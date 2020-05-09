Tennessee Police Arrest Citizen Who Escaped Forced COVID-19 Detention Camp…

Comrades, some readers might not be aware the Ministry of COVID compliance has set up quarantine camps, detention facilities in various areas. Formerly free citizens who test positive for COVID-19 are forcibly taken to the quarantine camps and held under guard.
Last week one of the non-compliant captives demanded his freedom; he climbed the fence and escaped detention. After a manhunt in Tennessee the subversive citizen was recaptured, arrested and brought back to the detention facility…. Alarmed yet?
TENNESSEE – A coronavirus patient was arrested Thursday after prosecutors said he jumped a fence and fled the Nashville Fairgrounds, where health officials are using enforceable quarantines in an attempt to control an outbreak at an emergency homeless shelter.
This appears to be the first case in Nashville of police making an arrest to enforce coronavirus restrictions enacted by the local government.
[…] According to an arrest affidavit, a 39-year-old man was taken to the Nashville Fairgrounds on Monday and placed under quarantine by the Metro Nashville Public Health Department because he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Health officials told the man he could not leave until he was cleared, but on Thursday he jumped a fence and headed north on Nolensville Road, the affidavit states. He was stopped and arrested by Metro Nashville Parks police by a city cemetery nearly two miles from where he had been quarantined. Metro Parks has charged the man with a single count of escape from a penal institution. (read more)
As you can see from this example, the Tennessee Ministry of COVID Compliance cares about the health of its compliant citizens. Authorities empowered by the Ministry will actively hunt down subversive citizens and forcibly detain them in the ongoing effort to build a new society where compliance will always provide the security you seek.
If wrong-thoughts or requests for arbitrary freedom continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry to take enhanced enforcement action. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest and re-education facilities are costly to maintain.
Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society. The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the rules of our new society. We will continue to reward good citizenship status with enhanced tax credits and social benefits allowing greater access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in our favor.
A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.
Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.
Just wait ’til contact tracing reaches a critical mass.
Truly shocking how quickly and effortlessly the state devolves into fascism under the pretext of “public safety”.
helix3–it started with FDR in WWII Another dimocrat induced crisis.
Hells Bells, it started with The New Deal in March 9, 1933 with my signing of the Emergency Banking Relief Act. Give a guy full credit! 👿
The serial killer has blood on his hands and zero remorse.
Please, President Trump, SAVE US.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/stayathome_serial_killer_andrew_cuomo.html
Here in Minnesotastan I learned a few days ago that many health care professionals are being laid-off. How can they be my “Hero” if they are sitting at home wondering when they’ll go back to work again?
And a friend of mine, who is very high on the medical ‘food chain’ ladder (very high, which is why I’m not even mentioning their sex), told me the hospitals they visit are empty. Empty.
They also said that although they are still working and on-call 24/7, they WERE REQUIRED to take a CUT IN PAY during this hoax; aka pandemic.
I am starting to wonder if this is an intentional way of driving any health care institution to bankruptcy.
Of course, single payer would then have to be ushered in by our overlords to save us.
Where is the President in all this? I know many of us would like to hear from him. Including Intellectual Froglegs writer/producer, Joe Dan Gorman.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/dear-potus/
That was great!
He’ll be denounced as a heretic though by some now. Oh well, truth has to be told.
So Fox is touting a poll (not sure who’s poll) that 68% of the nation thinks restrictions are being lifted too soon. While I think the poll is likely BS, if the question is “would you be against lifting restrictions too soon if it led to more WhuFlu deaths”, you’d get the 68% number.
Regardless, as long as demonrats and RINO’s can tout polls like this, the lockdowns will continue and quarentine centers will be in vouge.
I believe the correct name of this virus, as in other illnesses, is the Wuhan virus. Certainly makes me wonder how deliberate it was, and who was involved?
yeah its misleading the wording of the question sets up for people to say they are worried about opening to soon
“Pew asked respondents which was their greater worry: opening up too soon or leaving restrictions in place too long. Nearly a third (31%) view restrictions not being lifted quickly enough as the greater concern.”
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/05/07/americans-remain-concerned-that-states-will-lift-restrictions-too-quickly-but-partisan-differences-widen/
I’m of mixed minds here. How would you propose we quarantine Infected homeless people who will go back into the community and transmit the virus? I heard that this was one of the problems in Gallup, NM. The Alcoholic homeless were diagnosed with covid but would not stay in the hotel that had be set up to quarantine them. They went back to the Indian reservations causing an outbreak.
