Vice-President Mike Pence Accepts RNC Nomination – Full Speech Video…

Posted on August 27, 2020 by

Capping off an incredible night of presentations during the Republican National Convention for campaign 2020, Vice-President Mike Pence accepts the party re-nomination.  At the conclusion of his remarks the President and First Lady make a special appearance to celebrate with Mike and Karen Pence.

Vice-President Pence’s speech concludes a spectacular evening showcasing the optimistic perspective of the republican message for 2020, which is a stark contrast from the despair and weak message evidenced within the democrat convention.  WATCH:

5 Responses to Vice-President Mike Pence Accepts RNC Nomination – Full Speech Video…

  1. sundance says:
    August 27, 2020 at 3:21 am

  2. sundance says:
    August 27, 2020 at 3:21 am

  3. WSB says:
    August 27, 2020 at 3:25 am

    Just spectular!!! All around!!!

    Thank you for posting this, SD!

    Also, how beautiful to have the Star Spangled Banner sung at night at Fort McHenry!

  4. rialtalove says:
    August 27, 2020 at 3:43 am

    Yes! It feels like the Earth has shifted. We are witnessing something profound and historic in America this week.

    Praise God!

