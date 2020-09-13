Los Angeles Deputies Shot During Ambush Attack – Biden Supporters Cheer “We Hope They Die” Outside Hospital…

Political violence continues to escalate as two Los Angeles deputies were ambushed in their vehicle by a gunman. The shooter casually walked up to the police car and opened fire hitting both officers in the head. The critically wounded deputies graduated from the academy 14 months ago.
Far-left Joe Biden supporters quickly assembled at the hospital chanting “we hope they die” as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office asks them to stop blocking the emergency entrance. President Trump and AG Bill Barr sent tweets about the incident earlier this morning.
Some smart sleuthing by Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters at The National Pulse shows the donations made to Black Lives Matter actually go to ActBlue. From there ActBlue takes those contributions and sends them forward to the Joe Biden Campaign.
As of May 21st, ActBlue has donated $119,253,857 to the “Biden for President” effort. So a contribution to Black Lives Matter, the ideology behind the shooting of the police officers, is a contribution to the Joe Biden campaign.
It’s a smart workaround and provides a back-door for all of the Hollywood and social influence crowd to use. By supporting donations to Black Lives Matter, the leftist movement writ large is essentially funding the DNC. The BLM movement is simply a vessel for them to use and exploit.
Keep in mind you are now hearing of multi-million donations to Black Lives Matter from big corporations. Any corporation that pays into this scheme is actually paying to fund Joe Biden 2020 and the Democrats. Now all of those “donations” make sense.
Over the past couple of weeks, in the wake of the protests over extrajudicial killings of Black people, tech companies have made tens of millions of dollars in commitments to racial equity organizations. (link)
The scale of the DNC effort to enhance national antagonism based on race now makes much more sense.
Los Angeles – […] Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed frustration over anti-police sentiment and urged people to pray for the officers.
“It pisses me off,” he said of the shooting. “This was a cowardly act.”
The sheriff’s department released video that shows someone walking up to a patrol car parked near a Metro station in Compton about 7 p.m. Saturday. The person opens fire and runs from the scene. Villanueva said the deputies, a 31-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, were shot multiple times but were able to radio for help. (read more)
British Slave Trade heir Prince Harry and usurper Barack Obama are presently running the terrorist organization BLM which is funded by the British Crown Wealth, laundered through Netflix, ActBlue (Susan Rosenberg) and Soros NGOs; facilitated by the FBI, CIA, DOJ, State Department, and the MSM (BBC) under the Council on Foreign Relations, which was originally called the Royal Institute of American Affairs (RIAA).
Obama is a British Subject trained by the CIA (MI6) under crypto-royalist GHW Bush (Skull&Bones) who was business partners with Obama’s step father Lolo Sotero, to reclaim the USA as a British Crown Colony in time for Prince Charles’ coronation, which will signal the New World Order, also known as the The British Empire, the Great Reset, Global Britain, New Green Deal, Covid19, the New Normal or, biblically, as the The Worship of the Image of the Beast, leading to the Tribulation.
British Fabian Socialists (the Aristocracy, The Crown in Parliament) financed Karl Marx to ghost-write their Communist Manifesto at the British Museum Library under the commission of the Crown, which in turn funded Bolshevism through Rothschild subsidiary banks on Wall Street to kill the Czar and his heirs, and to subjugate the East under Communism (Treaty at Yalta).
It was Prince Andrew, posing as a victim of, but who actually oversaw and delivered the sexual blackmail garnered by Maxwell and Epstein to the Queen’s Privy Council where it is held to this day as leverage over the crypto-royalist political ruling class in the USA (The Queen’s Court). Donald Trump avoided this trap and hence became electable and adversarial, displacing the Crown’s veto and pardon power in the US presidency that was cemented with the Crown’s assassination of JFK.
Sir Henry Kissinger (outgoing) and his successor Sir William Gates II (incoming) are the Grand Satraps of the the United States of America. The proposed Bill Gates vaccine and its certificate tattoo is the biblical Mark of the Beast which will herald in the cashless society (social credit system) and through nanotechnology facilitate the human soul’s divorce from God the Father to commit the Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit (trans-humanism).
This is Taliban stuff. Sadly, the same solution-set applies.
