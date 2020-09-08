September 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1328

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Glad to see the Treehouse is battling on!
Yes! What happened, do you know?
No idea? Here's hoping it was a "good" delay … or at least a mundane one!
Didn't Moses hang out up on the mountain a lot longer than planned, in order to test the loyalty of his followers and see if they'd stick with him? 🙂
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Vote Trump is a Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🌼 Count-Down Time! 🕰️ 56 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Trump Rally Week–Whoo Hoo!!
🥰Today is Trump Rally in North Carolina 7pm ET (3pm event earlier in FL)
◾ 2 more day to Trump Rally in Michigan Thurs at 7pm ET
◾ 4 more days to Trump Rally in Reno, NV Sat. at 4:30pm PT
◾ 5 more days to Trump Rally in Las Vegas, NV Sun at 7pm PT
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
About Opposition:
🌟 “All who worship images are put to shame,
those who boast in idols—.” 🌟–Psalm 97:7
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Monday Trump Boat Parade Day- Silent Majority is showing love and appreciation for President Trump in FL
✅ President Trump’s approval rating among Black voters is 45%!
✅ Federal Judge ruled in favor of Pres. Trump’s curbs on H-1B outsourcing by business groups
✅ UAE is to go to Israel for the first time, for a official visit on Sept 22
✅ Today Malawi agrees to moving their embassy to Jerusalem
✅ Samsung Elec. plans to shut down their only TV factory in Chi-Na by the end of November
✅ BLM Support today is 5% less than it was BEFORE George Floyd’s riots
—————————-Last catchup from August 13th Praise
✅ A Historic Moment in Middle East History: President Trump brokered a Peace Treaty between Israel and United Arab Emirate.
✅ It is official…President Trump is a PeaceMaker!
✅ This presidential election is about Nationalism Vs Globalism
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Jupiter, Fl for an event then to NC Rally (Dep WH 11:20am–speak in FL 3pm–NC Rally! 7pm***Arr in WH 10:10pm)
— For control of fires & safety for fierfighters In CA and elsewhere in the country
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, bumble all their words.
— For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,307 of 450-500 is completed
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— for family, friends and Police Dept of LEO Mario Herrera. He passed away after getting shot about 2 wks ago
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Support & Buy at Hobby Lobby ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”This election will decide if we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————- Looking ahead this week for President Trump
TUE – Speaking Event in FL and Trump Rally in NC, 7pm ET
THU – Trump Rally in Michigan, 7pm ET
FRI – Patriot Day-9/11 anniversary in Shanksville, PA. and Medal of Honor ceremony for Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne.
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 8, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
~~Donald’s Bible~~
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
🙏🙏
I chatted with a VPD officer last week about the riot scenes in Portland. He said there are not enough officers to handle the insanity if it crosses the Columbia river in to Vancouver.. Going hard on the crazies, before it escalates, is the goal.
Oh, so glad to know they got him.
Whoa!
And,
The 1% blunder: How a simple but fatal math mistake by US Covid-19 experts caused the world to panic and order lockdowns
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/500000-covid19-math-mistake-panic/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
With Covid, a similar mistake happened. One type of fatality rate was substituted for another. The wrong rate was then used to predict the likely death rate.
First, there’s the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR). This is the total number of people who are infected by a disease and the number of them who die…..
Then there’s the Case Fatality Rate (CFR). This is the number of people suffering serious symptoms, who are probably ill enough to be in hospital. Clearly, people who are seriously ill – the “cases” – are going to have a higher mortality rate than those who are infected,
>SnipSnip<
Lockdown happened because we were told that Coivid could kill one percent. But Covid was never going to kill more than about 0.1 percent – max.
And this is how the Stephen McIntyre thread ended–surprise!
Go, Go, Kampala, Go go go
It’s beginning….
This is wonderful to watch.
6-year-old shot at J’Ouvert celebration has ‘shattered’ femur, mom says
https://nypost.com/2020/09/07/6-year-old-shot-at-jouvert-celebration-has-shattered-femur-mom/
shot at 3am
6-year-old on the street at 3am, mind you
Hey, I’m sure I’m not the only person here who gladly accepted the $1,200 “stimulus” check awhile back. (My wife and I each got one.) And I’ll gladly take a second round, but NOT if that means the Reps caving to some of the Dems’ disgusting demands. But you know what? I just realized that there’s a good chance it’ll be the Dems caving, even if they don’t get what they want. You know why?
Well, right now they know that if there isn’t a second round of checks, BOTH sides will get blamed for it. So that could possibly encourage the Dems to keep blocking it. But I just found out that Trump has the authority to do what he did with the other things, like eviction protection, unemployment assistance, etc. I’m hearing that, like he did then, Trump can also use an executive order to release funds for new stimulus checks. So… if that’s true…
Can you imagine if the Dems continue to block it, and Trump turns around and says “Okay, I’ll do it myself.” ??? He would literally add millions of new votes/supporters overnight. So no, I don’t expect the Dems to allow him to do that. I think before much longer they’ll agree to drop some of their garbage they wanted in the bill, and allow the good parts (including the stimulus checks) to go forward.
https://share.par.pw/post/e12c23aa9cfd4d17a5b35cf76f743482
apologies post above didn’t come out as expected.
👇👇✅ truth
This is an important read from Lee Yee, admittedly an outsider to US politics, but a watcher of Sino-US relations, and no US or China tankie . I’ve known him for close to four decades.
👇👇
I sincerely hope I am wrong | Lee Yee
Excerpt:
“ I know very little about American issues. In the past, I even thought that no matter which party wins the presidential election, there would be no significant difference under the Constitution and the existing system. However, it is different this time. This US presidential election not only involves the interests of the Americans but also concerns the future political situation of the world, especially for China and Hong Kong.”
Read the rest here (in English)👇👇
https://hk.appledaily.com/us/20200908/LSR5U5BGSJENXLEKUIZQQS24IE/
👏👏👍
For those who may have missed the good vibes from yesterday.
Adam Milstein@AdamMilstein
10h
On AUG 22, a violent #BlackLivesMatter
mob swarmed the Trump Unity Bridge in Beverly Hills. Trump supporters responded to #BLM with a DANCE OFF to their unifying theme song MAGA / YMCA! @RickyRebelRocks@iheartMindy@joy_Villa@TommyJoe @RealMattCouch
🇺🇸
utube – 1,410,182 views on his Youtube acct only)
49k likes / 885 dislikes
btw – The FLOTUS is a follower on his twitter.
6,591 Comments here’s a few.
Steven Cerri
This guy can literally destroy the media’s narrative single handedly lmao
Aaron Sondag
Trump needs to invite this guy to a rally to introduce himself!
Emmanuel King
And this is why the communists haven’t been able to over take this great nation…the true American spirit is full of hope, joy and unity.
Scott Ross
Not in my 60 years on this planet has there even been anything like this enthusiasm for a sitting American President
DarkAngel Michael
Every town in America could use a dose of that float.
If dems win, 2A will be gone. What’s stopping PDJT from attacking 1A? Scandalous lies, media libel, anonymous sources? It’s criminal that media can attack him without consequences.
