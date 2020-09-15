Jim Jordan Discusses Senate Homeland Security Committee Effort to Subpoena Key “Spygate” Officials…

Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, discusses the effort by Senator Ron Johnson to subpoena a list of key names from the ‘spygate’ scandal.
Additionally, Jordan discusses the effort by Adam Schiff to create another fake whistle-blower scandal this time using Brian Murphy from the Dept. of Homeland Security. Jordan clarifies some common misinformation.
Jordan seems to be a genuinely good guy. Too bad he cannot just pin his opponents to the mat until they cry “uncle.”
LikeLiked by 15 people
I just want to say thank God for Republicans like JJ. I know many of you are jaded by the UniParty. I have little doubt it exists to one degree or another. I suspect it kicks in whenever a politician gets enough clout to warrant their attention. Still we must not sour on R’s, and no I’m not some lackey. We can pressure them to bend to our will sometimes. It’s either that or a leftist who will hamstring our Prez and answer to Pelosi & Squad. …..food for thought
LikeLiked by 8 people
For sure one of the good guys we have but would like a list of the good verse the R’s trying to undermine our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even if you had a list with bad ones on there you still should vote for the bad R’s. It’s the point I want to make. We can methodically iron out the R’s over time. I think we have made tremendous progress over the last several years. This is a trend but if you willingly assist in the election of a leftist it only sets us back. Lol again no I do NOT work for the GOP 😉.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Being from NC I see the problem with one horrible and the other partially there senators.
Haven’t voted for either in the primary’s but do because the other option is worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No primaries for me either. Didn’t have enough intel to quantify the differences. But yea in the GE please vote R. We can move them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least Tillis can be intimidated into doing the right thing if reached in time. The use of military funds for the border wall comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ‘good guy list’ would be short, a dozen or two at the most and vast majority of them would be in the House, maybe only one or two in the Senate if that.
Interesting, today I received a solicitation from “Hon. Mike Pence” which states:
“you can count on me to stand with you in support of Senator Mitch McConnell. I’ll be a leading member of his campaign re-election team because I know how important he is to President Trump’s agenda”. So send your hard earned money to swamprat cocaine Mitch! I shit you not. Another strike in my book against Pence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Although it was probably ghostwritten by a GOP direct marketer — I don’t trust Pence, either, but I doubt he writes fundraising copy…
LikeLike
Yes I’m also sure Pence didn’t write the copy, after all it was paid for by ‘McConnell Senate Committee’. However I imagine Pence had to approve it. I originally liked Pence, but after paling around with Ryan during the ‘pussygate’ hit job, the Flynn debacle, voter integrity commission which accomplished nothing, the disastrous Whuflu task force and now full throated backing of Mitch I’m not digging what I see. YMMV.
LikeLike
“the effort by Adam Schiff to create another fake whistle-blower scandal”
There is an opportunity for Schiff’s skill set in Hollyweird, where they specialize in creating fiction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read acting was his first love but he couldn’t get any work so he went into politics. It’s all an act to him.
LikeLike
At this point the only subpoena I think that needs to be issued is on Barr.
We already know what they did, we already know how they did it. We already know who did it.
What we don’t know is why has nothing been done about it. And the answer to that question may be the beginning of the end.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Proof of motive, including Obama’s motive, beyond a reasonable doubt. And that might well include a RICO prosecution for Obama’s Organizing for Action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Senator Johnson ought to hire Representative Jordan to come in and do the questioning of whatever witnesses show up. Ask the right questions, damnit!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And that, in a nutshell is the WHOLE problem! Every hearing that happens is pre-scripted and the person before the committee already knows what they will be asked and has a ready NON-answer, prepared by their attorney beforehand. Rep Elise Stefanik evidently didn’t get the memos early on because she was asking HARD questions and there was no way for them to be answered without exposing the “Coup”…
But Rooster Gowdy, Miss Linda, and all the rest of the Swamp creatures figured out what was happening and took over the questioning right quick!!
The only reason that Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court right now is that the Republicans let the quiet, mild-manner prosecutor from Arizona ask the questions and suddenly Chrissy Ford was exposed before the world as a fraud and a liar…maybe we should request that Rachel Miller start doing the questioning in ALL Congressional hearings?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just my opinion, Senator Johnson is a day late and a dollar short. What the heck has he been doing? It’s mid-September. Seems to me, his committee could have, should have been working on this long ago. Just a dog and pony show.
LikeLike
if johnson and grassley get the info that the senate intel committee has, we will see the senate intel committee gutted like a fish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have a better chance of seeing the Second Coming……….
