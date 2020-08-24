Maximo Alvarez Delivers Powerful RNC Speech Warning of Socialist Democrats…

Posted on August 24, 2020 by

Maximo Alvarez is a Cuban immigrant whose family fled totalitarianism from both Cuba and Spain. Tonight, Mr. Alvarez spoke directly about candidate Joe Biden and the Democrats’ dangerous slide towards socialism and the far left. Mr. Alvarez knows personally how President Trump is fighting to keep the American dream alive.

A powerful and emotional message directly from the heart….

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Antifa, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Domestic Terrorism, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, media bias, Patriotism, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Socialist, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

81 Responses to Maximo Alvarez Delivers Powerful RNC Speech Warning of Socialist Democrats…

  1. Tiffthis says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Don Maximo gave his all today. It was a tear jerker. Dalé

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
    • fionnagh says:
      August 24, 2020 at 10:58 pm

      Yep. Still wiping my eyes.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • 4gypsybreeze says:
      August 24, 2020 at 11:26 pm

      Tiffthis-I agree! It is like he just laid his heart on that podium. I worked with a lady who escaped Cuba as a teenager when Castro took over. That lady was SO proud to be an American! It’s been over 30 years since I left, and I still remember her! Her patriotism was inspirational–and I was born an American!

      Bless Mr. Alvarez.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Tiffthis says:
        August 24, 2020 at 11:43 pm

        4gypsy, My my mother, 5 siblings, dad and abuela escaped Cuba in the 60’s. She told me that her father took her out of school in Cuba because Castro made the kids pledge to him and Leninism. She went to “underground schools” taught by teachers who were fired for not following orders. Castro would call those kids “worms”. I can’t imagine what it was like.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • 4gypsybreeze says:
          August 24, 2020 at 11:47 pm

          She and another lady I worked with at that place. She and family escaped Poland when Hitler invaded. Both the Cuban lady and her -fortified my Patriotism that was pretty solid thanks to my Dad.

          Their stories of their escape made quite an impression. And I was just a youngster of around 21.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      August 24, 2020 at 11:37 pm

      Yes…he gave his all. And so should we so we don’t lose what we’ve got.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Tiffthis says:
        August 24, 2020 at 11:45 pm

        Very true, margarita, I feel hopeless and upset when it seems no one in the swamp will pay for their crimes. But, I would never stand down. I should remember more the hardships others have gone through to be here. 👍🏼

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • tucker7518 says:
      August 25, 2020 at 12:54 am

      So was Andrew Pollock. So said about his daughter, Autumn that was murdered in Parkland shielding another student.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Tiffthis says:
        August 25, 2020 at 1:01 am

        Tucker, yes I agree, he was great and very heartfelt 💯💕. What a tragedy that happened to the families of broward county 😢

        Like

        Reply
    • dufrst says:
      August 25, 2020 at 1:39 am

      There’s no other place! Get out the vote! MAGA!

      Like

      Reply
  2. flyoverfuji says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    He was the best speaker of the night. Very powerful message.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. theoldgoat says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    I hope the right people are listening to these many wonderful messages and speeches.
    This was particularly powerful. The emotions shown, the passion for our country, and the fear he genuinely feels should the left gain power should make those who have similar backgrounds to him sit up and take notice.

    We have been warned. We have seen the warning signs all along.

    Meanwhile Il Duce Pelosi calls us, which includes this man Alvarez, the enemy. It shows where her true ideology lies, and the darkness where she wants us to be placed into.

    The differences between the parties have been growing wider for most members of these parties, despite the RINOs of the uniparty brand. It has never been this stark and clear. It is a choice between holding and growing what has made our country, with all it’s faults, the true beacon of hope and freedom for the world, and a slide into some totalitarian state not unlike the Soviet Union or Communist China.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      August 24, 2020 at 11:22 pm

      Listening to C-SPAN callers….they are OVERWHELMINGLY for President Trump.

      So, yes, I would say the ‘right people’ are paying attention – the AMERICAN people!

      And C-SPAN tries to evenly divide the calls to make it look like a 50/50 country. Yet, MOST calls are for four more years.
      Rs, Ds, indies!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  4. Zachary Navarre says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    This was the best portion of the convention tonight in my opinion.
    Powerful doesn’t even come close to accurately describing the words of this man.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. T2020 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    I had tears listening to him. He knows what it’s like. If Dems don’t listen, they’re morons.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. absped7 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    I loved Maximo Alvarez’s speech at the RNC convention. His speech was so moving and powerful! He knows what is in store for this country if we choose unwisely! He spoke truth. He KNOWS!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Got243kids says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    That was powerful!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Murphys says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Anybody can and Everybody should put that on a gratitude list: if I give away everything that I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I have been given

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. bullnuke says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Most moving speech of the night. Too bad some networks didn’t show it but not surprised.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. 2ndbearflagrevolt says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Hearing Mr. Alvarez speak brought me to the brink of tears. You cannot deny that man’s love for his country. You cannot deny his understanding of what is at stake and the hurt it brings to see his beloved country being toyed with.. Love your country, love its history, and fight for its future. Never acquiesce, and double-down every time. Thank you for that Mr. Alvarez.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. the phoenix says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    I once had a Spanish professor who was Cuban. He escaped just as Castro was coming to power, and came to the United States with only $17 in his pocket. Then worked his way up to become a professor with expertise in Spanish grammar (which you could tell he loved), as well as a clever poet in the English language … brilliant mind, awesome teacher, wonderful at explaining things to make them easier to learn.

