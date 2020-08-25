Night #2 – RNC Convention: “Land of Opportunity” – 8:00pm Livestream Feeds and Links

The Republican National Committee kicks-off the second night of the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. [RNC Convention Website Here] For evening #2 the theme is “Land of Opportunity.” You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.
WOW!!!!!
who knew
KUDOS TO TT
Iowa’s a very nice state but too many of those awful wind turbines. I think farmers are being paid to have them erected and they’re quite a blight on the otherwise beautiful rolling hills.
The floods last year really were awful.
Same with the plateaus driving through Texas. wanted to cry at the scourge on the landscape.
I have an old friend who resides in rural northern NY. Think Adirondack Mountains and foot hills. He got all indignant with me because “I get $1,100/month for having the turbine on my property.” He could care less about the gorgeous vista’s ruined, it’s all about the Benjamins.
Wow. Tiffany is so impressive.
Excellent speech. She said what absolutely needed to be said!
I’m going to rewatch her speech later. She made a comment about masks/masking our speech/something like that. I want to hear that part again
Love Miss Tiffany Trump
What a smart way to really get facts out there.
The joke is on China and alllll the leftists
who tried and try
to prevent President Donald J Trump
–and all of us; his suppoters who ‘know’, trust and believe in him,
from rallying together.
>The Trump America Documentary continues
The media needs to be abolished, yet no one knows how. NOTHING has been reported regarding the devastation of Iowa. There are no more adjectives to describe the evil MSM.
Wow Tiffany did a fantastic job. Such an understated and perfect delivery. The Trump children are very accomplished!
And yet another star is born – Tiffany Trump!!
