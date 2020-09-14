Minnesota Police Group Withdraws Support for Democrats – Public Opinion of Joe Biden Marxist Movement Shifts…

An interesting report from One America News Network highlights a shift in Minnesota similar to the recent shift in Wisconsin. Due to increased violence from Joe Biden’s Marxist supporters, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Union has withdrawn their support for Democrat candidates and are now shifting to support Republicans.

.

Additionally, as noted in the report, Civiqs polling shows overall support for the Black Lives Matter movement is shifting rapidly, especially in the areas where Biden Marxists are engaged in violence and riots. [Polling Result Here]