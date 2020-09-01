Kerri Kupec Discusses Ongoing DOJ/FBI Investigative Efforts of Coordinated Domestic Political Violence..

DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupek appears with Martha MacCallum to discuss the ongoing DOJ and FBI efforts to track, trace and identify the groups and individuals carrying out domestic political violence.
Ms. Kupek focuses discussion on FBI investigative efforts to follow the funding mechanism and money trail behind violent groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
Personal Note – Ms. Kerri Kupek is a committed, solid and professional person representing the institution of the DOJ and her immediate boss, Attorney General Bill Barr. As such Kupec is not obtuse, intellectually disingenuous or prone to subject avoidance; however, she is also representing a flawed and fractured institution that still contains considerable elements of corruption.
A precarious position…
Both groups, BLM and Antifa have been around a long time creating chaos, mayhem and partaking in criminal activity.
My question is, why hasn’t the FBI infiltrated these groups?
Surely that’s one of their functions. The order would need to have come from Director Wray. Infiltrate the groups. Find out who is leading, who is coordinating and who is funding.
If that had of been done (i.e. if Wray had done his frigging job) these recent riots could have been stamped out in days.
ARREST SOROS, HILLARYSKANK, OBOZO, FINANCIAL ARM OF THE DNC ETC ETC
And every corporation who donated to blm needs a fine at least equal to what they donated. They should be able to be sued personally by every person who lost their business and/or home to the blm rioting or was assaulted by blm/antifa activists. The taxpayers of every city should be made whole by these corporations/donors who helped fund the destruction.
The same as what was done to the KKK has to be done to these savages! They need to be defunded and thrown into jail. Any person like GEORGE SOROS and his DISGUSTING ORGANIZATIONS, FAMILY and FRIENDS should be drained of all their money and incarcerated IMMEDIATELY!!
Hillary and Soros yes, Obama…..don’t make a martyr out of that guy. He would be the best martyr in history, it is what he does and he is good at it. Worst President ever (corrupt, criminal and overwhelmingly incompetent) but he would be a brilliant martyr. Hope he just goes away and history forgets his name.
OBOZO should be hung. My opinion but let a court decide.
The FBI doesn’t need to infiltrate those groups. They are already members.
Instead of infiltrating them, Barr and Wray have allowed them to re-infiltrate the DOJ and FBI Just as Hillary did under obama.
An excellent observation…sadly, we no longer go after groups who are trying to subvert our Government – instead we welcome in through the front door and then refuse to ask them any questions once they get inside!
And give them pensions.
Don’t remind me…GRRR!
Brandon Darby knows all about these groups, they have been around forever.
https://brennerbrief.wordpress.com/2013/02/18/the-black-bloc-exposed-our-chilling-interview-with-brandon-darby/
I’m sure they have.
Brandon Darby used belong to one of these radical groups and then became an informant.
You can go on You Tube and watch him talk about it.
Lisa Fithian is one of the hard core leaders of these groups. They change names, but the people behind are usually all the same crazies.
If you search for Lisa Fithian’s pict you will probably recognize and her buddies.
FBI must have several informants in those groups
These terrorists know how to get away with crimes. They are professionals, have lawyers, medics… they are extremely organized and well funded.
She’s low hanging fruit. There’s 50 to 100 to 150 or more people above her if not more.
That with I’d imagine a hole lot of cash. It’s all trickle down. She may know the person above her but not the person 12 people above her. Getting to the twelfth person may involve 200 others. Of which only one person knows that 12 th person ,and on it goes. At the top I wouldn’t be surprised as to who it could be.
Could be 5 powerful people running foundations, Could be another person in a different country. Could be someone who has great intel security clearance/fbi CIA intel Or could be some little ol lady in Arkansas. Lol but I doubt it. Point being that gurl Lisa Fithan. She’s nothing more than a shiny object .
IMO, Antifa/BLM are just a 21st century version of the 20th century Mafia. The rioters on the streets are just useful idiots controlled by their bosses who feed them the instructions, money and propaganda. FBI/CIA could bust the bosses if they so desired but the bosses are controlling the FBI/CIA. I don’t think Barr is necessarily complicit but likely having a difficult time figuring out the depth of the corruption.
Barr’s statement on FISA reform came across as a surrender to me, basically saying: No worries, nothing to see here, move along because I’ve fixed it where this will never happen again. Lots of mistakes made but it was just a few outliers that we have taken care of. Meanwhile the bosses are lighting up big cigars with Cheshire cat grins ear to ear.
you will probably find in the FBI policy manual that it is a violation of their civil rights to infiltrate the groups. Especially black controlled groups. That’s rasissss.
