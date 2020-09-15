Wow Chinese Virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan Blows Whistle on China “Manufacturing” COVID-19…

In a stunning segment on Tucker Carlson tonight, Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan explains how China actually manufactured the COVID-19 virus by weaponizing and modifying the genetic sequence within the China bat virus.
According to Dr. Li-Meng Yan the virus was specifically created and released by China.
There’s something not right about this. If she’s so connected and knowledgeable, why would U S.A. Intel let her run around and say this stuff in public. There’s no scenario in which that makes sense. Even if our IC is as incompetent and co-opted as they appear to many of us, they would still keep her under wraps. Maybe even serve her up to PRC agents for a price. I strongly suspect this is a set up for more than a hair do. Open, not empty mind.
Agreed. This also conflates the issues of manufacture, delivery, and intent…and seems to be structured to create drama rather than address the real questions…a familiar script, right?
1.Yes the virus was man-made, this has been known publicly since at least February. No surprise here, normal part of any bioweapons program and purpose of these virology labs to begin with.
2. Was the virus released as a test? Again, this would be a normal developmental step of any bioweapons program…test to determine (i.) efficacy; (ii.) dispersion models; (iii.) societal impacts; (iv.) etc
3. Was the version of the virus that was released a non-weaponized version or was this a weaponized form?
4. What is the chain of custody on the virus (i.e. who handled it or had authorized access to it) and is there evidence of any non-authorized access. The finger pointing at the “government” does nothing to identify the who.
Nah, this interview is a smokescreen and of no relevance to the IC other than maybe setting bait or sending a message.
Easy to understand.
China was into a recession heading toward retraction.
Who was its worst enemy?
Answer: Global economy but even worse, Donald J. Trump.
Every leader knew about this but none did anything to stop it. Why?
Who is their worst enemy: Donald J. Trump.
And then, double-whammy: USA election.
Do it well, time it well.
The Epoch Times reported this months and months ago and was marginalized and ridiculed.
From the original paper: “ We also note that in the publication of the chimeric virus SHC015-MA15 in 2015, the attribution of funding of Zhengli Shi by the NIAID was initially left out. It was reinstated in the publication in 2016 in a corrigendum, perhaps after the meeting in January 2016 to reinstate NIH funding for gain-of-function research on viruses. This is an unusual scientific behavior, which needs an explanation for. “ This is very simple to understand; all of US can understand Dr. Fauci gave the CCP the funding. As for the rest of the paper, I can understand very well, it is in my field of expertise. The EcoR1 and Bst sites (rare 6- and 7-base pair cutters) were placed in the exact places to generate these Human killers and the CCP forgot to remove the fingerprints. Go with me on this one. This study shows the Wuhan Coronavirus was made in China on purpose.
“CCP forgot to remove the fingerprints”
Two other options?
1.) CCP didn’t plan on the virus getting out
2.) CCP left the fingerprints in place on purpose (to track? something else?)
I am confident that the President knows she is telling the truth. He has all but said the words.
Title of the study: “Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route”
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has led to over 910,000 deaths worldwide and unprecedented decimation of the global economy. Despite its tremendous impact, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 has remained mysterious and controversial. The natural origin theory, although widely accepted, lacks substantial support. The alternative theory that the virus may have come from a research laboratory is, however, strictly censored on peer-reviewed scientific journals. Nonetheless, SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus. In this report, we describe the genomic, structural, medical, and literature evidence, which, when considered together, strongly contradicts the natural origin theory. The evidence shows that SARS-CoV- 2 should be a laboratory product created by using bat coronaviruses ZC45 and/or ZXC21 as a template and/or backbone. Building upon the evidence, we further postulate a synthetic route for SARS-CoV-2, demonstrating that the laboratory-creation of this coronavirus is convenient and can be accomplished in approximately six months. Our work emphasizes the need for an independent investigation into the relevant research laboratories. It also argues for a critical look into certain recently published data, which, albeit problematic, was used to support and claim a natural origin of SARS-CoV-2. From a public health perspective, these actions are necessary as knowledge of the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and of how the virus entered the human population are of pivotal importance in the fundamental control of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in preventing similar, future pandemics.