LikeLiked by 3 people
the fact that none of my predictions has come true ,is merely proof of my farsightedness.
LikeLike
So we hear once again that “we are going to get to the bottom of it”.
Kind of sickens me that Mr. Jordan wasn’t asked how did his Senate colleagues get to the bottom of the Ukraine hoax whistleblower?
What happened in the sworn testimony of the fake whistleblower and the corrupt IG in the Ukraine hoax case?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re a little unclear there, bigsky51. Jim Jordan is in the House, not the Senate.
So I’m not really clear on how asking a Congressman a question about what Senators did or did not do is going to get any meaningful answer from Jim Jordan.
That, and Jordan is only the ranking member on his committee, not the chair. So it seems to me that he’s doing the best job he can by being the burr under the saddle of the Dim chair and Dim majority on the committee.
Maybe you were looking for Jordan to excoriate the Senators? Again, unclear to me where you were going with that.
LikeLike
Good on Rep. Jim Jordan, his endorsement means a lot.
http://www.hsgac.senate.gov/download/business-meeting-agenda-09-16-2020
“United States Senate
Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman
Senator Gary C. Peters, Ranking Member
BUSINESS MEETING
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
10:15 a.m.
SD-342, Dirksen Senate Office Building
AGENDA
1. Motion to authorize the Chairman to issue notices for taking depositions,
subpoenas for records, and subpoenas for testimony, to individuals relating to
the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation; the DOJ
Inspector General’s review of that investigation; and the “unmasking” of U.S.
persons affiliated with the Trump campaign, transition team, and Trump
administration, as described in Schedule A (Items 1-3);
2. Motion to authorize the Chairman to issue subpoenas for testimony and notices
for taking depositions to individuals relating to Burisma Holdings and actual or
apparent conflicts of interest with U.S.-Ukraine policy, as described in Schedule
A (Item 4);”
…
May God be with them and bless the work these Senators do.
You too can send them a link to encourage them;
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/contact
LikeLiked by 1 person
When will they schedule the witnesses, on December 15th?
LikeLike
Sen Johnson and committee have another chance to demonstrate that they care about Justice and We the People more than they care about their Senate Fraternity. I’ll not be holding my breath waiting for it to happen. Even if it does, none of those folks will answer any questions, the press will spin it to look like a GOP witch hunt directed by Trump and it’ll go nowhere.
LikeLike
“NSA STELLARWIND fas missing Special Council data”
LikeLiked by 1 person
People have been saying for years “NSA has everything” but that does not mean squat if the relevant data can’t be accessed and utilized in appropriate legal and political settings.
As for the tweet account, well, I don’t attribute any real knowledge or expertise to an account holder that does not know the difference between “counsel” and “council” …. completely different words. This sounds like more Qanon hype without any actual knowledge… so we will have to see what happens….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shipwreckedcrew has explained a few important relevant things lately. First, the compartmentalized data that SD’s saying Durham’s investigator can’t use due to providence is because information obtained under coersion cannot be used in a prosecution, as it violates 5th amendment rights. This includes being leaned on by the OIG as a condition of continued employment at the DoJ/FBI, or speaking before the Congress. They basically have de facto immunity when they give info under these circumstances. Fruit of the poisonous tree. This is important because it’s not political. Makes me think no investigation into anything like this should be done by anyone other than prosecutors. Then they can change procedures and rules from what they learn. OIG taints info, making it unusable. Maybe that was the point.
Second, partly related, as the root source of all the text info is OIG, SWC surmises that Weissman/Mueller’s SC cell phones were likely wiped because they were covering up using a secure encrypted text spp like WhatsApp or Signal. That means the texts aren’t stored on the phone, nor at the carrier because they travel over internet, and I’m guessing probably not by the NSA since they’re encrypted and gone. She figures they all started using some such app once PS and LP got busted. Both articles on her Twitter and Redstate.com. She always has great insights, worth checking every day.
LikeLike
johnheretohelp retweeted
LikeLike
Ok… and that means nothing…. @johnheretohelp is just a Q wannabe. Similar m.o. to “Q” …. and no more a genuine insider….
LikeLike
LikeLike
From what I understand.. parallel construct needed for court proceeding.. NSA database use..
Much of the information in the NSA data base was not obtained thru an authorized wire tap/court proceeding .. as such it cannot be used in court process.. the information can be used to get court legal information. Thru subpoena and documented testimony…
In other words.. the NSA is a guide where to look and what questions to ask.. but not court admissions into the record..
