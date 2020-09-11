“Peace is the prize.” – Truly a remarkable diplomatic accomplishment and very apropos considering the timing of the events. Today the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel formalize peace and diplomatic ties between the two nations. Bahrain now joins with the United Arab Emirates in a larger peace initiative. [Video of White House Announcement]
WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump has brokered a deal to establish full diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel – the second such agreement between Israel and an Arab nation in less than one month.
* Israel and Bahrain have committed to begin the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, start direct flights between their countries, and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors.
* This peace deal is a significant step forward for both Israel and Bahrain.
+ It further enhances their security while creating opportunities for them to deepen their economic ties.
* This deal comes on the heels of the historic normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
+ The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are the first Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel in more than 25 years.
* The United States will continue to support the people of Bahrain as they work to counter terrorism and extremism, develop economically, and build new peaceful partnerships across the region.
CREATING THE CONDITIONS FOR PEACE: President Trump’s wise foreign policy strategy has created the conditions for peace between Israel and its neighbors.
* When President Trump took office, the Middle East was in a state of extreme turmoil.
* President Trump has worked to rebuild trust with our regional partners and identify their shared interests, moving them away from the conflicts of the past.
* Thanks to the President’s bold foreign policy vision and his acumen as a dealmaker, nations across the region are realizing the benefits of his thoughtful approach.
* As the President’s work continues, more Arab and Muslim countries will likely seek to normalize relations with Israel.
* Each country that normalizes relations will build upon the other, bringing peace and prosperity to the region and the people who live there.
AN UNPRECEDENTED REGIONAL TRANSFORMATION: After decades of instability and crisis, nations across the Middle East and Africa are increasingly working together to build a more peaceful and prosperous future.
* Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the Arab world is experiencing the most rapid geopolitical transformation in more than a generation.
* As more countries normalize relations with Israel, the region is becoming more stable, secure, and prosperous.
* Expanded business and financial ties between economies will accelerate growth and economic opportunity across the region.
* Agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates also help to advance President Trump’s vision for finding a fair and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
* The United States will continue to stand with the people of the region as they work to build a brighter, more hopeful future.
And our VSG President was also nominated by a Swede for a second Nobel Peace Prize for the peace and economic development between Kosovo and Serbia!
A very fitting 9/11 tribute to the building momentum in Middle East peace! Nicely done Team Trump!
PDJT nominated for 2 Nobel Peace prizes should be nominated for a third Nobel Peace prize. And PDJT earned every one of them. (Well with great support from his team.)
What country will join next?
A red pill for the liberal masses. A red pill for the die hard Democrat Jews. A red pill for the globalists who thought they were winning. A red pill for the Obama Administration who thought they had set this up in perpetuity, with Iran being the big winner. See, it wasn’t that hard now, was it? The art of the deal, baby.
So much for the prowess of “experienced career diplomats”.
Waiting for that tweet to come as the biggest complaint during the Pelosi Sham-Peachment process, hearings through actual trial, by the democrat witnesses was the President not listening to them and ignoring their sage advice.
