Remarkable, and Revealing, Interview With SSCI Chairman Marco Rubio…

Senator Marco Rubio appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss a variety of issues and subjects from the 2020 election to the current policies toward China and social media surveillance.
However, at the mid-point of the interview Bartiromo asks the SSCI Chairman about the committee refusal to provide Senators Grassley and Johnson with documents and transcripts from testimony previously given to the SSCI in their Russia investigation.
While explaining the reason for the refusal to share transcripts, Senator Rubio shares that all prior testimony to the committee was provided with the expressed agreement that none of the witness testimony would be shared with anyone else. A remarkably self-serving construct with the deliberate outcome of allowing strategic leaks and narrative assembly without sunlight on the actual questioning.
An additionally revealing aspect from this Rubio segment is the statement that Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner have constructed committee rules that both parties must be in agreement with any process within the committee – before any action is taken. This is a key facet when we consider that Senator Warner made covert contact with Chris Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman in 2017.
If the SSCI chair and vice-chair must be in agreement on any investigative path, then Richard Burr and Mark Warner both knew of the effort to contact Steele in 2017. Additionally, and further to the bipartisan attempts against the office of the President, this would imply that Warner and Burr both agreed to the request to review the Carter Page FISA application on March 17th, 2017.
In the background of Rubio’s remarks there appears to be a disconnect about his knowledge of the activity of the SSCI and their involvement in the corrupt effort to remove President Trump. Rubio positions himself as unaware… it is a rather disingenuous position.
Back on March 17, 2017, the SSCI secretly received the FISA application used on Carter Page from FBI supervisory special agent Brian Dugan (Washington Field Office). The ‘review and return’ application was delivered to Senate Security Director James Wolfe, who then placed it in the Senate SCIF to be reviewed by Vice-Chairman Mark Warner (and possibly Chairman Richard Burr). It appears no other senators were informed of this production.
James Wolfe then leaked the content of the FISA application and first renewal to reporter Ali Watkins. All indications are that Wolfe leaked the application to Watkins as directed by Warner, possibly with Burr’s full knowledge.
FBI Agent Brian Dugan then completed a nine-month leak investigation resulting in James Wolfe admitting to the leak. The leak was Dugan’s FBI equity. Due to the severity of the leak; and specifically because the leak encompassed the FISA application; in/around mid-January 2018 the special counsel in Main Justice was notified of Dugan’s findings and the investigative file was shared with the Weissmann team.
The Weissman special counsel team then took apart the investigative file and began running cover for the corrupt background story that included the participation by Senator Mark Warner. Part of that file surfaced when the text messages between Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman were made public on Feb 9, 2018.
In a pre-planned operation, as soon as the explosive Warner/Waldman texts were released Senator Marco Rubio rushed to the microphones to fraudulently state that Warner had informed the committee during his early spring (2017) contacts with Waldman and Chris Steele. This claim by Rubio was a lie. Rubio appeared to be running cover for Warner as part of his own affiliation with the origin of the Fusion-GPS opposition research and the subsequent transfer of information to the Clinton campaign and ultimately through Chris Steele to the corrupt FBI investigative unit. [Later to the Weissmann/Mueller crew]
Rubio’s motive to downplay the ramifications of the Warner effort, and the subsequent Wolfe leak, directly ties to his own involvement with the Fusion-GPS effort. Remember, at the time of this obfuscation (late ’17 and early ’18) no-one yet knew the Fusion-GPS fraudulent story (which became the Steele dossier) was originally funded by the Super-PAC funding the Rubio campaign.
Go look at when the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel deleted their iPhone records and history. The scrubbing took place mid-January 2018 as soon as they realized the previously unknown leak investigation by Washington Field Office FBI agent Brian Dugan had bumped into the special counsel operation that was coordinating with the SSCI.
The special counsel warned Warner; took action to remove specific evidence assembled by Dugan (which included the Warner/Waldman text messages); created a fictitious cover story for the SSCI to use; extracted the Dugan version of the FISA application he used to catch Wolfe (which they later released under the guise of FOIA); then sent a deconstructed (now useless) investigative file back to DC USAO Jessie Liu who had nothing left except to present a DC grand jury with James Wolfe lying to investigators.