    And he once said, “In Cuba under Communism, everybody is equal … equally poor.”

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • sparticuslives says:
      August 24, 2020 at 11:34 pm

      Actually unequally poor. Castro’s family is extremely rich.

      Churchill once said: “Under capitalism people share the wealth unequally. Under socialism they share the misery equally.” I would add “under communism they share the misery unequally.”

      I lived in Poland for three years and traveled in the former Warsaw Pact countries. Maximo’s stories reverberates with all the stories I heard.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. HillariousClinton says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    I love Maximo! What an amazing experience to hear his words! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Simple Citizen says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Mr. Alvarez is an excellent soul, with a story that could teach a lot of people (especially those individuals who wish to burn our nation down).

    God bless him, he is in my prayers.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Michelle says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    “I choose President Trump because I choose America.” God bless this man.

    I also loved when he said that even if he gave away all he had, it would not equal even one percent of what he has been given by this country.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. kayray444 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    So beautiful and honest and true. Thank you Maximo Alvarez! You are a true AMERICAN Patriot!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. babethebeagle says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Don was fantastic! I just hope some of these communists listened. It always ends in catastrophe! I’m listening to the comments on C-Span right now. It’s unbelievable how many Dems are calling in saying they are done with the Democrats, and definitely voting for Trump! One never Trumper, but several #WalkAways! It gives me hope!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Reaganite says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    Great moment when Maximo Alvarez says DemRats today
    are like Fidel Castro’s prevarication when he was asked if
    he was a Communist: “I’m a Catholic.”
    Maximo knows the deception afoot with the neo-Marxist
    current marketing bullschitt.
    Maximo KNOWS Marxism and the misery and oppression
    it brings. Maximo says of Biden & Co, “They want POWER”
    ( at your expense).

    Heed the voice of wisddom, the heartfelt words of
    Maximo Alvarez. His words are a highlight not just
    of a convention, but of a lifetime.

    His endorsement and warnings are unforgettable.
    He wants to save us from the pied pipers of doom
    and deceit.

    And Maximo knows P45 is the Rx prescription for
    our rebirth. Powerful.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. maggiemoowho says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    The most important and powerful words spoken tonight came from Maximo’s father, “There is no place else to go”. Maximo was my favorite speaker tonight and i’m so happy that he was asked to speak at the convention.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • tpwbama says:
      August 24, 2020 at 11:48 pm

      Equally Important was the beautiful young lady who talked about being condemned to death because of Obamacare …..they did not want to waste their time or money on her….My personal experience with both of my parents who died within the last 3 years….they do not want to waste money on the elderly… just let them die. BUT BEFORE THEY DO TAKE EVERYTHING THEY OWN. Medicare has been reduced to a joke. This young woman had a beautiful story how PT saved her life …never forget..

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • flatwesttx says:
      August 24, 2020 at 11:53 pm

      Unreal that Faux had their talking heads over his speech. But not surprised.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. joebkonobi says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Maximo Alvarez; “There is nowhere else to go”

    Ben Franklin: “A Republic if you can keep it”.

    Pretty much says it all when it comes to this upcoming election.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. steph_gray says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    The last thing he said before closing struck me like a freight train:

    There is no place left to go.

    He meant it.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  21. Han Solo says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. convert says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    This is so moving. So true. I pray Americans listen before it’s too late.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. vikingmom says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    My husband is a first generation American, born just after his parents came here from a war torn Europe, hoping for a new life for their children…even 50 years later, my father-in-law would still tear up at the opportunities that this country had given to him!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. 4sure says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    A powerful message. Maybe it should have been saved for the final night. It’s going to be a hard one to follow. I always believe in saving the best for last.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Deplorable Canuck says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    Well, the RNC have completely obliterated the shat soup that was offered by the DNC last week!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. tpwbama says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    Let us heed the call…it is our turn to step up ….to fight for America. Lets Roll.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Little Pink Houses says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Mighty Mo!
    Spoke from experience & the heart.
    God bless you and May God Bless The United States of America.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. kleen says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:06 am

    What a night!

    Who needs celebrities?

