Email Records Show Democrat Nashville Mayor Hid COVID-19 Data To Intentionally Inflict Economic Hardship on Bars and Restaurants…

While the background story of data manipulation to intentionally inflict economic damage is stunning, the severity of the position of Nashville Democrat Mayor John Cooper is actually not a surprise.
It must be remembered this is the same Nashville Mayor who created COVID-19 internment camps to forcibly detain people in a quarantine camp at a fairground. When one person jumped the fence to escape the police hunted him down and Nashville authorities charged him with “escaping a penal institution.” COVID-19 was criminalized.
Two months after the internment camp incident a non-domiciled Nashville citizen named Joseph Bryant (61) was arrested for refusing to wear a face mask outside. His bail was set at $500 and he was incarcerated for not wearing a face mask. So it doesn’t come as a complete surprise to discover the same officials hid data showing low COVID-19 infection rates in order to inflict the maximum amount of economic pain on business owners.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The coronavirus cases on lower Broadway may have been so low that the mayor’s office and the Metro Health Department decided to keep it secret.
Emails between the mayor’s senior advisor and the health department reveal only a partial picture. But what they reveal is disturbing.
The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars and restaurants and how to handle that.
And most disturbingly, how to keep it from the public. (more)
This totalitarian power grab is a pattern amid blue states and blue regions where Democrats are in charge. The underlying ideology of democrats is based on government control over the lives of people; as a result these revelations only serve to highlight just how severe the ideological manipulation is.
…”The key for continued economic success is to get the blue regions and blue states to re-open their economies. However, unfortunately that positive direction is against their political interests. Democrats are willing to inflict economic pain for political benefit.”…
President Trump won TN by 30% over Hitlary! This is also punishment to the citizens who didn’t vote for the democrat! Every bar business owner needs to get an attorney and fight these dictators!
China may have created the virus but it is the democrats that weaponized the Chinese virus against America. We don’t need a vaccine for the virus. We need a vaccine to protect America from democrats. This is why “Right to Try” is so important.
Did you’all notice on FOX News website today, an immediate article answer to that Carson Chinese whistle-blower microbiologist saying the Covid was man – made manipulated. This new “scientific” study that says that Covid could come directly to humans from bats, as it was evolving for 70 years in horseshoe bats. Authors US, Europe and China.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/where-coronavirus-originated-study
Convenient no?
Instead of studying and monitoring Horseshoe bats for emerging threats, just kill them all – problem solved!
PS. Though not an expert, I do invest in Biotechs. I read the Whistle-blower’s very technical report, and could generally follow it. It is very well done and detailed. Nothing I’ve seen out there compares. Counter articles provide no such detail. Hummmm.
I’ve never seen the science behind “Trump is a Racist” either.
Lol…Time to wake up Free People of the World…
The CCP is the DEMONcrat party…and they own the Tech industry, Mass Media industry, and the majority of the representatives in the congress, senate, FBI, and DOJ.
If you don’t believe me…just look at what they have done, are doing, and this is just the beginning.
When will these officials be indicted?
Where’s Lin Wood?
Where’s Barr?
Blowing on his BAGPIPES
Washing his toupee
Lin Wood is likely very busy now
Oh my god! That was horrible!
loved that the reporter did not back down to that weasel.
Wow! The swamp is vast.
Well, at least in Tennessee there is some push back from the press and the people; here in NC the bar owners just sit around and whine about how unfair it is and the press is just a propaganda arm of the DNC. Absolutely no push back at all.
Free Citizens or Serfs?
And recently NC Governor Roy Cooper here in NC set an edict that restaurants must close by 11 PM so that there is no late night fun there either. November will not be soon enough to send Roy Cooper back home to Rocky Mount, NC.
Curious of your opinion as to the likelihood NC sends Gov. Cooper packing. Thanks.
Fake conservative Ben Shapiro is moving his organization to Nashville. Maybe he has a gig with Mayor Cooper.
Nope. He’s just tired of California’s squeezing of his neck. He’s breaking free of Newsom et.al.
How much longer are we in the Blue States who have been suffering quietly under this thuggery and tyranny going to keep pretending that everything is okay?
The saddest thing of all about the Lockdowns is that there is no real resistance from the people. Somehow the Antifa and BLM scum manage to put together riots and demonstrations with thousands of people to tear down our country, but patriots and conservatives can’t seem to get their act together.
