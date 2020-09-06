Sunday Talks: Secretary Mnuchin Discusses Federal Budget and “Targeted” COVID-19 Support…

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about negotiations with Speaker Pelosi for a funding mechanism for government. Mnuchin outlines another “CR” (“Continuing Resolution”) that will extend funding through December 2020.

Additionally, Mnuchin discusses a “very targeted” COVID-19 support bill for those sectors, industries, companies and small businesses feeling the strongest impact. As the treasury secretary outlines, the administration is seeking optimal solutions for the current status.