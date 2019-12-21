Did Mueller Place Special Counsel CYA in Report Footnote? – Proactive Distancing from Known Clinesmith Wrongdoing…

This is just a short article on a singular footnote within the Mueller Report that looks completely different in hindsight.
Kevin Clinesmith was the lead FBI lawyer during the counterintelligence operation called Crossfire Hurricane; origination date July 31st 2016. When Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel (May ’17) he took over the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, adding additional DOJ lawyers to staff but retaining the FBI team which included Peter Strzok and Kevin Clinesmith.
When Kevin Clinesmith manipulated the CIA email to gain the third renewal for the Carter Page FISA (June 29, 2017) he was working on behalf of the Mueller investigation.
Clinesmith was removed from the special counsel team in February 2018 after his biased texts were identified by the inspector general. Clinesmith resigned in/around September 2019 “after the inspector general’s team interviewed him.” (link) Not coincidentally that Sept ’19 exit timeline aligns with the first notification to FISC Judge Coller. (link)
Obviously, special counsel Robert Mueller would know the issues regarding Clinesmith prior to removing him in February 2018; and well in advance of his report published in March 2019.
Now… take a look at footnote #1, of page 13 from Muellers report:
“¹FBI personnel assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office were required to adhere to all applicable federal law and all Department and FBI regulations, guidelines, and policies.”
“An FBI attorney worked on FBI-related matters for the Office, such as FBI compliance with all FBI policies and procedures, including the FBI’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DOIG). That FBI attorney worked under FBI legal supervision, not the Special Counsel’s supervision.”
Tell me that isn’t a big flashing CYA footnote from the Special Counsel – going out of their way to proactively state that FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith worked under FBI legal supervision, not the Special Counsel’s supervision?
It seems clear in hindsight that Weissmann and Mueller knew the FBI misconduct that was likely to surface, as it has; so they made sure to position blame on FBI Director Chris Wray and FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente back in March 2019.
No matter, they should all be in jail.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes prison is where they all belong. Especially those new security experts for PMSNBC for example.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Including Mueller!
LikeLiked by 2 people
NYSE:. Yes, and a nice little tell tale that Mueller knew a crime had been committed!
The only thing he did was to try and hide it!
Isn’t that a conspiracy?
LikeLike
Consequences for. Jell Er and Team if they knew?
So if they knew about what Clinesmith did and declined to look into it and address, it changes the entire thrust of their investigation. Fruit of a poisoned tree? If the Dems can insist on requesting additional info from Muellers’s investigation, why can’t Barr take Mueller to task on not re eating a fraud on the court?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, Mueller and Team
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clinesmith is heading for more infamy then he bargained for. He will be just one scapegoat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Clinesmith was an attorney in the Office of General Counsel for the FBI. That’s not a low level employee! Being assigned to the Mueller Special Counsel was a plum possession, too. He had to be a Leftist missionary for that assignment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it too soon to say
“Clinesmith didn’t kill himself”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SW:. It would be poetic Justice if the cover up of his crime were to take Mueller and company down!
LikeLike
No way was Clinesmith low level. Just according to the liars at the New York Slimes and WaPo.
LikeLike
Not a day goes by that Sundance doesn’t unearth yet another bombshell. Bravo!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lately more than one a day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zy:. I think this is all part of SD’s plan to keep Barr under pressure to do the right thing by letting him know we know so Barr can’t hide everything!
After all Barr’s has an unblemished record of inaction!
LikeLike
Another potential singing perpetrator for Durham to squeeze…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Durham has to go for the big fish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which includes Mueller and Rosenstein.
LikeLike
To get the big fish, Investigations 101 say, you start with the guppy’s and work your way up…
LikeLike
Clinesmith is being set up big time! I hope he has good logs and notes on who told him what! I’m sure Barr and Durham are anxious to get him in the box!
LikeLike
Subterranean rat vs rat preemptive move?
So were all FBI employees working for the SC still pawns of Chris Wray?
