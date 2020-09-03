Franklin Graham is organizing a national prayer march in Washington DC on Saturday September 26th. The prayer march begins at the Lincoln Memorial at Noon and travels to the Capitol Building.
I wish I could go. I hope they are allowed peace to pray.
They say don’t bring signs, and don’t bring mace or pepper spray, or “any other item determined to be a potential hazard” — with no word as to who would be determining that, when it would be determined so that people would know not to bring it or choose not to come because they couldn’t bring it:
https://prayermarch2020.com/faqs/
However light they are on key specifics, they’ve got them legal disclaimers going in addition to prayer:
https://prayermarch2020.com/be-an-ambassador/
“By registering, I acknowledge that the Prayer March 2020 will be held outside in a public space, and I assume any and all risks associated with participating in the event, including illness such as COVID-19, personal injury up to and including death, as well as property damage. For avoidance of doubt, my registration here means that I hold BGEA, its directors, officers, employees and agents harmless from all claims, liability, financial responsibility and other adverse consequence of any kind whatsoever arising from my participation.”
Anyone even remotely considering going — let alone bringing somebody needing care, especially the elderly, disabled and children — needs to think and pray really long and hard about this.Maybe watch a few videos of people leaving the White House after the convention, as well as those previously by the white house gates, the burned church, and Lafayette Square and the apparent fictions in narratives that sprung up afterwards. Oh, and there’s this from this morning:
https://www.fox5dc.com/news/protesters-gather-outside-dc-mayors-home-after-officer-shot-killed-18-year-old-deion-kay
Also, don’t forget the cautions posted here concerning the Virginia state capital protests and the cages as far as infusing wisdom and common sense into such processes:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/19/video-walkthrough-of-richmond-virginia-showing-sketchy-caged-protest-area/
Please read Daniel Chapter 6 and 2 Kings Chapter 6:8-23.
Excellent citations!
Thank you.🙏😇
Those verse are worthy to examine, as are others currently. That’s why it’s wise to think and pray. Pray to know the times, especially when discretion may be warranted and compatible with God’s will.
2 Cor. 11:32-33 “In Damascus the governor under the king Aretas was guarding the city of the Damascenes to seize me. But I was let down in a basket through a window through the wall, and I escaped his hands.”
1 Samuel 19:11-12 “Then Saul sent messengers to David’s house to watch him and kill him in the morning. But David’s wife Michal warned him, “If you do not run for your life tonight, tomorrow you will be dead!” So Michal lowered David from the window, and he ran away and escaped.”
Thought and prayer involved one’s presence in a particular time and place where calls for gathering and prayer are warranted. That’s especially the case when they’re coupled with legal disclaimers on the part of the organizers as they tell people to not even have pepper spray in a major city with unrest present
You know what would be cool? A group of believers surround the capital and pray for revival, pray in revival. Nonstop until Gods presence came upon them. God would honor that. When his will met our persistence. Hours, days, weeks, months, if need be.
An old timey prayer like “God, I know your word, I know your will, cleanse our nation, don’t turn your back on us. Your word states ‘it will not return to you void’ and we demand revival for our nation, for the lost as well as the chosen.for the sake of our nation and the innocent. Only you Lord can do this, we put our belief and faith with yours Lord that thine will be done on earth as in heaven.” Pray in revival!
Revival brings repentance, nobody can stand in his presence and we need that, repentance. Only God can do it, we need to call in his promises.
The blockage comes when believers stand steadfast in their microdoctrines and refuse to unite for the greater good.
Very few out there will hold hands for 5 minutes, much less 5 hours. It takes intercessors from behind the scenes to support the true voices out front. Without that foundation it fails.
I plan to be there.
Thank you!!
I also signed up and bought the T-Shirt
A mighty intervention by God through a national spiritual revival is IMHO the ONLY thing that can now “save” the nation.
We have seen, especially here in the CTH through SD’s superhuman efforts and his post yesterday that confirms my long-held view, that we as a people have so badly lost the “culture war” to our enemies that we now lack the “virtue” (individually and as a people) to be able to correct any of our systemic problems (real ones like the coup rather than phony ones like white-against-black “racism) ourselves.
Unless and until this “virtue” is restored among us, our national trajectory toward total destruction will continue, and will accelerate.
May what you have written be as a prayer to the Lord of Hosts, Amen!
Amen Jarhead!
Semper Fi!!
Semper Fi!
My husband and I have booked our flights and plan to attend. We also plan to get covid tests done beforehand.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you to you both! This is the spirit we now must rekindle.
I do not think we have many more chances to save America.