LikeLike
Pretty sure Adan Schiff is a whistleblower, if you know what I’m saying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
overdrugged 11 yr old boys?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What ever happened to obtaining the release of the transcript of IG Michael Atkinson’s 10/4/19 closed door testimony before the House Intelligence committee? This was the only transcript omitted from the record for the sham impeachment and supposedly directly incriminates Schiff who was responsible for burying it. Why has this continued to fly under the radar? Where is the sunshine?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly! I’ve been asking this for months. You’d think someone (VSGPOTUS) could just politely request that AG Barr declassify and release, as instructed?
LikeLike
Been sayin for awhile;
“First we f*ck Flynn, then we
f*ck Trump” wasn’t just a list of goals, it was PRIORITISING their goals.
FIRST, we f*ck Flynn,
THEN we f*ck Trump.
Get Flynn out right away, before he discovers the spying.
Then, they have time to use Mueller Insurance policy, to get Trump out.
Hard to see Senator Johnson getting any support for his subpoenas.
Ryan didn’t give Nunes any support for his, and refused to file lawsuits (normally a prerogative of the Speaker to file lawsuits on behalf of Congress).
If Mitch doesn’t “get behind it”, those subpoenas will go nowhere. Mitch has obviously countenanced the manuever where SSCI co-chairs are refusing to supply Johnson with documents.
If Mitch is countenancing that, he certainly ISN’T going to get behind subpoenas for witnesses.
On the “whistleblower”,…WHO CARES?
The opposition have cried,”WOLF!” too many times, and NO ONE is paying any attention, any more.
Just listen to the silence of Mitch using his power to not enforce those subpoenas, its DEAFENING, that silence.
LikeLike
You know it is easy to be cynical. But you really don’t believe it. Today, the polls in Florida show Sleepy up by 5, but undecided breaking for the President 4-1. Joe also made it clear today that his administration would be the Harris-Biden Administration. That’s weird. Why not, at least, the Biden-Harris Administration? This election is a 1972 redux. If you want to pretend it isn’t, you’re just wasting you time. Mail in voting won’t Trump in person voting. Not this time, anyway.
LikeLike
Respectfully, the Dems have no intention of winning. They’re creating the illusion that, when Trump wins, it’s illegitimate, and they’ll sue till we’re blue. Hence the army of lawyers, the hints about how Trump will refuse to leave, the public military insubordination, the protests and riots. The Left is running a color revolution against this country, probably out of John Brennan’s off-book intel agency.
This other stuff is trivial. Stock up, arm up, get somewhere safe, work like Hell to help Trump get elected, be a poll watcher, if you’re a lawyer, get in touch with Trump’s campaign, and PRAY!
https://mobile.twitter.com/michellemalkin/status/1306034922511986688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1306034922511986688%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolver.news%2F
LikeLike
Respectfully, the Dems have no intention of winning. They’re creating the illusion that, when Trump wins, it’s illegitimate, and they’ll sue till we’re blue. Hence the army of lawyers, the hints about how Trump will refuse to leave, the public military insubordination, the protests and riots. The Left is running a color revolution against this country, probably out of John Brennan’s off-book intel agency.
This other stuff is trivial. Stock up, arm up, get somewhere safe, work like Hell to help Trump get elected, be a poll watcher, if you’re a lawyer, get in touch with Trump’s campaign, and PRAY!
https://mobile.twitter.com/michellemalkin/status/1306034922511986688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1306034922511986688%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolver.news%2F
LikeLike
I blew the embed, sorry. Check the article. Things kind of all came together…
LikeLike
I blew the embed, sorry. Check the article. Things kind of all came together…
LikeLike
YeahYouRight, ‘color revolution’ is going on, Revolver News was on Tucker and brought this up in case any unaware of this operation:
http://www.ronpaulforums.com/showthread.php?549142-Norm-Eisen-Central-Operative-in-the-%E2%80%9CColor-Revolution%E2%80%9D-in-the-US
LikeLike
Its similar, in SOME ways,…actually ’68 isn’t a bad comparison, either.
The Chicago riots, instigated by the “far left fringe” virtually guaranteed Nixons victory.
The BLAM ANTIFA seems to be having a similar effect.
LikeLike
Dutchman to key points – (to help the premise a White Hat is Stalking)
1) Peter and Lisa’s phone show deleted
2) we got their texts for the missing time period
some people speculating Lisa turned them over (but her actions since hasnt shown supportive of investigators).
