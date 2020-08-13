Hugh Hewitt Slaps Senator Ron Johnson…

Hugh Hewitt is a terrible GOPe defender of all things associated with the Chamber of Commerce and Mitch McConnell.  Hewitt is a total phony; so you know things are really bad when a lying liar who lies is calling out a fellow lying liar who lies.

A remarkable situation.  WATCH:

As I have told numerous voices of familiarity to CTH viewers, if they don’t start getting really confrontational soon, they will lose all credibility.  Some are catching on… Also, Hewitt isn’t really out on a limb here; even Johnson’s own staff will tell you the guy is only worried about the election. Everything else is fake, fake, fake.

  1. jambo says:
    August 13, 2020 at 4:39 am

    Welcome back, enjoyed the twit storm.

    All the best for the weekend.

