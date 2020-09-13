Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Economic Restart, COVID-19 Mitigation and Long-Term Recovery…

White House Senior Trade and Manufacturing Policy Advisor, Peter Navarro, appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing white house economic policy to continue recovering American jobs and manufacturing. Additionally, Navarro discusses the China conflict of interest carried by the Biden campaign.
A vote for Biden is a vote for the CCP.
The sane and the living
Vote Wolverines , MAGA and USA first.
Navarro great as always.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Treason and betrayal by Hunter Biden (and Joe, by proxy at best).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who was governor of Michigan ?
Attorney General ?
All RINOS ?
That is the problem with Michigan….
The politics is blanketed in corporate mob family units.
The political parties are one & the same.
They are bought & paid for by Iran & China now 😔
It used to be the Sicilian families, Israelis, the Fords…
Now it has gone total Asia & Middle East…
The same type of gang families that run crooked politics are always in Michigan.
I dare anyone to refute my statements here.
LikeLike
Navarro is perfecting Pelosi’s wrap up smear.
LikeLike
It’s TREASON then. Got lots of Treason committers embedded in the gov, and the ones who’ve left….and also the ones hiding in the shadows running the communist playbook. Hang Em High!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump last night calling out “Hiden Biden” and today, Mr. Navarro calling out Hunter Biden for treason…does anyone begin to see a pattern here!!! There is some VERY DEEP KEMCHI about to be unleashed and woe unto the ones who stand in the way…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You gotta love Navarro…he calls it without hesitation (no PC), treason and betrayal by Hunter Biden.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Getting to be time to pay the piper for all this corruption in our government. Our Sundance has drawn the line in the sand. Actions have consequences and it’s about time the Left starts to be held accountable for their actions! Slowly the info is coming out and needs to be addressed. Sunlight is the disinfectant here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every Governor needs to do what the Nebraska Governor just did and get the hell out of this shutdown.
https://usefulvidiots.com/
LikeLike
If Trump gets re-elected for a second term, what changes?
Will any of the coupsters get indicted? Will Wall St stop getting free Fed printed money? Will the military-industrial-congressional complex stop getting big bucks from the federal government? Will Big Tech and Big Pharma, Big Media and Big Ag get broken up? Will Big Money in politics end? Will K-Street go bust?
LikeLike
Was interesting that Peter Navarro, stated that this economy boom would be for the NEXT- NINE YEARS🤔🤔🤗😁
Should have lots of liberal splodey heads.🤗😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Navarro is not afraid to kick the MSM Whores for the CCP in the balls- like he did to Tapper. To bad the wet noodle Repubs in both Houses couldn’t learn something from him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boy…Wolverine Peter does not mince words! TREASON
LikeLike
Love Navarro. Like his boss, he is blunt, direct, and focused on what’s most crucial.
“Just talk plain talk right here in my ear.”
— “Buckaroo,” sung by Lee Ann Womack
LikeLike
(No idea what happened to my formatting.)🙄
LikeLike