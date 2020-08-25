Premier Liu He and USTR Lighthizer Discuss Renewed Phase-1 Deliverables…

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China’s Vice-Premier Liu He release a joint statement showing renewed emphasis on phase-1 purchases.
Washington, DC – Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin participated in a regularly scheduled call this evening with China’s Vice Premier Liu He to discuss implementation of the historic Phase One Agreement between the United States and China. The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the Agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer.
The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of U.S. products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement. Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement. (link)
This is interesting timing. In the foreground President Trump has openly stated he was/is not seeking further trade discussions with China. However, in the background if China does not meet the $75 billion phase-1 purchases, then a set of automatically triggering tariffs kick-in…. so it is in China’s interest to engage.
This trade leverage, combined with President Trump’s willingness to completely decouple from China…. combined with tariffs against China being favored by President Trump… explains the position of the administration. Do nothing and tariffs kick back in.
According to Reuters analytics China has only purchased $7.3 billion in agricultural products through the first half of the year. The phase-1 agreement (tariff avoidance) requires $36.5 billion in purchases for 2020.
Additionally, in the energy sector: “China bought only 5% of the targeted $25.3 billion in energy products from the United States in the first half of 2020. Chinese state-owned oil firms have booked tankers to carry at least 20 million barrels of U.S. crude for August and September.” [Reuters Link] Again, if China doesn’t meet the agreement threshold the suspended tariffs return in full force.
It looks like Vice-Premier Liu He is attempting to head-off the re-institution of tariffs due to phase-1 purchases falling below the agreement; thus Beijing is trying to avoid the built-in tariff penalty aspect.
…If you plant your trees in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you have to pay for your own apples…
Looks like a lot of catching up for Chi-Na the next 6 months! 🙂
Next diatribe from the democrats….”Trump has his knee on China’s neck!”
We hold all the cards. China plans were based on an ever increasing US market share. The rest of the world had planned continued reliance on US markets. They never expected someone to get in the way. No plan B
To them, Trump is Darth Vader. To us, Trump is God sent. If someone is anti Trump, you know who is buttering their bread.
For what China has done to the world every ship should be banned from this country until full cooperation is met completely.
their farmland has flooded and they need food for their military and last of all, the people.
Old Chynese saying — First things first.
I have a feeling November will be a buying bonanza for China(President Trump wins reelection). No doubt they are hoping and doing everything they can to help President Trump lose so they wont have to hold up their end of the deal.
Trump2020 we are the majority. There will be rule of law. God bless and keep up the enthusiam. All is not lost!!
I didn’t know pandas had short and curlies, but POTUS found them and is pulling them out one by one — OUCH!!
Rushing orders like that might increase China’s buying price.
It will be interesting to see just how much they will actually buy before years end. I wonder if they have realized Trump is very likely to be reelected and they have no choice ?
Other than politicians that they’ve bought worldwide they have few friends or sympathy.
Robert…
I had a clip from the UK to share about how meat and fish,
frozen and shipped could indeed carry the China V19
for up to 21 days….. but… today it was gone! It was
on the drudgereport . com several days ago.
I refused to believe when 3/4 of the plant workers in the
US got sick few months ago…. that they didn’t get the
virus from the China meat and fish.
I’m a little tech challenged….. but it “disappeared” from my ‘puter.
Oh, well…. for what it’s worth.
I’m guessing they have their finger on the pulse of the election direction.
President Trump told them it would be much harder if they waited til after the election to make a deal.. I guess they know he’s going to win! Otherwise, why give him more winning to run on?
That’s just the old deal they already agreed to.
If they want a new deal before the election, that ship has already sailed.
Unless they want to take the knee before the whole world.
Xi’s going to get fragged for this.
Michael Pillsbury has recently stated that China is pulling ahead of the USA as the premier economic power due to covid 19 issues…
( I see the Democrat House & state governments complicit here )
I know he’s the China expert but that sounds dumb.
President Trump has a way of exposing the stupidity of so called “experts”. The past is littered with their charts, graphs, and BS.
I love him for it.
If he said it just way “pulling ahead” he’ll have be more specific than that to get me in a dither.
Pillsbury is the equivalent of a neocon relating to trade. Nothing China is doing is making them an economic power ahead of the USA because communist capitalism always gives way to bureaucratic incompetency as it is now. You cannot thieve your way to the top. At some point you have to be legitimate. Add in that supply chain competition eventually causes their base to deteriorate. Enter Japan/India/Australia trade deal.
Just tariff the …you know, the thing.
I laughed out loud. Nice shot!
Or he’s just stalling, hoping Biden is elected in November.
He’s in for a rude Awakening!
New deal – pay the TRILLIONS of dollars in new debt accrued on the US taxpayer’s tab thus far and into the future thanks to your lab virus which you intentionally allowed to be spread to the US. END of deal.
Our President is looking after our countries best interests.
Meanwhile, I read today the Chris Coons (The Biden Whisperer), just registered as Lobbyist for the Chinese Communist Party-Owned Alibaba.
You cannot make this crap up.
It appears to me that China’s failure to purchase the agreed upon agricultural and energy products is being used as a political weapon before the election. But now their substantial need for the products, especially food, has overridden that strategy.
Dear China,
You know, the closer you get to Christmas, the more expensive that in-demand item gets. Just sayin’.
– your pal, Hokkoda