That corrupt, unlawful and coordinated cover-up effort lies at the heart of why the SSCI will not share any information with GOP senators today.
Senators Johnson and Grassley were asking for the FISA application in 2018, not knowing the original and first renewal were previously provided to the SSCI on March 17, 2017.
When congress (House Intel, House Judiciary, Senate Judiciary and Senate Homeland Security) were writing to FISA Court presiding judge Rosemary Collyer seeking a copy of the FISA application from the court they had no idea one early copy was already provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner kept their review and use secret; but the information about their reception came out because James Wolfe leaked it and FBI agent Brian Dugan was awaiting that leak.
FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer never told any of the chairmen about the March 2017 copy of the application that was provided to Brian Dugan to deliver to the SSCI.
Throughout the attempt to remove President Trump from office, which included the impeachment effort, the SSCI was participating and assisting; now they are in cover-up mode. That’s the reason why Mitch McConnell put Marco Rubio in charge of that committee.
There’s a reason why senior staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s committee and senior staff from Chuck Grassley’s committee are asking for SSCI documents. It might not come out before the election, but it will come out…
BACKSTORY: (Read Here – and All Citations)
The sequence is critical:
1. Adam Waldman text messages. (release date Feb 9, 2018)
https://www.scribd.com/document/371101285/TEXTS-Mark-Warner-texted-with-Russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-Christopher-Steele#
2. Justice Dept. Letter to journalist Ali Watkins (release date Feb 13, 2018)
http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4498451-Justice-Department-Records-Seizure.html
3. James Wolfe indictment (release date June 8, 2018)
https://www.scribd.com/document/381310366/James-Wolfe-Indictment-Senate-Intelligence-Committee-Leaker#
4. FISC / Senate Judiciary Letter (public release April, 2020 – event date July 12, 2018) The letter from DOJ-NSD (Mueller Special Proseuctors) to the FISC is important.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/download/2018-doj-letter-to-fisc&download=1
5. Carter Page FISA application (release date July 21, 2018) Only need the first application section. 83 pages of original application.
https://www.scribd.com/document/384380664/2016-FISA-Application-on-Carter-Page#
6. Government Sentencing Wolfe Case memo and recommendation for upward departure and/or variance. Filed December 11, 2018
https://www.scribd.com/document/395499292/James-Wolfe-DOJ-Sentencing-Memo-December-11
7. Govt. Reply to Defendant (Wolfe) sentencing memo (date Dec 14, 2018) Govt. Exhibit #13 (two page attestation is critical).
https://www.scribd.com/document/395775597/Wolfe-Case-DOJ-Response-to-Defense-Sentencing-Memo
Misc:
July 27, 2018, – Wall Street Journal – Wolfe lawyers threaten SSCI subpoenas.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/former-intelligence-committee-aides-lawyers-want-testimony-from-senators-1532692801?mod=e2tw
Dec 11, 2018 – Politico – Senators seek Leniency:
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/12/11/senate-intelligence-committee-leaking-james-wolfe-1059162
As we have previously mentioned, the two-year Weissmann/Mueller special counsel, May 2017 through April 2019, was a continuum of the corrupt DOJ and FBI efforts that originated prior to the 2016 election. Many of the internal FBI and DOJ officials just transferred from the Clinton email investigation, into the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and then into the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel investigation.
The corrupt activity within the special counsel tenure was actually worse than the corrupt activity that preceded it.
Newly released records [SEE HERE] from a FOIA show the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel team “accidentally” wiped at least 27 iPhones of data early in 2018. Curiously timed at the same time the special counsel was attempting to cover for their coordination with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Vice-Chairman Mark Warner.
What a massive job Donald Trump has taken on!
I don’t know why they keep saying “to spy on Carter Page” It was never about spying on Page. To keep saying that minimizes what they were doing and misleads the public.
That is why the public needs more education on the Two Hop Rule and its retroactivity.
Sundance is trying to educate, but he is not the New York Media….which will cover it up on purpose.
I think the public is better served that everything after Trump was elected was a coverup operation of previous crimes. Mueller SC was a coverup operation while pretending to be an investigation.
