Clinesmith Gets The Wolfe Plea Deal…

As noted in the DOJ press release: “Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, 38, pleaded guilty today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to a false statement offense stemming from his altering of an email in connection with the submission of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (“FISA”) application.”
Despite the falsification of court documents within a FISA document; and despite the likelihood of an intentional conspiracy to commit fraud upon the court in order to obtain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against the Trump campaign – via Carter Page; the DOJ entered into a plea agreement on a single count of lying to federal officers.
The agreement holds a maximum penalty of zero to six months in federal prison and a $250k fine. This is the same plea agreement the DOJ (DC U.S. Attorney) previously gave to the Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe, who leaked the SAME, earlier, top-secret classified FISA application to the media on March 17, 2017.
Judge James Boasberg noted early in the phone hearing that he is “currently the presiding judge for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,” but that “this case, however, is a criminal case, it is not a FISC case, and it is a case that was randomly assigned.” As anticipated Boasberg said the FISA court could be seen as a “victim” in the case, but also said he would preside over the case fairly without recusing himself. He stated if either the defense or prosecution wanted him to recuse, then he would. Neither party requested.
Judge Boasberg noted the maximum penalty for a single false statements charge was five years in prison but the sentencing guideline calls for zero to six months. Sentencing is scheduled for December 10, 2020, after the election, at 11am.
Clinesmith’s criminal infraction happened during the third renewal of the fraudulent FISA application submitted June 29, 2017, during his tenure working for Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller investigation. This is not coincidental….
[…] According to court documents and statements made in court, between July 2015 and September 2019, Clinesmith was employed with the FBI as an Assistant General Counsel in the National Security and Cyber Law Branch of the FBI’s Office of General Counsel in Washington, D.C. On July 31, 2016, the FBI opened a Foreign Agents Registration Act investigation, known as “Crossfire Hurricane,” into whether individuals associated with the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign were coordinating activities with the Russian government. By August 16, 2016, the FBI had opened cases under the Crossfire Hurricane umbrella on four individuals, including an individual identified in this case as “Individual #1.”
Clinesmith was assigned to provide legal support to FBI personnel working on Crossfire Hurricane, and he assisted FBI personnel with applications prepared by the FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division to conduct surveillance under the FISA. During the investigation, there were a total of four court-approved FISA applications targeting Individual #1. Each of the FISA applications alleged there was probable cause that Individual #1 was a knowing agent of a foreign power, specifically Russia.
On August 17, 2016, prior to the approval of the first FISA application #1, another U.S. government agency (“OGA”) provided certain members of the Crossfire Hurricane team a memorandum indicating that Individual #1 had been approved as an “operational contact” for the OGA from 2008 to 2013 and detailing information that Individual #1 had provided to the OGA concerning Individual #1’s prior contacts with certain Russian intelligence officers. The first three FISA applications did not include Individual #1’s history or status with the OGA.
Prior to the submission of the fourth FISA application, and after Individual #1 stated publicly that he/she had assisted the U.S. government in the past, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent (“SSA”) asked Clinesmith to inquire with the OGA as to whether Individual #1 had ever been a “source” for the OGA.
On June 15, 2017, Clinesmith sent an email to a liaison at the OGA (“OGA Liaison”) seeking clarification as to whether Individual #1 was an OGA source, and the OGA Liaison responded via email to Clinesmith. On June 19, 2017, Clinesmith altered the email he received from the OGA Liaison by adding the words “not a source,” and then forwarded the email to the FBI SSA.
Relying on the altered email, on June 29, 2017, the SSA signed and submitted the fourth FISA application to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The application did not include Individual #1’s history or status with the OGA. (read more)
From the nature of the plea, and the defense arguments in court and public, it is obvious there is no arrangement for Clinesmith’s assistance or cooperation on other investigative matters. This does not bode well for the proper administration of justice….
Didn’t anyone pay attention to the “briefings” today…. WH first, and then PDT himself???
Didn’t any bells go off with TWO pointed questions at first (WH) show…re: Q anon ???
THEN…directly to our Lion, PDT, himself…and, I think that was followed by another/follow up.
WHAT’s With the “interest” from the MSM about Q Anon all of a sudden???
AND….with those questions of “what did the President say about it” ??? or, THINK about ??
I smell a very nasty RAT here….trying to “pre-associate” SD’s material with the likes’ of Q…
Trying to “blunt” any effort to “lay it all out” for the American people, by a “tar and feather” job around the edges first….ie: Isn’t this SD just another version of Q Anon…wink, wink…
I say we need some “counter punch” in here… Can we get to ONA so she can “ask the big questions” right there in the lion’s den….ie: news room of the WH??? Anyone else regularly in that room we can get to, and get a follow up asked ??? How about a right in the friggn’ front door and ask for an hour of the President’s time for a “one on one” briefing ??… Someone have the chief of staff’s phone number (not the public one!)….I’ll gladly doing the asking…. These people are just like us: They put their pants on “one leg at a time”….at least I fairly sure of that… But, it not something worth getting your knicker’s all in a wad about…if they bite me, I’ll bite em’ back….same way you train some animals… Got nothing to loose…to old now, to cantankerous, and too finger happy…
What say you, SD ??