I seriously don’t know what the problem is.
BLM & antifa are the TRUE SERFS
Dear Senaca:
Frank Field. Cedar Creek Reservoir. East Texas…952-2947.
At your ready
I know several restaurants in Colorado as well as a community drag strip owned (by an overtly Christian family) have fought back against the Governor Polis 200 executive orders re Covid. Some have been forced to close, some have managed to stay alive with outdoor dining but Colorado is getting cold. The race track is very popular but the Governor has sicced the Jefferson County Health Department on them. There is a lawsuit going on but it will probably be too drawn out for this family business to survive. The Governor is picking losers and winners and woe to anyone who boos his edicts.
Part of this is that the thugs and tyrants are often members of our own family or are people we have known a long time. We spend time trying to “see things their way,” I mean, we don’t know everything, right? It’s an emergency, a pandemic, horrible things will happen to those we love if we don’t just do a little thing like wear a face mask, or avoid standing near one another, or attend “super spreader” events like I did last week at an airport near Nashville, attended by the Governor and a bunch of other politicians. Some people wore masks, I assume for personal reasons — someone at home is sick or some such case. Most of us did not, including a famous musician who performed without one. Water and wrapped BBQ sandwiches were the food provided.
Very simple, no big deal but my NYC/NJ niece considered it a danger to her (I think because of having to report contact tracing on her return to the city and possibly endure a 14-day quarantine) asked me to please not come to her mother’s memorial service and disinvited us from staying at the family home in a neighboring state. Her liberal Trump-hating husband had told her that TN had a recent “uptick” in cases and that my husband and I posed a danger to her. My husband and I said “screw it” and viewed the memorial on a Zoom. The niece apologized later and I do understand that NYC is under a communist dictatorship these days and has succeeded in scaring the crap — and common sense — out of its residents.
I understand, I’m at loss really myself why for the most part the bulk of the conservatives just sit back and do and say nothing. You get em’ together and they whine and cry but do nothing.
And to large extend our situation today is because we have never taken a stand. A stand together in large numbers as a show of force.
We ain’t never gonna get anywhere if people good decent folks don’t get together by the thousands just to say NO, we ain’t gonna do what you say.
One more thing, if this was done at the town hall and city hall level confronting majors these crazy kinda things wouldn’t simply not happen.
maybe they don’t want to go to jail?
DNC is a felony committing criminal organization in every way. That is the short of it.
DNC = Democrat National Cartel
Democrat Nazi Cartel
So what’s going to be done about it?
Kid Rock is going to have a lot to say about this. His Lower Broadway rent must be astronomical!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully, he will be able to blast this far and wide and maybe convince some of his pop country lefty neighbors to vote republican. Hopefully, Carol Swain will run for mayor again.
Where ever you have a democrat, you have a Stalin in waiting.
This sounds like a job for the DOJ. Never mind, Nashville prefers guitars over bagpipes.
Scratch the surface of a progressive, and you’ll find the underlying totalitarian.
Just read C.S. Lewis’ quote about robber barons.
Voila!
Lewis was a brilliant man. His book “Mere Christianity” is a work of true importance.
Agreed. “Mere Christianity” is a Noble Endeavor that has saved many a man and many a nation, from themselves and from others.
The citizens of Nashville getting the leadership they voted for it appears. Keep voting for democrats. The black vote in these large cities is just enough to place the democrats in power. Thanks LBJ. You were correct about that 200 years.
I’m not so sure that’s completely true in Nashville’s case. Locals please correct me if I am wrong but from what I’ve heard/read there are a lot of lefties moving there…it became one of the hip new trending places. Plus, a lot of the pseudo country artists are liberals.
Anyone hear about Eric Church’s new song promoted at the ACMs last night? Woke!
Tim Mcgraw, Faith Hill, Brad Paisley and Garth Brooks are longtime democrats but most of the new young artists are liberals…Marin Morris, Kacey Musgraves etc.
And this is why I won’t listen to new country. Makes me sick.
Where’s Merle Haggard, Charlie Rich, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash. etc. when we need ’em?
That crap is not country music.
LBJ only said 100 years. He’s been right for 56 so far.
I am not able to click LIKE 1,000 times! What you say is truth.
Can’t be seen as having the problem being solved until after the election … aka never let a good crisis go to waste.
