because it’s not about rights. It’s about the numbers of the sacrificed.
Listen for the directions to the opposition that point to this one issue and which will drown out reason and opposing positions and heap violence until they see a white flag of surrender by conservatives. Never. Trump’s only flag is red, white and blue.
Eyes Wide Open!
They always share their intentions. There are no coincidences.
We Own This! We need to turn out the vote. We need to set a record for most votes cast for a President! We need to overwhelm them at the polls so there plans to steal the election are obliterated!
WE OWN THIS, LETS GET IT DONE!!!
Yea, and then there is that Schumer photo floating around today on Social Media of Chuckie smooching the young black woman on Epstein’s Island. Talk about cesspools and digging deeper, how about we talk about that Mr. Schumer?
Wonder how long Chuck’s green mile is? Warrant that it is shorter than he thinks.
I was watching NBC News this morning and they covered Trump’s slapping back at the supposed death bed wish of RBG. Trump was smart to not only question whether it was true but say that it sounds like something Schiff the failed screenwriter or Pelosi would come up with. That rang very true to me given what happened during impeachment. And of course whether or not RBG said it, there’s no reason any of us need to comply with her wishes. Anyway, the NBC news reader said something like “Trump falsely stated that Ginsburg’s wishes may have been made up by the Democrats”. They couldn’t just say Trump made a statement. It had to be he falsely stated. As if NBC was sitting in the room with the woman and her granddaughter. It’s just like when they always preface Trump’s concerns about election fraud with a statement that it’s never occurred on a wide scale. Once you see the technique they use on the rubes it’s hard to unsee it. Oh for the days when news was just reported based on known facts.
