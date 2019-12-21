Did Mueller Place Special Counsel CYA in Report Footnote? – Proactive Distancing from Known Clinesmith Wrongdoing…

This is just a short article on a singular footnote within the Mueller Report that looks completely different in hindsight.

Kevin Clinesmith was the lead FBI lawyer during the counterintelligence operation called Crossfire Hurricane; origination date July 31st 2016.  When Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel (May ’17) he took over the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, adding additional DOJ lawyers to staff but retaining the FBI team which included Peter Strzok and Kevin Clinesmith.

When Kevin Clinesmith manipulated the CIA email to gain the third renewal for the Carter Page FISA (June 29, 2017) he was working on behalf of the Mueller investigation.

Clinesmith was removed from the special counsel team in February 2018 after his biased texts were identified by the inspector general.  Clinesmith resigned in/around September 2019 “after the inspector general’s team interviewed him.” (link)  Not coincidentally that Sept ’19 exit timeline aligns with the first notification to FISC Judge Coller.  (link)

Obviously, special counsel Robert Mueller would know the issues regarding Clinesmith prior to removing him in February 2018; and well in advance of his report published in March 2019.

Now… take a look at footnote #1, of page 13 from Muellers report:

From fn 1:

“¹FBI personnel assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office were required to adhere to all applicable federal law and all Department and FBI regulations, guidelines, and policies.”

An FBI attorney worked on FBI-related matters for the Office, such as FBI compliance with all FBI policies and procedures, including the FBI’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DOIG).  That FBI attorney worked under FBI legal supervision, not the Special Counsel’s supervision.”

Tell me that isn’t a big flashing CYA footnote from the Special Counsel – going out of their  way to proactively state that FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith worked under FBI legal supervision, not the Special Counsel’s supervision?

It seems clear in hindsight that Weissmann and Mueller knew the FBI misconduct that was likely to surface, as it has; so they made sure to position blame on FBI Director Chris Wray and FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente back in March 2019.

64 Responses to Did Mueller Place Special Counsel CYA in Report Footnote? – Proactive Distancing from Known Clinesmith Wrongdoing…

  1. guerillapatriot says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    No matter, they should all be in jail.

  2. freepetta says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Clinesmith is heading for more infamy then he bargained for. He will be just one scapegoat.

  3. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Not a day goes by that Sundance doesn’t unearth yet another bombshell. Bravo!

  4. saywhat64 says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Another potential singing perpetrator for Durham to squeeze…

  5. Perot Conservative says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Subterranean rat vs rat preemptive move?

    So were all FBI employees working for the SC still pawns of Chris Wray?

    WHERE IS Clinesmith now? And his GF, Sally Moyer?

  6. vikingmom says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Maybe now that some people are hearing the sound of the bus backing up to run over them, they will decide it’s time to start cutting deals…

  7. scrap1ron says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Hang them all, let God sort it out.

  8. Mike in a Truck says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Kid still looks like a pedo.

  9. donnyvee says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    How many packs of cigarettes do you think Clinesmith will go for in prison?

  10. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Of course, they only got the job in the first place because they were crooked, They weren’t fired for being crooked–they were HIRED for being crooked.

    They were only fired because they gave away Weissman’s crooked game.

  11. California Joe says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    FISA Judge Collyer asking the FBI to review all of the FISA warrants requested by Clinesmith is Kabuki Theater because Collyer, Wray and everyone else knows that Clinesmith only cheated on FISA requests related to Donald Trump! Clinesmith is a Leftist missionary but not much else. He’s smart enough not to jeopardize his career on investigations of a “nobody”.

  12. Rick554 says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    If there’s one thing I’ve noticed in my 66 years, it’s that liars, crooks , bad guys and Democrats, it’s that they are so predictable. It’s hard to believe they are so ignorant….yet here we are!

  13. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Great observation, SD.

    Why hasn’t Clinesmith been charged and sitting behind bars with the only possibility of him ever seeing the light of day again being his “full & complete cooperation and testimony” against his co-conspirators?

    Mueller / Weissman tried extracting forced confessions (failing miserably) with their manufactured process “crimes” without a legitimate predicate, so why aren’t Barr / Durham doing it with the overt prima facie crimes that strike directly at the Fourth Amendment Rights of EVERY SINGLE PERSON who’s private communications were intercepted and viewed as a result of the bogus warrant on Carter Page?

    The older this gets, the more it stinks.

    A lot of people are watching. . . . very closely, Mr.Barr.

  14. WSB says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Just because Mueller says it, did the trees fall?

  15. gary says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    that is so blatant that it will never fly. this is all bull.

  16. bkeyser says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Susan Rice add that footnote?

  17. Chip Doctor says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Good grief Sundance! Do you not have anything other to do than to go back a re-read footnotes? Take a day and go Christmas shopping. 😁

    Seriously, thank you for your unrelenting search for truth. You are the best.