And then there will be all those pesky riots and other disturbances which will require ever greater controls by the all loving blue rulers whoe only interest is their love of their subjects /sarc
whose
Democrats always run on racial issues, poverty issues and equality issues. But they NEVER solve those issues when they have a chance because they wouldn’t have anything to run on in the future.
Ben Shapiro is about to become a thorn in their side
Ha! Yes! We can hope!!!
After that feckless little chickens…hawk pedophist came out in support of Cuties? Not bloody likely. Shapiru has always been an agent of control to make the Right channel their energies down useless detours and backalleys. His loyalties are to his tribe and not this nation.
Definition courtesy of Vox Day:
PEDOPHIST
noun
An individual who, while not necessarily attracted to children or being a practicing pedophile himself, is nevertheless guilty of systemic and/or unconscious pedophilia by virtue of his support for, or defense of, individuals, organizations, and institutions that advocate, normalize, or engage in activities involving pedophilia, child porn, sex-trafficking minors, or political efforts to lower the legal age-of-consent.
What “tribe” are you talking about?
Shapiro is a big NeverTrumper…….
Attorney Brian Lewis represented some Nashville bar owners in their unsuccessful attempt at getting a Federal injunction. I would hope he is filing a preservation letter for pertinent emails etc., and proceeding with a lawsuit.
I live here in Nashville & though I love the city, I cannot wait to move to the suburbs due to the Democratic politicians. They raised our taxes by 34% this year! 34%!!!!!!!
Nothing “democratic” about that. That’s why they should always be referred to as democrats, or other choice descriptives, but certainly not democratic.
I live in Franklin about 20 miles south of you in Williamson County. The difference is like I’m in West Berlin and you are in East Berlin 🙂
So, are you saying the Franklin area is more conservative? We are in California, looking to move to TN possibly, but this crap is making me nervous. Once we move, we will be stuck. Obviously, not looking to move to Nashville, but if they state is turning blue, we might have to rethink our choice.
Love Franklin and Leipers Fork. Just praying they don’t become overly infested with liberals
Yes, the virus is real. No, it isn’t worse than any flu/bad flu.
Biggest scam in history. The whole asymptomatic “super spreader”, “your mask isn’t to protect you but rather protect others” is nonsense.
Let the flood gates open. Hopefully people wake-up and take their freedom back.
This is really getting boring for me! Day after day we learn how our “elected officials” have decided to withhold, lie and fabricate on issues that directly impact a ctizen’s life all for their political goals to be attained by any means necessary.
But worse than that kind of behavior, is the choice voting citizens make to keep these evil clowns in office or to replace them with new evil, lying clowns. No wonder Obama’s healthcare guy came out and said how stupid voters were, etc. They seem to prove it every time an election comes up!
So, with our secret vote now being invaded by democrats with this mailing ballot scam, here comes the counting games. Meanwhile, Obama gets great praise prior to his new book being released!
The earth is flat…believe me, trust me…would I not tell you the truth? Oh, my wife doesn’t understand me, the check is in the mail, and I’ve never done this before!
…….and the beat goes on…..la de da
We need Peoples’ Grand Juries, not the courthouse cabal kind. And it needs to be a popular thing to bring these a-holes in front of a Grand Jury. Lawyers prosecuting get go-funded big-time. These a-holes need to lose their houses’ to the Law….Peoples House…
Just proves that inside every elected Democrat is a totalitarian dictator just itching to emerge.
“Democrats are willing to inflict economic pain for political benefit.”…
Yep, and what is oven more upsetting is how the General Populous largely ignores it!
Unforgivable.
The WordPress 2-step is at it again! So sorry 😐
He also raised our property tax 34%. We have a tourism related business downtown and Cooper has hurt us badly, not to mention the folks we co tract to do work for us. Unfortunately there are too many progressives in Nashville and we keep getting these horrible mayors.
Your largest industry, music, brings in the vast majority of the liberals as well as the academic community.
The next mayoral election in Nashville is in 2023. Will the people remember this treachery? More important: Will a viable Republican run?
Pfftt…he won’t make it until then! He was already fighting a recall (that he put the kabosh to by way of USPS), this will fire up the masses! The last mayor was thrown out of office for an affair with her bodyguard…this will be a cake-walk comparatively.
