“Peace is The Prize” – President Trump Meets With His Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait – Schedules 2:00pm Press Conference…

Good indications for continued progress toward peace in the Middle-East.  President Trump has called for a 2:00pm press conference (not previously scheduled) following an oval office meeting with Amir Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait.

This could be yet another partner announcement in the normalization of relations with Israel.  CTH predicted Kuwait would be next.  It would make sense for Kuwait, Oman and Sudan to come next in the process before the heavy -and more complex- nations (Qatar & Saudi).

Protocols and pageantry are culturally very important to the Arab nations and they have a long history of using pageantry as part of political celebration.  According to Kuwait news and the White House President Trump is awarding the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.  His son is receiving the award in a private ceremony.

This honor will be received very well by Kuwait as a recognition of their importance in the region.  It is a good diplomatic and strategic move.  The Legion of Merit was last awarded by a U.S. President in 1991.

WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump is awarding the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.

A leader in the Middle East for decades, the Amir has been a truly unwavering friend and partner to the United States. He provided indispensable support to the United States throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the Defeat-ISIS campaign. The Amir is also an unparalleled diplomat, having served as his nation’s Foreign Minister for 40 years. His tireless mediation of disputes in the Middle East has bridged divides under the most challenging circumstances. The President is very pleased to award this honor to his dear friend, the Amir.

The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, is a rarely-awarded, prestigious decoration that can only be bestowed by the President, typically to chiefs of state or heads of government of other countries. The honor was last awarded in 1991.

The Amir’s eldest son, His Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait, will accept the award on behalf of the Amir in a private ceremony. (link)

….”Complicated business folks, …complicated business”…

 

  1. TwoLaine says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    But, but, but. what’s his name, Lurch said this could never happen. NEVER.

  2. cbjoasurf says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    While nearly EVERYONE in the WORLD is trying to take POTUS DOWN >>>> He’s BUSY SAVING THE WORLD !!!

    Think about that !!!

    • bertdilbert says:
      September 18, 2020 at 1:49 pm

      Calm down, this is what makes Trump legend. Only one man can be the winner in the game “King of the Mountain”. Most who try will be slain by tweet. The rest will fall upon their own sword…

  3. mspsgt says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Oh my, another distraction…
    Nancy? Nancy? Are you there?
    MAGA!

  4. aleatico says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Qatar is closely aligned with the Muslim brotherhood, Turkey, and Hamas. It seems unlikely they’d sign a peace deal with Israel.

    • sundance says:
      September 18, 2020 at 1:42 pm

      Wait for it….. Isolation changes the dynamic

      • sickrickfl says:
        September 18, 2020 at 2:51 pm

        An entire region in strategic alignment. The exchanging of embassies, and leaving the (so-called) pali’s out in the cold – essentially tells them that their arab brethren are weary of their victimhood. There are bigger fish to fry in order to obtain peace and stability in the region.

        The biggest issue with a “palestinian solution” – is Hamas/Gaza. They will NEVER AGREE to any deal with Israel – and will have to be removed root/branch (along with Islamic Jihad group) for there to be any progress on that front.

        This also shifts the dynamic for Lebanon/Hizbullah & Syria – with “politically stable countries” being aligned with Israel & the U.S. – and unstable ones being aligned with Russia/Iran/Syria. Turkey moving towards Russia/Iran may require NATO to question their membership (which should have been done years ago).

        There’s still a lot of “moving pieces” in this dynamic – but with DJT playing the “our ships must all sail in the same direction” card (nods to Godfather III) – it puts the U.S. in a better leverage position overall…

        • Kroesus says:
          September 18, 2020 at 3:02 pm

          Ah, the fake “palestinians,” a group of people created for a political purpose. They were to be used as a constant bludgeon against the hated Zionist nation of Israel. The first time in history that “refugees” from war were made a hereditary class and then given their own UN agency to help house, educate and support them. There will never be true peace between Israel and the “palestinians” because that is not their purpose. There are 57 majority Muslim nations in the world and ONE majority Jewish nation in the world. PM Golda Meir once famously said “There will be war with the ‘palestionains’ as long as they hate our children more than they love theirs.” PM Ariel Sharron once said “If the ‘palestinains’ were to lay down their arms there would be peace, if Israel were to lay down its arms, there would be no more Israel.”