It will become crystal clear in your mind when Contact Tracking points to you, and you’re removed from your domicile, and taken to a Quarantine Center. Good luck.
Was he given due process in a court of law before they quarantined him? If not, it is unconstitutional. The police are criminals and so is the health department.
Your first mistake is believing you need to quarantine anybody and that you must quarantine THEM to protect you. How easy you have accepted their premise that quarantine has saved anybody…quarantine has made a 2nd wave a foregone conclusion
It’s time for POTUS to declare Marshall Law. Restrict the
state and local governments from infringing on their constitutional rights.
Liberty, going…
Constitution, going…
Country, going…
American patriots’ helpless handwringing continues…
COVID-1984 : Vaccines, the Plandemic Bioweapon of Tony Fauci and Bill Gates
• Cellular and molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. believes COVID-19 — the disease — is not caused by SARS-CoV-2 alone, but rather that it’s the result of a combination of SARS-CoV-2 and XMRVs (human gammaRETROviruses).
• SARS-CoV-2 has likely been manipulated to include components of HIV that destroys immune function along with XMRVs.
• People previously (unknowingly) infected with XMRVs (retroviruses) via knowingly dirty vaccines end up getting serious COVID-19 infections and/or die from the disease.
• Mikovits’s research suggests more than 30 million Americans carry XMRVs and other gammaretroviruses in their bodies from contaminated vaccines and blood supply.
• Mikovits believes 40+ years of data suggest Type 1 interferon at very low dose would be an ideal treatment for COVID-19.
• RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing, currently used to diagnose active infection by detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material, OVERestimates infection rates. For an accurate account of COVID-19 prevalence, we need to test for ACTUAL ANTIBODIES to SARS-CoV-2.
• What we’re facing here is a set of diseases, caused by vaccines (previously administered to millions of Americans), into which a genetically modified flu virus acts as a trigger that (based upon the individual’s prior vaccination history) manifests in the varieties of disease states that is seen in the presenting sick patient.
• The 50+ year separation from the vaccines administered to the later introduction of the trigger appears to be one of the reasons why this has caught the medical establishment flat-footed.
Plandemic: the Global Plan to Take Control of our Lives, Liberty, Health and Freedom
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SqkfVxOLBCnO/
Bill Gates’ Plan to Vaccinate the World
Dr. Rashid Buttar and Dr. Judy Mikovits Discuss Covid Fraud
Interview with Dr. Judy Mikovitz, PhD, 11-22-2015
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
The Nashville mayor is Democrat. He’s bilingual apparently. His Democrat brother is a Democrat in the U.S house and votes lock step with the stretched face witch Nancy. Any questions?
We’ve fallen prey to using Their language: Contain, “social distancing”, etc.
Can you contain the wind? Ever smell cigar smoke driving down the highway at 55mph? You’re smelling cigar BREATH at 77 feet per second! Do you really think 6 feet of “social distance” will contain a virus?
Ugh.
Hey, it’s not nice to give away a magician’s secrets…
“The Fabulous Fauci and His Beautiful Assistant Birxy” will be disappointed to hear the CTH readers have been revealing all their tricks. 👿
I live in Nashville. The guy probably left because he couldn’t smoke meth. The homeless have turned downtown Nashville into a septic tank. Sorry, I live Downtown and I have no sympathy. None.
While this doesn’t make it much better, it shines a light on the entire story. He was homeless and they were trying to contain an outbreak. https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/2020/05/08/coronavirus-patient-arrested-after-leaving-nashville-quarantine/3098005001/
Doesn’t matter. Was he given due process before being “detained”/”locked up”/”forcably put in a location”?
Don’t worry, I’m not fearful and sitting around worrying. I’m just concerned that someday we’ll wake up under real communism and wonder how we didn’t see it coming. Everything will be fine. There’s just lots of talk about how some of the Dem governors are really drunk with power ever since Covid came. Combat is on 9.4!!!
Don’t you think we need to pin a feel-good hashtag on Sundance’s scary electrified barbed-wire Concentr… er, I mean Quarantine Camp?
This guy, unlawfully imprisoned, now has a felony escape charge that carries 5 years.
