Trump Strong…

“Never forget, they’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you”
– President Donald J Trump
.
Stay Postive – Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.
Leftist city and state leaders have abandoned rule of law in favor of supporting the mob effort to destroy our sense of national unity. Political activists, left-wing ideologues under the guise of democrats, and a host of media allies are conducting an information war on behalf of their objective. Big tech social media companies are attempting to remove the voices of those who are fighting back.
There is a great deal of purposefully driven anxiety and fear amid our nation as this multi-faceted internal war takes place. However, there is a primary element to this effort that each person can shield themselves from, and act to counter. Do not let your sense of self succumb to this assault. Do not let them win the battle for your peace of mind.
It might, heck, -check that- it does seem overwhelming at times. But that is the nature of this collectivist strategy. That is the purpose of this bombardment. We must hold strong and push back against their lies and manipulations. If you look closely at their attack, it is weak and much of it is psychological bait. Do not fall into the trap of despair.
The message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment we allow the onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee. Do not allow this effort to succeed.
You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.
That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages and recognize the scale of our assembly.
Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.
If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.
We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that.
In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.
This approach is how we win the larger battle.
All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.
Our nation needs people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again.
God knows we need it.
We have the best candidate, and we have the best message. Push back on those who do not support liberty and freedom; their message, like their candidate, is weak.
The greatest thing President Reagan did was deploy the Pershing II in Europe. It ended the cold war. I was there. As NCOIC at a Pershing site a Soviet inspector attempted to enter our entry control point. He was challenged, put into the front leaning rest position, and his I.D. recorded and refused. He could inspect the perimeter and rubber necked trying to look under the camouflage net which he had the right to do under NATO/ Warsaw Pact agreement. “Poorshing Doo”. Was all he could say- he knew the jig was up.But never did Ronald Reagan get the love shown President Trump.He never got boat or automobile rallies. Hell- he never really held a rally except election time. His biggest mistake which begat 3 bigger mistakes was having that turd Bush as a V.P. President Trump is truly the peoples President. I drive a truck and I approved this message.
C Battery 1/81st 56th Field Artillery Brigade, Pershing.
I was stationed in Neu Ulm, Germany. I spent many a week on the Rock as we called it.
I was just a green kid, at 18 years old. I was communications MOS.
Man that was a long time ago
You’ll recognize this book, it covers that period in Europe. By defector from the Soviet GRU, Victor Suvorov:
Aquarium: The career and defection of a Soviet military spy
Free download:
https://b-ok.cc/book/2530568/56771a
https://bunker2.zlibcdn.com/dtoken/42ef1c9b421cef3645a20dab9107760a
Thanks Sundance!
Many do need a –stay positive reminder– now and then!
I’d say they’re coming for us and he’s fighting for us. It’s just that now they’re coming for us openly and laying the blame for their attacks on us on our support of Trump.
Praying for America, Trump and all patriots.
RE: The American Veteran, His Plight is the Plight of the Nation!
Special Note: My brothers and sisters who are serving and/or have served in Blue and/or the Profession of Arms I wanted to include each of you in this message to our President/CINC. Considering the ever increasing level of betrayal of the American people by the politicians, the bureaucracy, the academicians, and the media that has become so obvious since Donald Trump’s election; I will simply submit to you what I submitted to the President when I became convinced he was the first and perhaps the last “Battle Captain” to occupy the office. At 77, with a terminal condition, and observing the general attitude of the American people I have stacked arms. I wish each of you God’s speed and regret to inform you that I am not convinced that the American people are worthy of another drop of your sweat, much less your blood! If Donald Trump is robbed of a second term and Americans do not rise up all over this nation to throw every member of the left out of public office, academia, and the news media I will have no doubt!
