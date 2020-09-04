Expanded or Targeted Investigative Review of Special Counsel?…

Red State has a good article expanding consideration of the Sara Carter exclusive this week surrounding a recent DOJ and FBI admission to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about the special counsel, Andrew Weissmann, “recreating” the original Woods File to support the June 29, 2017, Carter Page FISA application.
[Red State Here -AND- Sara Carter Here]
In essence the questions are: why would the special counsel need to re-create a file? And if so what would be the purpose behind “losing” their original?
However, CTH would add an overlaying question: What investigative event would precipitate the DOJ approaching the FBI to inquire about investigative “files” secured and handled by the special counsel?….. Such that the SSCI would need to be brought into the information pipeline recently.
Perhaps !
The 2018 timeline here is very specific. Both the Wood’s File (for Horowitz review) and the investigative file of SSA Brian Dugan (for Jessie Liu review) would have to be handled within a very similar special counsel time-frame. Questioning one could certainly lead to more sunlight upon the other. Perhaps time will tell.
Never, ever, give up on exposing the truth. They are on our side, afterall.
Just remember, almost EVERYBODY thought hillary was a shoo-in and EVERYTHING done after the 2016 election was a desperate scramble to cover their tracks.
She went from shoo-in to ho
She went from shoo-in to a side of beef getting chucked into a van.
I LOVE this story! Perhaps the Ship-Wrecked Crew could take a note from this article on how to compliment a peer.
Sundance…THE MAN!👍🏻⭐️🇺🇸🍷
Violations of the Records Act perhaps? Plus Obstruction of Justice? Although not a real crime, there certainly appears to be “collusion” – how ironic would that be?
I’m just guessing here, but what if the original (“missing”) Woods file not only exists, but was located, secured and already compared to Weissmann’s “reconstructed” file? That would make for an interesting ‘press release’ in October.
That scenario made me smile bigly!!!
Remember the IG report on a sampling of FISA cases? If I remember correctly, although most had procedural issues, some were lacking the “Woods file!”
So, if there were none, maybe the purpose was to create one, after the fact, by the Special Council to cover the trail
From Sara Carter re the Page Woods file:
“In fact, it had been missing for an unknown period of time, possibly up to two years and officials did not become aware it had disappeared until last week during a closed-door Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.”
Sit on the damaging information as long as possible and then claim ignorance or lack of recollection.
That’s a time honored method of coverup used by FBI and numerous other agencies. It seems to work most of the time.
I think PERHAPS Weissmam & Co.
and everyone with knowledge of “losing”/”recreating”
files are feeling just a little heat tonight.
I KNOW the Coup is quite aware of Sundance
convo with Alderberg- and not of what has transpired and
resulted …
I KNOW we are as a nation, and free people everywherer
really, are indebted to Sundance for his intelligence,
morality, courage, tenacity, and application
to truth, risking all for us all.
God Bless you, Sundance. May God CONTINUE to Bless and guide
you.WE KNOW that the Coup is trying to make up ways to smear
you, even as they read your posts.
PS- The Coupsters read you, and anxiously read the comments to read what
Sidney Powell is saying here, That’s a beautiful thing.
God Bleass Sidney Powell, too. And PRESIDENT Trump.
And his whole courageous familoy and noble Wolverines.
May I be forgiven my constant typos. (?)
Special pleadings: I have worn the letter
markings off my keyboard, mostly in typing emails
supporting P45, and now, comments here,
Also, I don’t see well visual-acuity-wise.
But thanks to Sundance I SEE better all the time
Truth-pursuit-wise.
Ans I feel such a welling up of Gratitude for all
Sundance is doing, and for the constant
inspirations and considerations and varied reactions
and interpretations found in CTH “community.”
Community, that overused word that has real
application here. And deeper meaning
in USA at large since Trump began Keeping Promises.
Keeping promises is a novel idea tthat HAS
promise…Benefits challenging the imagination.
I think Barr, the much maligned Atty General who
CHOSE to take this historical moment on,
is right now gaming how to help challenge
fake mail in ballot cheationg schemes
on case by case basis, all over this land.
And if we can keep the elction reasonably fair,
and vote LIVE and in person all of us,
next year’ll be best EVER. In everey sense.
Peace, prosperity, and equal Justice under the Law.
My voting solution — all Trump voters personally, physically vote (early voting or election day). Therefore, the postal union or others can’t throw away mail back ballots from a known Republican strong hold — for if they do, they will be throwing away DEM ballots! And if the election officials send out “mail-in ballots” and they are harvested from already voted Republicans, this will show the magnitude of their cheating when those ballots are disqualified in the count!
