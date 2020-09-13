2011 Occupy, 2020 Antifa or 2020 Biden Supporters – Same Message: “All My Heroes Kill Cops”…

Considering the ambush attack against Los Angeles law enforcement, just a short pictorial to remind everyone the continuum of Democrat messaging remains exactly the same.

Less than a week ago, September 7, this picture was taken of a protest group in Seattle. Notice the banner “All My Heores Kill Cops”:

This is the exact same message from the 2011 “Occupy” group as they marched and rioted in Oakland, California.

2020 Seattle:

2011 Oakland: (Reference Link)



The current far-left 2020 “Biden supporters” are the current 2020 violent Antifa activists. Prior to being Antifa they assembled under the cause of the 2011 “Occupy” movement.

Flashback to Nancy Pelosi:

Any questions?