Sunday Talks: Secretary Mnuchin Discusses Federal Budget and “Targeted” COVID-19 Support…

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about negotiations with Speaker Pelosi for a funding mechanism for government. Mnuchin outlines another “CR” (“Continuing Resolution”) that will extend funding through December 2020.
Additionally, Mnuchin discusses a “very targeted” COVID-19 support bill for those sectors, industries, companies and small businesses feeling the strongest impact. As the treasury secretary outlines, the administration is seeking optimal solutions for the current status.
I have been wondering why no discussion re: a budget when current funding ends at the the end of this month. Very curious.
Hey all you gamblers … POTUS said early on – no more CRs.
So … A shutdown or a CR?
LikeLike
more here
https://www.rollcall.com/2020/09/03/pelosi-mnuchin-plan-clean-cr-but-length-other-details-unclear/
LikeLike
I wouldn’t hold the President to a Contiuing Resolution pledge in these circumstances.
All their lives, Democrats have dreamed of spending a trillion dollars on health care, unemployment benefits and schools–and get Republicans to go along with it! Now that it’s here, they don’t want to because it might help the People and help The President.
They are so eaten up with Trump Derangement Syndrome, they’re willing to burn down their own cities in hopes of pinning it on him. That’s not a political party trying to win an election. It is a societal Murder/Suicide Pact by a Left-Wing Death Cult locked in a Death Spiral with Reality.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“That’s not a political party trying to win an election. It is a societal Murder/Suicide Pact by a Left-Wing Death Cult locked in a death spiral with reality. ”
Congratulations on the best description I have seen to date of the modern Democratic Party!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
so, Gipper
your guess / bet is yes, there will be a CR?
LikeLike
I tend to doubt it. I don’t think Democrats can stop themselves from going over the cliff. I don’t think they even WANT to.
LikeLike
Any companies supporting Black Lies Matter should be denied funds.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our only tool to stop Pelosi, Schumer, et al is to run up the score in November.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If you follow the Brietbart Headlines, 48 of 50 major US (Democrat) cities have serious damage to repair. That means 10’s of Billions of dollars in cost. ILL, NY and CA are facing a major exodus of tax revenue generating business, and are staring massive tax increases on voters and businesses surviving China Virus Sham-demic destruction.
Chances of a clean CR = negative numbers.
It is just a matter of how much PORK money Shanghai Mitch and the GOPe feel they need to hang onto their phony baloney jobs, as to how big a deficit there will be.
LikeLike
so, doc00, your bet / guess is NO?
Knowing the Dimms as we do, that is my guess, too.
I’ve been watching (I only pay attention to TCH) for news of progress on funding for individual parts of the government – nothing. Stimulus $$ only
LikeLike
Americans are not in the mood for bailouts. If Mnuchin can do a minimalist CR to get to December, he’ll win the day. The Dem-rats demand bailout, but Trump is not amenable to that, certainly not before the election, and they know it, and they must certainly know they won’t get one while the election is being contested; internal polling shows them they are not in a winning position. Another thing they fail to recognize: if they really do manage to foul up the presidential election, they also foul up their own because election for federal offices are on the same ballots; the entire House and 1/3 of the Senate, including Schumer and McConnel, will be out of a job on 3 January when their terms end. That is mandated by the Constitution and they cannot avoid it. It’s going to be a royal cat fight, but the election WILL be resolved before 3 January one way or the other because even THEY can’t be that stupid. (Dems! That last statement is NOT a challenge!) In Trump’s State of the Union address next year, he can advise the House and Senate that there WILL be a budget in place before October 2021 because he pledges to veto any further CR past that date. Everyone KNOWS Trump keeps his promises.
LikeLike
I cannot understand what is any voter with a retirement cannot see it go to zero if Biden/Harris is elected. I also cannot see what it is any voter cannot see BLM/Antifa at their front door if Biden/Harris is elected.
Proof is the Portland, Oregon Mayor greeting BLM/Antifa at his front door. If they can do it to the mayor of Portland, Oregon what in hell stops them from greeting you no matter where in hell your front door?
The reason they are at your front door is to take your guns if any and the other reason is to make sure you are wearing your mask that is if you are not Nancy Pelosi. Lol
LikeLike
“Wealth” Tax is Dimms Plan…10% off the Top…doesn’t affect “new rich” social media…destroys “old money” real estate landed interests…
LikeLike
I love to watch Mnuchin. Totally unflappable, totally knows what’s up…and really smart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like Mnuchin as well but my favorite of the honey badgers is Navarro because he isn’t as structured but is very engaged and mindful. The thing I think I like most about him is that he seems like one of us, a deplorable, so maybe that’s why I can relate better to him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Star, yes, Navarro is great. I love it when someone tries to go tangentially to what Peter is saying. He just pulls them right back where he wants to be. Love the guy.
LikeLike
Wait, did the president call for someone at fox to be fired? (Not that I like Fox News at all)
LikeLike
Tiffthis, yes he called for the firing of Jennifer Griffin, but I don’t details.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drg13, thanks. I wasn’t able to read the open thread with all the tweets.
LikeLike
I believe it is because she said she had impeccable anonymous sources who corroborated the Atlantic hit piece nonsense…
LikeLike
when is the second stimulus check coming..reading this looks like October..
LikeLike
How many years now has our government been operating legally out side the Constitution with no Budget?
LikeLike
Illegally
LikeLiked by 1 person