Page is a weed in the forest. Yet we spend a bulk of time on the weed.
actually everything after admiral rogers blocked outside operators from the nsa data base on april 18, 2016 has been a coverup.
That is my position as well. It just shifted into high gear after the election.
Yep…that is exactly how I see it; this coup has been underway against the American people since the spring of 2016.. Obama’s tenure without a ‘sniff of scandal’ was a media contrived fable. Barry and his minions will be held by true and objective history as the most corrupt cabal of criminals ever to gather together in the USA…in government or out.
JOB #1 Re-elect President Donald J Trump for 4 more years!
JOB #2 Re-arrange the seating of the various committees of all nominal Republican senators and house reps…seniority be damned! If the Republican leadership shies away from a complete restructure…toss the whole crew out in 2022; PDJT will be in a position with his patriotic, conservative base to rule the country by fiat…through executive actions. To hell with precedent…they want burn in it down today, watch what we can do in two years!
You have answered your original “question” twice within your comments.
They want “us” spending a bulk of time on the weed in the forest.
John Spiro…. Did it again!
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
(middle bottom – Homepage)
thank you Sunnydaze for posting this awhile back.
Well Bert, Sen’s to me that you’ve answered your own question. It was exactly to, in the public domain, minimize the enormity of spying on a presidential campaign, transition team, and administration.
Exactly! Tell the public just how INTRUSIVE a FISA warrant can be with everyone you come into contact with and those who come in contact into those people in all sorts of modalities.
Andy McCarthy, former federal prosecutor and author of “Ball of Collusion” disagrees with you. He provides the evidence to prove that the Obama plan was to use Page as a scape goat to get at President Trump.
Have followed M.B. since her Cnbc days. Why is everyone so afraid of asking the next question or 2 that would help explain what Sundance has made us so aware of? Like we know all of your b’s is just a cover-up of your unsuccessful attempt to thwart President Trump every step of the way. I am sure she could word it very professionly. Seems No tv personalities want to ask the tough questions. MS Powell would.
Talk about a Rubio’s Cube !
Is Rubio doing coke? He keeps sucking air in his nose… Like he has a coke drip going on.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Probably burned a hole through his nasal septum by snorting meth off citrus rind. Orange is the new crack.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Its from being “water boarded” before being promoted by McConnell. Rubio is nothing more than a plant to box in the truth from getting out. McConnell is protecting his own balls…. sorry, that was said assuming he has any left! His wife may have them in a box next to her bedside.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i would vote for a democrat against rubio. he is a bad actor.
would far rather vote for someone like jim jordan (would they were more plentiful) in the primary though.
I did exactly that in 2016.
bertdilbert: He will be forever famous for that awkward little sip of water he took on national TV. He’s a high school class president living the dream…of all high school class presidents.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Saw Rubio in person outside Y-town early in the 2016 primaries.
Rubio really did drink water all the time.
All here had a great laugh.
This post is so over target, Sundance. Thanks for the clarity it brings.
The 2020’s need to be a decade of clearing out the gutters in both parties.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Your comment made me think of bowling.
Right now those thingies they put to keep you from rolling into the gutter, must be REMOVED.
TRUMP 2020!!
bust 9-11, change the world for the better.
unbelievable
Rubio is a weasel.
Every single spineless RINO must be removed from congress. Yes I get vote red. Those in charge had plenty of time to enlist credible primary challengers. They sat on their thumbs!
I wholeheartedly support my President. The GOP and their establishment candidates will not get a penny from me! If the GOP expects to win Trumplican support, they had best do some immediate party cleansing! Their leadership is as criminal, crony and corrupt as ever!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rubio is simply one example of the many of them. They win on Trump’s coat tails without any loyalty for POTUS. They only support their lobbyists. They don’t support their voters. E
Informed voters have known this about this chummy country club group for many years. Until Rona and her RNC association DOES SOMETHING, nothing will change.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump needs Republicans, faux or otherwise. So we are stuck and they know it. So I suggest we hold our noses and take our wormwood. But in 2022, rather than scattershot, we should isentify one RINO, the higher placed the better to primary. Then rather than send a few bucks to thus one and that one, we should concentrate ALL our finances kn primmarying THAT one. It is what the Left does…only with Soros's money they can promary a number of moderates. We don't have a Soros but if we all isolate a particular target, say Murkowski or Romney or Rubio, we could pull it off. That would send a message to them all. You might be next. They have proven they are pliable. All they want is to keep their snouts in the trough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget Collins.
