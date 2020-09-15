President Trump Hosts Working Lunch to Celebrate the Historic Abraham Accords…

President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participate in a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Israel, the Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the UAE and the Foreign Minister of Bahrain.

“Today, nations across the region and throughout the world are joining together, united in their determination to build a better future.” – President Donald J. Trump

SECURING HISTORIC AGREEMENTS: President Donald J. Trump hosted the official signing ceremony for the historic peace agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

* Today, President Trump presided over the signing ceremony at the White House to establish the foundation of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).

+ Bahrain also accepted the President’s invitation to participate in the ceremony, following their agreement with Israel last week.

* In August, the President secured an agreement to normalize relations between the U.A.E. and Israel – the first such agreement between Israel and a major Arab country since 1994.

* The countries have committed to the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, and to begin cooperation across a broad range of fields including education, healthcare, trade, and security.

* This deal is only the beginning of normalized relations between Israel and its neighbors, with many more likely to come.

♦PROMOTING PEACE AND SECURITY: These agreements are leading to peace between Israel and the Middle East, as well as increased security in the region.

* The deal between Israel and the U.A.E. will strengthen peace in the region by giving Muslims increased access to the Al Aqsa Mosque for peaceful prayer.

+ This will counter the extremists who use the false narrative that the Al Aqsa Mosque is under attack and that Muslims cannot pray at this holy site.

* The Israel-Bahrain agreement further enhances the security of both nations while creating opportunities for them to deepen their economic ties.

* Both agreements are a result of President Trump’s efforts to rebuild trust with our regional partners and move them away from conflicts of the past.

* Thanks to the President’s bold foreign policy vision and his deal-making ability, nations across the region are realizing the benefits of his thoughtful approach.

♦FACILITATING A REGIONAL TRANSFORMATION: President Trump’s policies are leading to the most rapid geopolitical transformation of the Arab world in more than a generation.

* President Trump has fully rejected the failed foreign policy approaches of the past that helped stoke division and did nothing to prevent conflict in the Middle East.

* Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the nations across the Middle East and Africa are increasingly working together to build a more peaceful and prosperous future.

* Normalized relations will accelerate growth and economic opportunity across the region by expanding business and financial ties.

* The agreements with Bahrain and the U.A.E. will help to advance President Trump’s vision for finding a fair and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

* The United States will continue to stand with the people of the region as they work to build a brighter, more hopeful future.