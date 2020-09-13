2011 Occupy, 2020 Antifa or 2020 Biden Supporters – Same Message: “All My Heroes Kill Cops”…

Considering the ambush attack against Los Angeles law enforcement, just a short pictorial to remind everyone the continuum of Democrat messaging remains exactly the same.
Less than a week ago, September 7, this picture was taken of a protest group in Seattle. Notice the banner “All My Heores Kill Cops”:
This is the exact same message from the 2011 “Occupy” group as they marched and rioted in Oakland, California.
2020 Seattle:
2011 Oakland: (Reference Link)
The current far-left 2020 “Biden supporters” are the current 2020 violent Antifa activists. Prior to being Antifa they assembled under the cause of the 2011 “Occupy” movement.
Flashback to Nancy Pelosi:
Pretty sure this includes the Bernie Bro’s, too. Not sure how we can ever reverse the massive brainwashing of such a sizeable portion of our population.
Nancy Pelosi on 2011 Occupiers: “…it’s young , it’s focused..” Anyone under 60 is ‘young’ for her. Certainly doesn’t their dream candidate today 10 years later.
There is only one solution for these people one and all and reforming is not gonna do anything.
We need many Judge Roy Beans and justice from the 1800s
Judge Isaac Parker.
We can’t!
It is a tall order I declare Peoria. Some of us are going to have to get our hands dirty. These groups have an end goal which is to ultimately assume the role of police. The cry to defund is more of a trick working in tandem to demoralize the police and citizens. We can never sit by and let that happen.
There are positive signs regarding this November but still best to stay hungry. After the election something needs to be done no matter who wins. Nope I don’t have the answer but I think it starts with groups like Lawfare. Cut the head off of the snake and the snake dies.
“Workers of the world, unite!” failed, so now they are trying “People of Color of the world, unite!”. Same old Marxists trying to foment violent revolution.
Lenin called them his ‘useful idiots’ 100 years ago.
They had to…I’m not sure any of the protestors actually know what work is, or have ever held a “real” job.
Sooner or later these animals aren’t going to like what we unleash on them.
I will take NO pity on any of these vermin!!! The pols who brought this are committing SEDITION, IF I am not mistaken…
MG134
“Programming” works differently on different people. Certain types of propaganda and programming has PROFOUND effects on malleable minds.
If this shooter is a child, age 10, I’ve learned that certain cartels or criminal gangs use young kids to commit crimes due to the lesser charges and consequences.
Prayers…we are seeing the hatred of the elite expressed in through their minions.
assign the gang leader the BLAME – SWAT collect him/her…
execute per murder laws… if, found innocent let go home.
1 From whence come wars and fightings among you?… 2 Ye lust, and have not: ye kill, and desire to have, and cannot obtain: ye fight and war, yet ye have not, because ye ask not. 3 Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts. 4 Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God?
7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. 8 Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. James 4: 1-8 KJB
The irony is, the only thing protecting these monsters from law-abiding America is the law and the cops they hate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, the useful idiots seem to have no awareness of what would happen to them if the rule of law took a vacation. They mistake conservative inaction as weakness. The rule of law is exactly what’s keeping them from being exterminated by vigilantism.
Shock Troops for the Demonrats
For some reason, the image of Mary crushing the head of the serpent comes to mind …
And there are so many domestic terrorism laws on the books that appear to the the crimes — yet the politicos seem to save those for covid restriction protests
Fit
why isn’t our FBI protecting us? They are even going after our President of the United States. Who is this organization? what are they loyal to? I DONT GET IT!!!!
they are letting us be hunted.
Boggles my mind.
I thought these uber smart college eligible or possibly high school graduates… … ..
(well, let’s move on) would have learned a lesson from their pal about Malcolm X.
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/8869214-the-white-liberal-is-the-worst-enemy-to-america-and
Guest Post: A Retired CIA Ops Officer Warns; The Left’s Communist Revolution Doesn’t Care About Elections – September 10, 2020
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/cia-officer-warns-left-wing-revolution-does-not-care-about-elections/
“….Communist revolution doesn’t care about elections.” I believe it was Mao’s little red book that touted “political power comes from the barrel of a gun.” A revolution in 1949 that took over China.
They’re not going to like it when “we” start shooting back.
There’s no room for COLD anger anymore…just RED HOT seething boiling over for years anger now!! We should not kid ourselves anymore about these people.
They don’t just want power, they want to kill their enemies, and they will.
Win the election – and prepare for a National Executive order of UNIVERSAL CARRY and STAND YOUR GROUND.
All we need to do is call in an alleged cop having shot a black man within four hours rioters would roll out, what to do then would be our choice:
Mass arrests
Fight back
The options are very limited.
Educators brainwash and then constant media brainwash. Some indication a good chunk of the next Generation sees through it. But the denial media has them in right now is nothing short of astounding it has things glalring before their eyes translating as something they are not remotely.Our focus has to be Trump as POTUS for four more years.
This is the message we need to highlight everywhere we can. Dont let them weasel their way out of this. Democrats are 100% responsible for all the violence and arson.