So, what you are saying is the people do not have a right to know, correct?
So, are you lying now, or were you lying before, that the people have a right to know when you sanctioned the hiring of Crooked Mueller and the spending of $40 MILLION Taxpayers dollars?
Which is it?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Where I come from this is called FRAUD.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just like the sexual harassment slush fund that we fill with tax dollars and is none of our business this is the same.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. I think President TRUMP should remind all of them that he can pull that as well as their illegal ObamaCare any times he wants.
LikeLike
Where are whistle-blowers when you need them the most?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Democrats tend to murder whistle-blowers against them.
Backpfeifengesicht! All of them!
It makes no difference now about those scum politicians trying to hide wrong doing.
Durham is coming starting this week.
Nothing can stop it.
Democrats are freaking out calling for an emergency investigation into Durham. Lol.
That’s sheer panic. Buckle up and stock up your
🍿🍿🍿. The big ugly is here starting this week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Durham is coming this week? I pray you are correct, but I’ll not be holding my breath.
LikeLiked by 6 people
From your keyboard to God’s ears….hopefully. I’m trying to be optimistic re: Durham’s efforts but my money is on the ‘status quo’. Durham has much to do err I heartedly endorse him as the savior of the Republic. I’ll wait, watch, hope, and pray that you’re correct.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What makes you say that?
Read John basham pinned tweet . Read Adam Housley tweets.
Understand Democrats are freaking out when they went to the SCIF last week and saw at least some of what Durham has got.
They want an emergency investigation by the IG alleging political interference from Durham.
This week it begins. Unless some thing unforeseen happens.
It won’t end this week BTW. It will continue after the election. Apparently the investigation is massive and there’s more than spying uncovered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read this tweet and his replies to people in the thread.
He was right on the money with the Clinesmith plea deal and his source
is a trusted DOJ source.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy wants to impeach 6 weeks before the election.Hmmmm
Based on the tweet date of 9/12 + 13 days means if accurate we have 5 or fewer days until we get real justice from Barr?
Hopeful but IMO Barr sees all of this as just political games.
Kind of like Comey’s “intent” excuse.
DC IMO hides behind diversional buzz words
Nothing will be done! The swamp rats are thriving and actively working to take down President Trump. Barr has been on the job two years with ZERO results. A total waste.
It’ business as usual in DC and Barr cannot be trusted. Mark my words.
TRUMP 2024 !!!
I know Burr is about as dumb as a person can be, yet still be elected to the senate . . . but is he also corrupt? Is he smart enough to be corrupt?
As for Marco “Azucar” Rubio . . . his earpieces were probably connected directly to the Sugar Lobby headquarters. If you listened closely . . . you could hear their whispered instructions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liddle Marco Rubio is a treasonous piece of shit and will NEVER be President.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Time to call out every Brutus to his or her face.
In the past people like this were either locked up for many years or executed.
If we cannot do either, why not publicly shame them in wooden stocks?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Trump presidency has predictably turned itself into a reformation of conservative values. This has had the effect of increasingly isolating elected republicans with UniParty loyalties. One DC tradition that still holds true is that once you get bought, you’re expected to stay bought. Some of these guys were able to appear to be conservative while simultaneously maintaining a discrete (and lucrative) loyalty to the UniParty and it donor-class pay-offs. Maria is a take-no-prisoners questioner. It was interesting watching Rubio get increasingly uncomfortable as he tried to dance around the obvious fact that his committee ain’t doin’ nuffin’.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, the definition of “principled conservative” has been clarified, hasn’t it? And just by PDJT being himself.
Rubio remains a disastrous representative for the Hispanic community, not to mention those of Cuban heritage who fully appreciate the opportunities the U.S. affords them after centuries of being ruled by The Empires.
