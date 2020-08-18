Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes Discuss Kevin Clinesmith and Judge Boasberg…

In this interview Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes discuss the issues surrounding the presumed plea agreement between Kevin Clinesmith and the DOJ.  It will be interesting to see how Judge Boasberg responds to any plea agreement.  Boasberg is a FISA judge; and as an outcome it was he who was manipulated by the false information from Clinesmith.

Boasberg was also the judge who handled the issues of the James Comey memos and the FBI position by David Archey to keep the memo’s and ‘Archey Declarations’ concealed.

  1. ABN says:
    August 18, 2020 at 3:09 am

    Nunes should arrange a more interesting background for his video feeds. He used to appear with tractors and farm machinery behind him which provided an interesting and authoritative visual support for his words. This is not a trivial matter. A video set or background coveys a significant amount of information and affects how a speaker is perceived as much as grooming or clothing do.

  2. drinks on me says:
    August 18, 2020 at 3:10 am

    Here’s a simple winning indicator…no GoFundMe yet for Clinesmith

  3. fred5678 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 3:57 am

    A farmer an an Admiral will have saved this country from the Democrat traitors.

    I want to see a defeated Schiff next year be subpoenaed, as a civilian, in from of Chairman Nunes committee to explain his three years of outright lying.

  4. Ackman419 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:12 am

    Boasberg looks pretty strange.
    And I’m not KIDding.

  5. Bruno says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:21 am

    I have to believe Clinesmith is a key.It’s said he altered the email from CIA saying Carter Page was an asset. But he gave the original email to his supervisors. This means others ignored the evidence. This is the first step in making a conspiracy case, imho. Remove the “evidence” of a Russian hack to Wikileaks (Assange) and the “evidence” here against Page — along with exculpatory evidence for Pop and Flynn — and the foundation for Russiagate crumbles. No wonder there are rumors of panic in DC. Slowly but surely, we can only hope.

