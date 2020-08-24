Maximo Alvarez Delivers Powerful RNC Speech Warning of Socialist Democrats…

Maximo Alvarez is a Cuban immigrant whose family fled totalitarianism from both Cuba and Spain. Tonight, Mr. Alvarez spoke directly about candidate Joe Biden and the Democrats’ dangerous slide towards socialism and the far left. Mr. Alvarez knows personally how President Trump is fighting to keep the American dream alive.
A powerful and emotional message directly from the heart….
Don Maximo gave his all today. It was a tear jerker. Dalé
Yep. Still wiping my eyes.
Tiffthis-I agree! It is like he just laid his heart on that podium. I worked with a lady who escaped Cuba as a teenager when Castro took over. That lady was SO proud to be an American! It’s been over 30 years since I left, and I still remember her! Her patriotism was inspirational–and I was born an American!
Bless Mr. Alvarez.
4gypsy, My my mother, 5 siblings, dad and abuela escaped Cuba in the 60’s. She told me that her father took her out of school in Cuba because Castro made the kids pledge to him and Leninism. She went to “underground schools” taught by teachers who were fired for not following orders. Castro would call those kids “worms”. I can’t imagine what it was like.
She and another lady I worked with at that place. She and family escaped Poland when Hitler invaded. Both the Cuban lady and her -fortified my Patriotism that was pretty solid thanks to my Dad.
Their stories of their escape made quite an impression. And I was just a youngster of around 21.
Yes…he gave his all. And so should we so we don’t lose what we’ve got.
Very true, margarita, I feel hopeless and upset when it seems no one in the swamp will pay for their crimes. But, I would never stand down. I should remember more the hardships others have gone through to be here. 👍🏼
So was Andrew Pollock. So said about his daughter, Autumn that was murdered in Parkland shielding another student.
Tucker, yes I agree, he was great and very heartfelt 💯💕. What a tragedy that happened to the families of broward county 😢
There’s no other place! Get out the vote! MAGA!
He was the best speaker of the night. Very powerful message.
I hope the right people are listening to these many wonderful messages and speeches.
This was particularly powerful. The emotions shown, the passion for our country, and the fear he genuinely feels should the left gain power should make those who have similar backgrounds to him sit up and take notice.
We have been warned. We have seen the warning signs all along.
Meanwhile Il Duce Pelosi calls us, which includes this man Alvarez, the enemy. It shows where her true ideology lies, and the darkness where she wants us to be placed into.
The differences between the parties have been growing wider for most members of these parties, despite the RINOs of the uniparty brand. It has never been this stark and clear. It is a choice between holding and growing what has made our country, with all it’s faults, the true beacon of hope and freedom for the world, and a slide into some totalitarian state not unlike the Soviet Union or Communist China.
Listening to C-SPAN callers….they are OVERWHELMINGLY for President Trump.
So, yes, I would say the ‘right people’ are paying attention – the AMERICAN people!
And C-SPAN tries to evenly divide the calls to make it look like a 50/50 country. Yet, MOST calls are for four more years.
Rs, Ds, indies!
Hopefully we got a lot more democrat viewers because their party is such a downer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Judging from the calls, I think we did.
Also, hearing these callers makes it all the more clear that the msm, at best, do not represent America.
In fact, they (msm) truly are the enemy of the people as our President rightly points out.
Ezpz2 , IMO the msm represents Twitter. 💯
But let’s not forget about the other political races in November
♦️
House and Senate
♦️
Let not the DemoKKKrats pull a “fast and furious” on us while we are looking the other way focused only on the Presidential race 2020
Hope President Trump does win re-election. Biden is scaring people with the $6 Trillion dollar tax increase, and shutting down our country.
This was the best portion of the convention tonight in my opinion.
Powerful doesn’t even come close to accurately describing the words of this man.
I had tears listening to him. He knows what it’s like. If Dems don’t listen, they’re morons.
I loved Maximo Alvarez’s speech at the RNC convention. His speech was so moving and powerful! He knows what is in store for this country if we choose unwisely! He spoke truth. He KNOWS!
That was powerful!
Anybody can and Everybody should put that on a gratitude list: if I give away everything that I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I have been given
Most moving speech of the night. Too bad some networks didn’t show it but not surprised.
Unreal that Faux had their talking heads over his speech. But not surprised.
From the comments I have see here lately its seems False news have finally stopped pretending. With a few exceptions, they are flaunting that they are fully part of the very fake news cabal.
Hearing Mr. Alvarez speak brought me to the brink of tears. You cannot deny that man’s love for his country. You cannot deny his understanding of what is at stake and the hurt it brings to see his beloved country being toyed with.. Love your country, love its history, and fight for its future. Never acquiesce, and double-down every time. Thank you for that Mr. Alvarez.