He was also an original member of the “MeMeMe!” Party along with Graham and McCain, who never read the U.S. Constitution and never let the document stand in their way on the road to riches.
“There’s a reason why senior staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s committee and senior staff from Chuck Grassley’s committee are asking for SSCI documents. It might not come out before the election, but it will come out…”
That’s the second time, in two different posts, Sundance has made this comment. I hope and pray the TRUTH comes out and that those in the wrong cannot hide from it………and the consequences.
And I don’t care what politicians or what party it affects.
People have corrupted their offices, and should be held accountable. It’s way past time to return this country to doing what is right. Too many people fought, bled, and died since the founding of this country for this corruption to continue.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sundance also states that only Senators Burr and Warner went into the SCIF to review the FISA. How do we know that no other Senators, like Rubio, didn’t also see the documents?”
Senate Security Director James Wolfe, who then placed it in the Senate SCIF to be reviewed by Vice-Chairman Mark Warner (and possibly Chairman Richard Burr). It appears no other senators were informed of this production.”
There’s a reason why senior staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s committee and senior staff from Chuck Grassley’s committee are asking for SSCI documents. It might not come out before the election, but it will come out…
What is the reason why they are seeking the documents?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The interesting part of this article is the single bit of information not previously discussed.
“..Senator Rubio shares that all prior testimony to the committee was provided with the expressed agreement that none of the witness testimony would be shared with anyone else.”
How is this legal? Especially if evidence of crime, administrative wrong doing, violations of basic rights or violation(s) of US Government procedural processes is exposed as part of the testimony. This is not the same as offering a form of legal immunity for testimony. This is outright pre-planned obstruction.
2 remedies exist:
1. Senate rule by Shanghai Mitch.
2. Subpoena from the AG for evidence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mustn’t forget they make their own rules. And since they make them, of course they are legal and while they may not be pretty Barr just as much said they’re not criminal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That does not answer the question nor explain how this is legal. Yes, I have read per the constitution each part of congress gets to make their own operating rules but those rules have to define operations done within the constraints of the law, and not as covering up criminal activity. So, both my remedies are still valid if Shanghai Mitch and Bagpipe Billy really want to solve the problem, which I doubt they do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are right none of this ethical by any standard. But as far as the Constitution is concerned most of our elected officials 3/4 of them only paying lip service to the Constitution.
The Constitution nor the Bill of Right mean anything to them unless they can use it to their advantage.
The rules they make are far from fair or equitable but they are probably all legal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You still did NOT answer the question. Rules can be legal but application of those rules to suppress illegal activity, abuse of office, et al makes that APPLICATION of that rule moot. Move beyond the “rule” to the “application” of the rule, which has to comply with law and proper execution of administrative process.
Again, there has to be a willing Senate Leader and AG to get the information. Use of these rules to hide evidence is still pre-planned obstruction no matter how legal the rule itself may be.
because there is no reason to have committees IF THEY ARE JUST GOING TO JOIN IN ON THE CRIMES.
they are not overseeing anything.
end all committees.
why would barr be interested?
pursuing that would mean DOJ is willing to expose congress AND its own.
trust me when I say this:
barr is “working” with congress to clean all this up. working = do nothing.. ignoring… pretending there is nothing to be concerned about… making it at best…a “matter”
Durham will not touch it. sure, he will know about it…he will have probable cause for a GJ initiation…but we will never see it. barr will hidenit away… lock it up.
but BEFORE HE DOES THAT, he will make the rounds and open the book to a few certain people…about 46 of them in congress. And he will THEN leverage this to achieve certain goals
A. restoration and expansion of ALL former spy powers.
B. Congressional sanctions and media blitz to further persecute ASSANGE…making him AGAIN public enemy number 1. Barr will do this to get political heavy weights to authorize extradition of ASSANGE to us. Barr cannot have assange as a free man. he knows too much… facts that jeopardize the entire russia Russia narrative.