Not kidding.
There’s no real boundary between people in Antifa/BLM and people in the FBI. Revealing that would look bad for the DoJ, so they don’t do anything. Same as Spygate.
Because the Obama administration prohibited it. Pure and simple.
I would not be surprised is there is taxpayer funding of these groups with Holder’s DOJ agreements.
I hit post comment before finishing my thought. How do you stop this? By prosecuting or firing the underlings that made this happen that did not have Congressional Approval to dispense funds or at the very least explain why they dispensed the funds ala the Iranian payment. If underlings end up jailed or fired they will not support these quasi illegal actions. If the person pulling the IRS information during the Tea Party suppression effort got fired or had an administrative reprimand that effectively ended their career then there will be a lot of people refusing to do illegal acts no matter how much they want to help. Trouble is that up until Trump we did not have a president that would implement that.
His great failing was not understanding that political people are not like business people in that when you do a corporate takeover the people in the target corporation want to stay with their company. Lesson learned for future populist presidents.
What I am saying in a backhand way is get control of the HR department of the USG and MAKE the people live by those rules. It will take a person with a spine of steel but they can bend the administrative/deep state to their will. I have seen it in companies that I have worked.
Nothing focuses a person’s mind like losing their job or getting prosecuted for violating the law.
Hurry up with the cloning project. We need more like her to outnumber the ones like Marie Harf.
You know what would stop this in its tracks?
A lengthy prison sentence.
LikeLiked by 6 people
These people are disposable. The leaders are way to careful not to get near any criminal activity. They keep their distance. The mentally ill drug addicts out on the streets are disposable
Too bad she was not asked about the new two tiered justice system being implemented. Maybe someone will ask Barr.
She was, actually… skip ahead to 2:47.
She just ignored the question. Barr has taught her well.
She just ignored the question. Barr has taught her well.
I happen to see a short clip of President Trump today while visiting that horrible rubble, then I see Barr, he totally turns me off, at this point as bad as O. WTF is he doing with your hard working President, why is he not doing his job in regards to Spy gate, it has only been 4 years. I heard the President in a clip with Laura I say again ” he could be the greatest AG or just another AG, regarding Barr. I looked at the president’s face when he said that, he did not seem to be pleased, jmo. Laura seemed uppity with her such high praises of Barr. God Bless PDJT.
The knee bending Fan Belt Inspectors investigation into the money pipeline into these groups is funny.
If I had my business burned down by Obama’s organizers, I would sue NFL, NBA, CNN etc for promoting hate and violence.
Seriously, I have a big problem believing that Mr. Barr and/or the FBI doesn’t know who has been funding antifa/BLM/etc for the last 10 years. They have every banking transaction, google search, internet website visit, e-mail, IM, text message, telephone call, zoom, skype video phone call, gaming chat, satellite transmission, etc. for the last 10 years recorded and readily available for them to examine.
Nobody can hide. They know who is behind antifa. They know what soros and his sons are funding and doing and if they don’t, it is because they are corrupted and are not looking there on purpose.
They only choose to use these tools against conservatives and good people that do not break the law.
Time to start prosecuting the evil people that break the law every day. No more 2 systems of “justice”.
WE KNOW!!!!
Yes Joemama many know. It is so sickening to watch and now Barr repulses me even more. I would love to know his true reason for coming back in to politics, if he was ready to retire like he said. It was not to help the president, but to reword, re-write sh… and hide govna. People like him, I would like to see slip on a banana peel. Lord forgive me.
There is only one way to get the DOJ/FBI involved. Start media leaks that Antifa/BLM are colluding with Russia.
I believe that they are getting funding from communist china. Does it have to be Russian collusion?
Schiff already suggested it. Also claiming that they were trying to help Trump back in 2016 with Russian backing.
I had to laugh or as they say lmao when Shifty Shiff said it was the Russians again, infiltrated with these protesters, rioters looters, something to that effect. Did anyone else hear his comments?
Money Flow:
Federal Gruberment $$$ -> Soros Charitable Group -> BLM, Antifa
Hollywood, DOJ (Obama Lawyers), Obama Judges $$$ -> BLM, Antifa
Global Corporations Guilt $$$$ -> BLM, Antifa
China, Muslim Brotherhood -> BLM, Antifa
Right on, MVW
That last part…one must ask the AG if one wants to open up an investigation on an American campaign???? Huh?!!!
