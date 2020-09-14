Minnesota Police Group Withdraws Support for Democrats – Public Opinion of Joe Biden Marxist Movement Shifts…

Posted on September 14, 2020 by

An interesting report from One America News Network highlights a shift in Minnesota similar to the recent shift in Wisconsin.   Due to increased violence from Joe Biden’s Marxist supporters, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Union has withdrawn their support for Democrat candidates and are now shifting to support Republicans.

.

Additionally, as noted in the report, Civiqs polling shows overall support for the Black Lives Matter movement is shifting rapidly, especially in the areas where Biden Marxists are engaged in violence and riots. [Polling Result Here]

44 Responses to Minnesota Police Group Withdraws Support for Democrats – Public Opinion of Joe Biden Marxist Movement Shifts…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    This happened about two weeks ago too, when Pence was in town. Sheriffs in the Iron range.

    Reply
  2. auscitizenmom says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    What a surprise!! /s Actually the surprise is that it took them so long.

    Reply
    • luke says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:29 pm

      My sentiments exactly. Wth has taken them so long? I guess you have the Union Leaders (Leftists) and Then the union members (cops). Don’t know much about how it works but gotta be some insurrection going on there.

      Speaking of the term Insurrection. PDT mentioned on Judge Jeannine over the weekend. Wanna have some fun good Jeannine Pirro Insurrection and go down the lefties’ twitter feeds. Ohhh that got their attention. Politico covered it too.

      Reply
  3. TarsTarkas says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    In Lancaster, PA, they’re not putting up with BLM’s shenanigans. It also helps that the town is over 30% Hispanic, as Hispanics are down on BLM.
    In Detroit Police Chief Craig, a veteran of the ’67 riots and the Rodney King Riots, never put up with it at all. It again helps he has the back of higher-ups.

    Hopefully they can find some proof BLM/ANTIFA is involved with the fires out west that fence-sitters can believe . . .

    Reply
  4. Zachary Navarre says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    People continue to wake up to the reality of what this violent, racist movement represents.

    Continued prayers for our nation.

    Reply
  5. cheering4america says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    I have no one in law enforcement, but I assumed that those officers who were aware of what’s really going on would have voted red regardless of what the Union spokespeople said.

    How much effect does this have, that the public face now says to vote R?

    Reply
  6. trnathens says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    2 Peter 2:9-13 King James Version

    9 The Lord knoweth how to deliver the godly out of temptations, and to reserve the unjust unto the day of judgment to be punished:
    10 But chiefly them that walk after the flesh in the lust of uncleanness, and despise government. Presumptuous are they, selfwilled, they are not afraid to speak evil of dignities.
    11 Whereas angels, which are greater in power and might, bring not railing accusation against them before the Lord.
    12 But these, as natural brute beasts, made to be taken and destroyed, speak evil of the things that they understand not; and shall utterly perish in their own corruption;
    13 And shall receive the reward of unrighteousness, as they that count it pleasure to riot in the day time. Spots they are and blemishes, sporting themselves with their own deceivings while they feast with you;

    Reply
  7. Dr P says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    it is a good start

    Reply
  8. Guyski says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    There are probably enough Minnesotans that will vote Trump just to punish the governor and the mayor of Minneapolis to give him the state. 😏

    Reply
  9. Guessed says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Ironic, isn’t it, that most of the BLM rioting activities are undertaken by white Antifa progressives?

    White guy with the skateboard goes to the front of the black mob, breaks a window with the skateboard, and melts back into the crowd letting the blacks take the blame. More than one black protester has pointed this out in real time as it is happening.

    Antifa has always been uninterested in BLM or blacks whose lives should matter. They are only interested in drafting in BLM’s moral slipstream for most of the race, then swinging out to pass in the last lap, leaving blacks in their dust.

    Reply
    • DefenderOfTroyDonahue says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:04 pm

      But when is that pencil-armed, skateboard-wielding white boy going to be arrested and prosecuted?

      Reply
    • Kroesus says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      Blacks either by participation or silence have allowed the front group Antifa to usurp any valid positions they may have held. BLM has as its leadership two avowed Marxists so expecting anything but chaos and contention from them is a pipe dream. Even with these two observations, I do not see any widespread outcry at the violence committed in the name of racial justice. This alone is enough to mute any message that might want to be imparted to those not in the know.

      Reply
    • Sugarhillhardrock says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:18 pm

      Cogent observation, Guessed.

      Reply
    • Pale rider says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:25 pm

      “Take the blame” ?? Stop right there, That’s what got us in this mess.

      Reply
  10. Jay Johnson says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Rural Minnesotan here. If it wasn’t for the twin cities, Minnesota would be overwhelmingly MAGA. President Trump signage, bumper stickers, flags out number Hidin’ Biden signs by 50 to 1 at least out here. We’ll flip it in November!