C. he will do these things because his goals are to make it politically impossible for Trump to fire him. that’s the reason he exists…to provide a service for the deep dark state…which would otherwise be in zero hope of avoiding serious consequences.
he sees.himself serving some.higher loyalty…not of rule of law nor justice but as a battle medic rushing into triage to save what can be saved. . rule of law and justice are not his.priorities.
he IS just as CORRUPT as Comey Mueller rosenstein lynch and holder… perhaps more so given the evidence is provable and intent is clear…
no Barr will go down.in.history as the.most.corrupt…and a coward.
but that isn’t what they will teach in uni…or WikiLeaks.
I really hate these corrupt politicians! President Trump should create a new department run by American citizens that has power to investigate all politicians and track their bank accounts here and abroad!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“It might not come out before the election, but it will come out..” I surely hope so. But this is in part why We The People are so disgusted, righteously, with government. This years’-long follow the yellow brick road approach is beyond ridiculous, all financed by us of course, while the corrupt players fade off into the dustbin of history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proof positive of a two tiered uni-party justice system, aka, 3rd world nation justice.
God help us, please.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We may just have to help ourselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s exactly what I been saying. Don’t expect God to do what you (we) can do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a republic, if YOU can keep it.
~Ben Franklin
Maria blew it.
If she spills too much too fast she will be history at fox.
I wonder if there is not one patriot in the den of thieves remorseful enough to go public with the corruption. We haven’t seen that person yet but surely there is one that has the conscience to blow it apart. It would be a death wish but some things are more important than living.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maria missed the opportunity to pin Rubio and his committee to the wall and she wrote a book.. SOS
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t why anyone has any fascination with Maria. She constantly blows opportunities time and time again.
Before Maria’s Interview with Sen.Marco Rubio did we know there was an agreement between Sen.Richard Burr (R)? And Sen. Warner (D) (phony Steele dossier proponent)? Did we know they promised to shield all who testified from other Senate inquiries? Did you know before today that Chairman Marco Rubio is also protecting possibly incriminating info from reaching other Senate committees.
Did we know before today that the Rubio/Warner SSCI is placing all the blame on the FBI for the Steele Dossier Russia hoax?
I thought Maria did a good job and Marco seemed to be filibustering her uncomfortable questions.
LikeLike
I’ve been saying for a number of years she ALWAYS in every serious interview misses her opportunity and it’s never by mistake.
It’s always the semi close near miss, well scripted and we’ll rehearsed to provide her guests with that thin plausible vail of … Well maybe.
Fox news is political theater folks… A well scripted propaganda machine with that dash of Tucker to make you believe there still may be hope.
Turn the TV off, it rots your brain.
Since all information belongs to the people because it's the peoples tax dollars that garner that info and bankroll the entire system, perhaps it would be fitting that those who refuse to hand over information are no longer deserving of a taxpayer funded paycheck, and that pay should be stopped
LikeLiked by 3 people
One background tidbit Sundance left off. Rubio has allegedly been on thin financial footing for a while.
Decades ago when Ross Perot ran for President, a friend remarked to me: “I like that we could have a Senator or POTUS who can’t be bought off with a free trip to Jamaica or a weekend golfing trip.”
Rubio also has r children in private school and his wife was making $54,000 a year… working for a major political supporter. A charity which only donated hundreds of dollars. (Shady?)
Fortune: How Marco Rubio Uses His Money Woes ‘Like a Shield’
Turning his pretty serious liabilities into assets.
https://fortune.com/2016/01/28/marco-rubio-money-problems/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rubio also allegedly lived well off of GOP credit cards.
http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/rubios-financial-problems-come-back-haunt-him
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t bring Rachel Maddow in here. I don’t care if she has videos of Rubio bonking toddlers that woman is a vial troll with zero credibility.
It’s pretty sad.
Maddow is continuously wrong, but her TDS viewers are getting exactly what they want out of her.
Last point … talk about all the potential leverage here …
His campaign was reportedly $1.9 Million in debt in June 2016.
Hd owned to FLA residences. Maybe hd unloaded his Tallahassee home. Still, expensive life. And his wife sude-swiped a donor’s Porsche.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edit: owned 2 …
Worth a read…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1299840217340313604.html
The whole cabal is so transparently corrupt that it is a miracle that they are not all hanging from a tree branch. What is wrong with us?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats/Republicans/Uniparty are a remarkable blocking machine for the complete corruption of DC. If other countries can eventually dig into deep-seated rot, we can also. Preferably before we stay the banana republic we’re resembling right now.
