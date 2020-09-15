Jim Jordan Discusses Senate Homeland Security Committee Effort to Subpoena Key “Spygate” Officials…

Posted on September 15, 2020 by

Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, discusses the effort by Senator Ron Johnson to subpoena a list of key names from the ‘spygate’ scandal.

Additionally, Jordan discusses the effort by Adam Schiff to create another fake whistle-blower scandal this time using Brian Murphy from the Dept. of Homeland Security. Jordan clarifies some common misinformation.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, DHS, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

78 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Senate Homeland Security Committee Effort to Subpoena Key “Spygate” Officials…

  1. billrla says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Jordan seems to be a genuinely good guy. Too bad he cannot just pin his opponents to the mat until they cry “uncle.”

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. luke says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    I just want to say thank God for Republicans like JJ. I know many of you are jaded by the UniParty. I have little doubt it exists to one degree or another. I suspect it kicks in whenever a politician gets enough clout to warrant their attention. Still we must not sour on R’s, and no I’m not some lackey. We can pressure them to bend to our will sometimes. It’s either that or a leftist who will hamstring our Prez and answer to Pelosi & Squad. …..food for thought

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      September 15, 2020 at 9:12 pm

      For sure one of the good guys we have but would like a list of the good verse the R’s trying to undermine our President.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • luke says:
        September 15, 2020 at 9:36 pm

        Even if you had a list with bad ones on there you still should vote for the bad R’s. It’s the point I want to make. We can methodically iron out the R’s over time. I think we have made tremendous progress over the last several years. This is a trend but if you willingly assist in the election of a leftist it only sets us back. Lol again no I do NOT work for the GOP 😉.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • Rhi316 says:
        September 15, 2020 at 10:25 pm

        The ‘good guy list’ would be short, a dozen or two at the most and vast majority of them would be in the House, maybe only one or two in the Senate if that.

        Interesting, today I received a solicitation from “Hon. Mike Pence” which states:

        “you can count on me to stand with you in support of Senator Mitch McConnell. I’ll be a leading member of his campaign re-election team because I know how important he is to President Trump’s agenda”. So send your hard earned money to swamprat cocaine Mitch! I shit you not. Another strike in my book against Pence.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • linderella says:
          September 16, 2020 at 12:28 am

          Although it was probably ghostwritten by a GOP direct marketer — I don’t trust Pence, either, but I doubt he writes fundraising copy…

          Like

          Reply
          • Rhi316 says:
            September 16, 2020 at 1:09 am

            Yes I’m also sure Pence didn’t write the copy, after all it was paid for by ‘McConnell Senate Committee’. However I imagine Pence had to approve it. I originally liked Pence, but after paling around with Ryan during the ‘pussygate’ hit job, the Flynn debacle, voter integrity commission which accomplished nothing, the disastrous Whuflu task force and now full throated backing of Mitch I’m not digging what I see. YMMV.

            Like

            Reply
  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    “the effort by Adam Schiff to create another fake whistle-blower scandal”

    There is an opportunity for Schiff’s skill set in Hollyweird, where they specialize in creating fiction.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. devilman96 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    At this point the only subpoena I think that needs to be issued is on Barr.

    We already know what they did, we already know how they did it. We already know who did it.

    What we don’t know is why has nothing been done about it. And the answer to that question may be the beginning of the end.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Genie says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Senator Johnson ought to hire Representative Jordan to come in and do the questioning of whatever witnesses show up. Ask the right questions, damnit!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      September 15, 2020 at 10:20 pm

      And that, in a nutshell is the WHOLE problem! Every hearing that happens is pre-scripted and the person before the committee already knows what they will be asked and has a ready NON-answer, prepared by their attorney beforehand. Rep Elise Stefanik evidently didn’t get the memos early on because she was asking HARD questions and there was no way for them to be answered without exposing the “Coup”…

      But Rooster Gowdy, Miss Linda, and all the rest of the Swamp creatures figured out what was happening and took over the questioning right quick!!

