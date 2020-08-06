Considering the Durham Timeline…

There’s a lot of debate about the timeline for John Durham’s investigation and when the information will likely become public. Toward that end here’s some food for thought.
First, *if* the “criminal investigation” (as confirmed officially by DOJ spox) resulted in evidence that would push toward a grand jury seating, it must be remembered that could not have started until after June 15, 2020:
The entire DC justice system was frozen in place until after June 15. Now considering a time-frame for typical GJ seating and processing, that would put evidence into the GJ around, say June 20th.
Now take a typical DC grand jury timeline of 5 weeks (Wolfe case May 3rd through June 7th); and contrast that against the complexity of the Durham inquiry (twice duration); and consider recent reports that investigators have only just reached principals (Brennan); then an approximate timeline would be two months +/-.
That puts a seated grand jury for Durham’s purpose around June 20th through Mid-August.
Coincidentally, when CTH first discovered the totality of the background corruption story back in the third quarter of 2018, the targeted date for a determination of whether the DOJ was willing to address the scale of the internal corruption issues was mid-August.
Absent action by the DOJ to address the most explosive evidence that outlines the totality of fraud upon American voters by the corrupt DOJ and FBI interests; CTH began compiling all the data into a comprehensive brief on a specific aspect that cuts directly to the heart of the issues.
For the past month, all in phase-one, I have been sharing the contents of that evidence with anyone who can make a substantive difference. I have traveled to several states and briefed staff, principals and some select media. Every person briefed is stunned by the specific evidence compiled and how the dots were never connected; nothing is refuted.
Phase two is making that briefing material well known to everyone. That material reconciles everything that took place in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Most long-time CTH readers are already familiar with it…. however, the rest of the electorate are not.
Today someone all of us think has a very granular understanding reached out and discovered they only knew a small segment. This is good, very good, because they will likely be the bridge to the phase-two delivery. More conversations are planned.
Hopefully Mr XXXXX and Durham will deliver on behalf of AG Barr and the American people. However, if they don’t address the dual justice system -mid August- then things will be even bigger and even uglier.
Think about the lessons inside the hidden details of the Wolfe case. Think about the ramifications to the Gang of Eight; to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; to the entire system of intelligence oversight; to the system of inspectors general in the intelligence community; to the separation of power dynamic; to checks and balances; to the entire purpose of the Mueller probe; to an internal coup to remove a sitting president by actions that touch all three branches of U.S. government;…and more importantly to the administration of justice…
crossthread stated above…
“THIS: is of upmost Importance.
Me, the Lowly electorate, the *VOTER9s)* must understand in EZ to read terms..
Or OUR Republic is lost.. come Nov”
That is absolutely true. The voters need to understand the outrageous corruption and criminality of the coup and the coverup, but I would add, and this is ultimately more important, what that governmental corruption and criminality truly represents to our country and the voters themselves
This is not just an attempted coup where we punish the guilty and simply go back to business as usual
No, this is a wake up call of monumental importance. A wake up call with global repercussions
The larger picture is one of an absolute and outrageous usurpation of the right of free people to govern themselves and decide their own destiny’s
A usurpation of our God given rights, our Constitution and our power as we the people
Everything that gives us our power as a free people has been taken from us and used against us
It’s the difference between freedom and slavery, for us and especially our future generations
This is much larger than the coup itself, and we the people need to truly understand the implications of all that Sundance has exposed
“Most long-time CTH readers are already familiar with it…. however, the rest of the electorate are not.”
Like many to most of the CTH and Sundance faithful, I have tried to talk to frequent politically compatible people over the last 3 years as Sundance has discovered, collated, and presented “The Big Ugly”. I have gotten many blank stares with a few being a little to somewhat aware–and I have told dozens about this site and and its importance. I have never gotten any feed back. When TBU hits, the intellectual BOMB will be devastating, but it has got to happen for our USA to survive. I hope to participate and do the best I can as all of us will.
Same here. I send links, photos, etc daily to friends and audiences I feel need to know and have done that for well over three yrs now. Most of them still have very little faith in justice although I do have many of them now sending me info from various places on Spygate and various other corrupt activities over the last decade or more that has had sunlight shine on it. Little by little we are going to educate, expose, prove and eventually win this battle of covering up corruption and Spygate. Weaponizing the DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA, etc is going to have sunlight. Mr. Barr……. We Know.
Excellent news.
One possible counter point. A Grand Jury / Juries could have been started earlier, prior to the Covid hysteria. … then halted.
Tremendous news Sundance! Building bridges!