WHERE IS Clinesmith now? And his GF, Sally Moyer?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clinesmith and Moyer should double date with Strzok and Page.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They didn’t ?
😉
LikeLike
Maybe now that some people are hearing the sound of the bus backing up to run over them, they will decide it’s time to start cutting deals…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hang them all, let God sort it out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re joking, but just watch. Execution for treason and sedition is a very, very real possibility. When the executions do commence, watch MSM spin it as Trump eliminating political opponents… facepalm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Televise the executions.
LikeLike
Kid still looks like a pedo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And maybe an alter boy, acolyte?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Clinesmith and little Eric are an item.💁🏻♀️
LikeLike
How many packs of cigarettes do you think Clinesmith will go for in prison?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course, they only got the job in the first place because they were crooked, They weren’t fired for being crooked–they were HIRED for being crooked.
They were only fired because they gave away Weissman’s crooked game.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I totally agree and that’s exactly why he was assigned to the Mueller team as mentioned above.
He most likely didn’t stop his illegal activities either. His activities in that investigation need a “fine-tooth comb” investigation also
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is correct. They were a liability to Weissmann.
LikeLike
FISA Judge Collyer asking the FBI to review all of the FISA warrants requested by Clinesmith is Kabuki Theater because Collyer, Wray and everyone else knows that Clinesmith only cheated on FISA requests related to Donald Trump! Clinesmith is a Leftist missionary but not much else. He’s smart enough not to jeopardize his career on investigations of a “nobody”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He wouldn’t have had not there been so many people interested in digging out the truth. IMO, it is very likely that what Clinesmith did was SOP in the FBI regarding FISA warrants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clinesmith will be a rat 🐀 and I’m looking forward to him spilling the beans on these lowlives.
LikeLike
If there’s one thing I’ve noticed in my 66 years, it’s that liars, crooks , bad guys and Democrats, it’s that they are so predictable. It’s hard to believe they are so ignorant….yet here we are!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great observation, SD.
Why hasn’t Clinesmith been charged and sitting behind bars with the only possibility of him ever seeing the light of day again being his “full & complete cooperation and testimony” against his co-conspirators?
Mueller / Weissman tried extracting forced confessions (failing miserably) with their manufactured process “crimes” without a legitimate predicate, so why aren’t Barr / Durham doing it with the overt prima facie crimes that strike directly at the Fourth Amendment Rights of EVERY SINGLE PERSON who’s private communications were intercepted and viewed as a result of the bogus warrant on Carter Page?
The older this gets, the more it stinks.
A lot of people are watching. . . . very closely, Mr.Barr.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed.
LikeLike
Just because Mueller says it, did the trees fall?
LikeLike
that is so blatant that it will never fly. this is all bull.
LikeLike
Susan Rice add that footnote?
LikeLike
I’m thinking Wiseman added the footnote as another ‘insurance policy’ with a dual purpose – a red herring away from Special Counsel and to keep Wray in check which seems to have been the case.
LikeLike
Quotes should be around ‘Wiseman’ /s
LikeLike
Quotes should be around ‘Wiseman’ /s
LikeLike
Good grief Sundance! Do you not have anything other to do than to go back a re-read footnotes? Take a day and go Christmas shopping. 😁
Seriously, thank you for your unrelenting search for truth. You are the best.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha, SD and footnotes are FABULOUS!!!!!
Merry Christmas,SD, family and AdRems!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Clinesmith has to do is give up one name. Just one.
BTW, Clinesmith sounds British, no?
LikeLike
So Ratcliffe saw documents proving Comey lied to Congress…..yawn.
Nothing will happen, no prosecution as usual. Talking about it is all that happens…..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/ive-seen-the-documents-rep-ratcliffe-confirms-obama-deep-state-was-lying-and-spying-on-trump-camp-way-before-opening-crossfire-hurricane/
LikeLike
We are beginning to see the isolation of individuals. Most evident now is Clinesmith but it looks to me Brennan too. Non-conservative media is writing articles about him.
