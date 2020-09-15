President Trump Hosts Working Lunch to Celebrate the Historic Abraham Accords…

President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participate in a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Israel, the Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the UAE and the Foreign Minister of Bahrain.
“Today, nations across the region and throughout the world are joining together, united in their determination to build a better future.” – President Donald J. Trump
SECURING HISTORIC AGREEMENTS: President Donald J. Trump hosted the official signing ceremony for the historic peace agreements between Israel and Arab nations.
* Today, President Trump presided over the signing ceremony at the White House to establish the foundation of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).
+ Bahrain also accepted the President’s invitation to participate in the ceremony, following their agreement with Israel last week.
* In August, the President secured an agreement to normalize relations between the U.A.E. and Israel – the first such agreement between Israel and a major Arab country since 1994.
* The countries have committed to the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, and to begin cooperation across a broad range of fields including education, healthcare, trade, and security.
* This deal is only the beginning of normalized relations between Israel and its neighbors, with many more likely to come.
♦PROMOTING PEACE AND SECURITY: These agreements are leading to peace between Israel and the Middle East, as well as increased security in the region.
* The deal between Israel and the U.A.E. will strengthen peace in the region by giving Muslims increased access to the Al Aqsa Mosque for peaceful prayer.
+ This will counter the extremists who use the false narrative that the Al Aqsa Mosque is under attack and that Muslims cannot pray at this holy site.
* The Israel-Bahrain agreement further enhances the security of both nations while creating opportunities for them to deepen their economic ties.
* Both agreements are a result of President Trump’s efforts to rebuild trust with our regional partners and move them away from conflicts of the past.
* Thanks to the President’s bold foreign policy vision and his deal-making ability, nations across the region are realizing the benefits of his thoughtful approach.
♦FACILITATING A REGIONAL TRANSFORMATION: President Trump’s policies are leading to the most rapid geopolitical transformation of the Arab world in more than a generation.
* President Trump has fully rejected the failed foreign policy approaches of the past that helped stoke division and did nothing to prevent conflict in the Middle East.
* Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the nations across the Middle East and Africa are increasingly working together to build a more peaceful and prosperous future.
* Normalized relations will accelerate growth and economic opportunity across the region by expanding business and financial ties.
* The agreements with Bahrain and the U.A.E. will help to advance President Trump’s vision for finding a fair and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
* The United States will continue to stand with the people of the region as they work to build a brighter, more hopeful future.
3 signers to the accords ALL lead by President Trump…what did Obummer do again?
As we say here at CTH “Peace is the Prize”!
This is an incredible day for the world. How true.
Thank you! Mr. President!
And, thank you! Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for your faithfulness/representing our Country, supporting our President, and working so hard to accomplish good-things for America (us)!
Sending our Love and Prayers~
Britain must be apoplectic behind the scenes. Their 75 year gambit of using US troops, indefinitely, to protect British Crown oil interests in the middle east under the rubric of the Israel-Palestinian peace process is over.
Notice that the British Press is not reporting on this historic peace deal at all.
Notice that Britain is not part of the negotiations. Notice that Boris Johnson nor the Queen of England has issued congratulations.
The British Monarchy, America’s arch-enemy since Our Founding, has been outflanked by the continuing American Revolution and Our President Donald J. Trump.
Expect reprisals from across the pond. This is not over.
Death to the monarchy. Long Live the Republic!
Hey, but former British Prime Minister Tony Blair had a seat at the table for luncheon. I’m thinking he may have been more than a potted plant behind the scenes. Now, if Trump could somehow manage to pull the plug on the recalcitrant Irish and the Finns.
Planting has-been Blair at the luncheon is likely Britain’s way of prejudicing the deal since Blair is looked upon as a war criminal for his role in the Iraq War by most of the British public.
That said, nothing explains the British Press not reporting on the historic event, except that it is clearly being downplayed by an Empire whose interests are not in peace.
Nancy Pelosi calling it a “distraction” shows that Britain and the “Harris Administration” are hand in glove.
Perfidious Albion didn’t get its nickname for nothing.
Dod Obama hold many working lunches?