Calling Rod Rosenstein.
When I heard that last part, I too went “Huh?!!!”
If the FISA applications had been reviewed by AG Lynch, would that have changed anything?
Yeah, I don’t see how that “reforms” or prevents any kind of abuse.
Cautiously Pessimistic over here that anything substantial will be done in a “dismantling” capacity. I sense a lot of sensitive Political Overtones at play…
How many times have we heard about the FBI’s focus on white supremacy as the greatest domestic threat to this country and not one word about BLM or Antifa? Over and over and over, throughout Obama’s presidency and Trump’s. How can an institution get is so completely and totally wrong? That in and of itself indicates that either political correctness has infected the FBI, or worse the FBI is so totally and completely incompetent that it absolutely is time blow the FBI up, figuratively speaking of course, and take seriously shifting those responsibilities over to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, or clean house and start over. At a minimum, offices of whatever replacement should be spread across the U.S.A. and management spread across the U.S.A. as well so there is NEVER another 7th floor where power (and corruption) is so concentrated there is no accountability.
Is this for real? When has the FBI ever said thei greatest domestic threat or their focus is on white supremacy? As bad and corrupt as the FBI is, there is NOTHING to be gained by adding ridiculous arguments to our case. Really, what is the point here?
Please dont add this stink to our side.
Why broadcast to BLM & Antifa what they’re doing?
Kerri Kupec Discusses Ongoing DOJ/FBI Investigative Efforts of Coordinated Domestic Political Violence..
the media thing is garbage. the doj and fbi are garbage too. talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk talk…. I’m sick of it.
Lol, oh but wait there’s more!!! If you buy it in the next twenty seconds, you will win another 2minute clip of the same thing you just bought 2 weeks ago..
🤣sham wow
Praying Kerri does not flip to The Dark Side.
If I was President Trump, after my re-election I would fire about 3000 + gov. workers the first week.
So many felons walking around and what they did is common knowledge.
What law? We have none.
There is a very important article over at Survival Blog right now about what Antifa has going that supports Thomas Wictor’s analysis and Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney’s allegations about death squads gearing up and going hunting.
Look at what JD found when he infiltrated the “protests.” http://www.survivalblog.com/intelligence-gathering-protests-j-d/
Military grade counter-surveillance, teams identifying and eliminating persons taking pictures, Bao Feng radio communications, body armor, and long guns in organized units.
Thanks be to God that Kyle is even alive. That good-hearted seventeen year old had NO idea what he was really facing. I doubt that either did the business owner who felt okay recruiting high school kids to protect his property. But I guess you go with who you can get when the Devil is at your door.
For anyone who has been thinking you can go down to one of these riots and just bust some chops — no, no you cannot. Not unless you have a full security team with equivalent surveillance, training, and secure communications. Otherwise, you are going to be the fox to their hounds.
These folks are not messing around. Are they planning a Tet Offensive? Think Hitler’s beer hall putsch too – the idea could be out there.
Anyone really think the feckless FIB that can’t follow up on high school shooter tips and actively protected Whitey Bulger is going to counter an actual insurgency?
Lights are blinking red and time is running out. Time to organize your neighborhood. Especially in swing states. Catch up is better than totally caught by surprise.
I read the article, To be honest I thought it was pure BS . Some of it may be true. Yet one everything is on video at these riots everywhere everyone has a phone out. Secondly Kyle was 17 years old. Carrying open, yes he was attacked but look what happened.
I’m not scared…. I plan on voting and living my life normally.
Kyle R. worked in Kenosha and lived 30 min away in IL. The rioters that were involved in the incident were from way out of the area. All organized and people transported in.
So if they follow the funding mechanisms of Antifa/BLM, my guess is it will lead them to most of our fortune 500 companies. Sad but true.
Tap every communication done by anyone in the Soros family.
I am shocked, shocked, that there is gambling going in Casablanca. (close enough for government work)
“We can’t look at ideology…”
Can’t very well stop a Marxist takedown of the USA if we look at ideology, eh?
Oh, I forgot, it’s just politics. Eyeroll.
“Personal Note – Ms. Kerri Kupek is a committed, solid and professional person representing the institution of the DOJ and her immediate boss, Attorney General Bill Barr. As such Kupec is not obtuse, intellectually disingenuous or prone to subject avoidance; however, she is also representing a flawed and fractured institution that still contains considerable elements of corruption.” Well said, Boss.
So if one googles http://www.antifa.com, this will automatically take one to the elect Joe Biden for President campaign contribution site. What is up with that?