Burr was placed in timeout and it was no accident. The question who pulled the plug on that guy? The others involved in the trading deal were cover only. You’re not going to get a democrat convicted of anything. I will assume the dems are behind Burr’s current situation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
burr is part of the dirt. he just happened to give somebody an opening to grab his phone, when he sold his stock before the pandemic. they let the other three go, right away. i sure hope it is durham has the phone. and dugan is pushing.
This Sundance analysis only reinforces the strength of my Top Four Traitors Who Should Be Hung From The Gallows. The four would-be swingers were . . . and remain . . . Obama, Brennan, Weissmann, Warner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just let me know when construction on gallows begins. I’ll gladly foot the bill on construction
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
How hard is it for Barr or Durham to simply read SSA Dugan surveillance report or just question SSA Dugan or pull the emails and texts of the people he was surveilling.
Why is it Barr and Durham can’t seem to…….
1) depose Julian Assange
2) depose the NYPD cops who saw what was on the Wiener Laptop
3) talk to SSA Dugan
4) talk to registered WB Montgomery about the Hammer Spying
5) do a full audit of the NSA Contractor Spying to see how long and extensive the spying on Americans went on for and who ordered it.
6) simply look in the CIA/FBI database to see that Mifsud and Halper were always western agents
7) look into the FBI database to see if indeed the FBI investigated into the Seth Rich murder
I’m just Joe Average American Patriot but these 7 things to me are so obvious and are musts to the point that anyone investigator worth their salt would have already been all over these.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe its because THIS ISNT THE FIRST TIME these methods with “western assets” have been used to keep people in line.
and in fact this NASTY STORY is better than the truth (rampant illegal snooping through the database, and the President Ordering them to stop Trump)
Loud and Clear, Bogey, loud and clear.
We Must Ask Questions; WMAQ was the call sign for an older Chicago NewsRadio station…
So keep on asking the the right questions…
Seems to me the more they make Grassley and Johnson’s staffs work to get info, the ornery they get..
But that’s pretty remarkable how Senator Rubio can essentially give the middle finger to these other Senators trying to to their job – and not end up looking like a Democrat…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ummmmmm……ya…..if I tell you the truth behind doors can we just all agree amongst ourselves to keep our mouth shut while we all continue to pretend we have a two party system?…such a lying sack of sh*t
Man that Rubio was feeling the heat from Maria today for sure. Visably so. I agree that she did not follow up though unfortunately ugh! Probably had someone yelling in her earpiece like they did the other day when Gingrich talked about George Soros…pure panic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I learned today that a transcript is not a document. Interesting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meh… Government documents are public records. When enough of us get annoyed enough and decide to go retrieve them I don’t think there will be much of an argument about it.
God help the government if the conservatives ever get off of their fat lazy arses. Their horribly slow response to a bunch of pink and blue haired kids is showing the cracks in their ability to muster any real resistance to a rightfully pissed off mob.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crooked Burr and his ugly corrupt gf Warner should both be charged for atleast obstruction of justice.
Markie Mark should be thrown in the hole for his under handed dealings with Winer and Steele.
What a bunch of sneaky old CREEPS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like how you keep ups focused. ….
… and how you point how Rubio is exposing their own coup by mentioning the rules they have…
“An additionally revealing aspect from this Rubio segment is the statement that Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner have constructed committee rules that both parties must be in agreement with any process within the committee – before any action is taken. This is a key facet when we consider that Senator Warner made covert contact with Chris Steele’s lawyer Adam Waldman in 2017.”
I post this image- just to give people the VISUAL of the Plan to keep the Republican Clean..
but as pointed out in this article – Rubio’s may be self serving – since his PAC is where the “proto dossier’s orginated”?