“…the hurt it brings to see his beloved country being toyed with..”
Toyed with…
Exactly.
I once had a Spanish professor who was Cuban. He escaped just as Castro was coming to power, and came to the United States with only $17 in his pocket. Then worked his way up to become a professor with expertise in Spanish grammar (which you could tell he loved), as well as a clever poet in the English language … brilliant mind, awesome teacher, wonderful at explaining things to make them easier to learn.
And he once said, “In Cuba under Communism, everybody is equal … equally poor.”
Actually unequally poor. Castro’s family is extremely rich.
Churchill once said: “Under capitalism people share the wealth unequally. Under socialism they share the misery equally.” I would add “under communism they share the misery unequally.”
I lived in Poland for three years and traveled in the former Warsaw Pact countries. Maximo’s stories reverberates with all the stories I heard.
I love Maximo! What an amazing experience to hear his words! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Mr. Alvarez is an excellent soul, with a story that could teach a lot of people (especially those individuals who wish to burn our nation down).
God bless him, he is in my prayers.
Those people cannot see past their hate.
“I choose President Trump because I choose America.” God bless this man.
I also loved when he said that even if he gave away all he had, it would not equal even one percent of what he has been given by this country.
So beautiful and honest and true. Thank you Maximo Alvarez! You are a true AMERICAN Patriot!
Don was fantastic! I just hope some of these communists listened. It always ends in catastrophe! I’m listening to the comments on C-Span right now. It’s unbelievable how many Dems are calling in saying they are done with the Democrats, and definitely voting for Trump! One never Trumper, but several #WalkAways! It gives me hope!
*Maximo – not “Don” LOL I have Trump on the brain!
Hi babethebeagle,
I knew the gist of what you meant, because in Spanish, “Don” happens to be a term of respect, an honorific, so you could say Don Maximo and that would be very courteous!
Great moment when Maximo Alvarez says DemRats today
are like Fidel Castro’s prevarication when he was asked if
he was a Communist: “I’m a Catholic.”
Maximo knows the deception afoot with the neo-Marxist
current marketing bullschitt.
Maximo KNOWS Marxism and the misery and oppression
it brings. Maximo says of Biden & Co, “They want POWER”
( at your expense).
Heed the voice of wisddom, the heartfelt words of
Maximo Alvarez. His words are a highlight not just
of a convention, but of a lifetime.
His endorsement and warnings are unforgettable.
He wants to save us from the pied pipers of doom
and deceit.
And Maximo knows P45 is the Rx prescription for
our rebirth. Powerful.
Overwhelming….Maximize reminds me of….Maximum….Same heart.
The most important and powerful words spoken tonight came from Maximo’s father, “There is no place else to go”. Maximo was my favorite speaker tonight and i’m so happy that he was asked to speak at the convention.
Equally Important was the beautiful young lady who talked about being condemned to death because of Obamacare …..they did not want to waste their time or money on her….My personal experience with both of my parents who died within the last 3 years….they do not want to waste money on the elderly… just let them die. BUT BEFORE THEY DO TAKE EVERYTHING THEY OWN. Medicare has been reduced to a joke. This young woman had a beautiful story how PT saved her life …never forget..
Maximo Alvarez; “There is nowhere else to go”
Ben Franklin: “A Republic if you can keep it”.
Pretty much says it all when it comes to this upcoming election.
The last thing he said before closing struck me like a freight train:
There is no place left to go.
He meant it.
Me too! This election is the most important of my lifetime.
Yes. Frighteningly so.
This is so moving. So true. I pray Americans listen before it’s too late.
Guarantee this is censored on all the other stations. How do we overcome that?
My husband is a first generation American, born just after his parents came here from a war torn Europe, hoping for a new life for their children…even 50 years later, my father-in-law would still tear up at the opportunities that this country had given to him!
A powerful message. Maybe it should have been saved for the final night. It’s going to be a hard one to follow. I always believe in saving the best for last.
Good point, but…perhaps it will draw Indies and Dems to watch the next few nights instead of tuning out?
GENUINE ! ! !
Well, the RNC have completely obliterated the shat soup that was offered by the DNC last week!
Let us heed the call…it is our turn to step up ….to fight for America. Lets Roll.
I’m rolling with ya’all in my heart!
Mighty Mo!
Spoke from experience & the heart.
God bless you and May God Bless The United States of America.
Good explanation as to why the RNC hit a home run tonight
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/24/like-joe-rogan-the-rnc-will-thrive-because-corporate-media-fails/
What a night!
Who needs celebrities?
They are awful ungrateful imbeciles.