  5. Stephen Parrish says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Amir Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

    I’d like to buy a vowel? An “A”.

  6. cbjoasurf says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    From an EMPLOYER (We the People) to Employee (President Trump) relationship:

    WE’RE not PAYING him anywhere near HALF WHAT HE’S WORTH TO THE WORLD !!

  7. RJ says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    My man…President Trump!

    For real laughs, find that video of the greatest warrior the United States has ever produced, John F. Kerry, explaining how nothing will ever change in the Middle East without including the Palestinians and Iran (you tube has it).

    Years ago, I was offered the chance to date a woman where later in the conversation it was mentioned she had “been” with super warrior Kerry…whereupon I immediately washed my hands and said “never, no way, not even close…”

    President Trump is turning out to be the finest President of my lifetime. I suspect he will cement such a perspective if given the chance to work on our behalf for another four years!

    Get out the vote, in person, at a polling station! The second term may be just like the movie “Tombstone” where Kurt Russell says “a reckoning is coming!”

    I sure hope so…really do!

  8. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Wanna bet the MSM Whores of the CCP only give this a passing mention? Like 30 seconds. Then turn to something more important like Climate Change and how that little Swedish teen retard deserves the Bobel Prize. Um… there was supposed to be an “N” there. I lie.

  9. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    I thought Qatar would be last because of their involvement in Syria and Yemen (along with others). However, I did hear talks with Qatar have already begun.

    SA probably has already agreed. Being last to formally agree may symbolic to closing the loop.

  10. CNN_sucks says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Demonrats and RINOS have shown their ugly faces. They are using ME to milk the cow with their illegal wars. PDJt have shown the fraud. There is a way to secure peace. Thank you, PDJT.

  11. SeanNY2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Link for press conference? I can’t find any reference to it except in this post.

  12. seanbrady says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Asked too soon.

    Found it here:

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/

    It says “Starting Soon”

  13. bosscook says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Imagine, if you will, how many deaths both in our military and civilians here AND abroad could have been avoided in the past several decades if the Swamp wasn’t so deeply evil and only looking for the unholy dollar. But that’s what evil does. Kill. It’s been amazing how swift and successful working for peace AND the welfare of the USA has been for POTUS…not easy, but looked at from the perspective of useless idiots collecting our money for their own benefit FOR DECADES….stunning.

  14. Landslide says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    What about Jordan???

    • sundance says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:12 pm

      Already done in ’90’s.

      Egypt and Jordan already had formal diplomatic relations and peace with Israel. Now the U.A.E. and Bahrain have joined…. Soon there will be many more.

      • Landslide says:
        September 18, 2020 at 2:52 pm

        Thanks and forgive my ignorance. Family member lived there for a bit and said the locals loathe Israel. Hopefully, the economic and security advantages of the accord (along with no further annexing by Israel) will cause many citizens of these countries to evolve in their way of thinking.

      • jnr2d2 says:
        September 18, 2020 at 3:08 pm

        FWIW. My order: Kuwait, Sudan, Morocco, Chad, Oman — Qatar.
        Then the biggy Saudi Arabia! Trump says another 5, maybe six or 7. or Eight?
        Here’s some other possibilities: Algeria, and Tunisia to the west. Libya anyone? We broke it [Hillary/Obama], the “peace is the reward” Trump puts Humpty-dumpty back together again! Would be the greatest negotiator eeevvveerr!

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:14 pm

      Landslide,
      Jordan, was the last peace treaty, over 20 years ago.

    • Kroesus says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:42 pm

      Jordan’s King Hussein got upset with the “palestinians” way back in the 80’s. After giving the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s (PLO) “chairman” Yassir Arafat a safe haven for years from Israeli justice, the PLO decided in 1982 that it would conduct a coup and overthrow the King’s regime. Syria even got involved dispatching an armored battalion south towards Jordan to support Arafat and his thugs. Frantic, the King contacted Israel who put a squadron of IAF planes in the air along the border with Jordan causing the Syrian armored column to retreat. Less than 5 years later Jordan signed a separate treaty of peace with the Israeli government. Maybe this action showed the evil of the “palestinain” movement and the righteousness of Israel’s position to the King.