To bolster Biden’s support of his violent radical leftist base
http://www.antifa.com
redirects to
https://joebiden.com/
Yesterday, I was in a group and the topic of the devastating fires on the West Coast came up. Someone mentioned that there have been arson arrests. Suddenly, a man raised his voice and said: “NOT TRUE!”
He works for Twitter and said that Twitter had sent out a notice that they had checked on the validity of that report and that the FBI and Sheriff’s Dept had confirmed that NO ONE has been arrested or charged. (I did see that the FBI stated that they could not link any fires to Antifa).
Now, Governor Newsom is categorically blaming the fires not on arson or poor forest management, but on ….Global Warming! Reports of arson arrests interfere with that narrative.
So, putting it all together, why would Twitter respond so vigorously within it’s network to a relatively uncirculated news story? To protect BLM and Antifa? To set up the next round of attacks on President Trump for being responsible for the fires because of his environmental policies?
because Tech Companies joined the Global State – and see a future of controlling the world population if they can just KILL THE DEPLORABLES through starvation (fired for hate speech) or direct harm (BLM and ANTIFA).
Why isnt our FBI protecting us? you are suppose to be there for us!
Domestic Terrorists. They should be dealt with as such.
All true but it is even worse when you drill down below the pictures and signs.
These groups, notably BLM and Antifa, are NOT the same groups that we saw in years past. Failing to understand this fundamental truth is potentially fatal to individuals, and even more importantly, our nation.
Not surprisingly to me and others who have actually studied the dynamics of terrorist groups,and, indeed actually fought against them over a period of years, it is a fundamental truth that such groups evolve in various ways including:
composition (the “demographical” aspects as well as experiential—moving from novices to “veterans”—both in the sense of military vets joining as well as those who have been in previous terrorist operations)
size,
organization,
“C3” (command, control and communications) capabilities,
training,
equipment,
weaponry,
strategy and tactics,
intelligence gathering and analysis
As such, our government and we as a people make a grave error if we do not continually assess our now-proven mortal enemies. I have seen far too many on “our side” who re-post old memes and pictures of pasty tattooed wimps from BLM and Antifa 1.0 to represent our current enemies.
In fact, their ranks are full (and filling still largely due to the momentum and empowerment we have given these groups due to the relative inaction against their increasing violence both woke and cowardly politicians and law enforcement and other officials) with hardened criminal terrorists who were either outright criminals before joining or due to their participation in the violence by the groups.
Additionally,there appear to be an increasing number of military veterans joining these groups (we need to recognize that given the ages of these veterans that are exactly the range as the majority of those “combat troops” in these groups, they have been indoctrinated by our “educational” system to have world views very much in line with their civilian comrades. While some are “converted” to “our side” during their service, most are not, especially given the wokeness of our military since Obama came to power that has continued and even gotten worse under Trump.
When you now add the billions of dollars these groups now have due mainly to the cowardice of the corporate world in huge donations, all this is made even worse.
These groups can now afford training, equipment, weapons, communications, transportation, legal support etc. that is far beyond the budgets and capabilities of state and local governments and even in myriad ways, the federal government.
That is why I continue to think that the longer these groups are allowed virtually free rein, the eventual clash (if we are to actually address this existential threat—and that is exactly what it is—given their demonstrated radicalism and ideologies, there can never be a resolution based on compromise) gets exponentially worse.
White antifa and blm have a messianic complex. They think theyare the savior of black people. Violence is not the answer.
This is Bigger than you can imagine…
look at the trained technique of firing to 1 side of the column (direct opponent to that side), then stalk around the other side and Calm KILL from the backside.
MASKED – and died through Robot sent in to blow up shooter (Clean escape – fool body left behind)
Prophetic words from a year ago…
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/devin-nunes-jail-dirty-cops-republicans-doj
“House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said there will be massive political consequences if Justice Department officials don’t face jail time for their conduct during the Russia investigation.
According to Nunes, the Russia investigation was an “obstruction of justice trap,” that started without evidence of collusion and ended in an “awful situation” that could only be fixed by jailing the people who “perpetuated this hoax.”
“These are all a bunch of dirty cops and I’ll tell you,” he told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on the latest “Hemmer Time” podcast. “We’re going to go down in a spiral in this country because you will not have a Republican that will trust the FBI or the Department of Justice for generations to come.”
Nunes specifically mentioned Andrew Weissman, one of the Mueller team’s top prosecutors who briefed AP reporters in 2017, before Mueller’s team was assembled, on “something to do with the Trump-Russia investigation.”
Authorities, Nunes said, hid that fact from his committee — something he said was inappropriate given that Weissman was briefed on the Steele dossier in the summer of 2016.
At Mueller’s hearing, Nunes plans to ask him whether he knew that Weissmann had been briefed on the dossier. Weissmann’s early involvement with the chain of custody, according to legal advice Nunes received, effectively disqualified him from serving on Mueller’s team.”
…
Weissman?
Briefed on Steele Dossier in 2016?
Chain of custody concerns?
From a year ago?!?
And why are we not surprised by any of this? That’s the sad, scary truth.
LORD have mercy!
This is an insurrection.There is only one way to address it short of uncivil war. The Insurrection Act.President Trump has the power. Waiting for the day after the election is too late.