They might do a recall. They got rid of the cra-a-a-zy female mayor a year or so ago who was having “Special Time” each morning with her security detail in the City Cemetery. Really. The population of the city is pretty downtrodden, mentally and physically. A lot of college kids, too. The public schools suck. No one that can avoid it sends their kids there. Action and real progress is in the surrounding counties, not in Metro. The only two Democrat Congress critters in TN are John Cooper (pretty sure he’s a relative of mayor) in Nashville and Steve Cohen in Memphis, who’s a real charmer. Not. Redrawing TN’s districts to accommodate blacks after the census should be very interesting! I really think their population in Nashville is declining, so they’re going to have to rig a very Gerry-mandered monstrosity of a district to cope! Sort of like Ohio did to keep their one black Democrat Representative a few years ago. Laughs.
Joseph Bryant is getting ready to collect large wampum from the City of Nashville.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t open a bar in Texas, Republican Gov Abbott
Traitor
I have to drink at home until 2am, then get into my car and drive around town before returning home. It just isn’t the same.
The video above is from the mayor’s “covid update daily briefing”. Actually amazed that he had the to kajones to show his face after this broke yesterday afternoon. Dennis Ferrier is the reporter’s name who broke it and he is the best of the best here in Nashville! There are an awful lot of folks highly pissed off over this. If the tax increase wasn’t enough, I believe this will be what it takes to get him out of office. Steve Glover, a councilman, is who broke this to Dennis and he is on it like white on rice! I hope that Steve Smith (one of the downtown property owners (Tootsie’s for one) that majorriddle mentioned above) is madder than a hornet about now.
It’s been told to us today that we will move to Phase 3 on Oct. 1. I believe in the folks in Nashville and I am willing to bet it will be fully open before then!
Stupid ignorant democrats just can’t help but out themselves! They just don’t understand technology to be putting all this stuff IN WRITING that can be leaked! Thank G_d they are so dumb!
Your mayor looks to be Asian. Affirmative action at work?
DOJ??? Where are you? Unconstitutionality has already been ruled on in Pennsylvania for its lockdowns. Should it be necessary to get a similar ruling in the federal courts in the Nashville area or can you just act now?
I’m grateful the restrictions are very low where I live and work. The most restrictive measures I see now are exclusively coming through corporate policy where one dine-in restaurant is open and another still only does drive-through. So I only go to those which are the least restrictive.
I get “cold anger” but this feels more like battered conservative syndrome.
We here in Nashville also have the pleasure of having the mayor’s brother as our congressman. He is a worm, and he slinks into office every two years. The media never asks him a question.
The better way is tax revolt. Put your property tax in a savings account and don’t pay. I GA it can take up to 5 years to default. After a year of no revenue the city might sing different tune on abeyance.
Had the pleasure of voting Cooper out when he lost his seat years ago. The Dems turned on him. For some reason, he has crawled back. Even his mother called my home the night before he lost and had to tell her we needed rid of him. This guy is like a bad case of Hemroids.
Sue them into bankruptcy.
Unconscionable. Outrageous. Despicable.
I’m not at all shocked. Are you really shocked?
Beg pardon, but are there no Republicans in this country willing to call out behaviors such as this?
Uniparty. Of course. Silly me.
Everything is shady.
A week before school was supposed to start, my county health department declared that middle and high school could only open with half the kids there on any given day. So we went from full time in person to in person two days a week.
I wrote to the health department asking for the data they used to make that decision. No response. Nothing from the mayor, county council, town council either. And I am in a mostly republican area.
The only person who responded – the school superintendent.
Our mayor is a democrat. She is less than useless. I am seriously considering figuring out the recall process. Incompetent or evil, doesn’t matter. She’s gotta go.
Here in the People’s Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we are told there are 17 communities with “covid spikes” pushing many of them into the “Red Zone” category.
How many cases constitute a spike? No one is told.
What benchmarks constitute a Red Zone? No one is told.
Who is making these determinations? No one is told.
In lieu of reporting scary-looking infographics get broadcast nightly, along with “man on the street interviews” pushing the “people who refuse to wear masks are bad” and “parties are socially irresponsible” memes.
And yes, school openings in Red Zones are being delayed because of the non-specific “spikes.”
Meanwhile, the state-wide average of new daily cases remains at or below 400, where it as been for months now, with all other major indicators (hospitalizations, ICU patients, deaths, etc) stable.
How is possible to have “spikes” when the overall numbers are slowly declining?
No one is told.