      The only reason that Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court right now is that the Republicans let the quiet, mild-manner prosecutor from Arizona ask the questions and suddenly Chrissy Ford was exposed before the world as a fraud and a liar…maybe we should request that Rachel Miller start doing the questioning in ALL Congressional hearings?!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rami says:
      September 15, 2020 at 11:19 pm

      Just my opinion, Senator Johnson is a day late and a dollar short. What the heck has he been doing? It’s mid-September. Seems to me, his committee could have, should have been working on this long ago. Just a dog and pony show.

      Like

      Reply
  6. gary says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    if johnson and grassley get the info that the senate intel committee has, we will see the senate intel committee gutted like a fish.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. bigsky51 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    So we hear once again that “we are going to get to the bottom of it”.
    Kind of sickens me that Mr. Jordan wasn’t asked how did his Senate colleagues get to the bottom of the Ukraine hoax whistleblower?
    What happened in the sworn testimony of the fake whistleblower and the corrupt IG in the Ukraine hoax case?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      September 16, 2020 at 12:00 am

      You’re a little unclear there, bigsky51. Jim Jordan is in the House, not the Senate.

      So I’m not really clear on how asking a Congressman a question about what Senators did or did not do is going to get any meaningful answer from Jim Jordan.

      That, and Jordan is only the ranking member on his committee, not the chair. So it seems to me that he’s doing the best job he can by being the burr under the saddle of the Dim chair and Dim majority on the committee.

      Maybe you were looking for Jordan to excoriate the Senators? Again, unclear to me where you were going with that.

      Like

      Reply
  8. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Good on Rep. Jim Jordan, his endorsement means a lot.

    http://www.hsgac.senate.gov/download/business-meeting-agenda-09-16-2020

    “United States Senate
    Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
    Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman
    Senator Gary C. Peters, Ranking Member
    BUSINESS MEETING
    Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    10:15 a.m.
    SD-342, Dirksen Senate Office Building
    AGENDA
    1. Motion to authorize the Chairman to issue notices for taking depositions,
    subpoenas for records, and subpoenas for testimony, to individuals relating to
    the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation; the DOJ
    Inspector General’s review of that investigation; and the “unmasking” of U.S.
    persons affiliated with the Trump campaign, transition team, and Trump
    administration, as described in Schedule A (Items 1-3);

    2. Motion to authorize the Chairman to issue subpoenas for testimony and notices
    for taking depositions to individuals relating to Burisma Holdings and actual or
    apparent conflicts of interest with U.S.-Ukraine policy, as described in Schedule
    A (Item 4);”

    May God be with them and bless the work these Senators do.

    You too can send them a link to encourage them;

    https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/contact

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. novanglus86 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    When will they schedule the witnesses, on December 15th?

    Like

    Reply
  10. rufnekreject says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Sen Johnson and committee have another chance to demonstrate that they care about Justice and We the People more than they care about their Senate Fraternity. I’ll not be holding my breath waiting for it to happen. Even if it does, none of those folks will answer any questions, the press will spin it to look like a GOP witch hunt directed by Trump and it’ll go nowhere.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Patience says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    “NSA STELLARWIND fas missing Special Council data”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PaulCohen says:
      September 15, 2020 at 10:00 pm

      People have been saying for years “NSA has everything” but that does not mean squat if the relevant data can’t be accessed and utilized in appropriate legal and political settings.

      As for the tweet account, well, I don’t attribute any real knowledge or expertise to an account holder that does not know the difference between “counsel” and “council” …. completely different words. This sounds like more Qanon hype without any actual knowledge… so we will have to see what happens….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • YeahYouRight says:
        September 16, 2020 at 12:21 am

        Shipwreckedcrew has explained a few important relevant things lately. First, the compartmentalized data that SD’s saying Durham’s investigator can’t use due to providence is because information obtained under coersion cannot be used in a prosecution, as it violates 5th amendment rights. This includes being leaned on by the OIG as a condition of continued employment at the DoJ/FBI, or speaking before the Congress. They basically have de facto immunity when they give info under these circumstances. Fruit of the poisonous tree. This is important because it’s not political. Makes me think no investigation into anything like this should be done by anyone other than prosecutors. Then they can change procedures and rules from what they learn. OIG taints info, making it unusable. Maybe that was the point.