How about those 900 page files in PDF format….how about some DVD’s of your presentation(s)…Give us some training materials…..or, do we just go out and shoot some?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance retweeted Rudy G today. I think Rudy might be the delivery vessel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media, including FNC, have marginalized Rudy. We haven’t, but they all have. He can rant in the wind and they will ignore him. This whole thing is just Un-effing-believable. That we could be 76 days from a national election and the very first legal action to come from Barr is the Wolfe deal. Fabulous. My head would explode, but I’ve had two glasses of red wine tonight, so it will explode in the morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait, you mean he’s not on a flight to Gitmo, the emergency broadcast network isn’t secretly going to interrupt Ellen tomorrow to show him being hung for treason? Damn, how can that be?!?!?? The Gypsy woman foretold it! Or was it a pastor in Fl? I forget.
LikeLike
IANAL. However I doubt Clinesmith was offered to plea to a sweetheart deal for nothing in return. If Clinesmith believed he could beat the serious charges, he wouldn’t take a deal unless they threatened his family like they did to General Flynn. If that happened we would have heard about it.
My understanding is that Wolfe was offered a sweetheart deal by black hats because he could implicate others. The black hats are not in control of the DOJ anymore, right? Why wouldn’t they take it to court if he wouldn’t cooperate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The black hats aren’t in control of the DOJ?? You’re sure about that?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I disagree with Sundance because the single charge is so light that it bodes well for an agreement with the DOJ. They could have gone for more than just this one felony of not only lying to a Federal court but also altering a federal FBI document to implicate an innocent person in a treasonous charge. This looks like there has been an agreement to me. Also, why would the prosecutors not challenge his lawyer’s absurd statement that “He meant no harm”? Only if they had already reached an agreement with him. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it an agreement, or a conspiracy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It could jeopardize his law license and fraud on the court as blatant as Clinesmith”s conduct should probably be a revocation. I don’t know and he is entitled to a hearing but the bar officials should also considered his broader participation in wrongdoing in making a decision. He should also have reported the misconduct of others lawyer’s involved in the scheme. Failure to observe fundamental attorney ethical obligations is at the heart of this case. However I do if I would want Clinesmith to lose his ability to practice if others such as Sally Yates, Rosenstein, Muller, Weissmann, et al receive no sanctions. He admitted his conduct and didn’t deny or mislead Congress like the others.
LikeLike
You are living in a dream world, man. Get real. The fix is in. This is the reason Barr was put in charge by the Senate – to make sure nobody will be prosecuted. Because if Clinesmith were prosecuted, he, like Wolfe, could take down the SSCI, and they know it.
The “Black Hats” as you call it have ALWAYS been in control of the DOJ and the FBI. There is only one Uniparty, and they are ALL corrupt and the ALL hate Trump.
LikeLike
We caught them all, but unlike Watergate, skating appears to be the norm. Lois Lerner comes to mind
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought we were supposed to be of good cheer. Now I am sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I, and hopefully 1000s with me, will show our disgust with the system of corruption in the swamp in D.C. on October 3rd. It is organized by the #WalkAway campaign and is the 2nd rally in DC.
If you are close by… show up.
We are flying in from the lunatic left coast.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Outrageous! Lady Justice has been peaking out from under her blindfold and putting her thumb on the scales. Any semblance of blind justice is gone, kaput, deader than a door nail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Clinesmith was cooperating the sentencing date would not have been set for December since cooperation would be based on Clinesmith’s testifying against other defendants and that would take the timetable out more than a year at the least since nobody else has even been charged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really? Whoah…could he already have ‘cooperated’?
LikeLike
nothing will happen..just like the big nothing burgers they keep serving up..we see it and then its gone, and they all back slap each other and go back to corruption as usual…its sickening. its all exposed, like PDT said it would be, but they are all getting away with it…look at Clinton..judge says she has answered enough questions and its time to put this to rest…SMH…and the beat goes on..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing about cooperating. So, he doesn’t even have to cooperate. Just get a deal and walk?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Typically there are sentencing enhancements for:
1. Special skill being a lawyer and knowing what needed to be falsified. 2 points
2. Breach of trust being a federal law enforcement official. 2 points
Brings Clinesmith up to a Level 10 and a one year sentence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And does that second page leave open any other acts which could be charged?
LikeLike
I’ll wait a few weeks and reserve judgement until then.
This plea deal, which was standard DOJ whitewash, was in the works before SD gave them the goods. Now that they know things they didn’t know prior to SD’s info dump, and they know we now know they know, so things may change.
I’m pessimistic and I haven’t heard much in the media. What’s timeline for a media buzz on SD’s fantastic work?
LikeLike
Yes sir seems like a whitewash. The malefactors appear to have done it again. Once I saw Dec sentencing knew it didn’t look good for the good hats. Then You let me know the penalty and that is disheartening. With that gloomy out look stated. Let’s carry on with the sunlight. We will prevail.