Are there any ‘spikes’ in hospitalizations or deaths or are these ‘spikes’ the result of testing uncovering people who are symptomatic?
But the delay in opening schools, “remote learning,” cancellation of athletics, etc is completely driven by scientific data and not at all by teacher unions’ political goals and animus towards vulgarian Trump supporters…
Citizens’ demand for the teachers’ unions:
No teach in classroom = no pay for teachers.
Let the teachers themselves decide if they want to get paid or not.
The “union” is pretty toothless in our county, but I can tell you this straight from someone that eats dinner with me every night and also is in charge of virtual learning for 1st grade at one elementary school in SWFL. The parents are (now) so sick of supervising their brats all day long that about 2 per day have gone back to the physical classroom. Out of about 150 total in the grade, about 25 (1/3rd) are left doing distance and 5 doing state virtual. Obviously, the parents that opted for this remote crap (Karens and Dicks) thought that the kiddies would be surfing the net all day with their brand new Chromebooks while they did meth or weed and that they or their siblings wouldn’t get totally busted doing their 1st grader’s work.
Take it for what you will, but the parents that demanded remote teaching the loudest are apparently reading at the 3rd grade level, based on their kid’s early forged work. I see it as a whole collection of CNN/MSDNC/etc. viewers that went along with this kabuki and yelled the loudest at the county commission meetings. The parents have problems, the kids have problems, and that cycle just keeps going.
When we come through this hell on earth, For we must prevail, it will feel so gooooood.
Listen to this (originally used in an aus tourist info commercial), be inspired and uplifted.
With love treepers.
Johnny B
I always wanted to visit Australia. Until I learned that they are pulling people out of cars for not wearing masks and jailing people for the same reason. Pity that they seem to have gone over to the dark side.
Rhoda, don’t let it get to you. Listen again…😉
Unfortunately,Aires rock is no longer allowed to be walked on because of the Aboriginals who apparently don’t need the tourist dollars that it generated.They sponge off us instead.
I get it Clive, but the world is still beautiful and the music and lyrics here temporarily tales us to the way life should be – 16 more years of Trump type leadership and we get there.
“Live best your life”
I give in, wordpress will be the death of me😫
“live your best life”
I hope the 675,000 people who live in Nashville consider a massive class action lawsuit.
Serious question – what redress do citizens have against their corrupt
city/state officials other than to wait years to vote them out?
This guy would fit in nicely with the petty tyrants down under in Victoria, Australia.
Yes,it seems that New South Wales is the only state that has any brains at all.They are the only state that aren’t”Woke”The rest are useless and should all be in jail.
Mayors. Apparently, all over the country, Dem mayors saw their chance at POWER when the plandemic came to town. They aren’t Senators or Reps, but by God, they are going to weld their newfound power as a mayor! That’s why ALL elections are important this year…essential….clear down from POTUS to the local dog catcher. Vote OUT all power hungry leftist Marxists.
…Romanian people(Dec.1989) did not wait for election….
Now what will really piss off all Americans is when they learned the tests are rigged whereby over sensitive and thus huge false positives.
The virus is real but not much worst than the flu unless one has underlying serious conditions.
Protect the elderly and allow people to choose if they wish hydroxychloroquine + zinc + zpak as a prophylactic treatment.
The biggest fraud in the history of this country.
Agree, 1000% Bogey. I only wish more state/local reporters would deep dive into CCP-flue tests. My heart aches for the small, independent business owners who have lost their entire business due to this “…biggest fraud in the history of this country.”
…biggest fraud in the history of the world.
Fix it:)
No. I still think the Global Warming/Climate Change (and whatever other names they’ve come up with) is the biggest hoax. At least the Chinese Lung Rot was a real, if over hyped, disease that was dangerous to a segment of the world’s populations.
Democrats seem to want to re-create the Roman idea of existence.
Either you were a Citizen or a Slave.
If a Citizen, were you a Patrician or a Plebeian?
Patricians belonged to the Privileged Governing Class of Citizens.
Plebeians belonged to the General Class of Ordinary Citizens.
Democrats see themselves as Patricians.
Classical, Libertarian/Liberal, Americans, see only Plebeians. Everyone is an Equal Citizen.
What differentiates Americans from all others in the World, in Principle, is that All Citizens are Equal under the Law. Thus speaks the Constitution. That is why America is NOT a Democracy, but it IS a Constitutional, Representative, Republic. Rule of Law, not Mob Rule.
