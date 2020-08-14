Kevin Clinesmith – Criminal Information….

Posted on August 14, 2020 by

It’s not an indictment, it’s a Criminal Information with no grand jury, which suggests counsel for defendant approached DOJ to structure an agreement.  The plea agreement likely also included an agreement for method of public release. [LINK HERE]  Last year John Spiropoulos explained the Clinesmith information for OAN TV.  WATCH:

.

257 Responses to Kevin Clinesmith – Criminal Information….

  1. Bubby says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      August 14, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      This reminds me of the Flynn oral arguments, one of the judges apparently didn’t bother to read the documents. See my post in that thread, I have a transcript of several minutes from recording.

    • Strangely Accurate says:
      August 14, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      Weissmann is dishonest. The document says that the SSA (Affiant) wanted to know if Carter Page had ever been a source?

      So Clinesmith’s responses back should have been… “yes Carter Page was a CIA source from 2010 to 2013.

    • CMDCMRET says:
      August 14, 2020 at 11:02 pm

      These people are a special kind of crazy. 😉
      Thanks for sharing.

  2. dunewall says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Uplifting to see Sundance and Sidney putting out information tonight. The ripples from this pebble in the lake is growing. Waiting for Tuesday.

  3. TheHumanCondition says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Oh? And just who are “your guys”?

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    • G. Alistar says:
      August 14, 2020 at 8:42 pm

      And hopefully one of the three investigations is looking into the 85% searches and illegal spying by Obama DNI, CIA and Administration in general,

    • WillRoll says:
      August 14, 2020 at 11:02 pm

      @4:37 “I think Durham was a very experienced prosecutor…has come up against a bunch of wily witnesses who probably coordinated behind the scenes their stories, and he’s had to peel things back very slowly one by one, but today he felt comfortable surfacing his first crime, and he certainly hints at a second crime. I would expect the investigation to accelerate through the fall. I don’t think indictments of FBI officials will fall under the category of election interference of you can’t indict people during the election…I would expect these indictments to unfold even during the election…I think they’re moving in that direction but they’re up against a wily cast of characters and it takes some time to unravel a bunch of stories.”

  5. Merkin Muffley says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    If this was all engineered by his attorney, watch out that this isn’t some Lawfare trick.

  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:33 pm

  7. William the Comptroller says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    That video was well-produced and relatively easy to follow. The hi-tech video-game style hyper-graphic overlays during the first part were not really needed, though. But great job, nonetheless!

  8. lakelurelife1 says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    I remember during the George Zimmerman trial, Bernie had CTH up on his laptop screen. He figured out too late what a wolverine was.
    Thank you Sundance…Again!

  9. dufrst says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Why is this all just now happening? Durham has been “investigating” for well over a year. Clinesmith was the lowest of low hanging fruit.

    This is good that action was taken but also somewhat disappointing given the amount to time left before the election to start climbing up the tree to get the real criminals in all of this!

  10. 4sure says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Sundance keep up the good work. You are leading this “At midnight we ride” movement. I trust your leadership. I may not trust Durham/Barr, but I trust you.

    Stay safe.

  11. Eric says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Solomon has a good point – what would the indictment of federal employees have to do with the election? None of them are elected officials. If Weissman and that crowd want to argue this – where is the line for indicting any federal employee?

  12. Puzzled says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    SD, Sidney Powell is asking for you help. She is asking you not to accept this. Don’t, please let the chips fall where they may. Do it Tuesday, throw down. I am with you.

  13. Wethal says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Whether Clinesmith knowlingly or willingly falsified the CIA email is a fact issue to be determined at trial. It will depend on whether the trier of fact (jury or in a non-jury trial, the judge), is convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Clinesmith did knonwlingly and willingly falsify the email or not.

  14. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    It doesn’t matter if it’s an indictment or a criminal information. He was charged with a crime and he’s already plead guilty. I did learn something new though. 🙂 I always used indictment to refer to charging someone with a crime. I see that’s not always right.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      August 14, 2020 at 9:21 pm

      Random search result:

      In practical terms, there is no difference between an indictment and an information, once the document has been filed with the court. The main difference between the two is simply that an information does not require a grand jury proceeding and an indictment does, but there can be some advantages for a defendant to plead guilty to an information instead of an indictment. […] Because the Fifth Amendment expressly creates a constitutional right to be indicted by a grand jury, an information is used in federal criminal cases only when a defendant voluntarily pleads guilty and expressly waives the right to being indicted by a grand jury. https://palmbeachfederaldefense.com/blog/2019/10/what-is-the-difference-between-an-information-and-an-indictment-in-a-federal-criminal-case/

      • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
        August 14, 2020 at 9:23 pm

        from the same source:

        Why plead to an information instead of an indictment?
        An information is similar to an indictment in that it serves as the document formally accusing the defendant of committing one or more crimes, but it allows federal prosecutors to conserve resources by not having to present its case to the grand jury. In exchange, prosecutors view a defendant’s willingness to plead to an information as both cooperation with the government and acceptance of responsibility of criminal wrongdoing, which can result in fewer or reduced charges in an information versus an indictment.