Far too many patriots, and even Christians, are citing 2 Chronicles 7:14 as our hope.
I completely agree as the the ENTIRE verse but too many of us are skipping over the first half that is OUR responsibility. God clearly has conditioned His promise on the first very clear half of the verse.
How many of us are now willing to admit that is is US who MUST change FIRST if we expect God to save America?
We have been misled by our Enemy to focus on the evil acts of his servants in every part of our “culture” (coup, abortion, rioting, murder, perversion, hatred etc.) and fail to look at ourselves and see just how far we each have fallen away from His plan due largely to the victory by satan and his followers (marxists, perverts etc.) won over us is destroying our individual and national “virtue.”
Exactly.
I’ve been watching that for years – lots of quoting of II Chr 7:14 but not much noticeable repentance. Unfortunately, I think Christians can slip into quoting stuff without taking context and content into consideration. I try to pay attention to what I’m “saying that Scripture says” and will take some time to go and look the passage up, looking for primary applications, possible ongoing general applications and, always, taking into account the business of God’s dealings with mankind in general.
He’s not going to change Who He is at this point, and He’s not going to change His perspective about rebellion on the part of individuals, groups, or nations.
Consequences have been flooding this nation for some years. We certainly may petition God for mercy with regard to consequences. He may exercise that mercy. But we do not have standing to demand deliverance from consequences.
I was surprised and concerned when, during the two election cycles for obama, it was easy to observe, by reading what they said, that a LOT of Christians were assuming and believing that the United States of America was under the same umbrella of protection and preservation as *Israel. Not so. I have empathy for “how they got there” but it just isn’t so.
*And yet, many of these same Christians would likely have been well oriented in an understanding of the historical cycles of Israel over the centuries of God’s dealing with them….the cycle of repentance-restoration-rebellion-discipline-repentance-restoration-rebellion…..etc.etc.
My husband says that we MUST read Scriptures with “20/20 Vision”…which means that we do not just get to pick out ONE verse that we think validates what we want it to say but that we must read the 20 verses before it and the 20 verses after it in order to understand the context and the entire purpose of the passage!
Smart guy, even if I say so myself!
We are one in our views and beliefs. I also have been convicted of my own need to repent a number of years ago and that opened my eyes to exactly what you have said. Far too many on “our side” seem to still be blind to that has actually been done to us by our spiritual (and thus our political) enemies over many decades.
They have cleverly used the frog-in-the-water method of “nudging” us to compromise our moral compasses and accept, and incredibly even approve of and participate in, increasing immorality by getting us to take small steps in the wrong direction.
Just look at many posts even in the CTH that reflect a widespread “nonissue” with homosexuality as immorality and perversion—indeed, very few even on here use the correct term but instead, like sheeple, use the false term of our enemies, “gay.” Many of these posters either express or imply that they are of the “belief” that we are not to “judge” such things or they may even participate in such perversion.
The notion we are not to “judge” such things in our society is a lie straight from hell. If applied as it now is, it effectively prevents and avoids the need for us as members of a society to make any value judgments about ANY behavior. In truth, God requires that we make spiritual “judgments” about sin in ordering our steps through life. An honest study of the Bible has myriad examples of how we are to be discerning about how we live our lives, both personally and corporately.
The bottom line to all this is that unless and until “His people” (none of us know what percentage that may equate to as a part of our population) realize what OUR role is in reviving God’s promise of 2 Chronicles 7:14, America will continue to self-destruct at an ever-accelerating rate.
Repentance is key.
You keep landing in moderation because you keep changing your “username”….WP doesn’t recognize you. 😦
Exactly! It seems we have not yet sunk far enough for more Americans, including far too many “patriots” to first at least realize this absolute unequivocal truth, much less act on it.
Americans, by and large, have grown quite comfortable in their largely comfortable (especially when compared to the way most in the world have to live) “lifestyles” and enjoy their “pleasures” far too much to even consider what may be really need to see America actually saved.
We go for the easier path—point at our enemies for their “worse” behavior (and that is certainly legitimate to do given what they are doing!), talk (often appearing at least to me as quite “casual” and thus, again to me as one actually having experienced the rigors and horrors of actual combat, rather naively) of “confronting them” with such things as “CW 2.0.”
This ultimate horror may well come to us in any event, but unless we first do all we can in terms of faith first (always—we cannot work to gain God’s forgiveness and favor) and then action grounded in that faith (repentance—-“cleaning up our act”), any violence by “our side” will hardly be “righteous” and ultimately will fail to “solve” our real problem that is spiritual.
