Trump Administration Awards Largest Ever FEMA Grant to Rebuild Puerto Rico Power Grid…

Puerto Rico serves as a strategic economic region to recapture the Pharmaceutical industry. Historically Puerto Rico was a hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing; however, due to poor and undependable infrastructure, an outcome of terrible management in government, combined with competitive incentives provided by alternative nations, most PR pharma operations moved to India and China.
With the Trump administration confronting Big Pharma on multiple fronts, including the need for a secure supply chain, a cost-effective approach is massive investment to repair and replace the island infrastructure. Today the White House announces the largest FEMA grant in history as an underpinning to this strategic objective.
WHITE HOUSE – Statement from the Press Secretary on the Largest FEMA Infrastructure Grants Being Awarded to Puerto Rico.
The Trump Administration announced that the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) plans to award two of its largest grants ever for infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico.
Under the leadership of President Trump, FEMA will award almost $13 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s electrical grid system and spur recovery of the territory’s education system—the largest obligations of funding ever awarded. This funding amount includes a Federal share of $11.6 billion for the projects.
Together, these grants exceed the total Public Assistance funding in any single federally-declared disaster other than Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. Federal funding of $9.6 billion will allow the Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority to repair and replace thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines, electrical substations, power generation systems, office buildings, and make other grid improvements. The $2 billion grant for the Puerto Rico Department of Education will focus on restoring school buildings and educational facilities across the island.
The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 included funding for FEMA to support Hurricane Maria response and recovery, as well as language helping FEMA to ensure that Puerto Rico rebuilds its critical lifelines, services, and facilities in accordance with current industry standards.
All critical infrastructure projects are funded under FEMA’s Public Assistance Alternative Procedures, pursuant to Section 428 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. This innovative funding method allows Puerto Rican officials to work with FEMA to determine how to best meet their unique recovery needs. As part of the 428 procedures, the funding being announced today was reviewed and validated by an independent expert review panel and agreed to by both FEMA and Puerto Rico.
With the grant awards announced today, the Federal Government will have obligated approximately $26 billion for Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria. Today’s grant announcements represent some of the largest awards in FEMA’s history for any single disaster recovery event and demonstrate the Federal Government’s continuing commitment to help rebuild the territory and support the citizens of Puerto Rico and their recovery goals. (link)
And how do we know it won’t be misspent / wasted / defrauded again?
Actual oversight
PR has had people prosecuted several times for FEMA grant fraud. A friend got called all the way from Washington state to be a witness in a fraud trial over FEMA money against several people in PR. The major problem with PR is that it has been a graft economy for many years and the corruption holds it back, keeping it backward and impoverished.
Close supervision is the only way fraud will be kept in check in PR.
This time it is President Trump and not Hillary Clinton. Which one would you ask to hold your wallet?
Actually Biden had oversight for Obama’s recovery pork. He didn’t track a dime. Biden has a proven track record of waste and mismanagement.
Actually, that money was sent to wash.
We roll with it. After the election will be the time to dispute issues/politicians. BUT ONLY if we hold on to power. We have thought diversity in the conservative wing unlike the left. And if the left wins this one freedom of ideas is toast.
It definitely will be all of those things. I hope we have a top notch oversite team, auditors and teams of accountants to track everything.
Exactly!?!
Without directly stating so, I believe the feds will hire the power company to rebuild the grid. Maybe they will hire the Montana company that did a 3 month evaluation of the PR grid. They were fired weeks after the hurricane hit.
my first thoughts as well
It should be an Army Corps of Engineers project. It would keep them from doing other mischief like damming up rivers and putting levees or beach reinforcement to fight losing fights against the forces of nature.
I don’t get this. We already sent them the money for this.
That was to restore power post-Maria. This is practically an entire replacement of their ancient grid. I know, I’ve seen it crap out without a hurricane.
Note also the planned repatriation of PR’s once lucrative pharmaceutical business. That industry will need reliable electric power.