Lisa Page is trying to gain sympathy, mainly for herself, but also for the group as a whole. She hasn’t turned yet but is feeling pressure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve got a question concerning the Intercept:
I was a little put off by a piece written with the title “Why Trump should be impeached A-Z” that is paraphrased. In reading it I found much of the article to be biased and exaggerated.
Anyone have any idea about it? Is that Glenn Greenwald’s site?
LikeLike
It is inconceivable that no one in FBI or DOJ knew about Clinesmith’s fraud on the court. They may not have known about it before the submissions, but they certainly knew about it after the fact. And every last damned one of them had an individual, personal, ethical obligation as lawyers and officers of the court to report it to the court as soon as they discovered it.
What a screwed up mess of a department Barr has inherited. And Wray should be fired tomorrow along with Boente.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I am still so sorry we are harping on this part of the coup, and yet the actual premisis is still being cloaked.
LikeLike
Makes sense that the investigation is going into the SC time too then! Weissman was part of one of the Bruce Ohr meetings and its been revealed now that NYFO opened on Carter Page in April 2016 right after he joined the campaign…isn’t that where weissman was before the SC? Possibly why he didn’t have a job to go back to? Weissman is far more important to all of this than I think is being looked into or at least reported on. They should all be tried for treason!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collyer pulled a similar stunt. She says the FISC relays on the FBI sworn statements even an obviously silly dossier. Basically the FBI is accepting all risk and liability if caught. The Special Counsel and FISC both claim they believed FBI was doing their job.
LikeLike
I doubt Herr Mueller has a clue about that footnote but Herr Weissmann does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Clinesmith’s foul deeds dirties up Wray, fine; or if he dirties up Mueller, fine. I personally would like to see both of them slimed, but either one would do for now.
LikeLike
As they blather on and on ….on CNN, MSNBC…about how righteous,conscientious, and Constitutional they all are….They make me sick…..Brennan, McCabe, Weisman,Mueller, ,and all their collaborators should have been in the stockades at minimum years ago!!! THEY have never given a dam- about our Constitution as they say it’s elastic, and ever stretching and changing!!! Give me a break….All of a,sudden these deranged Marxists are all solemn, Constitutional,faithful, etc…..PROJECTION from LIARS!!! They give a rats a-s about our Republic,founding Fathers, the American people and our nation…Their Soros buddies were removing monuments, history, bikelocking people in Berkley ,egging/ assaulting people in San Jose, and shooting our Congressman and Secret Service…Do not be fooled by their PHDs (sometimes piled higher and deeper) , their nice clothes, and elitism….they are crude, dangerous, and will BAMN take over a country….
LikeLike
👇👇
LikeLike
Meaning: Mueller uncovered wrongdoing by the FBI and brushed it aside.
LikeLike
Weissman was at DOJ when he moved over to Mueller investigation BUT was still employed by the DOJ until the Mueller report was done.
That would make him applicable under the agency policies to be the “FBI” supervisor of Clinesmith because FBI was sub agency to DOJ and used their attorneys widely.
Clinesmith reported directly to Baker. All one has to do is find out the org chart for that section to see whether Weissman was in the command chain.
LikeLike
John Durham & Bill Barr’s folks should check, twice a day – tweets / articles:
Paul Sperry
Sundance / Conservative Treehouse
Robert Barnes
LikeLike
Robert Mueller is a pathetic corrupt to the bone person. He has covered the azz of the elite in this country his entire useless life. I wish him and his family all the bad luck that could go their way.
LikeLike
“As I have initiated the destruction of the republic…. Would you be so kind as to have a coffee with me this afternoon?” — FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith (10/8/16). Like Peter Strzok, Clinesmith was detailed to the Clinton Mid Year Exam investigation, was involved in initiating the Crossfire Hurricane plot against Trump, and was detailed to the Mueller Team investigating allegation that Pres Trump had colluded with “the Russians.”
“”My god damned name is all over the legal documents investigating his staff. So, who knows if that breaks to him what he is going to do.” — Kevin Clinesmith (11/9/16)
LikeLike