        • 4sure says:
          August 14, 2020 at 9:57 pm

          “…prosecutors view a defendant’s willingness to plead to an information as both cooperation with the government….”

          If, that’s his “cooperation” , he is not ratting anyone out.

    • EastCoastToast says:
      August 14, 2020 at 10:10 pm

      Super elite , I don’t think a plea has been entered yet. The news reports i’ve seen indicate Clinesmith WILL appear in federal court, that he WILL plead guilty. Not done yet.

  15. Beigun says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    So the CIA sends a reply to the FBI that Paige is an asset, but Paige is thrown into the FISC anyway by the FBI. The Media then spins for three years that Paige was a Russian asset. Why didn’t the CIA ping the FBI, “hey guys, we said he is an asset!”

    Brennan needs to answer questions on why the CIA did not follow up on asset Paige.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      August 14, 2020 at 9:30 pm

      I’d like to know that too. People in the CIA waited until just before the 4th FISA (3rd renewal) to inform the FBI. Like 5 or 6 months after Trump started his presidency!

      • olddog35 says:
        August 14, 2020 at 10:11 pm

        No- The CIA informed “certain people” on Crossfire Hurricane before the original FISA application. See #5 in the information filing.

    • PaulCohen says:
      August 14, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      Excellent point, how many CIA officials knew the entire time that Page/Trump were being flayed alive in the Mediascum that the entire Page-Russia connection was a travesty???

      Unreal that it could take so long to even begin to sort this out, but that is just more evidence that the Deep State is real, vile, and criminal.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      August 14, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Because he was the asset Strozk mentioned in e.mails that had to be ‘burned’.

  16. kleen says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Roscoe B Davis🎖Medium starMedium starMedium star
    @RoscoeBDavis1

    He’s charged with 18 USC 1001 one count. Basically a process crime.

    First offense no priors he gets a probated sentence.

  17. Puzzled says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    SD, Sidney Powell is smart. Believe her and back her per her tweet to you and President Trump.

  18. jleonard14 says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    As I posted previously, for those hyperventilating about him “singing”…he get’s a couple of months of probabation and a resume enhancement for not talking. This is horrible news.

  19. snarkybeach says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Millennial Millie (who was suspiciously arrested today) had a deadman’s switch on her movie Shadownet. A lot of the info is familiar to CTH regulars:

  20. toothpick says:
    August 14, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Who did he send it to in the DOJ ?

    Question for Barr: how are Flynn’s confessed lies to the FBI (repeated to the VP) not a crime, but Clinesmith changing an email (the full version of which he also sent to DOJ) is?

  21. mr.piddles says:
    August 14, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    I just posted on an earlier thread… minor detail… little reminder… Carter Page was an FBI informant up to March 2016.

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/08/25/carter_page_fbi_wanted_me_to_make_false_testimony_about_russians.html

    MARIA BARTIROMO: And somewhere along the line, they obviously turned on you because they wiretapped you. Fast forward to 2013 or so when you are an informant for the government about a spy ring in New York, involving three Russians.

    CARTER PAGE: Yeah, well listen. It was something where there was a lot, they did an indictment. I spent time with the FBI in 2013 giving them all of the information they needed.
    […]
    CARTER PAGE: […] I was a volunteer on the Trump campaign, they had this indictment… of the three Russians. So I was one of the main sources on “Male #1.”
    […]
    CARTER PAGE: Well really, in March of 2016, they called me in to come to testify in the Southern District of New York on that case.

    Effing FBI. Just protecting ‘Merica, I guess. *shrug emoji*

  22. omyword says:
    August 14, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Right on que. Barr on Interruptus hannityus and then this. Shadow gate.

    What hast thou wrought. 😉

  23. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 14, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Although I am glad Clinesmith is pleading, I have an awful gut feeling this was just a quickie show-trial (to use the term) by AG Barr to get SD to back-ff on whatever was planned to be released.

    Somehow, I don’t think Clinesmith is going to prove to be that valuable the “cause” and doubt he’ll spend any time in jail.

    I HOPE I AM WRONG.

  24. Richie says:
    August 14, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    What the hec is ” a Criminal Information” as stated in the first sentence in the post?