  18. WSB says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    All Clinesmith has to do is give up one name. Just one.

    BTW, Clinesmith sounds British, no?

  19. MNBV says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    So Ratcliffe saw documents proving Comey lied to Congress…..yawn.
    Nothing will happen, no prosecution as usual. Talking about it is all that happens…..

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/ive-seen-the-documents-rep-ratcliffe-confirms-obama-deep-state-was-lying-and-spying-on-trump-camp-way-before-opening-crossfire-hurricane/

  20. Zy says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    We are beginning to see the isolation of individuals. Most evident now is Clinesmith but it looks to me Brennan too. Non-conservative media is writing articles about him.

    Lisa Page is trying to gain sympathy, mainly for herself, but also for the group as a whole. She hasn’t turned yet but is feeling pressure.

  21. freepetta says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    I’ve got a question concerning the Intercept:
    I was a little put off by a piece written with the title “Why Trump should be impeached A-Z” that is paraphrased. In reading it I found much of the article to be biased and exaggerated.
    Anyone have any idea about it? Is that Glenn Greenwald’s site?

  22. trapper says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    It is inconceivable that no one in FBI or DOJ knew about Clinesmith’s fraud on the court. They may not have known about it before the submissions, but they certainly knew about it after the fact. And every last damned one of them had an individual, personal, ethical obligation as lawyers and officers of the court to report it to the court as soon as they discovered it.

    What a screwed up mess of a department Barr has inherited. And Wray should be fired tomorrow along with Boente.

  23. Terra Rayner says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Makes sense that the investigation is going into the SC time too then! Weissman was part of one of the Bruce Ohr meetings and its been revealed now that NYFO opened on Carter Page in April 2016 right after he joined the campaign…isn’t that where weissman was before the SC? Possibly why he didn’t have a job to go back to? Weissman is far more important to all of this than I think is being looked into or at least reported on. They should all be tried for treason!

  24. Firefly says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Collyer pulled a similar stunt. She says the FISC relays on the FBI sworn statements even an obviously silly dossier. Basically the FBI is accepting all risk and liability if caught. The Special Counsel and FISC both claim they believed FBI was doing their job.

  25. Zorro says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    I doubt Herr Mueller has a clue about that footnote but Herr Weissmann does.

  26. Crewdog 52. says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    If Clinesmith’s foul deeds dirties up Wray, fine; or if he dirties up Mueller, fine. I personally would like to see both of them slimed, but either one would do for now.

  27. digleigh says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    As they blather on and on ….on CNN, MSNBC…about how righteous,conscientious, and Constitutional they all are….They make me sick…..Brennan, McCabe, Weisman,Mueller, ,and all their collaborators should have been in the stockades at minimum years ago!!! THEY have never given a dam- about our Constitution as they say it’s elastic, and ever stretching and changing!!! Give me a break….All of a,sudden these deranged Marxists are all solemn, Constitutional,faithful, etc…..PROJECTION from LIARS!!! They give a rats a-s about our Republic,founding Fathers, the American people and our nation…Their Soros buddies were removing monuments, history, bikelocking people in Berkley ,egging/ assaulting people in San Jose, and shooting our Congressman and Secret Service…Do not be fooled by their PHDs (sometimes piled higher and deeper) , their nice clothes, and elitism….they are crude, dangerous, and will BAMN take over a country….

  29. Merkin Muffley says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Meaning: Mueller uncovered wrongdoing by the FBI and brushed it aside.

  30. mylabs5 says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Weissman was at DOJ when he moved over to Mueller investigation BUT was still employed by the DOJ until the Mueller report was done.
    That would make him applicable under the agency policies to be the “FBI” supervisor of Clinesmith because FBI was sub agency to DOJ and used their attorneys widely.
    Clinesmith reported directly to Baker. All one has to do is find out the org chart for that section to see whether Weissman was in the command chain.

  31. Perot Conservative says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    John Durham & Bill Barr’s folks should check, twice a day – tweets / articles:

    Paul Sperry
    Sundance / Conservative Treehouse
    Robert Barnes

  32. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Robert Mueller is a pathetic corrupt to the bone person. He has covered the azz of the elite in this country his entire useless life. I wish him and his family all the bad luck that could go their way.

  33. jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    “As I have initiated the destruction of the republic…. Would you be so kind as to have a coffee with me this afternoon?” — FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith (10/8/16). Like Peter Strzok, Clinesmith was detailed to the Clinton Mid Year Exam investigation, was involved in initiating the Crossfire Hurricane plot against Trump, and was detailed to the Mueller Team investigating allegation that Pres Trump had colluded with “the Russians.”

    “”My god damned name is all over the legal documents investigating his staff. So, who knows if that breaks to him what he is going to do.” — Kevin Clinesmith (11/9/16)

