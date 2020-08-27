Vice-President Mike Pence Accepts RNC Nomination – Full Speech Video…

Capping off an incredible night of presentations during the Republican National Convention for campaign 2020, Vice-President Mike Pence accepts the party re-nomination. At the conclusion of his remarks the President and First Lady make a special appearance to celebrate with Mike and Karen Pence.

Vice-President Pence’s speech concludes a spectacular evening showcasing the optimistic perspective of the republican message for 2020, which is a stark contrast from the despair and weak message evidenced within the democrat convention. WATCH: