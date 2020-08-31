White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany provides a red-pill briefing from the Brady room. [Video below – Transcript will follow]
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany provides a red-pill briefing from the Brady room. [Video below – Transcript will follow]
Will be with Stephen Moore, Trump’s economic advisor this Friday.
Will get this blog and Sundance info in front of him. Will ask him to contact Sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BREAKING: Biden is just babbling todaya… we’ve got to get this clip seen by every voter in America — who can say this man is mentally “all there”??? He is incoherent….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funniest response I saw on Twitter:
“Nailed it!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
And that’s with a teleprompter in front of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
O’Biden flew 300 miles Pittsburgh with no fanfare on his arrival. He was whisked away to some location where a few dozen fans, including media, showed up. He read something someone wrote for him. He stood in front of a few flags that had been placed against some hastily constructed chicken wire mesh backdrop. He left after his “fabulous speech” ~ CNN without taking questions and then it was back to his cozy basement in Delaware.
LikeLike
Father,I ask that you bless this young lady and her family.That your hand of great protection be upon her.That you give her your great wisdom by your Holy Spirit and that the voices of these hyenas in the media be confounded and confused totally when they spew their poison towards her or our president,or this our nation.Father we cover her with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and ask that the fire of your Holy Spirit surround and fill her as she goes about her job.Father,let your holy presence fill the room and expose these ungodly people from the media completely and totally.We thank you Father in Jesus Christ name we pray,the name above all names,King of Kings and Lord of Lords,Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen
LikeLike
Press Secretary Terminator.
LikeLike
Biden slammed after wrongly saying ‘we have over 120 million dead from COVID’ June 24
Kayleigh is the antidote to Fake News
LikeLike
I never get tired of watching her… actually, I usually just listen. She’s amazing. Calling out the press club for not asking questions and ignoring the violence going on in exclusively Democrat regions and then having the gall to ask about people who seek to defend against the burning, injuries and death caused by these people falsely referred to as “protesters.”
Seriously, I getting a little more bothered by this use of the word “protester” when describing these people. A protester has a somewhat reasonable claim to make. These people aren’t interested in making reasonable claims as long as they call black police officers “racist.” As stuff like that happens, their legitimacy as “protesters” becomes zero.
LikeLike
“So now all of a sudden ninety days later, I from this podium have talked about law and order. The President has talked about law and order repeatedly, but because the polling has shifted, now it’s time for the Democrats to deny what they said previously, and all of a sudden focus on law and order. I’ll leave you with this: That’s like the arsonist blaming the firefighter.”
LikeLike
These “reporters” are insufferable. It boils my blood to endure them. She is awesome in dealing with these ignorant idiots. I still cannot watch all the way thru.
LikeLike