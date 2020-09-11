Tom Fitton: “There Needs to be A Criminal Investigation of the Special Counsel”…

There are a lot of tenuous characters who report on the machinations of the swamp, Lou Dobbs and Tom Fitton are not part of that media system.  In this interview both Dobbs and Fitton deliver brutal honesty, call the baby ugly, and discuss the best approach that President Trump should take to deliver sunlight upon the schemes. WATCH:

Tom Fitton is exactly correct. There needs to be a criminal investigation of Andrew Weissmann and the entire special counsel crew for their conduct in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The corrupt FBI and DOJ activity in 2015/2016 pales in comparison to the corrupt activity within the special counsel when they held the reigns in Main Justice.

21 Responses to Tom Fitton: “There Needs to be A Criminal Investigation of the Special Counsel”…

  1. Chip Doctor says:
    September 11, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    Their hubris is more infuriating than the original coup players. I want to see Weismann go down.

  2. gsonFIT says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:03 am

    I just wish Andrew Weissmann was required to tell American how he interprets due process. Also 4 and 11th amendments, and more importantly how he came to believe this perverted view

  3. Perot Conservative says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Name the crooks!

    IPhones belonging to attorneys Andrew Weissmann, Andrew Goldstein, Greg Andres, Zainab Ahmad, James Quarles, Jeannie Rhee, Aaron Zebley, Elizabeth Prelogar, Uzo Asonye, Kyle Freeny and Brian Richardson had all data and records erased.

    Seven Ivy League educated attorneys at the DOJ also erased their phones. Michael Dreeben, Rush Atkinson, Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Scott Meisler, Brandon Van Grack and Ryan Dickey.

    Fire & disbar every single one of them.

    Why did Democrat Horowitz hide these crimes from us? Why did it take a Judicial Watch FOIA to reveal these crimes?

    Attorney Robert Barnes surmises there were 3 or 4 primary culprits. Lean on a few, with a risk of jail time, legal costs, and losing your career … and he argues they’ll fold.

  4. Ragle Gumm says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:08 am

    The survival of the Republic is at stake. The swamp weakens this Republic for their clients, which includes China. The possibility of weakening to a state in which an adversary could destroy us is, therefore, a valid scenario. Whether they do it for profit or ideology does not matter.

    Anybody who threatens this Republic in a substantial manner must lose their life. Otherwise, they remain to fight again, live a very comfortable life in prison, or simply be freed later. That is, there is no commensurate punishment in threatening the integrity of this Republic and, because of this, our enemies, foreign and domestic, will never stop. Death shall stop them cold and warn the less committed away.

    There is no other way to deal with a crime of this magnitude against this Republic.

  5. Rowdyone says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:08 am

    The DOJ/FBI/ IC is hopelessly compromised. A Presidential Commission of former DOJ investigators and prosecutors, pre-Obama and likely partisan but less likely to be totally corrupt, could be chosen to expose this sad episode. The mere creation of such a Commission may benefit Durham’s investigation.

    • justlizzyp says:
      September 12, 2020 at 12:28 am

      I’ve said and believed all along – we are in very real trouble when >50% of this country no longer believes that our justice system works. It has been under attack for years by the far Left end of the spectrum but as more and more people on the Right watch this horse hockey continue we are moving closer and closer to that 1 standard deviation. So instead of SJW ‘protesting’ we’ll have more people from the right end of the spectrum refusing to obey, comply or even respond, and that line is moving closer and closer to the moderates all the time. I’m scared. This is madness.

  6. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Vent away

    Better than Hannity any day

    And shine the light of outrage

    On the rot and decay inside the beltway

    Where back scratching is a fine art.

  7. gary says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:12 am

    d’yall sense the outrage is starting to gain legs? i do.

  8. Rock Knutne says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:13 am

    I agree wholeheartedly with Lou Dobbs.

    President Trump should “declassify everything and dump the documents into the public arena a month before this election.”

    Just imagine what Sundance could do with THAT information!

    • vikingmom says:
      September 12, 2020 at 12:17 am

      I think Barr has convince the President that declassifying could damage future prosecutions but at this point, do we really think anyone is actually going to be charged or convicted in a courthouse in Washington DC?

      I agree with Lou Dobbs – just dump it all! Make it public and bring it up so much that even wapo and nyt are forced to cover it!

    • Ragle Gumm says:
      September 12, 2020 at 12:18 am

      I would also like to see what was in Wiener’s laptop that was so explosive that NYPD threatened to go public with it, unless SDNY pursued it. Shortly later, Obama sic’ed Lynch on the NYPD to suppress this information.

      What was on that laptop? Release that information before the election.

  9. Tiffthis says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:22 am

    AFTER they erased all the phones? What a crock of…… 🤬

  10. Pale rider says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:25 am

    We go soft on punishment and crime and we get this. Did anyone expect different?
    Even spanking kids is gone, not smart, but you can rape them all you want.

  11. Blind no Longer says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:26 am

    WOW!!! I don’t even know what to say anymore. I must be one gullible idiot, because I really did think Barr was a honorable man and would actually do something. Played again.

    And to think that now we know Mueller really was being considered for FBI Director…LMAO

    Massive corruption in the government that will eventually that the entire country down, as we are being sold to the highest bidder.

    Sickening.

  12. Dorothea Brooke says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:31 am

    I also do not think that Durham or Barr have to wait to disclose the results of their investigation just because it is close to the election. NOT one ounce of grace or consideration was ever shown by this ruthless team of Mueller’s or Comey’s FBI. The other side never follows rules of etiquette so why should our side?