An interesting comparison of statements. Reagan said, freedom is only one generation away from being lost. Tim Scott said his family went from cotton to Congress in one generation. That is why we must fight the evil that is todays Uniparty.
Outstanding connection. Never would have thought of that – frankly, worth sending to PT’s ad people??
Real people are way more important than any celebrity.
The DNC was infested with subhuman Hollywood kind. The lowest off the low.
RNC was a display of real people, good people.
I was brought to tears by his speech…
UNFORTUNATELY, this inspiring speech given by Mr. Alvarez WILL fall on the deaf ears of the brain dead Socialist/Commie/Progressive a*s-wipes who will vote for the Corn Pop/Heels Up ticket. They follow the likes of Mao, Lenin, Stalin, Xi et al straight to the gates of hell.
Be positive my friend. Liberty One, liberty was derived from derision and hatred and fine folks like most of us on here, standing up to that.
Freedom is earned. Many have died for freedom. The folks on the left are cowards.
When we win, they will not stop, but more of us will take over and stop the coup, put them in jail, and stop the takeover of our great country. I hope to see that in the next 4 years.
The left can take real diversity. They are already attacking him.
Can’t, I meant.
Ahhh my eye sight is going from bad to worse.
Good explanation as to why the RNC hit a home run tonight…I worry riots will start over Kenosha so they can take over the narrative again.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/24/like-joe-rogan-the-rnc-will-thrive-because-corporate-media-fails/
LOL
Well I can’t post a link….and I just really don’t know where to put this on the Treehouse….but….
If R.E.M. Shiny Happy People isn’t a microcosm of what the socialists wish to turn our nation into…what is?
Someone help me out and post that here..and mods? give it a pass if they do?….
Thx…..
Well, one very fine thing happened because of Covid – Mr. Alvarez’s speech. How? Because In-the-time-before-Covid, he would have been speaking before a raucous, unruly crowd. No offense intended, but that’s how conventions used to be. Lots of shouts and cheers and interruptions.
Tonight, however, it was just Mr. Alvarez speaking from his heart to however many millions of others were listening – and those who will hear his voice in the days to come. There was Grace present when he spoke tonight. Indeed, Grace surrounded him. His story was what I call a “sacred” story, one meant to be given utmost attention. When someone speaks from his heart, we should listen with our own hearts.
That is what happened tonight. I felt blessed to hear him.
Perfectly said! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Alvarez! SD beat me to it. The best speech of the night, I posted elsewhere, but here is where we all come together to give Maximo Alvarez due praise.
I wished he would have been allowed to give it also in Spanish. That recording would have changed some on-the-fence-Latinos to vote for Trump. RNC lost a huge opportunity here. But I am sure they will bring him back for a 3 minute commercial in Spanish. Please do this. PLEASE.
Don Maximo! Muchas gracias por su excelente discurso! Tonight we praise Don Maximo for the best speech of Day One. I cried, and most of folks watching did as well.
This speech needs to be on every commercial from the RNC until election day. With English subtitles underneath to ensure understanding. What a speech!
Que Dios te bendiga Don Maximo!!
This was the standout among many great speeches. As a transplanted South Floridian, this community knows the horrors of communism like few others in the USA. God bless Maximo.
My mom feels the same as Alvarez.
Mom is a 93 yrs. young, WWII bride from Rome, Itally. (Literally came over on a boat to Ellis Island)
She watches Fox news all day long, every day. She’s extremely upset about how Pres Trump is being treated & especially upset about the riots. It reminds her of the war.
She has faced Hitler’s army. I believe she was about 16 yrs old at that time.She was a spunky one back then, still is.
One of her stories of that time: She & one of her sisters went out on their bicycles scrounging for food for their family of 12. One of the only places to find food was a German army warehouse that was full of food. They sneaked into that warehouse & stole several loaves of bread before they encountered a couple of soldiers who opened fire on them with machine guns. My mom & her sister tightly held onto to the bread, evaded the soldiers, hopped onto their bikes & pedaled several miles as fast as they could & finally safely made their way back home.
EVERY time I speak w/ my mom she asks in a trembling voice ” Is Trump going to lose? Please tell me, he’s not going to lose.”
Yesterday she said: “I escaped Mussolini, there’s no wheres else to go!)
The best speeches ttonight were made be the nonpoliticians, althought the made good speeches. Nothing is better than a true story told straight from the heart. Every listener can relate in some maner.
I guess my number two best speech would be Vernon Jones. Wow he too, spoke straight from the heart.
The most disappointing speech was from the black Senator from South Carolina. So disappointing. Former UN ambassador also was a dude, nobody trusts her anyway. We all know that.
And the camera should be moved higher, so that we are not gazing into people’s nostrils.
MOVE THE CAMERA UP!
*dud
Maximo praise…a great speech!
