Expanded or Targeted Investigative Review of Special Counsel?…

Red State has a good article expanding consideration of the Sara Carter exclusive this week surrounding a recent DOJ and FBI admission to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about the special counsel, Andrew Weissmann, “recreating” the original Woods File to support the June 29, 2017, Carter Page FISA application.

In essence the questions are: why would the special counsel need to re-create a file? And if so what would be the purpose behind “losing” their original?

However, CTH would add an overlaying question: What investigative event would precipitate the DOJ approaching the FBI to inquire about investigative “files” secured and handled by the special counsel?….. Such that the SSCI would need to be brought into the information pipeline recently.

The 2018 timeline here is very specific. Both the Wood’s File (for Horowitz review) and the investigative file of SSA Brian Dugan (for Jessie Liu review) would have to be handled within a very similar special counsel time-frame. Questioning one could certainly lead to more sunlight upon the other. Perhaps time will tell.