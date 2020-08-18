Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes Discuss Kevin Clinesmith and Judge Boasberg…

In this interview Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes discuss the issues surrounding the presumed plea agreement between Kevin Clinesmith and the DOJ. It will be interesting to see how Judge Boasberg responds to any plea agreement. Boasberg is a FISA judge; and as an outcome it was he who was manipulated by the false information from Clinesmith.

Boasberg was also the judge who handled the issues of the James Comey memos and the FBI position by David Archey to keep the memo’s and ‘Archey Declarations’ concealed.