George Papodopolous claimed to have appeared before a GJ 8 months or a year ago.
Personally, I think this is very likely the case.
When phase 2 arrives. Does anyone plan on reaching out to their local media or other youtube platforms? I watch bcp and the daily wire from time to time. I have a like/hate watch feel about Ben shapiro but do enjoy Andrew Klavan. They have a good media platform nonetheless and would be good candidates to get this kind of info.
We are getting close to our time and I’m just curious where other people are at. For the interest of staying ambiguous and protecting our goal please respond with a general plan of what you are thinking.
Who is “Mr XXXXX”. Have to admit I went off on a rabbit run trying to fit anyone with a five-letter name in the Xs. When I got to Comey I gave up.
As Sundance has advised, it’s futile to guess.
because its pretty freaking obvious. it you think of someone you view as a failure.
The other day, when Sundance was referring to a person of central importance that hasn’t been mentioned, and who most of us don’t know about, it was THEN that he was discouraging guessing. But this post tonight, he doesn’t seem nearly as concerned that we might guess. So yeah… I’ve already made mine earlier. 🙂
LikeLike
Hopefully Woodward & Bernstein will, soon, be eclipsed by SUNDANCE ? !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Forever !!!
🙏
If Woodward and Bernstein had performed on a level comparable to that of “investigative reporting” characteristic of today’s newspapers, network news programs, cable news, and news magazines, the Washington Post would have ended up with a three part series on office burglaries in Washington DC. .
Woodward and Bernstein should be in jail right now for being part of the frame job that Nixon did not survive politically.
Nixon was a choir boy compared to Obama.
Today POTUS said, “So I have a lot of enemies out there- this may be the last time you’ll see me for a while- lot of very, very rich enemies- but they are not happy with what I’m doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it and no other president’s going to do what I do.”
It was disturbing to hear him say it’s the last time we’ll see him for a while.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep the prayers coming for our beloved President and his whole family and staff that he trusts. He is risking his life. For his country. +++
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep the prayers coming for our beloved President and his whole family and staff that he trusts. He is risking his life. For his country. +++
LikeLike
There is something big in the works. PDJT will be rolling it out soon, and globalist corporate heads are going to explode. Plus, expect Barr/Durham to make a boom that will shake the walls.
Question: who is the cabal running Biden? Who has their hand up his rear making his mouth move? Peel the onion deep enough and my money is on Xi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s above Xi. I think that most world leaders are controlled by a globalist cabal of key people like Soros and his ilk. I don’t know who, specifically, it is, but I think it’s the same people who control Obama and other world leaders. And I will say that ultimately, beyond the human level, I think it comes straight out of the pit of hell.
He meant that he will be on the campaign trail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think your point is very insightful. We have to remember that POTUS hasn’t had a chance to campaign yet and, usually, campaigns really don’t get down to business until late August or even after Labor Day. We’re at that point. He’s got to get out there and I think your observation is very good.
Assange is reported to have more evidence he wants to release to AG Barr. I have to believe he has held back bombshells as leverage for immunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link?
assange does not operate on the promise of “deals”
one has to truly digest what motivates this warrior
the truth, unvarnished, salt free, is its own reward
assange has never backed down from this.
there is nothing that anyone can do to persuade him anyway.
AS I HAVE STATED MULTIPLE TIMES…the final strategic failure that this and the former doj has failed to understand is that jailing assange set into motion actions that are now non recoverable.
wikileaks has always been more than just a publisher or any one individual. it was an idea on solid principle.
publish truths about corrupt secret governments. period.
no deals allowed.
there are two events that will trigger the full disclosure of a mountainous volume of material by wikileaks…none of them are subject to any demands or deals…they were decided long ago..the keepers have been faithful to the task
a. assange is freed from jail…and free from any prosecutions
or
b. upon his death ….which is to say his physical life stops..
the release of this material will not be subject to any external forces or negotiations.
assange was always willing and committed…so much so, he never saved anything for the swim back.
one has to admire that spirit.
what WE DO with this information will directly steer the course of our liberty.
similarly what WE DO when sundance tears the curtains back will decide OUR worlds.
god bless
I love Julian Assange, I really do. He’s easily on my top 5 list of “heroes” since I’ve been alive.
If the people in charge would declassify and publish ALL incriminating documents we wouldn’t be where we are.
Flynn’s 302 it’s a start. It should have been published a loooooooong time ago.
Why are documents of the Muller hoax still classified and hidden from the public?
Sundance has said many times, there’s no reason for them to be classified.