    They are awful ungrateful imbeciles.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. DiogeneseVindicated says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:10 am

    An interesting comparison of statements. Reagan said, freedom is only one generation away from being lost. Tim Scott said his family went from cotton to Congress in one generation. That is why we must fight the evil that is todays Uniparty.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. kleen says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Real people are way more important than any celebrity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. kleen says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:13 am

    The DNC was infested with subhuman Hollywood kind. The lowest off the low.
    RNC was a display of real people, good people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Nigella says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:13 am

    I was brought to tears by his speech…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. Liberty ONE says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:14 am

    UNFORTUNATELY, this inspiring speech given by Mr. Alvarez WILL fall on the deaf ears of the brain dead Socialist/Commie/Progressive a*s-wipes who will vote for the Corn Pop/Heels Up ticket. They follow the likes of Mao, Lenin, Stalin, Xi et al straight to the gates of hell.

    Like

    Reply
    • noswamp says:
      August 25, 2020 at 2:11 am

      Be positive my friend. Liberty One, liberty was derived from derision and hatred and fine folks like most of us on here, standing up to that.

      Freedom is earned. Many have died for freedom. The folks on the left are cowards.

      When we win, they will not stop, but more of us will take over and stop the coup, put them in jail, and stop the takeover of our great country. I hope to see that in the next 4 years.

      Like

      Reply
  36. kleen says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:15 am

    The left can take real diversity. They are already attacking him.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Han Solo says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Good explanation as to why the RNC hit a home run tonight…I worry riots will start over Kenosha so they can take over the narrative again.
    https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/24/like-joe-rogan-the-rnc-will-thrive-because-corporate-media-fails/

    Like

    Reply
  38. kleen says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:17 am

    LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Kent says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Well I can’t post a link….and I just really don’t know where to put this on the Treehouse….but….

    If R.E.M. Shiny Happy People isn’t a microcosm of what the socialists wish to turn our nation into…what is?

    Someone help me out and post that here..and mods? give it a pass if they do?….

    Thx…..

    Like

    Reply
  40. fionnagh says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Well, one very fine thing happened because of Covid – Mr. Alvarez’s speech. How? Because In-the-time-before-Covid, he would have been speaking before a raucous, unruly crowd. No offense intended, but that’s how conventions used to be. Lots of shouts and cheers and interruptions.

    Tonight, however, it was just Mr. Alvarez speaking from his heart to however many millions of others were listening – and those who will hear his voice in the days to come. There was Grace present when he spoke tonight. Indeed, Grace surrounded him. His story was what I call a “sacred” story, one meant to be given utmost attention. When someone speaks from his heart, we should listen with our own hearts.

    That is what happened tonight. I felt blessed to hear him.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  41. noswamp says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Alvarez! SD beat me to it. The best speech of the night, I posted elsewhere, but here is where we all come together to give Maximo Alvarez due praise.

    I wished he would have been allowed to give it also in Spanish. That recording would have changed some on-the-fence-Latinos to vote for Trump. RNC lost a huge opportunity here. But I am sure they will bring him back for a 3 minute commercial in Spanish. Please do this. PLEASE.

    Don Maximo! Muchas gracias por su excelente discurso! Tonight we praise Don Maximo for the best speech of Day One. I cried, and most of folks watching did as well.

    This speech needs to be on every commercial from the RNC until election day. With English subtitles underneath to ensure understanding. What a speech!

    Que Dios te bendiga Don Maximo!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. Yomin! says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:50 am

    This was the standout among many great speeches. As a transplanted South Floridian, this community knows the horrors of communism like few others in the USA. God bless Maximo.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. Cathy M. says:
    August 25, 2020 at 12:50 am

    My mom feels the same as Alvarez.
    Mom is a 93 yrs. young, WWII bride from Rome, Itally. (Literally came over on a boat to Ellis Island)

    She watches Fox news all day long, every day. She’s extremely upset about how Pres Trump is being treated & especially upset about the riots. It reminds her of the war.

    She has faced Hitler’s army. I believe she was about 16 yrs old at that time.She was a spunky one back then, still is.
    One of her stories of that time: She & one of her sisters went out on their bicycles scrounging for food for their family of 12. One of the only places to find food was a German army warehouse that was full of food. They sneaked into that warehouse & stole several loaves of bread before they encountered a couple of soldiers who opened fire on them with machine guns. My mom & her sister tightly held onto to the bread, evaded the soldiers, hopped onto their bikes & pedaled several miles as fast as they could & finally safely made their way back home.

    EVERY time I speak w/ my mom she asks in a trembling voice ” Is Trump going to lose? Please tell me, he’s not going to lose.”

    Yesterday she said: “I escaped Mussolini, there’s no wheres else to go!)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  44. MaineCoon says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:04 am

    The best speeches ttonight were made be the nonpoliticians, althought the made good speeches. Nothing is better than a true story told straight from the heart. Every listener can relate in some maner.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  45. noswamp says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:02 am

    I guess my number two best speech would be Vernon Jones. Wow he too, spoke straight from the heart.

    The most disappointing speech was from the black Senator from South Carolina. So disappointing. Former UN ambassador also was a dude, nobody trusts her anyway. We all know that.

    And the camera should be moved higher, so that we are not gazing into people’s nostrils.

    MOVE THE CAMERA UP!

    Like

    Reply
  46. brutalus2 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:02 am

    Maximo praise…a great speech!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s