Now…where did Puerto Ricans flee to after Maria – where many remain today? Florida. Why announce these things today? Florida, and Nov 3rd.
This was a brilliant move. Timing is everything.
correct…it’s in his blood; he’s a businessman and a leader. He will not invest unless he has great assurance that there will be a return on that investment. Pharmaceuticals baby!!
I thought so, too. Wasnt it something like 91 billion? So because it was stolen we throw more money at them again? Not happy I have no say where my taxes go.
Read the Boss’ and other comments above yours. There is a method to this move.
Just how many more times will the taxpayers be on the hook to bail our Puerto Rico? The money that’s being thrown around is staggering and we are sitting here accepting it because our guy is going it. I’m sorry folks. I love our President, but some day someone is going to pay the piper.
I have a feeling plane loads of money is available to spend on projects like this. Now that trillions of dollars isn’t being laundered back to the establishment we can use that money to invest in America, instead of filling their off shore bank accounts with money we’ll never see.
I agree, cplogics. And I think it is a huge mistake trusting our medicine production to Puerto Rico.
I agree. All pharmaceutical operations will need to be in hurricane proof facilities- possibly underground in the inland areas with elevations higher than the coastal areas.
Maybe it’s a chance to demonstrate Trump competence, contrasted with Obama-Biden incompetence-graft.
All dem billions and the corrupt Dems down there are rubbing their hands togather. I hope President Trump has made a provision to curtail that but realistically nothing happens in DemCong run areas without graft,payoffs, and skimming. It’s just the way things work I suppose.
Remember the warehouse full of stuff we all sent…? UNUSED
This will be completely fed control. Just watch.
It had better be Fed control, and by people that can be relied upon for their integrity. lack of integrity has also been a problem on the Federal level as well.
When exactly will the globalist learn to stop being globalist?
Prosperity is a path that takes many hard learned lessons. Handouts do nothing put promote corruption and as we have seen time and time again this country is as corrupt as corrupt can get.
Mods, any way to allow users to delete posts? WordPress is the WORST about hung posts / dual posts. I seriously regret creating the account because it’s actually easier to post without one.
Why not manufacture pharmaceuticals on the U.S. mainland so federal taxpayers can have those jobs?
Exactly! And what ever happened to the “Kodak deal”?
uhhhhh…Puerto Ricans are Americans and pay federal taxes…..
Puerto Ricans are Americans and pay federal taxes – really??? You could have fooled me.
If we live in the Mainland, we pay taxes.
Besides from cheaper labor, what is the advantage of concentrating pharma in PR instead of continental US? $13 billion in states with already dependable power grids and not prone to hurricanes makes more sense. But I’m not sure what the real game plan here is.
Under the old tax laws drugs made in PR could be sold to overseas markets (non-US) without being subjected to US taxes. Not sure if that is still the case or not. This gives companies the option to base operations “close” to the US vs. places like China or Ireland and benefit from the tax saving for products not sold in the US. Since companies would have to pay US tax on exports if they manufactured in the US it is too expensive to do so.
Also an incentive NOT to become a state? 🤔
“Also an incentive Not to become a state” You actually meant to say “also blackmail not to become a state”.
cplogics,
Hmmm…dont know what to say . PR is the bastion of corruption. We need oversight.
I agree that we should just put those factories inside the midwest. We already HAVE a grid here in the US so why are we spending all this $ in a place that is rife with corruption? I don’t understand these decisions. Having that stuff made there won’t help Americans here in the states. Someone help me understand this. They are prone to hurricanes and supply interruptions. Would be like buidling it in Lake Charles
realeyecandy-1000000000000000000000 upvotes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That’s Trump’s counter move to the $100 million Bloomberg is going to spend in Florida.
This is so great. PTrump says ok mini mike, I’ll match your $100,000,000 and raise you another $12,900,000,000… beautiful!
