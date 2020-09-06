Sunday Talks: Secretary Mnuchin Discusses Federal Budget and “Targeted” COVID-19 Support…

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about negotiations with Speaker Pelosi for a funding mechanism for government.  Mnuchin outlines another “CR” (“Continuing Resolution”) that will extend funding through December 2020.

Additionally, Mnuchin discusses a “very targeted” COVID-19 support bill for those sectors, industries, companies and small businesses feeling the strongest impact. As the treasury secretary outlines, the administration is seeking optimal solutions for the current status.

  1. msidaho says:
    September 6, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    I have been wondering why no discussion re: a budget when current funding ends at the the end of this month. Very curious.
    Hey all you gamblers … POTUS said early on – no more CRs.
    So … A shutdown or a CR?

  2. joejoefromsandiego says:
    September 6, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Any companies supporting Black Lies Matter should be denied funds.

  3. ReglarMerican says:
    September 6, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Our only tool to stop Pelosi, Schumer, et al is to run up the score in November.

  4. thedoc00 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    If you follow the Brietbart Headlines, 48 of 50 major US (Democrat) cities have serious damage to repair. That means 10’s of Billions of dollars in cost. ILL, NY and CA are facing a major exodus of tax revenue generating business, and are staring massive tax increases on voters and businesses surviving China Virus Sham-demic destruction.

    Chances of a clean CR = negative numbers.

    It is just a matter of how much PORK money Shanghai Mitch and the GOPe feel they need to hang onto their phony baloney jobs, as to how big a deficit there will be.

    • msidaho says:
      September 6, 2020 at 7:14 pm

      so, doc00, your bet / guess is NO?
      Knowing the Dimms as we do, that is my guess, too.
      I’ve been watching (I only pay attention to TCH) for news of progress on funding for individual parts of the government – nothing. Stimulus $$ only

    • allin4freedom says:
      September 6, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      Americans are not in the mood for bailouts. If Mnuchin can do a minimalist CR to get to December, he’ll win the day. The Dem-rats demand bailout, but Trump is not amenable to that, certainly not before the election, and they know it, and they must certainly know they won’t get one while the election is being contested; internal polling shows them they are not in a winning position. Another thing they fail to recognize: if they really do manage to foul up the presidential election, they also foul up their own because election for federal offices are on the same ballots; the entire House and 1/3 of the Senate, including Schumer and McConnel, will be out of a job on 3 January when their terms end. That is mandated by the Constitution and they cannot avoid it. It’s going to be a royal cat fight, but the election WILL be resolved before 3 January one way or the other because even THEY can’t be that stupid. (Dems! That last statement is NOT a challenge!) In Trump’s State of the Union address next year, he can advise the House and Senate that there WILL be a budget in place before October 2021 because he pledges to veto any further CR past that date. Everyone KNOWS Trump keeps his promises.

  5. fangdog says:
    September 6, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    I cannot understand what is any voter with a retirement cannot see it go to zero if Biden/Harris is elected. I also cannot see what it is any voter cannot see BLM/Antifa at their front door if Biden/Harris is elected.

    Proof is the Portland, Oregon Mayor greeting BLM/Antifa at his front door. If they can do it to the mayor of Portland, Oregon what in hell stops them from greeting you no matter where in hell your front door?

    The reason they are at your front door is to take your guns if any and the other reason is to make sure you are wearing your mask that is if you are not Nancy Pelosi. Lol

    • Publius2016 says:
      September 6, 2020 at 7:14 pm

      “Wealth” Tax is Dimms Plan…10% off the Top…doesn’t affect “new rich” social media…destroys “old money” real estate landed interests…

  6. drg13miami says:
    September 6, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    I love to watch Mnuchin. Totally unflappable, totally knows what’s up…and really smart.

    • starspangledred says:
      September 6, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      I like Mnuchin as well but my favorite of the honey badgers is Navarro because he isn’t as structured but is very engaged and mindful. The thing I think I like most about him is that he seems like one of us, a deplorable, so maybe that’s why I can relate better to him.

  7. Tiffthis says:
    September 6, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Wait, did the president call for someone at fox to be fired? (Not that I like Fox News at all)

  8. sysconfig says:
    September 6, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    when is the second stimulus check coming..reading this looks like October..

  9. DeWalt says:
    September 6, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    How many years now has our government been operating legally out side the Constitution with no Budget?