He had beer summits
Imagine what the democrats and their press would be saying if Obama or Clinton had achieved what Trumps administration has in the Middle East! Tony Heller gives you and idea of that in this excellent short video. The Nexus counts tell the tale:
This began when the President early on met with Arab leaders and told them point blank that terrorists had to be crushed. Then he moved the Embassy–and the entire Swamp screamed that he was starting World War Three.
Not only were they wrong, they were exactly 180 degrees wrong. Moving the Embassy was THE VERY THING WHICH MADE THIS PEACE ACCORD POSSIBLE. Such is the Power of a True Thing.
Contrast this magnificent achievement with the Obama/Biden record:
Candidate Obama goes to the Western Wall, dons a yarmulke and places prayer slips in the Wall. After winning office, he writes mash notes to the Mullahs, selling out the Iranian people. Once safely re-elected, he tries to use ISIL to build a Muslim Brotherhood Caliphate. He gives the Ayatollah billions in Jizya, uranium and Russian anti-aircraft systems. And on the way out the door, allowed the UN to declare the Western Wall property of the Palestinians. The very Wall where candidate Obama once placed his prayers.
I only mention it on this joyous day because these two visions are on the ballot this election. To paraphrase Churchill, we can see the life of the world move forward into broad, sunlit uplands or sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister by the lights of perverted Bidens.
A Time For Choosing, indeed.
Shalom, Salaam, Peace…Amen and Amen!
President Trump looked at the problems in the Middle East and saw that we (USA) have been doing the same thing over and over through multiple Presidencies to try and bring peace to that area. He must have asked himself why a different approach had not been tried. I imagine he concluded the answer was because each Presidency cycled through the same old advisers and saw that money was the always the prize rather than peace between nations. The talking points were always the same and war was always the results. The USA became the enemy. He solved this problem by establishing that the USA was not just going to mouth support for Israel but he actually did something to let the world know our friendship was not just pretty hollow words. By moving our embassy to Jerusalem, allowing Israel to build settlements in the West Bank and in general supporting the expansion of control of Palestinian claimed land. President Trump wanted to set up a Palestinian State, that once again, was denounced by the PLO as “not enough” and rejected the plan. President Trump forged ahead anyway. He brought in a new advisor from outside Washington D.C., Jared Kushner and gave him the authority to act on his behalf. Meanwhile, he danced with the old, rehashed advisors and while they were dancing he had Kushner doing the journeyman work. The old, DC entrenched advisors were outraged (and quietly embarrassed) their approach was rejected. Meanwhile behind the scenes, peace began breaking out among nations.
When Arab nations saw that the USA was just not “talking” but physically doing something in the area while by pulling troops out of Arab nations, severely punishing those (ISIS) who attacked the USA and moving solidly against Iran, whose armies and money were helping destabilize the area. Once they determined that the USA was serious about letting the Middle East Arab nations control their own future, Arab nations began moving toward the side of the USA plans rather the Palestinians, Hezbollah and Iran.
It is obvious that the Middle East nations saw that President Trump backed up his words with actions. No longer was the USA drawing red lines in the sand only to move them when they were crossed. President Trump began treating nations as individual countries that had the right to forge ahead, creating their own destinies and looking to create wealth, stability, growth and peace in their areas of influence without the USA interfering with threats of war and actual armed conflict.
These actions and new ways of thinking is why President Trump is the greatest Presidential leader since Abraham Lincoln, and perhaps considering the complexities of the world he has to deal with, the greatest Presidential leader of all times. Also, one has to consider the President Trump has to deal with the crookedest and mont entrenched group of liars in congress the United States has ever experienced. In my opinion, there is no contest: President Trump is the greatest Presidential leader this country has ever had.
Great summary. And yes, President Trump (& team) are teaching the world how to come to the table and negotiate with the intent of success for all. I have a family member that has lived in several Middle Eastern countries and they say that the average citizen in these countries (most, not all) want the same things as we do: peace, security, opportunity, and well-being of their families.
With China making a play for Iran and Lebanon (via Hezbollah), the Abraham Accords will be a great defensive alliance as well.
Extending the olive branch to one’s enemies is the “art of peace”!
The great apostate Church is coming into focus. Get ready folks!