        Second, partly related, as the root source of all the text info is OIG, SWC surmises that Weissman/Mueller’s SC cell phones were likely wiped because they were covering up using a secure encrypted text spp like WhatsApp or Signal. That means the texts aren’t stored on the phone, nor at the carrier because they travel over internet, and I’m guessing probably not by the NSA since they’re encrypted and gone. She figures they all started using some such app once PS and LP got busted. Both articles on her Twitter and Redstate.com. She always has great insights, worth checking every day.

        Like

        Reply
    • Patience says:
      September 15, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      johnheretohelp retweeted

      Like

      Reply
    • PaulCohen says:
      September 15, 2020 at 10:45 pm

      Like

      Reply
      • Hans says:
        September 16, 2020 at 12:33 am

        From what I understand.. parallel construct needed for court proceeding.. NSA database use..

        Much of the information in the NSA data base was not obtained thru an authorized wire tap/court proceeding .. as such it cannot be used in court process.. the information can be used to get court legal information. Thru subpoena and documented testimony…

        In other words.. the NSA is a guide where to look and what questions to ask.. but not court admissions into the record..

        Like

        Reply
  12. Sentient says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Pretty sure Adan Schiff is a whistleblower, if you know what I’m saying.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. laeagle says:
    September 15, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    What ever happened to obtaining the release of the transcript of IG Michael Atkinson’s 10/4/19 closed door testimony before the House Intelligence committee? This was the only transcript omitted from the record for the sham impeachment and supposedly directly incriminates Schiff who was responsible for burying it. Why has this continued to fly under the radar? Where is the sunshine?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Dutchman says:
    September 15, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Been sayin for awhile;
    “First we f*ck Flynn, then we
    f*ck Trump” wasn’t just a list of goals, it was PRIORITISING their goals.

    FIRST, we f*ck Flynn,

    THEN we f*ck Trump.

    Get Flynn out right away, before he discovers the spying.

    Then, they have time to use Mueller Insurance policy, to get Trump out.

    Hard to see Senator Johnson getting any support for his subpoenas.
    Ryan didn’t give Nunes any support for his, and refused to file lawsuits (normally a prerogative of the Speaker to file lawsuits on behalf of Congress).

    If Mitch doesn’t “get behind it”, those subpoenas will go nowhere. Mitch has obviously countenanced the manuever where SSCI co-chairs are refusing to supply Johnson with documents.

    If Mitch is countenancing that, he certainly ISN’T going to get behind subpoenas for witnesses.

    On the “whistleblower”,…WHO CARES?

    The opposition have cried,”WOLF!” too many times, and NO ONE is paying any attention, any more.
    Just listen to the silence of Mitch using his power to not enforce those subpoenas, its DEAFENING, that silence.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Cows and Guns 🇺🇸 (@BennettVermont) says:
    September 15, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Hey Jim,

    “It’s all crap Bob.”

    Sincerely,

    Patriots

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 15, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    First Sundance writes this:
    There’s a reason why senior staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s committee and senior staff from Chuck Grassley’s committee are asking for SSCI documents. It might not come out before the election, but it will come out…

    And now we have Senator Ron Johnson setting up a series of interviews. A strange thing to do without your senior staff. Unless, Senator Ron Johnson has the SSCI documents.

    Something is afoot related to FISA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      September 15, 2020 at 10:40 pm

      Hey Island,

      I went and looked this up- after your FISA comment ( to get a better understanding)

      check this copy/paste from FISC website – about us (says judge rotates per week)
      Does that spark any thoughts?