Wow, you totally get it. The “if my people…” verse is too casually thrown around. The US is NOT Israel but WE are his people just as much as believing Jews are. That wall of separation has been torn down. No one country or denomination has a corner on God’s promises any longer.
If we allow democracy or any form of popularity contest to determine our sense of earthly happiness we will be continually let down. Only God rules, not votes.
“We have been misled by our Enemy to focus on the evil acts of his servants in every part of our “culture” (coup, abortion, rioting, murder, perversion, hatred etc.) and fail to look at ourselves and see just how far we each have fallen away from His plan due largely to the victory by satan and his followers (marxists, perverts etc.) won over us is destroying our individual and national “virtue.”
So very true!! Many of us have become morally lazy ourselves and no longer seek the LORD’s face…we are so caught up in our causes, however good they may be, that we have forgotten that our primary purpose in life is to know God and bring glory to Him. If we can turn back to making THAT our main focus, then I believe we will finally be the Salt and Light that He created us to be!
(And I am preaching this to MYSELF, first and foremost! I admit that I have gotten way too involved in the “process” and have not spent nearly enough time with the “Person” of Christ!)
Amen Vikingmom! We should daily seek to bring Him glory.
Wow! Thank you for such a wonderful confirmation of my perspective. As do you, I humbly realize and confess I too have been badly damaged by the 65+ year war waged on ALL Americans to erode their morality and beliefs. I was convicted by God of this stark truth some years ago and He opened my eyes to this truth.
From all I can see in my constant study of current events (NOT watching TV “news”) and perusing posts online by our enemies AND more importantly perhaps, those who profess to be “conservatives,” “patriots,” and even “Christians,” it is crystal clear to me that we are all part of the “problem.”
Given our human nature of pride, ego, comfort, laziness that all cause self-deceit and self-justification, however, far too many on “our side” refuse to “look in their spiritual and moral mirrors” and instead keep their gaze on others without ever realizing they are hypocrites and thus their and our nation’s own enemies.
How many of us can HONESTLY say OUR “standards” have not changed from those that prevailed in America for us (or our parents and even grandparents) 70 years ago? That should give us an accurate answer as to how badly we have been deceived by our spiritual and moral enemies).
Why would you do a Covid test? The results are overwhelmingly flawed and we already know it doesn’t spread as quickly and isn’t anywhere as deadly as we’ve been told – 99.8% – 99.9% cure rate. Less than 10k deaths without significant comorbidities but that includes flawed death counts as well. Furthermore just taking the tests in some states will count you as positive cases further building this false narrative of “surges and not spots”. Don’t give the enemy ammunition.
Best of luck either way.
We plan to take the test depending upon the requirements, at that time, of the state we will be flying into. We know the tests can give false positives et al.
Our nation is at stake as we all know! If President Trump is not re-elected it is OVER! My husband and I believe this rally is one of the few things we, as ordinary Americans, can do – I’ve been frustrated for months that ordinary Americans aren’t rallying in the streets fighting for our rights, freedoms and way of life. So now we have the opportunity and will be participating with the help of God !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will be a great event, but Washington is going to be festooned with every variety of Moonbat mob the left can muster this fall. They’re even trying to resurrect the economic illiterates of the Occupy Wall St. clown show to “lay siege” beginning Sept. 17th. They won’t be able to help themselves and there will be violence.
Stay vigilant !
Stay Strong!
They radicals have no problems killing someone who is praying for them as we have already seen.
As has always been in such a fallen world. Christianity thrives in persecution.
Much of the occupy clown show became part of antifa.
For those of us that can’t attend, let us commit ourselves to pray and even fast on that day. Maybe, inform your place of worship of the event and ask them to join us.
Let us trust God to heal our land. Let’s pray that He will grant our President His wisdom and protection. Also, pray that we will have a clean and peaceful election!
Remember we are not wrestling with flesh.(that’s a hard one to keep in mind at times like these but if God says it then it is so).
Love to all!
Amen. Praying with you in agreement. I will be fasting and praying this day for all involved, for a hedge of protection and wisdom for Trump and whose working with him, to bind the evil that is creeping across our country, for economic recovery, for an end to this Covid19 quarantine nightmare, for an honest election outcome and for national healing. In the sacred name of Jesus, God help us. AMEN.
Fantastic prayer. God through Christ is our ONLY hope.
If you can’t go to DC, pray where you are.
A prayer that can be heard from Heaven, will be felt in Washington.
“Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you receive it, and you will.” (Mark 11:24)
My day also will done with Fasting & Prayer and Hopefully a Mass…
Amen, Scott.
