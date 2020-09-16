Fake News Caught Again – CBS Uses Photo From “Latinos for Trump” as Image for Biden Latino Outreach in Miami…

Good catch. A sharp twitter user from Arizona noticed this fake news effort. CBS used a picture from President Trump’s “Latino’s for Trump” even as a manipulative picture to showcase Joe Biden’s Latino outreach effort in Miami.
(source)
Those are not Biden Latino supporters in Miami; those are President Trump Latino supporters in Arizona. Event picture below.
This is what the actual Joe Biden event (Latino outreach) in Miami actually looked like:
The scale of manipulative effort by U.S. media is off the charts. This is beyond “fake news”; this is a full scale psychological campaign on behalf of U.S. media for their preferred candidate.
Terry McAuliffe actually admitted they were going to take this approach in June.
What McAuliffe outlines is exactly what we have been seeing in the past couple of weeks. However, the slightly remarkable part is how open the campaign is in their admission the best approach is to keep their presidential candidate away from voters.
It takes quite a large amount of confidence, in their ability to use traditional media and big tech social media, for a presidential campaign to admit their best hope for success is to keep their candidate hidden; and allow fake news and tech allies to fabricate a campaign.
Obviously, accepting McAuliffe as outlined, we can expect more telepromptered and heavily controlled videos from the team running the bunker operations. Meanwhile their national media allies will shape events against their opposition, President Trump.
The admission of McAuliffe on the digital space would highlight the intention to drive astroturf campaigning through the use of manipulated social media accounts, bots, and paid networks to give the illusion of large scale support for each of the shaped events.
As a consequence more fake social media accounts will attempt to amplify social media messaging and RolCon (roleplaying conservatives, or concern trolling). We’ve already seen the uptick in these activities on-line.
Fake polling amplified by media in combination with advance narrative engineering by mainstream media is also an obvious part of the strategy as it was in 2016. However, for the 2020 campaign those efforts will expand significantly.
The Biden/Clyburn strategy succeeds through advanced astroturf operations; and to attain maximum benefit they will need to focus on social issues, race etc.
How grotesque! If the Lamestream media was ever honest nobody would believe them.
Also notice how they blurred the placard Trump signs held by those present. This took some effort and was planned in advance. They need to be publicly shamed by Lou Dobbs and Tucker. As well as by PTrump.
They need to be sued. Big time!
It says Trump on the white hat. I can’t believe this was orchestrated. I think this should be portrayed as utter incompetence on the part of Biden and his supporters. They have no clue how to avoid mistakes and facts are just boring, no time for those!
4sure – we all need to make sure we post this far and wide; share with as many “normies” as possible; Facebook, Twitter, Parler, etc. I believe it makes a difference! Expose them as often as possible!
Our very own Treeper Henry saw the tweet and told us early this morning – check the Presidential post, look for Henry’s comment.
We didn’t need any instructions on what to do…
Thanks again Henry!
Hmmmm, where’s hunter?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-audio-released-ukraine-reveals-joe-biden-trashing-trump-promising-stay-involved-trump-inauguration-son-dole/
In Florida all the FCC licenses for broadcast media are up for renewal. Current applicants have up to October 1 to apply for renewal.
Citizens can comment on their renewals. Comments are due by Jan 22, 2021.
If this crap is to end, it will require action in reporting these types of malfeasance by the license holders.
Who knows, perhaps a license or three can be freed up for providing actual facts. Wouldn’t that be nice!
To learn more, https://www.fcc.gov/media/television/broadcast-television-license-renewal-dates-by-state
Wonder if this picture could be played on the monitors during the next press briefing, on a continuous loop. Just like the hair salon security footage.?🤔🤔
Hope springs Enternal and would love to see the splodey heads from presstitutes.🤗😁
Might feel sorry for the people who are assigned for cleanup.
Ninja7: Oh, please, please do that!
The lying media is becoming a parody of itself.
susan zirinsky at it again. remember the video of a hospital in italy that cbs said was new york city? susan zirinsky apologized saying that cbs made a mistake. aweek later cbs showed the same video this time claiming it was a hospital in florida. liberal america is happy with a media like this because they’re the morally superior people.
Before Clyburn raised his candidacy from the dead, Biden had next to zero support as did Harris. Now the dems are stuck with two non-entities.
Trump should file a wazoo lawsuit against all these fake news outlets!
The women with the I Love Trump hat is a major bust.
Can the dumbocrats sink any lower. No accountability to anyone. They are now beyond despicable, and what of the press that aid and abet? We are facing a most treacherous opponent. I hope we are up to it. Trump – 4 more years!!
Yes
Looks to me like this snooty reporterette just answered her own obnoxious question.