It seems benifranlkin that this gets your adrenaline flowing, but it might stop “dead” in its tracks when you have to foot the bill.
Maybe it’s also to help build the new MAGA prison system. Our own little Puerto GITMO, soon to house many naughty naughty people that Barr and Durham are chatting with these days! One can hope, right? 😉
Do you want a PR participating primarily in graft, corruption and drug cartels – or – a PR that is rebuilt with strings attached and PDT admin’s oversight that restores a work ethic and value to America? Strategic location for all of the above, both good and bad. Would rather it be for good.
That lady pictured on the left in SD’s post has lost her PR bid a few weeks ago (if i recall correctly). Plus, a few other corrupt PR representatives have been outed or removed. Good move to wait for them to be gone, Mr President
I hope they don’t hire Puerto Ricans to build it! It’s the most dysfunctional place in the United States not to mention everything will be stolen.
Puerto Rico is not in the United States
It IS under US jurisdiction.
The US flag waves to the right of the PR flag there.
The US $ is the only currency there.
Teaching of English is mandatory there.
The USCG guards the waters.
The FBI has offices there.
The only tropical rain forest under the US Forest Service is located right there – El Yunque, to which I have been many, many times.
It also has a National Historic Site under the US National Park Service – El Morro, San Cristobal and the City Wall of old San Juan.
There used to be three US DoD bases there – Rosevelt Roads, Reimy and Fort Buchanan.
USDA has offices there.
There is a Federal Courthouse in San Juan.
There is also one non-voting Delegate from PR to Congress.
The only radio-telescope run by a consortium of a local PR college and an Ivy League U is located there. (Arecibo)
Americans live there.
I’m one of them.
Hope its underground.
It’ll be HUGE and BEAUTIFUL – like nothing you’ve seen before!
Tomorrow’s Headline In Orlando Sun Sentinel: Don Seals Deal on FL Vote
I just read the USAF announced they have designed and manufactured a prototype of the 6 gen fighter in 1 year. This hasn’t been done since the 1950’s. This together with the unheard of speed of vaccine design, testing and manufacture in 1 year tells me to not doubt PJDT’s ability to do the impossible. I bet he has the lines placed underground to make the grid hurricane proof. It’s time to buy some land in PR.
“to repair and replace thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines”
If they can’t or won’t install these distribution lines etc. underground as much as possible, all of this work could be blown away once again.
Making Puerto Rico’s infrastructure better is a laudable goal (I guess) but Puerto Rico did not rise and fall as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub on the basis of its electrical grid. Puerto Rico was a hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing due to some targeted tax breaks that made it advantageous to make drugs there.
And they’ll still hate him for it. Time to “free” Puerto Rico.
I hope this isn’t an indicator PR will become a state. It would be the biggest welfare state in the country if it becomes a state. They have voted it down twice now so it seems they want the benefits but not the responsibility of federal taxes
Not to mention 2 massively corrupt left wing senators.
Mayor SOS, since you say you are dying, you have 2 choices:
Take the pill Zero offers for the pain
or
Right to try pharmaceutical factories PDJT offers.
This is a good move on many fronts. Primarily from a national security and economic perspective.
Don’t let partisan politics cloud people. The reason that places like Puerto Rico have significantly corrupt political classes is because that is how the Globalists want it. Creating infrastructure, education and economic strength within the populace will make them financially stronger at lower income levels. That will build the culture back up. Don’t forget that the same way the Globalists have exploited the Democrat party and inner cities, they have exploited places like PR and Haiti.
Just like “Foundations”, aid to countries like PR have gone to corrupt individuals who line their pockets and then funnel the rest back to their benefactor (cough, Bain Capital, cough).
This kind of investment will benefit everyone and create a backbone for their infrastructure that will generate economic strength for decades, they will drive local economic development. A strong PR makes the U.S. a better and safer place.
Furthermore, if pharmaceuticals can be manufactured there, or even pharmaceutical components, that will also help the U.S.