    Reply
    • Kroesus says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:27 pm

      The big cities are and will continue to be Dimm strongholds. Look at PA and Philly, IL and Chicago, WA and Seattle, or OR and Portland to name just a few. Even NY is dwarfed by leftist crazies in NYC with plenty in the state outside of the city. It is just unfortunate that large population centers in some states determine politics and policy for the entire state by their numbers. But this does serve as a prime example of their “democracy” at work where the majority oppresses the minority.

      Reply
  11. sundance says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Reply
  12. Rhi316 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    I like how Sundance brands the looters, rioters and murdering human excrement as ‘Joe Biden’s Marxist supporters’, because they are, as the Brownshirts were Hitlers’ base to get him into power.

    And it took this long for Minnesota Police Dept to figure out the demonrats are not on the side of law and order? Only now figured it out? Wow!

    Reply
  13. DefenderOfTroyDonahue says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    President Trump will carry Minnesota . . . and Nevada . . . and New Mexico . . . and New Hampshire. That’s 25 more electoral votes than last time . . . 335 total . . . at least!

    Reply
    • dr D says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:11 pm

      Hope you’re right, Defender. Is it just a gut feeling or do you have some data?

      Reply
    • Inthedark says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:32 pm

      I’m New Mexico and I disagree with him carrying this state. There are too many lefty liberals in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces, that think our idiot Governor is doing a great job! We are a poor state with gas/oil providing 40% of our revenues and yet…..they want to shut it down. They seriously don’t care.

      Reply
  14. Richard Hawkins says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    If Minnesota is waking up, Democrats are in trouble.

    Reply
    • Trygve says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:28 pm

      This is not about democrats or republicans, red or blue. It’s about the people taking back their republic. Dems and Reps will go down in flames.

      Reply
  15. patriciaweir says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    When will some “intrepid” journalist point out the fact that Obama invited these animals into our White House? The purpose of the audience with Her Royal Highness was to reward and encourage their behavior. “Pigs in a blanket. Fry ‘em like bacon” comes to mind. Where was Biden? Sniffing hair or copping a quick feel from one of the babes in the group?

    Reply
  16. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Have you noticed that, in every case, Biden (or Harris) is QUICK to praise the perp instead of his victim(s)? Whether it’s George Floyd, Jacob Blake or any one else, THEY PRAISED the perp andcondemned the police.

    They visited Jacob Blake’s family, but NOT the woman or police officers he assaulted. How can anyone in their right minds support this man for President?

    Reply
  17. joeknuckles says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Biden Loving Marxists!

    Reply
  18. TwoLaine says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Don’t believe any of the polling they show you, past or present. It is all lies.

    Reply
  19. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    This is an outrage. Why, the DemCong are only calling to eliminate the livelihood of the officers- no reason to get nuclear and give up on a party that has done so much for them.Like calling for “Pigs in a blanket burn em alive”. Or: “We kill cops.” And everyone’s favorite- get in a cops face and shout how your gonna gang rape his wife/ daughter/ sister/ mother/dog. Geez some people are just so ungrateful.

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 14, 2020 at 2:32 pm

      Meanwhile, Nick Sandmann was “convicted” in the court of enemedia opinion for standing his ground with an insane leftist banging a drum in his face.

      The comparison/difference is ludicrous.

      We all remember, and we must come out on the other side of this thing VICTORIOUS. Nick certainly did… good for him.

      Reply
  20. vikingmom says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    I think watching video of evil people celebrating the attempted execution of two LA Sheriff’s Deputies, with nary a word from Biden or Harris, may be the final straw for a LOT of “moderate” voters. Even the MSM can’t cover up how radical the Left has become and normal people are starting to sit up and FINALLY pay attention.

    Only those with full blown TDS can continue to defend these animals…fully expecting the tide to continue turning as more and more police unions switch their endorsements from blue to red!

    Reply
  21. keeler says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    People are waking up, but the amount of brainwashing, double-think, and denial is enormous. There’s a wide swath of America barely at the stage of basic self-preservation.

    “Amber, who requested her last name be withheld out of concern for her safety, said she and her husband are actively eyeing a home… about 50 miles outside of Chicago. The millennial couple, both age 30, currently live in River North, where much of the summer looting has been centered.

    “We’re just looking for more safety,” she said…

    ***The pair supports the Black Lives Matter movement and the uprising, Amber said, but living smack dab at the intersection of the downtown unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult.***

    “I think people forget that people do live here, too — it’s not just the Guccis and the Jimmy Choo stores,” she said. “***And I completely support it all. You stealing shoes means nothing to me — that doesn’t hurt me at all. It’s just the fact that that brings more crime, and that does endanger me.”***”

    https://www.chicagotribune.com/real-estate/ct-re-moving-looting-riots-protests-0826-20200826-ps432obfcbg3jhcinoyn4izbwq-story.html

    It will take much worse for the Ambers of the world to snap out of the hive mind and develop the levels of logic and empathy a functioning society requires of its members.

    Reply