TO: President/CINC Donald J. Trump
Mr. President, I am writing you this letter in that it is clear that you are just as much a combat veteran as any of us serving in the combat arms, in that you are fighting the battle an old colonel warned us about in his words repeated below. In 1969 (the year “VOLAR” [all volunteer army] came to be) an old mustang (he had 34 years of service at the time, had served in every conflict since 1935 in the ranks of private through platoon sergeant and lieutenant through colonel, and one of the few soldiers I ever knew with two awards of the combat infantry badge and two battle stars on his jump wings) honored a group of us young punks (four captains/one major all recently returned from tours in Vietnam) gathered at the downstairs bar of the Fort Gordon, GA officers’ club with a few words of wisdom and a few very intuitive predictions regarding America’s new all volunteer armed forces. In a very low, raspy, voice the mustang stated:
“1. The all volunteer army (VOLAR) was concocted by the nation’s cowardly rulers in concert with the military/industrial complex to appease a nation of cowards!
2. Considering the level of strategic and tactical incompetence demonstrated by America’s civilian and military managers (notice he said managers, not leaders) in every war/conflict in the 20th century, America’s young people unfortunate enough to serve in the military would be squandered with ever increasing frequency and at ever higher levels.
3. The principal factors determining strategy and tactics in future force development decisions and in execution of future conflicts would be those most enhancing to the profit margins of the military/industrial complex.
4. One day; after many decades with very few Americans having had any real association with the military community, the nation’s rulers will decide that not only is the all volunteer force with its legions of crippled and wasted veterans too expensive to maintain, but the nation’s lack of a ‘national character’ would permit the most cost effective disposal of all of those not deemed essential to operate an arsenal of wonder weapons designed to maintain the highest profit margins for the military/industrial complex!”
The old mustang’s final comment was just as correct then as it is today. He said;
“Gentlemen just like every period of conflict in this nation’s history, when the shooting is over the nation’s rulers will piss on us and then sweep us under a rug like a pile of dirt!”
After that night I went to my quarters and started composing a poem. Twenty years later I included the poem with a dozen lessons learned in the prelude of a yet to be published book titled: Rape, Pillage, Plunder; America You’ve Been Had! That book has not been published to date because it contains still classified material that implicated in serious crimes many senior members the Carter administration, a first term senator (J. Biden), and a state attorney general (W. Clinton). The only positive change in the American political environment since 1989 has been your election to the Presidency!
I sent President Bush a very detailed letter with the lessons learned and the poem when he directed the military to prepare to invade Iraq without adequate planning and without fully considering what a projected war would do to the rank and file of those serving in America’s all volunteer armed forces. He did not listen. Now he spends his days painting portraits of many of those he sentenced to a life of living in the mire of broken bodies and tormented souls!
Sir, I salute you and thank you for your service,
Charles W. Lauderdale
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
2 enclosures
1. A Poem; ‘Troopers, Long Lost and Forgotten’ Omitted.
2. A Soldier/Cop’s Lessons Learned
A Soldier/Cop’s Lessons Learned
* Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, girls back home, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit.
* The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 of Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed of the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from their leaders before all else.
* The most cost effective personnel management tool for incompetent and/or corrupt personnel assigned to leadership positions in combat units (and probably elsewhere) is “Fragging!”
* The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
* Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
* The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
* Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians/media types I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
* The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and ‘most especially’ domestic.
* My guns were always turned in the wrong direction.
* Washington, DC is the most target rich environment I have encountered in all of my years as a soldier/cop.
* If recalled to active military service the only position I will accept is; Commander, Counter Terrorism/Revolutionary Forces.
* There are only two primary requirements to be a career soldier and/or cop in America. One must be smart enough to do the work and dumb enough to take the job.
* American soldiers and police officers must in addition to mastering all of their professionally mandated tasks learn to accomplish the same with at least one arm tied behind their backs and their vision impaired 50% or more.
* After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power.
* Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete packages; California, New York, Illinois, etc, etc, etc…..
* If the so-called resistance movement continues unchecked a number of able veterans and cops are going to be presented with a challenge/decision. Are the American people worth another drop of our sweat and/or our blood?
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS
1. Character is to man what carbon is to steel.
2. A man who trims himself to suit others will soon whittle himself away!
3. An ounce of gold cannot buy a second of time.
4. It is far more difficult to judge one’s self than to judge others!