Austin Disaster Relief has a month long prayer and fasting event as we acknowledge only God could intervene at this point. Let’s make that effort nationwide as the Treeper community.
As a nursing mom, I will not be fasting. I will, however, be praying with everyone else.
Heads up…be prepared for hotels, motels, around DC and buses into the city to be unavailable…just for this event.
Stay in Trump Hotel…
Imagine what happens if 10,000,000 deplorable people show up in Washington September 26.
https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/the-finger-in-the-dike-election/
Or as election officials and vote counters and monitors
Even more reason to be there! …be creative in order to be there to take a stand!
Psalm 68:2 “As smoke is driven away by the wind, so you drive them away. As wax melts before fire, so the wicked are destroyed before God”
Wish I could be there. Lord I pray for Millions. Let it be so Lord! Let the heavens speak for their Chosen Man. Trump 2020
Dear Friends,
Please consider, especially if you are Catholic, saying the Patriotic Rosary for the Consecration of Our Nation.
Most have never heard of it. A small group at my parish has been reciting it out loud every Tuesday evening in our chapel during the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament ever since Obama got re-elected for his second term. None of our priests did this, rather, it is a very elderly Deacon who leads us in prayer and song.
It incorporates the Rosary, along with quotes from George Washington, John Adams, . . .
and we also sing The Battle Hymn of the Republic, God Bless America, America the Beautiful, and the Star Spangled Banner.
We recite the names of all of our States and say, “We plead the precious Blood of Jesus over the State of Alabama and every soul in that State”, followed by one Hail Mary, and continue on until each State is mentioned. (other groups do it slightly different, as some like to shorten the time a bit)
You can find a written version simply by searching Patriotic Rosary, or there are several youtube videos that walks you through it.
travelswithbridgette,
I’m praying along with you as far as the 54 Day Rosary Novena.
God bless President Trump!
God bless all Treepers!
God bless America! 🙂
travelswithbridgette—thank you…Praying that should take the same time as the march I do believe…
Praying God keeps the Satanic forces away from our brothers and sisters in the Lord. May any evil plans be crushed immediately.
More hope:
Justice Department Conducting “Very Big” Voter Fraud Investigations, Barr Say
Results expected in 2121
If anyone still doubts where we are and where we are heading in this moral sewer we now call our “culture” and that God’s intervention is our only real answer, here are but a few current reminders:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/california-legislature-passes-bill-easing-sex-offender-registry-requirements-for-sodomy-with-minors
https://onemillionmoms.com/
PLEASE tell me why 6-11 year old girls are twicking for this show…Saw the previews and my jaw dropped…the could be considered “child abuse” in a provocative manner!!!
The short answer of course is our nation has turned away as a people from our founding moral foundation—Traditional Judeo-Christian values derived from the Bible.
Too many Americans, including “patriots” seem to think they can conveniently compartmentalize sin—we can “accept” (failing to object in every legal way possible IS acceptance—-and in many cases actual approval) such things as industrial scale murder of infants, homosexuality and other perversions, out of control drug abuse, divorce, spousal and child abuse, etc., etc., and then expect producers of “entertainment” to NOT make available filth that the public demonstrates by its watching that it wants?
Sin doesn’t work like that. As the homosexual issue has demonstrated so grotesquely, “merely” changing sodomy laws decades ago to legalize the immorality they practice at their urging and promising that is “all they wanted” merely opened the door to what we now have—all manner of perversions, so-called “marriage,” targeting and destroying Christian businesses and individuals, a bankrupt Boy Scouts, serious movement toward legalizing pedophilia, etc. etc.
Allowing sin and expecting it to stay in its “box” is naive and flies in the face of human experience. Sin never controls itself—it is driven centrifugally ever outward, getting worse and worse. And yet, even with such clear examples right in front of us, we play the enemies’ game, calling it “gay” (as they purposely want us to do) and rationalizing it by accepting the outright lie that we should not/cannot “judge others”—some even compounding the lie by saying the Bible says that. It says just the opposite if one views the issue within the proper context of ALL the Scriptures, not isolated distorted passages.
The” elites ” normalizing their here to fore hidden depravity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
David R. Graham: “Judge not lest ye be judged”. Only the Lord is able to “see” the spiritual condition of a person’s soul.
Will President Trump, his family and top WH staff attend? Like the day DJT went to the “President’s church” across the street from the WH?
Well, PDJT showed up at the March for Life.
I am driving with my 20 something son. I am a few hours from DC. Planning to park outside beltway and take metro in. I’m taking my Rosary and Holy Water with me. We are dealing with demons here and antifa and BLM will be out in force. It’s about time we take a stand against this evil.