*itch!
The outfit worn in scene 1 is not the same in scene 2 – so not the same person
Fake video, come in man, do you think you’re corn pop?
WOW – that is reaching.
Trump should offer Biden to bring Harris along for the presidential debate(s). it would be 3 against 1. (I included the moderator)
….and they would still be outmatched by PDJT, He regularly handles 20+ more of them at his impromptu briefings and they still don’t get it.
Dan Rather must still be a strategy consultant for CBS News, where fake news is the rule of the day.
Dan is one of the OGs of Fake News, lol.
I knew the MSM were dirtbags, but now I know they are dirtbags to the core. It is deep down to the roots.
WOW
the democrat party-media complex is the greatest threat to the freedom of the american people in the history of this country
Given the HUGE vocal, passionate, flag-waving Trump-Supporter reception Kamala Harris received here yesterday, they don’t have a chance – not a snowball’s chance in South Florida!
She was under heavy security and constantly screamed at with many variations of “GET OUT!! GET OUT OF HERE! We will not let you turn this country into a communist country!!” She made the colossal mistake of going to two Venezuelan eateries in Doral (a Venezuelan community).
The media suppressed videos can be seen on the “LaTrumpista” Instagram and Twitter Media accounts! (Apologies that I don’t know how to load it on here)
Unfortunately they will take Miami- Dade, Hillsborough, Orange, Osceola, Duval, Broward, Leon and Palm Beach, counties, they almost always do.
Florida will be like 2016 again where you have the more rural areas voting twice as hard against the large city liberal enclaves.
The latins in Miami Dade will be a hard split based on former nationality. Cubans and others are hard core conservatives for the most part. Most of the former south and central american and other island populations still have not learned the lesson of irony.
Ballot harvesting will negate any Latino votes for PDJT.
Sad, but probable.
Pelosi got the same reception by Cubans in Miami – things actually got violent.
Sorry about the youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj5GtXrzlwg
And there are young black Trump supporters knocking on doors and registering new Trump voters all over Florida.
I know people who’ve recently moved down to S. FL. from up North. Trump supporters who’ve HAD it up there w/ the Dem Politics.
I want Florida to turn So.Red. that Dems won’t even *want* to move here.
Harris-Biden Campaign slogan:
“Plagiarism R Us”
The Donald has driven these people crazy. They have never had to contend with someone that picked up the sh*t they threw and returned their fire hitting them smack upside the head.
Salute to you Donald. Well Done.
The progressives, liberals, and Democrats are lobbing hand grenades into the Trump lines. Trump supporters are responding by pulling the pins on the grenades and tossing them right back.
The part I find most enjoyable is that they thought this nonsense would win in 2016. It backfired bigly and rather than try something new, they just doubled down on everything. Too funny. Nice catch though 😀
You have to admit that the desperation of these dirt bags has taken them to a new low level of debauchery. No doubt they will go even lower as we get closer to the election.
If true, this is criminal and should bring, at least, immediate licence revocation for the broadcaster.
Norah O’Donnell is on Twitter trying to defend their lies. What a sick degenerate.
Tell Norah, Babe, there is NO Defense for their obvious, stupid lies!!!
As raised by SD before Twitter, FB and MSM control is to depict an image of Trump supporters as isolated. And conservative thought as hate speech. Blacks that do not conform with the message are a feared group and therefore attacked even more so. The left and their media friends must create division between races, ages, sexes etc. They can not stand Trump addressing America (as one group). They can not tolerate the thought of a free, independent America.
One would think the Republican National Committee would file a request to the Federal Election Commission to have those ads being run on those news channels as ‘in-kind’ campaign contributions by the networks for Biden’s campaign.
I wonder, if sharing that tweet which shows the stealing of the photo of the Trump people and inserting them as if they are Biden people would be marked as ‘manipulated media’ by the Facebook minders.
Yeah, this is what we expect from these freaks now. But you know what? I’m not particularly concerned about THIS attempt at manipulation… because THIS one is lame beyond belief.
I mean if they were hoping to make people think Biden had a big crowd, they could have used some kind of wide-angle shot of any Trump rally, blurred things a little, and there ya go. But that’s NOT what they did here. Anyone watching the feed, and even just catching a quick glimpse of this picture is most likely gonna do a double-take. “So now Trump supporters are attending Biden events?” Which will make them look closer, and realizing pics have been switched, they MAY go looking for an actual picture of the Biden event and…
Oops!
Besides keeping Joe B away from the public, the DNC is also returning to their November 2018 Strategy, with media assistance, of claiming the President’s agenda is their 2020 Platform.
