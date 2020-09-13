Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Economic Restart, COVID-19 Mitigation and Long-Term Recovery…

White House Senior Trade and Manufacturing Policy Advisor, Peter Navarro, appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing white house economic policy to continue recovering American jobs and manufacturing. Additionally, Navarro discusses the China conflict of interest carried by the Biden campaign.

