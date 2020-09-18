“Peace is The Prize” – President Trump Meets With His Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait – Schedules 2:00pm Press Conference…

Good indications for continued progress toward peace in the Middle-East. President Trump has called for a 2:00pm press conference (not previously scheduled) following an oval office meeting with Amir Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait.

This could be yet another partner announcement in the normalization of relations with Israel. CTH predicted Kuwait would be next. It would make sense for Kuwait, Oman and Sudan to come next in the process before the heavy -and more complex- nations (Qatar & Saudi).

Protocols and pageantry are culturally very important to the Arab nations and they have a long history of using pageantry as part of political celebration. According to Kuwait news and the White House President Trump is awarding the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His son is receiving the award in a private ceremony.

This honor will be received very well by Kuwait as a recognition of their importance in the region. It is a good diplomatic and strategic move. The Legion of Merit was last awarded by a U.S. President in 1991.

WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump is awarding the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.

A leader in the Middle East for decades, the Amir has been a truly unwavering friend and partner to the United States. He provided indispensable support to the United States throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the Defeat-ISIS campaign. The Amir is also an unparalleled diplomat, having served as his nation’s Foreign Minister for 40 years. His tireless mediation of disputes in the Middle East has bridged divides under the most challenging circumstances. The President is very pleased to award this honor to his dear friend, the Amir. The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, is a rarely-awarded, prestigious decoration that can only be bestowed by the President, typically to chiefs of state or heads of government of other countries. The honor was last awarded in 1991. The Amir’s eldest son, His Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait, will accept the award on behalf of the Amir in a private ceremony. (link)