How did we get Peter , and he Text about : ” i will stop him”
Answer?
LikeLike
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/12/13/doj-investigation-missing-texts-peter-stzrok-lisa-page-1063234
LikeLike
“The department discovered a five-month gap in which the FBI’s automated collection tool did not sweep up any texts from the phones both of Page and Strzok, coinciding with their time on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.”
Somebody is going after them – and i think this is what we call the “good Leakers”
LikeLike
Sorry, your posts reads like something from Q; not sure I’m understanding you.
IIRC, the story we got, at the time was that Horowitz wouldn’t take no for an answer; he had 3 different tech teams look at the phones, and say the texts were ‘unrecoverable’, but got a 4th, reputed to be military intel guys, who found a progam on the phones, that saved all the texts.
I seem to recall right around the time the,story broke on the “lovers” texts, there was some kind of “glitch”, and the server “lost” the records for a period of time (3 months?) for ALL FBI agents.
In light of recent developments, its,….interesting.
Anyway, thats my recollection of the story, of how we got Peters text on Walmart shoppers, we’ll stop him, Insurance Policy, etc.
LikeLike
Hey Jim,
“It’s all crap Bob.”
Sincerely,
Patriots
LikeLiked by 1 person
First Sundance writes this:
There’s a reason why senior staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s committee and senior staff from Chuck Grassley’s committee are asking for SSCI documents. It might not come out before the election, but it will come out…
And now we have Senator Ron Johnson setting up a series of interviews. A strange thing to do without your senior staff. Unless, Senator Ron Johnson has the SSCI documents.
Something is afoot related to FISA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Island,
I went and looked this up- after your FISA comment ( to get a better understanding)
check this copy/paste from FISC website – about us (says judge rotates per week)
Does that spark any thoughts?
Your words –
“All of these judges must know too. BRYSON, William C. (Presiding) Federal Circuit 5/19/2011 (became presiding judge 9/1/2013) 5/18/2018 CABRANES, José A. Second Circuit 8/9/2013 5/18/2020 TALLMAN, Richard C. Ninth Circuit 1/27/2014 1/26/2021
Interview of anyone of these Judges and confirm COLLYER, Rosemary M.”
FISC words from SITE (Last sentece is the key)
“The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was established in 1978 when Congress enacted the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is codified, as amended, at 50 U.S.C. §§ 1801-1885c. The Court sits in Washington D.C., and is composed of eleven federal district court judges who are designated by the Chief Justice of the United States. Each judge serves for a maximum of seven years and their terms are staggered to ensure continuity on the Court. By statute, the judges must be drawn from at least seven of the United States judicial circuits, and three of the judges must reside within 20 miles of the District of Columbia…….
Judges typically sit for one week at a time, on a rotating basis.”
Is it still a 3 court panel sitting for that 1 week? or 1 judge sitting for that week and they rotate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is that they all meet. After all, they only meet when a FISA application is denied.
LikeLike
can you show me – on their site – the process they do when denied ?
plus scrool down and see that Lisa Page is working for the FISC court indirectly..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Page 8 covers how thy were suppose to DEAL WITH the Clinesmith Fraud on the court.
LikeLike
Look at the bottom
http://fas.org/irp/agency/doj/fisa/court2016.html
LikeLike
That made it click! its a new court kinda
“The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review”
Thank you – Make sure you see Page’s face (scroll to post LOWER) working for the advisors of the FISC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note: during the seven year time frame for each judge. Only a few warrants are denied.
Very few
LikeLike
This part is useful
(a) Generally. Except as the Act provides otherwise, a party must file a petition for review no later than 30 days after entry of the decision or order as to which review is sought.
The approved FISA would have been completed 30 days later, in this case July, 2016. Since it was denied in June.
LikeLike
You may find this helpful
FISC Appleals Judges Who Authorized The Wiretaps. We have not seen the discussion about what the FBI did with the application that was turn down in mid June of 2016. It seems, this warrant when to the appleals panel headed by William Curtis Bryson. By August the FBI was back on road with some help.
Bryson, William Curtis
Federal Judicial Service:
Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
It was this non-partisan committee that turned down the initial request made in June of 2016.
The Obama administration was denied a wiretap of four Trump campaign staffers. They then formed a cabal, where they managed to appeal the ruling to FISC, a court stack with Clinton administration appointees. Through this court, Obama obtained the wiretap.
http://theblacksphere.net/2017/03/plot-thickens-guess-appointed-fisc-judges-authorized-wiretaps/
LikeLiked by 1 person
will review..
i’ll update you – as have been =] ty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have allot more information. Such as this.