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/framed-for-treason%3F
LikeLiked by 1 person
If McConnell purposefully put Rubio on the SSCI committee, then McConnell is also in the know, may be a co-conspirator, and is part of the cover up. I highly suspect that McConnell is pure swamp and corrupt to the core. He just hides his trail better than other swamp creatures.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve never trusted Rubio and I believe, that like McConnel, Romney, Graham Cracker, Burr, and numerous other RINOS and democrats they’re protecting themselves, their families, and their pals from us finding out about their crooked money-making deals throughout their careers. They’re like the mafia in doing everything they can to protect their families and crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks to Sundance and a few others, what is on display for us is the equivalent of; a dead body with a bullet wound, a smoking gun… in the powder-burned hand of a person standing over said dead body. And yet, here we are. With motive, means, opportunity in hand… we have a massive political hate crime. Back to the analogy if I may… we have the cops, the victim’s family, the perpetrator’s family, and the prosecutor ignoring the crime.
Sorry folks… I’m as optimistic as the next guy, but show’s over. There is no way to turn this ship around with the crew that’s on board AND the voters who put them there. It is not repairable. Trump has done yeoman service to lay bare all that goes on, all the while being the target of some (I wouldn’t even say most) of the corruption and two-tiered justice that is new ingrained into our system. We’re only bitching about the stuff that we know…. certainly there have been better actors than the incompetent fools (Comey, Brennan, et al) that while in complete command, still managed to botch things so badly as to get “caught”… not that caught means anything anymore.
The only leverage we can have as patriots is an alternative to what we now have. I don’t mean the hyperbolic threats of “hang them for treason” or bitch-slap the snowflakes into submission….. we need a path to LEAVE the ruinous scum behind. Call it secession or whatever, but I don’t want these losers as part of my life any longer. Some would say, if you don’t like it… leave. Fine… but why ME? I’m the one who wants to abide by the rules of this place…. seems like the other side should be separated or evicted.
There’s nothing left to win folks. Look around. We’ve crossed any red line long ago. I’m sad, I’m angry… we deserve better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’m as optimistic as the next guy”.
Clearly…. You’re just bubbling over with optimism… It’s palpable… Comes right through my computer screen.
The Intel Committee wants to get the heat off the CIA (and themselves) and make the FBI the scapegoat. Little Marco is involved in this up to his eyeballs. I strongly believe that the entire Russia plot started with John Podesta and John Brennan, who then got approval from Obama to carry out the plot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you want to change all this suddenly, you have to get rid of McConnell 40 days from now. McConnell is the bagman for all this. He funnels the cash to those who break the law and subvert our country. He is our enemy.
If you parlay with the enemy, and support them, this is what you get. Pick one of your enemies and behead him, preferably the head guy. That’s McConnell. He is the enemy. Not an ally… an enemy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little Marco was McStains water boy and knows where the bodies are buried. Doubt there will be any arrests when Marco is involved. RINO’s don’t burn their Democrat communists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senaators Marco Rubio, Mark Warner and Richard Burr are not only Criminals but Traitors against The US Constitution… The United States President and We The People !
They deserve to have their Necks stretched…. at OUR Earliest convenience !
(Yesterday!)
Merkin Muffley mentioned this a few comments upthread, but did not appear to have heard the Big Lie.
Rubio flat-out lied and said the Intel agencies told FBI NOT to use the Dossier, that FBI went ahead and used the Dossier anyway, so this is all on FBI.
That is a flat-out lie, a dammed lie, and everyone should have heard this in Rubio’s words.
Or am i the only one particularly bothered by Liars?
Is it possible that Marco doesn’t know that we know? When Maria started asking him where the documents were I thought he was going to say the dog ate them. Quick he needs a glass of water.
Remember when the FBI gave ‘will not prosecute” passes to ALL on hillary’s henchconspirators? Even for destroying records AFTER subpoena?
Then the FBI ‘interviewed” hillary without record, and gave her a pass?
This SSCI scam is just like that. C’mom in, say whatever you like to support our preconceived ‘conclusion’ of “actual russian interference, and no spying was ever done on PDJT” and, no-one will ever check for perjury, and we give you a pass.
Disgusting, lying, seditious scum.
Hard to decide which worse, the disgusting senatecritters, or the disgusting press/media for covering up their sedition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rubio is a back stabbing RINO and cannot be trusted. Little Marco is part of the swamp that hates President Trump.
Little Marco is and has always been a Pos IMHO. So corrupt you can see it in his face in this interview.