Also, in person voting avoids the mail-in vote problem of being disqualified because of various things; for example, signature not fully matching name: like signing Bob instead of Robert.
In his interview the other day, regarding the mail in ballots, it was the first time I’ve seen AG Barr visibly outraged and angry.
I do think all of them feel the heat, if not from their own conscience but the growing realization that they won’t be able to cleverly lie, distort, bluff and dissemble their way out of their unethical and illegal conduct throughout the Russia mess.Punishment comes in many forms and I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes. They want a final resolution or decree that what they did was both legal and patriotic but they aren’t going to get that.
Coverup
I’m itching for some slightly more concrete documentation beyond Sara Carter’s “sources familiar with the hearing”. Sara is mighty reputable, but my skeptical peeps are gonna need more.
Sundance, may it be so!
As RedState pointed out, how do you “lose” a document that was probably scanned in as a matter ofr procedure?
My old law firm scanned in every critical document, and backed up the database every night. Backed up onto discs that were kept on shelves, and labelled by date. If the place had burned down, we might have lost everything, but otherwise we had paper copies, scanned copies, and disc copies. Not to mention anything e-filed could be retrieved from the federal PACER filing system by simply logging in and downloading a new copy.
And many savvy organizations have offsite storage.
(Funny aside, I told the part owner / VP / Masters Degree head of Development (software), “Do we have offsite backup?” He replied, “We don’t need offsite backup.” I replied, “OK. What happens if the office has an accidental fire one weekend?”)
The software system should also have an unchangeable history / change log. However, given this history, odds are high they used an anonymous log in, or have a back door for deletion. Deep State.
NOBODY in the business world could/would tolerate such IT “glitches”, lost files, lost tapes, lost servers etc as the US Government! NOBODY in the business world would/could hire such conflicted, obviously inept people, often related to “somebody”, for such critical jobs. The Lois Lerner and Awan Bro’s fiasco’s come to mind. NO consequences either!!
Agreed. Three programmers – on their off time – over a few weekends, created the beta version of http://www.HealthSherpa.com.
The ObamaCare website was $900 Million, took 2+ years, and failed
,
Wethal,
Most Government Offices do everything in triplicate.
Very strange to lose an electronic file, especially the spread sheet that ties everything together.
You mean like multiple hard disks crashing at the IRS?
Impossible.
It is far more likely that incompetence is being claimed so as to avoid admissions of guilt than it is that the information actually was lost. It is easier to claim that the document cannot be found than it is to actually remove all traces.
I suppose someone might have been worried about their original signature being on the pleadings. For e-filings the court rules require that the original pleadings with the ‘wet signatures’ be maintained in the lawyer’s file since they aren’t physically filed with the court. I don’t know if that would be relevant to this situation, but loss or destruction of originals could provide cover for an official who has a reason to deny signing a court filing.
If they had to recreate the Woods file, who is to say it contained anything at all originally?
I recall the news about looking at the FISA abuse where they found numerous problems, including one where the Woods file was empty. Which one was that?
On the other hand, I could see them trying to recreate the file to gather any information to support the FISA if they looked at it initially, and saw how sloppy it was.
Lost? I doubt it existed.
Supposedly Ms. Carter will have a Part II tomorrow.
This appears to be a MASSIVE coverup – just on this one component.
What insider deleted the electronic files? What database/ IT professionals / contractors illegally deleted files?
WHY IN GOD’S GREEN EARTH can’t our own DOJ / Durham / others access files at the NSA? Or are folks dirty at the NSA, too?
Too many coincidences in this clear Conspiracy. Have I missed anything?
Clinton phones / PCs scrubbed.
HRC 33,000 enails deleted & Bleach bit.
Weiner laptop – poof!
FBI / DOJ phones erased.
Strzok / Page private emails erased.
General Flynn 302s – 2 – missing?
Carter Page Woods file – deleted & recreated – and hidden for 2-3 years.
Who is talking? Clinesmith? Joe Pientka?
So much going on, this almost went unnoticed. Sundance (investigation & holistic) & Shipwrecked Crew (legal) surely will shed more light.
A few dozen have to know about this. Brennan, Comey, Strzok, Page, Priestap, Baker… and then some IT folks.
Could this be a Durham revelation? Should he, or did he, uncover this months ago?
Believe you’re on track!
You’re a hero of mine.