Democrats and Modern Liberals/Progressives would destroy the Constitution, Rule by Fiat from Above by the Anointed, and Enslave the People, “For Their Own Good”, as decided by their “Betters”. Power is everything. Nothing Matters except Power. Power Lust is their God.
Modern Globalists are little different from Democrats, except that Money and Power are their Gods.
Greed is their God. Power is a means to Wealth and Wealth is a means to Power.
America has to make critical choices, and that right soon.
Remove Power back to the People, Take Responsibility, and Become Citizens. Or.
Cede that Power forever to the Ruling Class and become Slaves. There isn’t any middle ground.
Please Vote as if Your Life, the Lives of your Family, Your Nation, and Your Future, depend on it.
Because it Does.
Pennsylvania Judge ruled the governor’s COVID 19 rules were tyrannical and violated personal rights.
Still think Democrats are going to triumph electorally in November?
https://in.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa-idINKBN2662V5
Democrats are going to ignore the judge’s ruling. They love judges and courts, when the ruling goes their way. Otherwise they hold them in contempt, as they do citizens, and the USA in general
I live 20 miles south of Nashville in Williamson County. Nashville is in Davidson County, and because of various “mergers” of communities in Davidson County, essentially the Mayor of Nashville runs the whole county.
The difference in approach to the virus in the two counties has been stark. Essentially, our county has been trying to get back to normal as quickly as seems smart. I was able to get a haircut way back in mid May. We’ve had open restaurants since late May. Masks in public spaces are optional — stores that require them are following store policy, not government. Our schools are open and football is being played.
But up in East Berlin — I mean Nashville — it’s like they’ve been frozen in time in April. No in person schools. No football. No attendance allowed and Vanderbilt or Titans games. The tourist industry is dead. Nashville is losing hundreds of millions of $$$.
The mayor of Nashville has been appeasing the progressives since his campaign for office. The radical Left controls him. Oh — and BTW — his brother is leftist Congressman Jim Cooper, who used to proudly claim to be a “blue dog” Dem….but in last few years has gotten on the progressive Bandwagon.
There was nothing about this story in today’s morning Tennessean newspaper. I’ll pay attention to this evening’s local news casts to see if any of them pick up on this story, and of course, if the FOX affiliate, Ch 17 who broke the news, does any followup. I’ll post later tonite to let everyone know what did, or did not, get reported.
Oh come on you guys….We all know the Mayor had “No Intent”…He just had a “Lack of Candor”……
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
While the left is in the streets falsely screaming that trump is a dictator and tyrant, their own team is literally ruling like a tyrant…
Tragic, but thank God it was brought into the light.
If these government officials had their way, no one would have ever known…
LikeLike
No city is honest.
Time to bring back the guillotines…🗡
https://www.foxnews.com/media/ben-shapiro-daily-wire-moving-los-angeles
It is all an IO ( Information Operation ) all of it, the good and the bad from your perspective and from everyone else`s too.
Peaks and troughs of incandescence, revulsion, joy, excitement, they are literally counting on our behaviour.
It is the essential ingredient to make it more believable.
Anticipated positive, negative responses are all woven into the illusion, so to speak, pre responses even pre stimuli perhaps and then the information seems more organic in origin so it gets past more peoples BS metres
Sneaky freaking stuff man, that is totally fubar.
The Founders never intended people who wanted to kill you, destroy your livelihood and waste your property being elected to public office,and for good reason.. Otherwise they would have given us better ways to get rid of Public Servants Gone Wild.
AG Barr, charge the Nashville Mayor and his advisors with human rights abuse charges. Make an example out of this a**hole.
Interesting.
I vacationed in Nashville last year. Out in the open drug dealing & use was visible. I asked a police officer about it and he passed he/officers on the street were directed not to go after these people. Guess who he pointed to as the source of the direction? The mayor.
These are bully tactics being used by these Democratic leaders plain and simple. And the reason they’re doing it is simply because it works and they have no qualms about pushing to get what they want.
It’s been said over and over at this site, one again I repeat; until we the people show up in big big numbers at the town hall, the major’s office and just say no we ain’t gonna do what you say these unprincipled leaders will continue.
I honestly wish “our side” had more pro active leaders the kind that is able to rally folks to stand together at the local level.
How can we expect the President to do it all.
All these Red States are so Red and free.
