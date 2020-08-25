Night #2 – RNC Convention: “Land of Opportunity” – 8:00pm Livestream Feeds and Links

The Republican National Committee kicks-off the second night of the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.  [RNC Convention Website Here]  For evening #2 the theme is “Land of Opportunity.”  You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.

RNC Convention Facebook LinkRNC Convention Twitter Link

RNC Convention YouTube LinkRNC Multimedia Link

RNC LivestreamTrump Campaign LivestreamCSPAN LivestreamRSBN Livestream

241 Responses to Night #2 – RNC Convention: “Land of Opportunity” – 8:00pm Livestream Feeds and Links

  1. Avi says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    WOW!!!!!
    who knew
    KUDOS TO TT

    Reply
  2. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Iowa’s a very nice state but too many of those awful wind turbines. I think farmers are being paid to have them erected and they’re quite a blight on the otherwise beautiful rolling hills.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      August 25, 2020 at 9:46 pm

      The floods last year really were awful.

    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      August 25, 2020 at 9:47 pm

      Same with the plateaus driving through Texas. wanted to cry at the scourge on the landscape.

    • screwauger says:
      August 25, 2020 at 9:47 pm

      I have an old friend who resides in rural northern NY. Think Adirondack Mountains and foot hills. He got all indignant with me because “I get $1,100/month for having the turbine on my property.” He could care less about the gorgeous vista’s ruined, it’s all about the Benjamins.

  3. ezpz2 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Wow. Tiffany is so impressive.
    Excellent speech. She said what absolutely needed to be said!

  4. bcsurvivor2 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Love Miss Tiffany Trump

  5. Patience says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    What a smart way to really get facts out there.

    The joke is on China and alllll the leftists
    who tried and try
    to prevent President Donald J Trump
    –and all of us; his suppoters who ‘know’, trust and believe in him,
    from rallying together.

    >The Trump America Documentary continues

  6. gabytango says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    The media needs to be abolished, yet no one knows how. NOTHING has been reported regarding the devastation of Iowa. There are no more adjectives to describe the evil MSM.

  7. mot2grls says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Wow Tiffany did a fantastic job. Such an understated and perfect delivery. The Trump children are very accomplished!

  8. nckhawk says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    And yet another star is born – Tiffany Trump!!