I also once had a conversation with Mel Tillis while waiting an aircraft arrival in the Great Falls, Montana International Airport. He wore sunglasses and a ball cap to keep down any ruckus. Said Burt was everything you’d want a normal guy to be that made good.
I don’t know about Burt but Mr. Tillis sure was.
Keep giving them hell Sidney.
Sidney Powell makes me proud to be
a citizen of this great country.
She is the salt of the Earth,
and a great Texan
who is Deep in the Heart of Texas-
Of us all.
So glad she is on Gen Flynn’s worthy
cause- One of the great cases of all time.
A case in which the original prosecution
was the biggest criminal conspiracy
of US history.
And Powell & Flynn are BEATING them.
But we’ve gotta RE elect
our great, duly elected President.
For reasons manifold and manifest.
2021 can be the greatest year of all our lives.
But what a roller coaster is now 2020.
I’ve been reading “License To Lie” this week. The level of corruption Sidney discusses in this excellent book is a good primer for understanding how the “insider culture” of the Deep State functions to both maintain its hidden agenda and protect crooked FBI and DOJ administrators. The depth of official corruption she details is a good indication of just what kind of danger our country is in. The absolute last thing you want to have happen to you is get caught up in a federal trial. This is a book that every Treeper should read.
Godspeed, Ms. Powell, you are one of our few heroes in this unholy mess.
P.S. This almost-as-tall-as-Comey Californian NEVER hides behind a curtain.
Is it just me? Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Clapper, Brennan, Wray … they give me the creeps.
Perhaps SSA Brian Dugan did not stop with changing just the date?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“With original Wood’s file missing, investigators now will be unable to properly determine where or how the information presented to the FISC was verified, altered or omitted, according to multiple sources.”
“There is no way that a file of that significance can go missing in an investigation into a Presidential campaign and then a President of the United States.
The next question we should be asking is “why didn’t anyone know until now?”
BASTARDS!
Frankly, I believe that for sure time will tell. President Donald John Trump isn’t the kind of guy to let things like this go. We’re never going to get justice on our timeline based on expectations, but I do believe justice will be handily dealt out in the EPIC second term of our ESG President.
Bigly!
Thank you all for the kind words. Sundance, Techno_Fog, Margot Cleveland, John Solomon, Sara Carter, Lee Smith, Hannity, Levin, Rush, Maria Bartiromo, and many other internet researchers and real journalists have helped put the pieces together, keep the pressure on, and help make people aware of the truth. We’re making progress. Wish it were faster. We will win. The truth must win, and we must all vote in person to elect Trump. Thank you all for your help and support.
The SCO operation must be part of the investigation. It was the culmination of the evil insurance policy. Evidence was destroyed, buried, altered, and Weissmann knew exactly what he was doing. He had done it all before.
Thank YOU Sidney!!! For standing up and fighting the dirty bastards!!
Thank you for your perseverance Ms. Powell. Gen Flynn (and ultimately us) is lucky to have you on his side.
Thank you,so much Sidney. I admire, respect you beyond words. As a Canadian all I can continue to do is pray for you, Lt.General M. Flynn and PDJT. May God Bless you.
Miss Powell, I cannot imagine the incredible frustration you and your client are experiencing after this confirmation that a Wood’s file was re-created at a later date- when you specifically requested all exonerating evidence in your case. The admission of a recreation taints almost all of the other evidence released to you. How many Wood’s files have been re-created in the past? Would you now be required to ask the court for dates of creation for each piece of evidence? Are there not chain of custody procedures for the DOJ to also follow? Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Persistence.
It’s been exhausting for us, what has it been for you who are in the line of Fire?
You, Warriors, are in my prayers every night. We cannot spare you. 🙏🏻❤️
Sometimes I forget we have a Senate.
Do they still exist?
If we are going to keep paying these animals can we at least get something from them? Can they sweep the floors, do some landscaping… something.
Trouble is half of them are complicit in all of this having information months and months ago they sat on and ignored which could have shed light on several levels of these investigations. Graham, the great actor, is only pretending to be getting into and surprised by it to cover his two-faced face! The Senate is where much if the problem originated from and most the Senators either knew what was happening or didn’t have the testosterone necessary to get involved!
Trouble is half of them are complicit in all of this having information months and months ago they sat on and ignored which could have shed light on several levels of these investigations. Graham, the great actor, is only pretending to be getting into and surprised by it to cover his two-faced face! The Senate is where much if the problem originated from and most the Senators either knew what was happening or didn’t have the testosterone necessary to get involved!
