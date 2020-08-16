Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses Clinesmith and California Taxes…

Posted on August 16, 2020 by

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss the recent criminal plea agreement between the DOJ and former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, CIA, Cold Anger, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Julian Assange, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Phase 1, Phase 2, President Trump, Professional Idiots, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses Clinesmith and California Taxes…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    August 16, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    We held the House Senate and Presidency for 2 years while Russia Russia Russia Hoax played…All Gang of 8 knew except Nunes…SAD SICK!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Mark L. says:
    August 16, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Isn’t it always about cash

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. frances says:
    August 16, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    That proposed law on taxing people who leave is a true gem, any idea if it has wide support?

    Like

    Reply
    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      August 16, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      Frances–If they send folks a bill after they move for 10 years then to me, that is extortion crossing state lines. Federal crime????

      Like

      Reply
  4. C2C says:
    August 16, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    The money grab in CA will only work one time before citizens figure out how to adjust & reposition…..then what?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Derangement Syndrome says:
    August 16, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Devin pointed out the numerous other crimes Crimesmith could’ve been charged with, hopefully he’s cooperating, if not, its the Wolf indictment 2.0.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s