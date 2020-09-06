CBS Interviews Peter Strzok To Set Defensive Narrative…

It should be remembered that CBS interfered in the 2012 election by purposefully hiding an interview with President Obama where the former president denied terrorists were involved in the attack in Benghazi, a statement he denied in the 2012 debates. As a result the politics of CBS are very clear in the narratives they choose to advance.
That said, in a heavily edited interview with former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, CBS once again attempts to shape a defensive narrative to cloud the truth of the DOJ and FBI intents within the 2016 election. You’ll note this interview is actually very light on broadcasting the actual interview statements by Peter Strzok because: (a) Strzok has legal risk from any statement; and (b) the intent of this interview is shaping a defensive narrative. WATCH:
This interview is frustrating on many levels. First, because it shows how the absence of accountability by current DOJ officials has led to Strzok’s brazen ability to lie publicly. Strzok has no fear in his appearance and is shamefully blame-casting and pushing a justification that is completely devoid from truth.
Secondly, this interview is a direct result of AG Barr failing to aggressively hold these former FBI officials accountable for intentional wrongdoing and purposeful corruption. There is no excuse.
CBS Network = the Columbia Bull Sh_t Network
So the whole investigation allegedly started because Trump made a joke about Russia and the media. They never play that clip with the punchline of the joke. Only the Russia part. Somehow Australia was fooled by the edited clip causing them to be concerned.
Did our intelligence services inform Australia that Trump was making a joke?
Hillary tried to tell the joke using China instead of Russia. It was not funny when Hillary did it. Anyone have that video of Hillary handy?
Well, the only thing that has changed over the years are the players. Whether seditious, or treasonous, they all walk. I thought I would tolerate justice never being served but can’t anymore. Our government needs to be removed and replaced with a true by the people system.How that could be done I don’t know but something MUST change.
AG Barr came from George W Bush’s administration. I hated his choice as AG from day one. No doubt he has skeletons in his closet.
Don’t forget Trump doesn’t get a choice, turtle decides who he will get.
I can’t even watch the interview. What a lying deuce bag POS Strzok is.
I guess Stzrok is in a Silo that Barr, Durham, Dennehy and Aldenbury haven’t opened yet?
There truly is a two tiered justice system.. “Our” tier gets no justice
Our Nomenclatura class gets CCP princeling services at Justice…
That’s why the 2nd amendment is so important.
Barr are you with the USA or against the USA?
Stzrok still has that devious sneer on his face because DS is protecting his worthless butt.
Hab 1:4 “ for this reason the law lacks power, and justice is never carried out, indeed the wicked intimidate the innocent, for this reason justice is perverted“
Strzok is trying to head Durham off ‘at the pass’. I don’t think this maneuver will do him much good. Durham can subpoena the tape of the interview.
Just got thru restructuring my Trump/Pence yard sign and placed it out on the road an hour ago. Wanted to catch as many of the visiting out of staters here for the long weekend. Already got a few toots from passing cars. I figure a toot is ‘thumbs up’ anyway.
No excuse…for withholding the truth from all of America, thus consigning the deluded supporters of the Insane Left to unending country-wide denial of reality, and enforcing the fundamental fraud that our system has become, under the guise of “hope and change”. Entirely based upon lies.
One way or another (I could enumerate 3 right off the top of my head), it shall not stand.
I watched this 5 minute Ad for the Biden campaign resurrecting Russia Russia Russia BS. (my wife is a long time “got to watch this show for quiet time”) so i watch with her. But Yes SD the arrogance and nothing will ever happen to him. But knowing many facts due to this site Sarah Carter, John Solomon and others the Lies were just brazen. I hope and pray that with a True Team win and majority the H & S will allow for Trump Team to go full exposure on all this mess. The Rick Grenell presser on Friday was fantastic. He shut those little privileged “reporters” ( Media not Press) down and took them out behind the wood shed and whopped them good. He is fearless.
patriotscout170. I’m with you, although I believe we must not depend on the House & Senate for anything. Most members are beyond redemption and many are direct beneficiaries of the status quo. Personal initiative at the level of the individual citizen is the only way out of this mess.
I had thought that Rick Grenell had a serious health issue. If that is not the case he could make a telling contribution over the next four years as one of the very few Republicans who scares the bejesus out of the Turtle and the Deep State.
CBS 60 Minutes also gave us the Clintons, so there’s that — remember that Ben “Rat Face” Rhodes’ brother David was president of CBS News…
I couldn’t even listen to the whole thing. Not knowing what we know. It is as if this interview was done 2 years ago, the narrator is so full of it. I can’t stand a liar.
There is something very wrong with that guy in a Forrest Gump kind of way.
I’ll take Sundance’s word for it. I can’t stand Strzok. The way he came out so defensively, while, attempting to put so much conviction into his defense was enough for me. He made more than $428.000. on Go Fund Me. He can go and fly a kite.
Strzok is in front of us, because he has been promised protection by the other coup members.
Fact: 96 percent of Washington voted for the Socialist Democrats.
Is it wrong to think that what happened to 100% Antifa Reinold after his interview with Vice
should also happen to Anti-American Strzok after this interview with CBS … ?
Antifa Murderer Michael Reinoehl
It would be interesting if Barr will admit that Struck, Brennen,Comey McCabe are laughing at Barr and Durham because they know there will be serious charges against them. It’s the same crpa. The criminals think(correctly) because so many before them have faced no consequences neither will they. Best example is Weissman and Mueller for the last 20 years. Have these 2 ever got convictions on any of one’s that actually did the crimes. No, they get convictions, destroy lives and years later convictions get overturned.
Gee, that segment started with “Strzok was fired for critical texts about President Trump.”
That is very misleading. Consider:
“Strzok was under oath before Congress and he made statements that appeared to be false and refused to answer some questions, but he was going to get just a slap on the wrist,” said a former supervisory special agent from OPR adjudication, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the nature of their work. “There is absolutely no wiggle room when it comes to lack of candor in the FBI…unless you’re an SES (Senior Executive Service). Strzok’s firing went well beyond texting about Trump. Strzok would have also been involved in the handling of the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) application to the FISC (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court)…” The agent noted that Strzok was “well aware that he was lying by deception when they did not include the information on who paid for the dossier and (that) Bruce Ohr was back-channeling information for a discredited source.”
https://saraacarter.com/the-real-reasons-peter-strzok-was-fired-from-the-fbi/
Thanks CBS for being lying propagandists! /s