According to the FISA Report on page 412, Obama’s Deep State DOJ and FBI decided to move forward with obtaining a FISA Warrant to spy on Carter Page and therefore candidate Trump in mid-August of 2016: Notice the timing I provided above.
LikeLike
The team the revieed the denial wouldn’t know about the next resubmission…
Would the resubmission go to the same denial judge , no…
You ask Contreras what the rotation is?
Peter asks.. each judge rotates every week.
7 judges?
Denied June. 4 week 3 weeks back to same judge. we need the Contreras info he gave Peter on the rotation. And then pray an atlas version doesn’t really exist ( Ryan Philippe)
LikeLiked by 1 person
You ask Contreras what the rotation is?
What is the last FISA document from anyone Contreras signed. Look at the dates. Based on date(s) the rotation should be apparent, it should be easy.
“Rudy is on the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court]!” Page excitedly texted Strzok on July 25, 2016. “Did you know that? Just appointed two months ago.”
“I did,” Strzok responded. “I need to get together with him.”
“[He] said he’d gotten on a month or two ago at a graduation party we were both at.”
LikeLike
It’s become an academic exercise, no one will be prosecuted because the AG is corrupt as hell. He won’t be AG forever, and in my opinion he needs to be among the first prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So if you be a good boy/girl for 5 years – no porn online – no dating sites – no OVERTHROWING OF THE PRESIDENT – then you might get off the NSA books according to Bill Binney.
LikeLike
LikeLike
thats from the Federal prosecuter guy – WHO IS STUCK IN HIS LANE!
can we get people to think of other ways this info can be requested? NSA review? Durham?
LikeLike
It can be “requested” in myriad ways but will it be obtained and made public…. anytime in the next decade or two? Considering how difficult it is to pry any document(s) from other depts. of the Deep State, it is hardly reasonable to assume that the NSA will be flooding the zone with their hidden info anytime soon. Possible? Sure, lots of things are “possible.”
How likely?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t get why Senate thinks they just have to have political theatre?
The House took depositions from all the 52 Spy Gate guys and Gals. Rick Grennell declassified them and the Senate can read them, even copy them from DNI.gov.
Unless, this is one of those “silo” thingies in which the Senate cannot use investigation material from the House?
Yeah, I guess it’s just political theatre.
Does this mean Durham won’t indict until after the election? If I were a Spygate Guy I wouldn’t testify to the Senate unless I was sure I wouldn’t be prosecuted.
LikeLike
I read the brief of Brian Murphy and he obviously is a resister but also an egotistical nutcase with 0 credibility. He showered the OIG and superiors with accusatory complaints and boasts of his dramatic showdowns and refusals to do as he was instructed. It looks to me that he spent 90% of time drafting complaints and he fancies himself as a brave hero I suppose. He was trying to push Russia disinformation and white supremacy narratives instead of antifa and protester violence. If this guy can’t be fired for cause then our govt is truly broken because he obstructed the dept from functioning with belief he is smarter than everyone else.
LikeLike
“also an egotistical nutcase with 0 credibility”
So in other words, Adam Schiff’s soulmate….
LikeLiked by 1 person
But… Catherine Herridge reports Brian Murphy’s emails from July discuss intel classifying Antifa and Anarchists as an organized, deliberate and violent group, sharing training and tactics. They’re not organically cropping up out of “peaceful protests,” as the Dems have been trying to say. That’s probably the problem with Schiffhead putting him up as the next Shampeachment Hero.
LikeLike
Take a look at the author of this intel opinion and read her thread:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m furious.
the FISC judges you have been STOMPED on by the FBI and have received no response!
those judge get advisors..
have you ever reviewed the list? (see Below)
Lets just search for one member on twitter RANDOMLY… and look what pops up..
I hope its the wrong guy. HOPE (doubt it though)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look who works for him and ZwillGen….
Lisa Page
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the subpoenas are executed before the election, he’s real… if not, same old, same old.
LikeLike
Brian Murphy’s emails from July were recently exposed by Catherine Herridge. She points to him as the guy at DHS who cited intel classifying Antifa and Anarchists as an organized, deliberate and violent group, sharing training and tactics. They’re not organically cropping up out of “peaceful protests,” as the Dems have been trying to say. Had Schiffhead put him up as the whistleblower for his Shampeachment Sequel, this would have come up in the public hearings. I assume this is the same guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person