      Your words –
      “All of these judges must know too. BRYSON, William C. (Presiding) Federal Circuit 5/19/2011 (became presiding judge 9/1/2013) 5/18/2018 CABRANES, José A. Second Circuit 8/9/2013 5/18/2020 TALLMAN, Richard C. Ninth Circuit 1/27/2014 1/26/2021
      Interview of anyone of these Judges and confirm COLLYER, Rosemary M.”

      FISC words from SITE (Last sentece is the key)
      “The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was established in 1978 when Congress enacted the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is codified, as amended, at 50 U.S.C. §§ 1801-1885c. The Court sits in Washington D.C., and is composed of eleven federal district court judges who are designated by the Chief Justice of the United States.  Each judge serves for a maximum of seven years and their terms are staggered to ensure continuity on the Court.  By statute, the judges must be drawn from at least seven of the United States judicial circuits, and three of the judges must reside within 20 miles of the District of Columbia…….

        Judges typically sit for one week at a time, on a rotating basis.”

      Is it still a 3 court panel sitting for that 1 week? or 1 judge sitting for that week and they rotate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • islandpalmtrees says:
        September 15, 2020 at 11:03 pm

        My guess is that they all meet. After all, they only meet when a FISA application is denied.

        Like

        Reply
        • WhiteBoard says:
          September 15, 2020 at 11:08 pm

          can you show me – on their site – the process they do when denied ?

          plus scrool down and see that Lisa Page is working for the FISC court indirectly..

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
            • WhiteBoard says:
              September 15, 2020 at 11:25 pm

              That made it click! its a new court kinda

              “The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review”

              Thank you – Make sure you see Page’s face (scroll to post LOWER) working for the advisors of the FISC!

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
          • islandpalmtrees says:
            September 15, 2020 at 11:25 pm

            This part is useful
            (a) Generally. Except as the Act provides otherwise, a party must file a petition for review no later than 30 days after entry of the decision or order as to which review is sought.

            The approved FISA would have been completed 30 days later, in this case July, 2016. Since it was denied in June.

            Like

            Reply
          • islandpalmtrees says:
            September 15, 2020 at 11:34 pm

            You may find this helpful
            FISC Appleals Judges Who Authorized The Wiretaps. We have not seen the discussion about what the FBI did with the application that was turn down in mid June of 2016. It seems, this warrant when to the appleals panel headed by William Curtis Bryson. By August the FBI was back on road with some help.

            Bryson, William Curtis
            Federal Judicial Service:
            Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

            It was this non-partisan committee that turned down the initial request made in June of 2016.

            The Obama administration was denied a wiretap of four Trump campaign staffers. They then formed a cabal, where they managed to appeal the ruling to FISC, a court stack with Clinton administration appointees. Through this court, Obama obtained the wiretap.
            http://theblacksphere.net/2017/03/plot-thickens-guess-appointed-fisc-judges-authorized-wiretaps/

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • WhiteBoard says:
              September 15, 2020 at 11:46 pm

              will review..

              i’ll update you – as have been =] ty!

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • islandpalmtrees says:
                September 15, 2020 at 11:52 pm

                I have allot more information. Such as this.

                According to the FISA Report on page 412, Obama’s Deep State DOJ and FBI decided to move forward with obtaining a FISA Warrant to spy on Carter Page and therefore candidate Trump in mid-August of 2016: Notice the timing I provided above.

                Like

                Reply
                • WhiteBoard says:
                  September 16, 2020 at 12:31 am

                  The team the revieed the denial wouldn’t know about the next resubmission…

                  Would the resubmission go to the same denial judge , no…

                  You ask Contreras what the rotation is?

