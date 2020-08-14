Proactive Distancing – The Special Counsel Operation…

With the Clinesmith criminal information at the forefront, a reminder about the Special Counsel motives. Again, it is important to remember the special counsel had the agenda and responsibility to carry on the resistance operation…. that was their sole function.
As a result, this is just a short article on a singular footnote within the Weissmann/Mueller Report that looks completely different in hindsight.
Kevin Clinesmith was the lead FBI lawyer during the counterintelligence operation called Crossfire Hurricane; origination date July 31st 2016. When Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel (May ’17) he took over the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, adding additional DOJ lawyers to staff but retaining the FBI team which included Peter Strzok and Kevin Clinesmith.
When Kevin Clinesmith manipulated the CIA email to gain the third renewal for the Carter Page FISA (June 29, 2017) he was working on behalf of the Mueller investigation.
Clinesmith was removed from the special counsel team in February 2018 after his biased texts were identified by the inspector general. Clinesmith resigned in/around September 2019 “after the inspector general’s team interviewed him.” (link) Not coincidentally that Sept ’19 exit timeline aligns with the first notification to FISC Judge Coller. (link)
Obviously, special counsel Robert Mueller would know the issues regarding Clinesmith prior to removing him in February 2018; and well in advance of his report published in March 2019.
Now… take a look at footnote #1, of page 13 from Muellers report:
“¹FBI personnel assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office were required to adhere to all applicable federal law and all Department and FBI regulations, guidelines, and policies.”
“An FBI attorney worked on FBI-related matters for the Office, such as FBI compliance with all FBI policies and procedures, including the FBI’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DOIG). That FBI attorney worked under FBI legal supervision, not the Special Counsel’s supervision.”
Tell me that isn’t a big flashing CYA footnote from the Special Counsel – going out of their way to proactively state that FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith worked under FBI legal supervision, not the Special Counsel’s supervision?
It seems clear in hindsight that Weissmann and Mueller knew the FBI misconduct that was likely to surface, as it has; so they made sure to position blame on FBI Director Chris Wray and FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente back in March 2019.
The more I read the more I’m convinced that Cass Sunstein was an architect of the strategy used by D.S. resistance. Go to Wiki and look at the Paper he coauthored in 2008 about Conspiracy. Relate the content to the use of the Media and outside experts.
He is also a big believer that it’s the governments job to make sure individuals make the right choices.But reverse some of what he wrote in 2008 and apply it as a tactic in Spygate. It’s uncanny.
He was or is a Travelling Fellow at Brookings also and is Married to Samantha Powers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, please relight the fuse on the MOAB and don’t snuff it again. A crime that results in no time is effectively an incentive, considering the lucrative book deal that will likely result from Clinesmith’s #Resistance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At some point we have to look at the optimal conclusion for Trump’s Re-election…I want everything to be exposed as much as Sundance, I’d almost sacrifice Trump losing (not really) for the whole swamp to be exposed in a way where it’s just like common knowledge BUT in the short time we have left, the option seems to take down the FBI (and hopefully tangentially the Mueller team) with some Big Fish indictments that the MSM will have to cover in the lead up to November that will threaten their freedom and tip an electoral college majority towards Trump…this seems to be the trade-off Sundance is making…and amazingly it looks like he’s making it happen…so, seriously, can we shelve the doom and gloom and belly aching for the weekend, at least….i dont care how these people are posturing right now…i guarantee, none of them are sleeping very well
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment and while I would love to see them ALL led away in orange jumpsuits, we need to keep focused on winning the election FIRST and FOREMOST!! Good word – and I love the thought that there are some very worried people wandering DC tonight!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, James Wolfe. What does that/him have to do with this?
First, there’s something fishy. Clinesmith did this on purpose, intentionally and there are texts/emails to prove it. But his lawyer is saying just the opposite — a terrible, unintentional oopsy doopsy mistake. Something is fishy.
So Clinesmith is being allowed to plead to something less than what really happened. Additionally, some suggest he could have been charged with a 20-year offense instead of the 5-year false statement charge. So he’s getting off easy. Maybe he’s cooperating?
Or maybe, like Wolfe, he threatened something…and someone else stepped in to urge leniency to lessen the damage?
Well, I don’t know much more, or have any guess about what Clinesmith might have threatened or not, but I think that’s what the tweet from Tweeto Bandito is suggesting.
LikeLike
So can Clinesmith write a blackmail letter to secretly implicated Senators and cause this whole thing to go poof? For the James Wolf analogy to apply, Clinesmith would have to be in the position to threaten the Senate, who have the ability to shut down the DOJ…Clinesmith would have to have something on Barr or Durham to have made that happen…
LikeLike
They knew Trump was gonna win then, and they know he’s gonna win now.
LikeLike