September 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1334

🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom and against tyranny
Count-Down Time! — 50 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ Sing to the Lord a new song, for he has done marvelous things;
his right hand and his holy arm have worked salvation for him..” 🌟
–-Psalm 98:1
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Thank You, President Trump, for saving American lives!.
✅ Crowd at Minden, Nevada was humongous–about 25,000-30,000 were outside not able to get in, but they still love Pres. Trump.
✅ Trump Car Rally in L.A. & Miami-Americans are determined to show their support and Love for Pres. Trump
✅ Gallup: 86% of Americans believes the media is biased
✅ Pres. Trump inherited a weak economy and made it ROAR…like a LION!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
****Boycott Burger King–Boycott Netflix—Boycott “The Atlantic”
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGA Team as they go from NV to CA then to AZ
(all in PT Dep NV 9am–speak in CA 12:05pm–speak w/Latinos 3pm***Arr WH 11:35pmET)
— for two L.A. Sheriff officers who was shot unexpectedly, had surgery and will survive.
— for Calif, Oregon, and Wash. fires.-.
— all arsonists, in CA, OR, WA get caught and get harsh sentences for ruining lives, attempted murders and murders–
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words.
— Burger King, Netflix, “The Atlantic” lose their stock value and disappear into the dustbin of a non existent planet
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Violent Mobs to fumble, tumble, stumble then crumble
— Justice be served on all the violent mobs and murderers
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,317 of 450-500 is completed
— for those who lost their loved ones on 9/11 & the Benghazi attacks
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Good Triumphs Over Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”In America, we do not turn to government to restore ourselves. We put our faith in almighty God. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Count-Down Time! — 52 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, September 14, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
~~Future Leader of the Free World~~
Trump Forever!
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Amen
We love God. We love our country. We love President Donald J. Trump!
Praying !
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
~~Donald’s Bible~~
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/13/september-13th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1333/comment-page-1/#comment-8767470)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 9/12/20 – (See link above.)
– Good quality drone video of border wall construction at Coronado National Memorial (Huachuca Mountains) in Arizona.
– 7 photos from above video.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 9/13/20
— Tweets with 2 videos of border wall being built in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona.
— 2 photos from the above videos.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/7/20)… Border Wall System Update: 317 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project (funded by WBTW) while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, assuming they had enough projects to justify the increase in equipment/manpower required for that output. I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this though.)
— for the situation with WBTW and the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that may be in the works and stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
— for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Note: ***Ignore the “anti-wall” video description and enjoy the border wall video…***
Note:
— ***Ignore the “anti-wall” video description and enjoy the border wall video…***
— Location: Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona.
— Shows about 8 CAT 745 Three Axle Articulated Dump Trucks carrying loads of dirt to the job site.
***I love the smell of diesel in the morning… smells like… victory.***
Photos…
— Both photos are viewing the same mountain from a distance.
Photo #1 was take from the 1st video and photo #2 is from the 2nd video.
1:
2: Photo of light pole and same mountain in the distance…
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard to see people being swayed to vote for a vegetable, but there’s that’s the Democrat base for you.
LikeLike
Finally
Someone asks the obvious
How the hell did Bloomberg build up a monopoly on his pathetic machines?
We can make some guesses.
LikeLike
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Trump Support Rally in MI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Grandma.. You are an inspiration
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read the letter that this trans candidate wrote to the stupid people who voted for him/her. (N.H. Sheriff position).
He is absolutely right!
The fools went into the voting booth w/o even bothering to google who he/she was and pulled the lever! NOW they’re appalled at what they’ve done.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/transgender-satanist-whose-slogan-f-police-wins-gop-primary-county-new-hampshire-county-sheriff/
The mentally ill pervert ran unopposed in the GOP primary.
There was no one else to vote for. I assume the creep saw no one running and seized the opening.
Katie Daviscourt is doing a bang-up job on that thread documenting all the scum starting those fires. Governors all say it is climate change. FBI says it can’t be antifa. God help those people.
Yeah, those people piping up so quickly instantly raised my antennae.
US v. Ted Stevens Tells You All You Need To Know About Why A Federal Prosecutor Doesn’t Indict Before They Are Ready.
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/13/us-v-ted-stevens-tells-you-all-you-need-to-know-about-why-a-federal-prosecutor-doesnt-indict-before-they-are-ready/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
For some reason began reading the new Woodward book.
Have made it to page 67 so far.
It’s pretty funny.
The opening chapter has all the alleged ‘bombshells’. All even bigger duds than you’d imagine.
The MSM cites O’Briens warning without mentioning countervailing views given at same time ie from the intel PDB briefer Beth Sanner.
And the MSM neglects to mention that the a president actually ended up listening to the more pessimistic view, from Matt Pottinger. And what was Pottinger’s recommendation? To cut off travel from China.
The book goes on like this. Just more and more revelations of the President acting properly intelligently etc.
One bit of a surprise- apparently a motivation for firing Comey was that Comey was considering investigating Sessions for his not revealing his ‘meeting’ with Kisliak.
Just absurdities piled on idiocies.
Bob Woodward may be an insufferable douchetool, but his new book has caused me to completely reevaluate my opinion of the President.
I now believe Nixon was innocent.
LikeLike
Four years is plenty of time to prepare your case, if you’re serious about prosecuting it, as opposed to wondering what your liberal friends, ci-workers and neighbors will think.
This is who they’re rioting over tonite. Lancaster, PA. Thank goodness cops are wearing body cams now.
Another great (and funny) column by Kurt Schlichter….
Conservatives’ Crushing Counterattack In the Culture War
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 12:01 AM
You know, I am still not tired of all the winning. Imagine having a Republican president conserva-woke enough to issue an executive order banning the poisonous lies of critical race theory from being inflicted upon our federal workforce. Well, we do have a president fearless enough to fight back, boldly and publicly, against the noxious propaganda of the academic left we taxpayers have been shelling out millions to pay commie consultants for. And he did it in the face of the utterly predictable narrative that “Trump is racist for prohibiting indoctrinating government employees with the idea that people are good or bad based on their race!”
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/09/14/conservatives-crushing-counterattack-in-the-culture-war-n2576095
Just curious, but I’ve noticed that MAGA is being used way more often than KAG. Has the campaign officially reverted back to MAGA as the theme for 2020?
I think because the CV shutdowns stopped the momentum. We’ve got to build back up.
Personally, I never liked KAG because it signals some satisfaction with how things are.