The US senate, or should I say realm of the criminal uniparty, is utterly worthless. Why people keep re-electing these charlatans and expecting different results is just pure insanity.
….and Durham believes that Clinesmith, who gets a walk, doesn’t know how and why the top secret Woods File in the FBI’s super-secure Sentinel Database got “LOST” right before the investigation by IG Horowitz??? LOL What a bunch of idiots!
Woah. Wat a minute.
“The original Woods file on former campaign advisor Carter Page went missing more than two years ago, and according to sources who spoke to SaraACarter.com, those documents had to be recreated by the FBI and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team in 2018 from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Application used by the bureau to obtain the warrant on Page.”
The FISA application was a “FBI equity”. This is the reason the day is redacted. They used Dugan’s FISA application that caught Wolfe. They probably already deleted the Woods File or it never existed.
Why else would Judge Collyer say to get a copy from the FBI?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m wondering if this true- can a sitting President request a FISA and then no Wood’s file needs to be created? If so, it’s the first I’ve heard of it…
If this is true (that a Presidential FISA request requires no Woods file), this plot definitely thickens.
I’m curious if this Woods file was missing during previous renewals.
Sounds like we will be better off if we tell Durham to shove his faux investigation and just declassify everything they have to expose the swamp. I know our fake news will ignore but we won’t and the whole world will be very interested in knowing all about it. Flynn will benefit from it.
Expose the crooks. They will lose power that way.
I agree 100%. The shame is that it wasn’t declassified years ago.
Agreed. Regardless of the outcome of the election, PDJT should go scorched earth with all of it.
Weissmann hasn’t been interview by Durham. This can’t be a serious investigation.
This is of course pure speculation
SSA Brian Dugan routinely checks the woods file before starting the wolf investigation just to realize that this FISA did not have one. So Brian opens two investigations after reporting this event to his management. The leak investigation and the missing woods file. His management sets on one and authorizes the leak investigation.
At some point, woods file investigation starts. This could have been the result of questions from the FISA Judge or perhaps another reason yet defined.
“Secondly, Ms. Moyer explains how verification of the FISA application used against U.S. Person Carter Page is essentially just making sure the citations align to show who is making the claims.
The underlying FISA application material does not need to be verified; rather the source material is just accurately cited and attributed.
Ultimately what this testimony reveals is that any U.S. person can be subjected to a Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant so long as the FBI (and DOJ) can accurately cite the reason for the underlying suspicion.
The merit of the accusation has nothing to do with the citation for the claim.
Consequence – (1) If this approach, and legal outlook, is factually accurate and acceptable, then no FISA abuse is possible from an Inspector General review. (2) The people making the determination of legal acceptability for the IG, are the same people writing the FISA applications being reviewed by the IG.
FUBAR.
It’s circular.
If this legal analysis is accurate, they all get away.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/21/sally-moyer-transcript/
Hugh Hewitt’s twitter timeline reaction to reading Bryon York’s new book “Obsession: Inside the Washington Establishment’s Never-Ending War on Trump”
No one knows if James @Comey will escape indictment by John Durham, but no way does he escape the first chapter of “Obsession” by @ByronYork It’s damning.
Half-way through @ByronYork new book “Obsession.” It reads like a novel. Finally, in one riveting well-written account, the accurate story of the hunt for @realDonaldTrump by SC Mueller. One result: Never, ever talk to the federal investigators. Never.
What @ByronYork details is the massive bad faith of SC Mueller and his team. It’s astonishing. I sat on @MeetThePress
repeatedly and always said “Trust SC Mueller. His reputation is stellar.” It was. It isn’t anymore.
What @ByronYork describes as “cognitive decline” may or may not explain the SC’s actions, but the awful bad faith will rightly chill everyone’s willingness to cooperate with a federal investigation. The damage done by this charade is immense.
Pretty sure @ByronYork new book “Obsession: Inside the Washington Establishment’s Never-Ending War on @realDonaldTrump is going to be in @Amazon top 10 next week. Remarkable, clear, concise, riveting:
I don’t trust Carter Page. I’ve said for a while I think he’s a CIA mole that is still using his cover.
Secondly, this is an old issue. Possible ruse. Sundance has discussed the shortcomings of Sara Carter and her reporting before. Stench of distraction? It does stink…..
