Nicholas Sandman Outlines Media Effort to Smear Him, and the Continual Smears Against President Trump…

Nicholas Sandman has won undisclosed settlements against U.S. media outlets for their effort to smear him publicly in 2019. Last night at the RNC convention, young Mr. Sandman had a message and the last word…
Nicholas Sandman has won undisclosed settlements against U.S. media outlets for their effort to smear him publicly in 2019. Last night at the RNC convention, young Mr. Sandman had a message and the last word…
Freakin’ legend 🤣👍🏼
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a handsome, smart, well mannered young man. His parents, family, community and America should all be proud of him. God bless you Nick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree 👍🏼💯
LikeLike
https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/25/cnn-analyst-attacks-nick-sandmann/
This isn’t too bright of Lockhart. CNN just settled with Sandmann, who sued CNN for $275 Mill.
‘A Snot-Nosed Entitled Kid From Kentucky’: CNN Analyst Joe Lockhart Attacks Nick Sandmann
LikeLiked by 6 people
hpushkin – I imagine we both can agree not too bright and Joe Lockhart are redundant terms. He was terrible as Press Sec; major downgrade from Mike McCurry, who was quite good (despite my not sharing his politics.).
Slow Joe could be counted on for one thing: the deer in the headlights look when thrown something more difficult than a batting practice pitch. My favorite Slow Joe memory – when WH gadfly Les Kinsolving tied Slow Joe in knots asking him why Bill Clinton was proud to call himself America’s first black President, given his popularity in the black community but not call himself America’s first gay President, given his popularity in the gay community.
Any media relations professional worth his weight would have said:
“You’re right, Les – the President is proud to be revered in many diverse communities. And both the President and I appreciate you pointing that out. Next question.”
No wonder he’s on CNN now. As PDJT says – TOTAL LOSER
LikeLiked by 1 person
Calling this young man snot-nosed and entitled is an opinion.
The young man being almost unimaginably rich thanks to CNN’s money is a fact.
Facts are way better than opinions!
LikeLiked by 5 people
CNN may be on the hook for more as there are stipulations in the agreement with Nick which they are not allowed to disparage Nick any longer. Fun times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly my thought. Calling him a “snot nosed entitled kid” could be construed as another slander under the settlement agreement. Just for giggles, make CNN prove that Nick Sandmann is a “snot nosed entitled kid”, which he is not and they can’t. Send JOE! Lockhart and the Eggman Stelter packing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done young man.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Way to go, Nick! We are all proud of you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow “….never do anything to embarrass your family, your school, or your community.” Nick understood that as a teenager. Quite a disparity when compared to the Media
LikeLiked by 6 people
He was one of the lucky ones to draw an honest judge. The bank accounts of many who did not litter the lawfare judical landscape. Lokhova vs Halper for one.
LikeLike
It would have been so cool if Nick would have shown up to deliver his speech in a bright red Lamborghini, with a “Thanks CNN” sign on it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He sounds like a smart young man with superb parents! The Ferrari would have to be RENTED … as I expect he is getting “better than NFL player” financial advice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just kidding, Kenji. I’m sure a grounded young man like Nick would never do anything that gauche…but I would, in a heartbeat.
My revenge would have been served up Hot, Fast and Republican Red.
LikeLike
Bravo Nick! You have a bright, bright future!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for Cuunt News Network to fork over a few more millions to this upstanding, remarkable young man.
Soros, pay up.
LikeLike
Fabulous, Nick was!
Yesterday Lin Wood tweeted that some cases would not be filed until 2021, after the next election.
Implication is that justice needed to be weeded before any really difficult, non settled cases could be adjudicated.
Hmmm. What does Lin Wood know?
His tweet was that this was a grand fight for the country.
Is there a RICO case he knows about that we do not yet?
You see, there are far too many Obama, Clinton, and Bush judges.
I also wonder how many judges McConnell has engineered for President Trump who are now compromised?
MacDonald in Omar’s jurisdiction has decided to not prosecute Omar for immigration and bigamy fraud, even though the evidence is right before her.
IS THERE A GROUP OF Somalis letting her know a gasoline lit tire might be in her future?
That could be the truth to a lot of the brakes in these investigations…
Aldenberg?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Umm… What’s going on with his right ear in the photos? Just wondering… It wasn’t just one photo/ video.
LikeLike