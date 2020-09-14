Minnesota Police Group Withdraws Support for Democrats – Public Opinion of Joe Biden Marxist Movement Shifts…

An interesting report from One America News Network highlights a shift in Minnesota similar to the recent shift in Wisconsin. Due to increased violence from Joe Biden’s Marxist supporters, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Union has withdrawn their support for Democrat candidates and are now shifting to support Republicans.
.
Additionally, as noted in the report, Civiqs polling shows overall support for the Black Lives Matter movement is shifting rapidly, especially in the areas where Biden Marxists are engaged in violence and riots. [Polling Result Here]
This happened about two weeks ago too, when Pence was in town. Sheriffs in the Iron range.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong, it was 6 Mayors.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8677841/6-Minnesota-Democrat-mayors-endorse-Trump-Joe-Biden-did-help-working-class.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at Obama’s website.. I just got off from it.. and I feel so sick.. his foundation OFA is behind all of this.. is this why they are not doing anything… just look for your self.. it is really a sad day in our Country when the X President is trying to over throw our Government… sick sick sick…
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s been doing that since TRUMP came down the escalator. Why would you be surprised now?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well I guess I had no idea that they were building an army.. no one talks about that…why is this info not everywhere… why does people ask where is the money coming from… when it is plain as day when you look at his site.. it is coming from him.. he built a 2 million people army and no one talks about it.. really…. I just found out… so how long have you known and why is this not everywhere…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, and THIS is why I am certain that at some point, maybe even very soon, things will be done about the bathhouse gang of anti-American human scum.
Not on my timeline, but on President Trump’s. He is a fighter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has been trying to destroy America long before the escalator.
LikeLike
What a surprise!! /s Actually the surprise is that it took them so long.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My sentiments exactly. Wth has taken them so long? I guess you have the Union Leaders (Leftists) and Then the union members (cops). Don’t know much about how it works but gotta be some insurrection going on there.
Speaking of the term Insurrection. PDT mentioned on Judge Jeannine over the weekend. Wanna have some fun good Jeannine Pirro Insurrection and go down the lefties’ twitter feeds. Ohhh that got their attention. Politico covered it too.
LikeLike
In Lancaster, PA, they’re not putting up with BLM’s shenanigans. It also helps that the town is over 30% Hispanic, as Hispanics are down on BLM.
In Detroit Police Chief Craig, a veteran of the ’67 riots and the Rodney King Riots, never put up with it at all. It again helps he has the back of higher-ups.
Hopefully they can find some proof BLM/ANTIFA is involved with the fires out west that fence-sitters can believe . . .
LikeLiked by 6 people
People continue to wake up to the reality of what this violent, racist movement represents.
Continued prayers for our nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no one in law enforcement, but I assumed that those officers who were aware of what’s really going on would have voted red regardless of what the Union spokespeople said.
How much effect does this have, that the public face now says to vote R?
LikeLiked by 2 people
2 Peter 2:9-13 King James Version
9 The Lord knoweth how to deliver the godly out of temptations, and to reserve the unjust unto the day of judgment to be punished:
10 But chiefly them that walk after the flesh in the lust of uncleanness, and despise government. Presumptuous are they, selfwilled, they are not afraid to speak evil of dignities.
11 Whereas angels, which are greater in power and might, bring not railing accusation against them before the Lord.
12 But these, as natural brute beasts, made to be taken and destroyed, speak evil of the things that they understand not; and shall utterly perish in their own corruption;
13 And shall receive the reward of unrighteousness, as they that count it pleasure to riot in the day time. Spots they are and blemishes, sporting themselves with their own deceivings while they feast with you;
LikeLiked by 1 person
it is a good start
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are probably enough Minnesotans that will vote Trump just to punish the governor and the mayor of Minneapolis to give him the state. 😏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ironic, isn’t it, that most of the BLM rioting activities are undertaken by white Antifa progressives?
White guy with the skateboard goes to the front of the black mob, breaks a window with the skateboard, and melts back into the crowd letting the blacks take the blame. More than one black protester has pointed this out in real time as it is happening.
Antifa has always been uninterested in BLM or blacks whose lives should matter. They are only interested in drafting in BLM’s moral slipstream for most of the race, then swinging out to pass in the last lap, leaving blacks in their dust.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But when is that pencil-armed, skateboard-wielding white boy going to be arrested and prosecuted?
LikeLike
When the nearby black folks tackle the white boys, hold them, call the police, and demand arrests — and, unfortunately, not before then.
LikeLike
Blacks either by participation or silence have allowed the front group Antifa to usurp any valid positions they may have held. BLM has as its leadership two avowed Marxists so expecting anything but chaos and contention from them is a pipe dream. Even with these two observations, I do not see any widespread outcry at the violence committed in the name of racial justice. This alone is enough to mute any message that might want to be imparted to those not in the know.
LikeLike
Cogent observation, Guessed.
LikeLike
“Take the blame” ?? Stop right there, That’s what got us in this mess.
LikeLike
Rural Minnesotan here. If it wasn’t for the twin cities, Minnesota would be overwhelmingly MAGA. President Trump signage, bumper stickers, flags out number Hidin’ Biden signs by 50 to 1 at least out here. We’ll flip it in November!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The big cities are and will continue to be Dimm strongholds. Look at PA and Philly, IL and Chicago, WA and Seattle, or OR and Portland to name just a few. Even NY is dwarfed by leftist crazies in NYC with plenty in the state outside of the city. It is just unfortunate that large population centers in some states determine politics and policy for the entire state by their numbers. But this does serve as a prime example of their “democracy” at work where the majority oppresses the minority.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mr. President, you could dort those radicals. You do have the power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deport….
LikeLike
I kinda like “dort,” even if I don’t quite know what it means! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like how Sundance brands the looters, rioters and murdering human excrement as ‘Joe Biden’s Marxist supporters’, because they are, as the Brownshirts were Hitlers’ base to get him into power.
And it took this long for Minnesota Police Dept to figure out the demonrats are not on the side of law and order? Only now figured it out? Wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better late than never. Keep working on the moderate Democrats. They may have too much pride to admit they were wrong but may get real in the voting booth. I’m beginning to see doubt on the faces of many of them.
LikeLike
Rhi316
Hitler won!
LikeLike
President Trump will carry Minnesota . . . and Nevada . . . and New Mexico . . . and New Hampshire. That’s 25 more electoral votes than last time . . . 335 total . . . at least!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you’re right, Defender. Is it just a gut feeling or do you have some data?
LikeLike
Worried about Michigan. Having a Dem Secretary of State makes it prone to fraud. The after election mail in vote steal.
LikeLike
I’m New Mexico and I disagree with him carrying this state. There are too many lefty liberals in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces, that think our idiot Governor is doing a great job! We are a poor state with gas/oil providing 40% of our revenues and yet…..they want to shut it down. They seriously don’t care.
LikeLike
If Minnesota is waking up, Democrats are in trouble.
LikeLike
This is not about democrats or republicans, red or blue. It’s about the people taking back their republic. Dems and Reps will go down in flames.
LikeLike
When will some “intrepid” journalist point out the fact that Obama invited these animals into our White House? The purpose of the audience with Her Royal Highness was to reward and encourage their behavior. “Pigs in a blanket. Fry ‘em like bacon” comes to mind. Where was Biden? Sniffing hair or copping a quick feel from one of the babes in the group?
LikeLike
Have you noticed that, in every case, Biden (or Harris) is QUICK to praise the perp instead of his victim(s)? Whether it’s George Floyd, Jacob Blake or any one else, THEY PRAISED the perp andcondemned the police.
They visited Jacob Blake’s family, but NOT the woman or police officers he assaulted. How can anyone in their right minds support this man for President?
LikeLike
Biden Loving Marxists!
LikeLike
Don’t believe any of the polling they show you, past or present. It is all lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is an outrage. Why, the DemCong are only calling to eliminate the livelihood of the officers- no reason to get nuclear and give up on a party that has done so much for them.Like calling for “Pigs in a blanket burn em alive”. Or: “We kill cops.” And everyone’s favorite- get in a cops face and shout how your gonna gang rape his wife/ daughter/ sister/ mother/dog. Geez some people are just so ungrateful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meanwhile, Nick Sandmann was “convicted” in the court of enemedia opinion for standing his ground with an insane leftist banging a drum in his face.
The comparison/difference is ludicrous.
We all remember, and we must come out on the other side of this thing VICTORIOUS. Nick certainly did… good for him.
LikeLike
I think watching video of evil people celebrating the attempted execution of two LA Sheriff’s Deputies, with nary a word from Biden or Harris, may be the final straw for a LOT of “moderate” voters. Even the MSM can’t cover up how radical the Left has become and normal people are starting to sit up and FINALLY pay attention.
Only those with full blown TDS can continue to defend these animals…fully expecting the tide to continue turning as more and more police unions switch their endorsements from blue to red!
LikeLike
People are waking up, but the amount of brainwashing, double-think, and denial is enormous. There’s a wide swath of America barely at the stage of basic self-preservation.
“Amber, who requested her last name be withheld out of concern for her safety, said she and her husband are actively eyeing a home… about 50 miles outside of Chicago. The millennial couple, both age 30, currently live in River North, where much of the summer looting has been centered.
“We’re just looking for more safety,” she said…
***The pair supports the Black Lives Matter movement and the uprising, Amber said, but living smack dab at the intersection of the downtown unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult.***
“I think people forget that people do live here, too — it’s not just the Guccis and the Jimmy Choo stores,” she said. “***And I completely support it all. You stealing shoes means nothing to me — that doesn’t hurt me at all. It’s just the fact that that brings more crime, and that does endanger me.”***”
https://www.chicagotribune.com/real-estate/ct-re-moving-looting-riots-protests-0826-20200826-ps432obfcbg3jhcinoyn4izbwq-story.html
It will take much worse for the Ambers of the world to snap out of the hive mind and develop the levels of logic and empathy a functioning society requires of its members.
LikeLike