LikeLike
Both Wolfe and Clinesmith should be experiencing prison showertime orientation in preparation for their 10 year stays. If this lowlife got off this easy for a crime as blatant as his, it would be easy to lose hope for justice being served by Obama and the rest of his criminal co-conspirators
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s over folks…these anarchists masquerading as Federal prosecutors and Federal judges are laughing in our face and daring the poor working class stiff to do anything about it…We have jobs, families, mortgages and car payments…We can’t run off and protest in Washington DC and get locked up…So we send letters to our Senators and Congressmen that are part of the scam…We have ditched the MSM, and fumble around on the internet trying to find some hope and truth…Unfortunately, I sense that PDJT has lost some vital contact with his base when it comes down to these “in your face” insults…
This Clinesmith perpetrated the crime of the century with pronounced bias and simply walks away…just like Lawfare planned and assured him…
Just stop a minute and compare Clinesmith with the actions against General Flynn…They do not care what you see, they dont care what we know…They simply stand there smiling and say “what ya gonna do about it, cracker”
LikeLike
Angela D. Caesar, CLERK!!!!!
Requests for information on specific cases or court documents must be made in writing (U.S. Mail) to the Clerk’s Office or by phone at (202) 354-3080.
I have posted this before. She would be interested to know that her name is beginning to be plastered all over the internet…maybe give a call to say Hello.
https://www.uscourts.gov/news/2019/11/14/2019-directors-awards-presented-leadership-excellence-bravery
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS…there are 15 to 26 eligible judges in that district.
LikeLike
She’s amazingly good at her job putting all political cases in the right hands. Nobody ever says a word about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is where the investigations should start…how many others?!
I will call tomorrow and, as I always do, ask for a statement on the rotation method.
LikeLike
So …
Idk (hate html) we don’t know what is in the agreement. Maybe there is a (singular ‘a’ — we got it!) cooperation agreement; they did not say there wasn’t.
But.
The purpose of the Talk is for the news.
You get me ?
That is so they can use a different verb.
(TRANSLATION: the purpose is so people can print a story with different verbs that are not as incriminating … like “Unintended” vs. “Intentially” — cause, apparently both can be true (they cannot really but this is not serious life here). we cool with that I hope).
Some say: ” why would that matter to the story”
I say: ” it’s not the ‘story’ it’s the print”
… watCh
Watch this:
William Barr: under your watch….
Ahem
Now you can plead to something that requires precise (he didn’t mistype) motor action (muscles) but not be intentional (like he was on drugs but he wasn’t … ) …
That is impossible under PHYSICAL LAW.
I said it was the facetious stage:
But whatever.
Sundance said they were all in on it.
2+ years ago:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/24/corrupt-republican-senate-intelligence-committee-chairman-richard-burr-defending-fisa-application-trying-to-hide-ssci-involvement-in-fisa-spygate/comment-page-2/#comment-5699810
Whatever.
What shall we do now ?
I pray regardless.
I vote.
I obey laws (mostly, I don’t obey jaywalking or lying to the FBI. I jaywalk and lie to the FBI constantly).
My last wish is that the FBI would wake up in my face and I would tell them a lie, give them a fraudulent IRS check, and then breath my last breath.
These are not our countrymen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE BEST!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is needed is a massive convergence on D.C. to make the statement we aren’t effing around anymore. And win or lose Trump stays put for the amount of time equal to the time the uniparty handicapped his office for, 3 more years. Anyone that can organize that?
LikeLike
Believe in your Leader, President Trump, he believes in you.
Prepared smartness and Readiness to act, is within your control .
LikeLike
Excuse me if I am feeling extremely nauseated in this early morning hour. Feel like my head is exploding with a hangover headache. Except that is not from alcohol.
Lawfare all across the Nation is getting fired up against the rule of law. These “Judges” at least in my NSHO are just asking, no BEGGING for disbarment. What’s that saying – “You never talk about politics or religion at dinner with family.” That should be the credo in the courtroom. You’d think.
I expect a SAD time for any Judge whose political/financial interests superseded their interpretation of established law.
I know these people feel at liberty to abuse what they believe is the Justice System, but I take heart always take heart from the saying I learned long ago, “you give someone enough rope, they will always hang themselves. Watching this people hang themselves is VERY DIFFICULT for me, But am “hanging in there for the long haul.
Led Zeppelin
LikeLike
If he gets 0 months, he’s getting his a-s kicked.
LikeLike
Stunning that a lawyer can essentially get away with changing significant information in an email and then claim that he had no intent to deceive. Wut? The swamp is deep and they all protect each other.
One thing that I am not clear on is why he offered to plead guilty. It seems that he could have fought it and just had his hands slapped.
LikeLike
Par for the course…. Chicago DA just dumped over 25,000 felony cases…. let ’em all go…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/16/kim-foxx-mike-schmidt-accused-fueling-riots-chicag/
LikeLike
A slap on the wrist, and Barr is good with it.
I bet he didn’t even have to rat out his pals.
Crooked judge was strzok’s drinking buddy.
Barr is one of “them”.
There won’t be any justice in this country unless we rise up…
LikeLike
“”The agreement holds a maximum penalty of zero to six months in federal prison and a $250k fine.””
Well,….how about that for American justice???
LikeLike