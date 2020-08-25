Premier Liu He and USTR Lighthizer Discuss Renewed Phase-1 Deliverables…

Posted on August 25, 2020 by

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China’s Vice-Premier Liu He release a joint statement showing renewed emphasis on phase-1 purchases.

Washington, DC – Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin participated in a regularly scheduled call this evening with China’s Vice Premier Liu He to discuss implementation of the historic Phase One Agreement between the United States and China. The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the Agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer.

The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of U.S. products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement. Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement. (link)

This is interesting timing. In the foreground President Trump has openly stated he was/is not seeking further trade discussions with China. However, in the background if China does not meet the $75 billion phase-1 purchases, then a set of automatically triggering tariffs kick-in…. so it is in China’s interest to engage.

This trade leverage, combined with President Trump’s willingness to completely decouple from China…. combined with tariffs against China being favored by President Trump… explains the position of the administration.  Do nothing and tariffs kick back in.

According to Reuters analytics China has only purchased $7.3 billion in agricultural products through the first half of the year. The phase-1 agreement (tariff avoidance) requires $36.5 billion in purchases for 2020.

Additionally, in the energy sector: “China bought only 5% of the targeted $25.3 billion in energy products from the United States in the first half of 2020. Chinese state-owned oil firms have booked tankers to carry at least 20 million barrels of U.S. crude for August and September.” [Reuters Link] Again, if China doesn’t meet the agreement threshold the suspended tariffs return in full force.

It looks like Vice-Premier Liu He is attempting to head-off the re-institution of tariffs due to phase-1 purchases falling below the agreement; thus Beijing is trying to avoid the built-in tariff penalty aspect.

…If you plant your trees in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you have to pay for your own apples…

This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Communist, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, energy, Hong Kong, media bias, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, wobbly word alert. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to Premier Liu He and USTR Lighthizer Discuss Renewed Phase-1 Deliverables…

  1. barnabusduke says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Looks like a lot of catching up for Chi-Na the next 6 months! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      Next diatribe from the democrats….”Trump has his knee on China’s neck!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        August 25, 2020 at 2:38 pm

        We hold all the cards. China plans were based on an ever increasing US market share. The rest of the world had planned continued reliance on US markets. They never expected someone to get in the way. No plan B

        To them, Trump is Darth Vader. To us, Trump is God sent. If someone is anti Trump, you know who is buttering their bread.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. SanJac says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    For what China has done to the world every ship should be banned from this country until full cooperation is met completely.

    Like

    Reply
  3. offtv says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    their farmland has flooded and they need food for their military and last of all, the people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      Old Chynese saying — First things first.

      Like

      Reply
    • Danielle says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      I have a feeling November will be a buying bonanza for China(President Trump wins reelection). No doubt they are hoping and doing everything they can to help President Trump lose so they wont have to hold up their end of the deal.

      Trump2020 we are the majority. There will be rule of law. God bless and keep up the enthusiam. All is not lost!!

      Like

      Reply
    • Danielle says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      I have a feeling November will be a buying bonanza for China(President Trump wins reelection). No doubt they are hoping and doing everything they can to help President Trump lose so they wont have to hold up their end of the deal.

      Trump2020 we are the majority. There will be rule of law. God bless and keep up the enthusiam. All is not lost!!

      Like

      Reply
  4. fred5678 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    I didn’t know pandas had short and curlies, but POTUS found them and is pulling them out one by one — OUCH!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Robert Smith says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Rushing orders like that might increase China’s buying price.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Ron Jaeger says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    It will be interesting to see just how much they will actually buy before years end. I wonder if they have realized Trump is very likely to be reelected and they have no choice ?

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:20 pm

      Other than politicians that they’ve bought worldwide they have few friends or sympathy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kay123 says:
        August 25, 2020 at 2:54 pm

        Robert…
        I had a clip from the UK to share about how meat and fish,
        frozen and shipped could indeed carry the China V19
        for up to 21 days….. but… today it was gone! It was
        on the drudgereport . com several days ago.

        I refused to believe when 3/4 of the plant workers in the
        US got sick few months ago…. that they didn’t get the
        virus from the China meat and fish.

        I’m a little tech challenged….. but it “disappeared” from my ‘puter.
        Oh, well…. for what it’s worth.

        Like

        Reply
    • Max Tadpol says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:25 pm

      I’m guessing they have their finger on the pulse of the election direction.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Mariainohio says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    President Trump told them it would be much harder if they waited til after the election to make a deal.. I guess they know he’s going to win! Otherwise, why give him more winning to run on?

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:33 pm

      That’s just the old deal they already agreed to.

      If they want a new deal before the election, that ship has already sailed.

      Unless they want to take the knee before the whole world.
      Xi’s going to get fragged for this.

      Like

      Reply
  8. YvonneMarie says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Michael Pillsbury has recently stated that China is pulling ahead of the USA as the premier economic power due to covid 19 issues…
    ( I see the Democrat House & state governments complicit here )

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:25 pm

      I know he’s the China expert but that sounds dumb.

      Like

      Reply
      • willthesuevi says:
        August 25, 2020 at 2:47 pm

        President Trump has a way of exposing the stupidity of so called “experts”. The past is littered with their charts, graphs, and BS.

        I love him for it.

        Like

        Reply
    • A Fortified City says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:37 pm

      If he said it just way “pulling ahead” he’ll have be more specific than that to get me in a dither.

      Like

      Reply
    • TradeBait says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:59 pm

      Pillsbury is the equivalent of a neocon relating to trade. Nothing China is doing is making them an economic power ahead of the USA because communist capitalism always gives way to bureaucratic incompetency as it is now. You cannot thieve your way to the top. At some point you have to be legitimate. Add in that supply chain competition eventually causes their base to deteriorate. Enter Japan/India/Australia trade deal.

      Like

      Reply
  9. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Just tariff the …you know, the thing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Michael Hennessy says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Or he’s just stalling, hoping Biden is elected in November.

    He’s in for a rude Awakening!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Winston says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    New deal – pay the TRILLIONS of dollars in new debt accrued on the US taxpayer’s tab thus far and into the future thanks to your lab virus which you intentionally allowed to be spread to the US. END of deal.

    Like

    Reply
  12. willthesuevi says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Our President is looking after our countries best interests.

    Meanwhile, I read today the Chris Coons (The Biden Whisperer), just registered as Lobbyist for the Chinese Communist Party-Owned Alibaba.

    You cannot make this crap up.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Elric VIII says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    It appears to me that China’s failure to purchase the agreed upon agricultural and energy products is being used as a political weapon before the election. But now their substantial need for the products, especially food, has overridden that strategy.

    Like

    Reply
  14. hokkoda says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Dear China,
    You know, the closer you get to Christmas, the more expensive that in-demand item gets. Just sayin’.
    – your pal, Hokkoda

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s