Look for AOC, BLM, ANTIFA and the rest of the alphabet rioters be given the full Green Light after the DNC makes a faux public display of cutting them loose to the President’s issue, while the media pins all the violence on the President’s actions.
The Russians obviously hacked Biden’s rally.
Speaking of AZ and Latinos/Hispanics….I mentioned before that we have several Hispanics working for us and they ALL are pro-Trump. As well as their families and friends. I don’t know ANY Hispanic (and I’ve lived here my whole life and know lots…as well as being friends AND family by marriage to a few) who aren’t voting for Trump. They LOVE him. I think, in part, because the Hispanic culture is pro strong/tough men….and they think Trump is El Jefe! They laugh at Biden.
Why do things you know you are immediately going to get caught for?
Twitchy is saying that the narration with the picture contrasted the President’s popularity with Hispanics, something Joe doesn’t have. Twitchy is apologizing. The picture and the words under it certainly make it look like your headline
It’s astonishing that they thought it wouldn’t be noticed, after all the times they’ve been caught.
But I suppose the people who want to believe it is a picture of Biden supporters WILL believe it is a picture of Biden supporters. (Kinda like, who cares about evidence, it is the seriousness of the charge that matters.)
This reminds me of the time back in 2009 or so when MSNBC tried to paint the Tea Party as Racist Gun Nuts by cropping a photo of a man with a rifle at a Tea Party Rally.
Turns out the man was Black. MSNBC just conveniently cropped out all areas of the photo where he was not covered in clothes.
Think Rachel Maddow was the purveyor of that one.
I think it would be useful just to have an entire daily thread on fake news…would be great for a database for future reference.
Anyways, here’s another fraud…enjoy the hypocrisy…nothing new, but after the way they went after the mask thing today in the presser, just thought I would drop this here…
First, Joe plagiarized Buy American. Now, he’s plagiarizing actual Americans.
#WhatWouldLordKinnockDo?
Are we getting sloppy here? When I look at the whole video (from the 3:20-3:50 mark) it doesn’t look to me like they are claiming those are Biden crowds. Someone correct me if I am wrong. https://www.cbsnews.com/video/biden-visits-florida-to-meet-latino-voters/#x
WHen I finally found the clip,, from a tweet.. it kinda made sense.. They were talking about Trumps campaign when they showed the pic..
It was really poorly timed.. all around.
I pointed this out in the main thread. Go to 3:40. The crawler doesn’t match the image. However, it was the lead in to the report about Trump. You could still call it misleading, but it isn’t as bad as the tweet makes it sound.
TY… then again the sloppiness could have been on purpose. Who knows with those ejits…
Well, no one should be surprised. I know I’m not. The real question is what are conservatives/conservative politicians going to do to combat this? Time is almost up.
I want to say I don’t know how they get away with this kind of stuff. but I do know. There’s simply no consequences for anything the left does in this country. Absolutely none
I want to say the GOP should sue these propaganda centers posing as news media, but I won’t, because I know they won’t sue because they’re all in on the democrat lies and propaganda too
That photo they used is a lie and blatant deception. The headline under it isn’t opinion, it’s part and parcel of the lie and deception, joining the two to deceive the public and to try and sway an election
CBS and all the other so called “media” absolutely know this and it’s absolutely done on purpose, but absolutely nothing is ever done about it
The MS “Media” and our politicians are allowed to lie to the public’s faces day in and day out and their allowed to deceive us on every issue with nonsensical gobbledegook that confuses and answers nothing
Straight news should be simple facts, and, besides opinion media, are responsible for delivering just that
They use our airwaves and are bound by ethic clauses yet they just keep on lying and deceiving with impunity, and nobody does a damn thing about it
CBS is propaganda arm of the demonrats. Manipulation of the photos are very malicious.
This is bull$h*t. Please do a little background research before simply retweeting something that seems to expose MSM malfeasance. This does more damage than help to the cause, folks.
The photo in question was shown in the larger context of a story about the Biden campaign and the voice over while the photo was on screen was this:
“The President has cut into Biden’s advantage by wooing conservative Latinos with ominous warnings about a Biden presidency…”
But don’t take my word for it. See the piece for yourself here, at about 02:40 in the video:
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/biden-visits-florida-to-meet-latino-voters/
It is misleading. They don’t ever say “compared to President Trump’s Latino event”.
The trouble is, if the Public at Large don’t pay attention, and notice this stuff, Trump will only be ble to counter it by running ads,
If you think it won’t work, go look at the movie “Wag the Dog.”
While you watch that movie notice two things.
The FBI appeared wanting to know what was going on . When it was explained to them, the FBI became a full participant.
The other is the Rep Candidate a(played by Craig T. Nelson) nearly upset the applecart by making his own public announcement that “by virtue of my back channel negotiations, I am happy to report the War is Over!”
So it can work both ways.
The Biden Teleprompter ad should run every hour on every network.
And be followed by a reprise of the Goldwater/Spiro Agnew “One heartbeat away” ads and start hammering who is REALLY the Candidate.
So I guess they didn’t notice the people holding up 4 fingers, as in 4 more years, as in PDJT. And I think I see a woman with a Trump hat on.
I don’t pay any attention to those LIBERAL rags. The ONLY time I know about anything the known, proven liars, cheats and thieves have to say is when a site I trust carries their water for them by telling me about what they think, say and do, otherwise the rags would only serve to blow my nose on. WHO CARES what a known, proven liar, cheat and thief thinks, says or does? Besides those who make money off of the STRIFE created!
Hey Sundance. I despise the MSM and a full PDJT MAGA supporter, but your reporting here may be a little off. You are not doing yourself favor by using a screen shot instead of the actual video clip, as you usually do. The CBS segment was reporting that Hispanics were turning out for Trump and not for the Biden event. Unfortunately, the screen banner was left up when they showed a clip of the Trump AZ ‘Hispanics for Trump’ event. I am not defending them, but your reporting here is wrong.
Still misleading. They also didn’t report that Kamala was booed out of a latino restaurant while in FL.
I agree fanbeav. We can’t expect fair MSM reports. But I do expect it here.
But those ARE BIden’s Florida Latinos!
After the Biden event, they went to Arizona to boo President Trump. They even wore the same clothes and lined up in the same order. Biden’s Latino supporters will do anything . . . travel any distance . . . incur any expense . . . to show how loyal and devoted they are.
The press should dress up as either Charles Boyer or Angela Lansbury and get it over with.
How many “I Trump” hats does the media usually see at Biden rallies?
“I -heart- Trump” hats – silly WordPress didn’t like brackets
Absolutely! The woman with the white baseball hat and a white cell phone in her hands. Her hat clearly reads “I (HEART) TRUMP”.
I hate the fraudnews as much as anybody but I would be remiss if I didn’t challenge this. I don’t know who this AZ_LD25FO_TDuc twitter user is, but she got it wrong. After watching the CBS clip about latino voter outreach myself, it’s pretty clear they weren’t mis-representing MAGA latino supporters as supporters of Oldfinger (Biden). This twitter user appears to have simply captured a snapshot of a CBS news chyron at a particular moment of the segment and blasted it all over twitter. The segment was about Oldfinger’s need for latino voter outreach (hence the chyron). Twitchy.com posted her twitter feed earlier today and has since issued a correction.
The latino voter outreach CBS segment in question begins at the 2:33 mark posted below.
You can watch the segment here: https://www.cbs.com/shows/cbs_evening_news/video/Pp3YIcETWZEC_QRQlddI8_mLdg7kyjdP/biden-visits-florida-to-meet-latino-voters/
Secondly, I’m seeing a lot of buzz everywhere about the lack of supporters visible at Oldfinger’s campaign stops. I think it’s important that we all understand Oldfinger is running an attendance free “virtual campaign” for a multitude of reasons. There isn’t supposed to be anybody there. The virtual campaign allows his handlers to 1) maintain control of all events, 2) hide his true support (or lack thereof in this case), 3) take public interactions out of the equation to hide his mental state and 4) keep COVID scaremongering at the forefront of his campaign.
I’m not opposing this to be a concern troll or a debbie downer. I don’t want out side to succumb to arrogance and sloppiness. This election is too important for that so let’s leave arrogance, overconfidence, and sloppiness to the democrats. That’s why they’re in the position they’re in in the first place.
I am not so sure: what spoils your theory is the blurring of TRUMP signs and hats. Is that just a coincidence? If everything were blurred okay. But when only certain things blurred, that takes time and a computer.
Bwahahahaha! Imagine an election strategy where you have to steal another candidates supporters because you cant fill a Dunkin Donuts with anyone that wants to vote for you. I know- why not get all those stupid BLM and PAntifa rioters and have them show up with Joe and Kumala signs? They’re on the DNC payroll anyway.
I used to think the “enemy of the people” moniker was hyperbole. Now I don’t think it goes far enough. The press has abdicated their duties and responsibilities as they hide behind their first amendment rights. They are more than enemies. They are traitors, working against the very citizens they are sworn to protect from the abuse they champion. They will never regain trust, and shouldn’t.
I love this. Biden is running like Mr. Magoo for president.
Well isn’t this interesting:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-audio-released-ukraine-reveals-joe-biden-trashing-trump-promising-stay-involved-trump-inauguration-son-dole/
Sleepy 😑 Joe sure knows how to be corrupt even demented!