  15. Janus says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Can anyone hear that horrible noise? That is the collective sound of the foreign policy establishment grinding their teeth in smoldering fury because Trump is making them look like the incompetent idiots they are.

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:18 pm

      Janus,
      Idiots have an excuse. This was self serving, with forethought. Maintaining the endless foreign entanglements that their Globalist paymasters need. Look squirrel, just saying.

  16. wildsailor2018 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Good news!

    I would never expect Qatar to join in since they are a huge supporter for Iran’s way of thinking.

    For Saudi Arabia, however, it would make a bunch of sense. The kindling of ISIS to overthrow Syria so they could run their pipeline to the Mediterranean was considered their only option a few years ago. Running it though Israel would be significantly safer!

    • MVW says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:48 pm

      wildsailor2018,
      “Running it though Israel would be significantly safer!”

      I had never thought of that huge angle. Thank you.

    • Kroesus says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:48 pm

      I would think the clerics of Saudi Arabia a bigger impediment to peace with the hated Jews than any secular group of Suni. The deal struck between the Wahabi faithful and the House of Saud will soon have its 100 year anniversary. The secular governance and finances were given to the royal family and all things Islam were given over to the Wahabists. The Muslim Brotherhood even grew out of the Safi and Wahabi sects.

  18. Eileen McRae says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    President Trump does not allow grass to grow under his feet, especially not in hot, dry, deserts of the Middle East. Obama and Kerry waited for the “greening” to no avail; it never grew. The only “greening” with which they were familiar was the “greening” of the American “greenbacks” that they sent winging to Iran!

    • Road Runner says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:47 pm

      Obama/Kerry/Killery are still waiting for their Arab ‘Spring’…

    • MVW says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:52 pm

      What is the likelihood that Clintons, Obama, Kerry got a few baskets of cash out of the plane load of cash to be deposited in Iran? I give it 100% chance.

      These traitors were eager to give Iran everything and never walked even while being beat at the table with a shoe and spit on, like the thieves they were.

      • Kroesus says:
        September 18, 2020 at 3:09 pm

        Dimms have been running a kickback scheme through the State Department for years. It is so successful they have lured many leading GOPe into the web which is why you see such resistance to PDJT. He is turning off the money spogots of ill gotten gains extorted from the Ameircan taxpayers.

      • Fubu says:
        September 18, 2020 at 3:19 pm

        MVW, maybe that’s why the Iranians were threatening to expose the U.S.officials that had received payoffs unless the Trump Administration removed sanctions until John Kerry rushed over and met with them to inform them that the Trump Administration Was the wrong group.

    • Abolition Man says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:58 pm

      Eileen,
      Obama, Kerry and Hitlery all spent a considerable amount of time “greening” their own pockets with the American greenbacks! They couldn’t afford to let peace break out and stifle their income, just as they can’t afford to let the truth about the Russian and Ukrainian Hoaxes breakout and limit their freedom to a 6’ by 8’ cell!

  19. MVW says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Peace (or the appearance of peace, remember Arafat’s duplicity Mo-style), gives Trump the purchase price of getting out of that blood and treasure sucking sand death trap to nowhere.

    Even if the ‘religion of peace’ hardliners are being told ‘faux peace worked for Arafat, we’ll make money in the meantime,’ the US will stop hemorrhaging treasure and the limbs of our finest heroes.

    We can then focus on China, the big funder of our crooked, traitorous DC and State pols and idiot Globalist Corps.

  20. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.
    Sun Tzu, The Art of War

    Winning, winning, too much winning.

    Congrats PDJT. How many Nobel Peace Prizes is that? (Not that it matters).

  21. SanJac says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Qatar needs to do a lot of cleaning in their backyard including opening up the bank records so we can see that the Clinton foundation actually moved all the money there.

  22. fanbeav says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Meanwhile the democrats in the house are trying to pass a bill to bans us from calling the Covid the China Flu. And they wonder why their approval rating is in the single digits.

  23. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    So looks like Dr. Scott is there but where is Dr. Tony? Did Dr. Tony join Hunter in the “Where’s [insert name here]” book?

  24. jnr2d2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Next impeachment: Quid pro quo Trump asking for Assages’ source for a pardon.

  25. MW says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    We are losing our country to thugs in the streets, murder rates have shot up in our major cities, but what the hey, at least we some kind of temporary peace among countries 5000 miles away.