                  Peter asks.. each judge rotates every week.
                  7 judges?
                  Denied June. 4 week 3 weeks back to same judge. we need the Contreras info he gave Peter on the rotation. And then pray an atlas version doesn’t really exist ( Ryan Philippe)

                  Liked by 1 person

                • islandpalmtrees says:
                  September 16, 2020 at 1:52 am

                  You ask Contreras what the rotation is?
                  What is the last FISA document from anyone Contreras signed. Look at the dates. Based on date(s) the rotation should be apparent, it should be easy.

                  “Rudy is on the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court]!” Page excitedly texted Strzok on July 25, 2016. “Did you know that? Just appointed two months ago.”

                  “I did,” Strzok responded. “I need to get together with him.”

                  “[He] said he’d gotten on a month or two ago at a graduation party we were both at.”

                  Like

  17. jx says:
    September 15, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    It’s become an academic exercise, no one will be prosecuted because the AG is corrupt as hell. He won’t be AG forever, and in my opinion he needs to be among the first prosecuted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. WhiteBoard says:
    September 15, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    So if you be a good boy/girl for 5 years – no porn online – no dating sites – no OVERTHROWING OF THE PRESIDENT – then you might get off the NSA books according to Bill Binney.

    Like

    Reply
    • PaulCohen says:
      September 15, 2020 at 10:47 pm

      Like

      Reply
      • WhiteBoard says:
        September 15, 2020 at 11:28 pm

        thats from the Federal prosecuter guy – WHO IS STUCK IN HIS LANE!

        can we get people to think of other ways this info can be requested? NSA review? Durham?

        Like

        Reply
        • PaulCohen says:
          September 15, 2020 at 11:50 pm

          It can be “requested” in myriad ways but will it be obtained and made public…. anytime in the next decade or two? Considering how difficult it is to pry any document(s) from other depts. of the Deep State, it is hardly reasonable to assume that the NSA will be flooding the zone with their hidden info anytime soon. Possible? Sure, lots of things are “possible.”

          How likely?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  19. Nessie509 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    I don’t get why Senate thinks they just have to have political theatre?
    The House took depositions from all the 52 Spy Gate guys and Gals. Rick Grennell declassified them and the Senate can read them, even copy them from DNI.gov.
    Unless, this is one of those “silo” thingies in which the Senate cannot use investigation material from the House?
    Yeah, I guess it’s just political theatre.
    Does this mean Durham won’t indict until after the election? If I were a Spygate Guy I wouldn’t testify to the Senate unless I was sure I wouldn’t be prosecuted.

    Like

    Reply
  20. j'accuse says:
    September 15, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    I read the brief of Brian Murphy and he obviously is a resister but also an egotistical nutcase with 0 credibility. He showered the OIG and superiors with accusatory complaints and boasts of his dramatic showdowns and refusals to do as he was instructed. It looks to me that he spent 90% of time drafting complaints and he fancies himself as a brave hero I suppose. He was trying to push Russia disinformation and white supremacy narratives instead of antifa and protester violence. If this guy can’t be fired for cause then our govt is truly broken because he obstructed the dept from functioning with belief he is smarter than everyone else.

    Like

    Reply
  21. WhiteBoard says:
    September 15, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    I’m furious.

    the FISC judges you have been STOMPED on by the FBI and have received no response!
    those judge get advisors..

    have you ever reviewed the list? (see Below)

    Lets just search for one member on twitter RANDOMLY… and look what pops up..

    I hope its the wrong guy. HOPE (doubt it though)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Joe says:
    September 15, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    If the subpoenas are executed before the election, he’s real… if not, same old, same old.

    Like

    Reply
  23. YeahYouRight says:
    September 15, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Brian Murphy’s emails from July were recently exposed by Catherine Herridge. She points to him as the guy at DHS who cited intel classifying Antifa and Anarchists as an organized, deliberate and violent group, sharing training and tactics. They’re not organically cropping up out of “peaceful protests,” as the Dems have been trying to say. Had Schiffhead put him up as the whistleblower for his Shampeachment Sequel, this would have come up in the public hearings. I assume this is the same guy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s