The Woods issue was covered by the OIG report long before this ‘revelation’. I see as another look over here tactic. There are no answers or solutions to the intentional interference in an American election by the FBI, DOJ, CIA, State Dept., Treasury Dept., Corporate Media arm of the Globalists DNC, CIA and FBI. This is SOP of a corrupt government. They circle the wagons and tell the American people to “F” off AGAIN:
From the article:
“Notwithstanding this requirement, the OIG was unable to review original Woods files for four of the 29 selected FISA applications “because the FBI has not been able to locate them and, in 3 of these instances, did not know if they ever existed.”[7]
Moreover, as to the remaining 25 FISA applications with Woods Files, the OIG:
identified facts stated in the FISA application that were: (a) not supported by any documentation in the Woods File, (b) not clearly corroborated by the supporting documentation in the Woods File, or (c) inconsistent with the supporting documentation in the Woods File.[8]
“[A]t this time,” said the OIG, “we have identified an average of about 20 issues per application reviewed, with a high of approximately 65 issues in one application and less than 5 issues in another application.”[9]
APRIL 9, 2020
What DOJ Memo Means For Defense Attys Tackling Wiretaps
Law360
By H. Gregory Baker, Rachel Maimin, and Camila A. Garces
https://www.lowenstein.com/news-insights/publications/articles/what-doj-memo-means-for-defense-attys-tackling-wiretaps-baker-maimin-garces
Weissmann is not the wise man he thinks his arrogant wiseass thinks he is.
In her testimony before Congress, Sally Moyer told lawmakers that “only the originating agent and the supervisory special agent in the field actually look at the Woods file during the preparation of a FISA application”
Somers: “So you don’t — do you review the Woods’ file?”
Moyer: “No.”
Somers: “Did you review the Woods’ file in the Carter Page application?”
Moyer: “No. The person that’s signing the application is relying on the individuals who have signed the Woods form that they have the Woods file. These individuals would be the case agent and the supervisory special agent in the field.”
Somers: “Okay. So beyond the case agent, who looks at a Woods’ file?”
Moyer: “The supervisory special agent in the field.”
Somers: “In the field. But no one else out of the field of that chain looks at a Woods’ file in general?”
Moyer: “That is correct, except both of those individuals sign the Woods’ form indicating that the facts are true and accurate and that they have documents to support those facts. In some cases, the supervisory special agent at FBI headquarters who is signing off on an application might choose to review the Woods file, but that it wasn’t done for the Page FISA.”
Somers: “Do you know if that happened in the case of Carter Page?”
Moyer: “I don’t think it did in this case.”
There you go. Carlson explains that Moyer’s testimony shows that aside from “the case agent and the field agent, no one, including Clinesmith, even looked at the Woods files. Furthermore, the change to the email by Clinesmith was reported to be of significance to the FISA renewal.”
The New York Times tells us that Clinesmith’s document alterations made no difference in the FISA Court’s decision to renew the Carter Page warrant, but maybe we’ll just wait until the report is released on December 9th, just to be sure.
Elizabeth Vaughn
Wasn’t it Chris Wray who got caught with documents stuffed in his underwear or was it someone else? He strikes me as that type.
Sandy Berger (Burglar).
That was Sandy Burger, BJ Clinton’s NSA advisor who was caught with classified docs from the National Archives down his pants. I think they were related to TWA 800 investigation IIRC and he had been there by sign-ins several times before when he was caught. He was slapped on the hand with 3-year law license suspension and $25k in fines.
The Woods File is probably over at the New York Times, as that seems to be the final destination of most of the FBI’s work product. Knowing this, Trump should just leave a collection box out in front of the White House for all Intelligence Community documents currently in media’s possession, with a one-week “grace period” where no questions will be asked if the documents are promptly returned. This has worked in the past to recover stolen family pets and such…
It’s a bit circular in thinking, but, if the CIA purposefully places an agent in a location with the aim of acquiring a FISA, does a Wood’s file need to be created?
I believe the Horowitz review is key. The number of missing or incomplete woods files. We have no, reason to believe this FISA had one.
So, while Durham is investigating we can’t see any docs… until he is finished.
However he is not planing on being done any time soon. Huber 2.0
Just declassify everything and publish all of it for the world to see and all languages.
Any decent document system records every change and who made the change and doesn’t allow the past to be erased. And it will be backed up frequently, both on and off site. And since this is the government, those back ups will be preserved.
But then since this is the government, they probably aren’t using a decent document system.
And since this is the FBI, that routinely frames people using fake or forged documents, they can’t afford to use a system that will document their own crimes.
But, Clinesmith was obviously helping recreate the file. Giving him the same deal as Wolfe is a clear statement that they are covering for bigger players and that this won’t be prosecuted.
We know so much that they want to keep hidden from the public.