The ones we got to see recently proves that the classifications have nothing to do with National Security and everything to do with covering-up swamp crimes
So why are crimes still being covered-up?
The whole sources and methods defense for keeping things classified is ludicrous, just like the whole Russia hoax. our nation can resist any outside adversary even with setbacks due to losses of “sources and methods”. The only existential threat to our constitutional Republic and individual freedoms comes from within.
All peoples will and have defended themselves from outside peoples and yet 99% remained repressed by their own 1%. The fingers didn’t write the constitution to protect us from outside threats, but rather having momentarily achieved freedom for all, it was written to preserve it over the long term from the dangers from within.
Nothing the Russians could have theoretically perpetrated could have risen to the level of the damage to our republic as the actions taken to putatively defend of from it.
Interesting, today that Weinstein put out that public threat through his opinion piece in the NYTimes. It smells of panic, obstruction and arrogance…A number of media were playing it negatively and I think it portrayed him the way we want him portrayed…I think they are getting close and he is panicking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weissman.
Corrupt…..
I know we’re not privy to all the behind the scenes activities, but if this has gone from taking the story to people, to well known folks reaching out, then that’s some progress to celebrate. Congratulations!
what’s Huber doing these days?
Don’t ask dumb questions like that. You know what Huber is doing. Counting the days, hours and minutes until the golden pension kicks in, like any other dumb federal employee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To report known or suspected criminal activity to the FBI: Contact your local FBI Office or call toll-free at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Submit a tip online.
USA.gov › report-crime
Reporting Crime | USAGov
Who do we call if the FBI commits the crime?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for the update, SD, and God speed! I look forward to hearing the shot heard around the world!
Dear heavenly Father, gather the angels around Sundance and his allies for protection, and pave the way for uninhibited justice. Please expose those with evil intent, and uplift and encourage those with good………and please Lord, heal our land.
In Jesus name I pray, AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been stupid. The leaks and ‘prosecutions’ (Wolfe, Awan bro’s, etc) and firings were all sweetheart deals, golden parachutes in the corporate world. Just like the Sports world kneelers, their target audience is China, the same is true of the trash coming out as entertainment, China is the target audience. The same logic holds true for the shutdowns in the blue zones, they are instituting Socialism now.
They think they won. They think they have slow walked the process and gamed it out. They have taken the easy prosecutions off the table.
Durham and Barr are going to have to go big or go home. Conspiracy and Sedition, my fingers are crossed. The key it seems to me is tracking down the NSA data base and the improper access to it. Nail them all for violating the Fourth Amendment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The long and short of it is that our ENTIRE system has long been corrupted. The focus is that the corruption has now become so brazen as to refuse to accept the people’s president as having been duly elected, and further, openly working to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. (or any transfer at all).
The prior administration has refused for 3.5 long years to hand over the reins. The ripples of this cover all the oceans and seas. Mere indictments of the puppets will be but trifles compared to what must be done to put this ship of state (and this world) upright once again.
The PUPPET MASTERS must be brought to justice. Elected officials are simply their purchased lackeys, commodities to be owned. let’s not lose sight of those facts. The Kabuki of which official did what when is barely material to the BIG PICTURE of what’s wrong.
Our President is optimistic and remains unflappable, and now Sundance is as well… “The best is yet to come”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read this: our (We the People’s) lobbyist has been spending a lot of our donation $s flying around the country, briefing the critters with our demands, and our leverage to bring desired action.
If you want our lobbyist Sundance flying all over briefing more critters, you know where the DONATE button is! Time IS of the essence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AG to FBI Detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
America loves our police and Armed Forces. Glad the AG stopped by….
LikeLiked by 1 person
US Attorney Scott Brady has been awfully quite lately…………
LikeLike
“I warned that our politicians have aggressively pursued a policy of globalization — moving our jobs, our wealth, and our factories overseas. I explained that globalization — these are the globalists. I’m not liking globalists too much, but they don’t like me too much either. Globalization has made the financial elites, who donate to politicians, very wealthy, but it’s left millions and millions of our workers with nothing but poverty and heartache, and our towns and cities with empty factories and plants.
For years later, we’ve made extraordinary progress in reversing the dangerous tide of globalism; over a period of four to five years, this took place. Think of it: four to five years. What we’ve done is a miracle, and now it’s getting even better because we’ve taken additional steps. I’ve heard the term “middlemen” for a long time. They are so wealthy. They are so wealthy. Nobody has any idea who the hell they are or what they do. They make more money than the drug companies. You know, in all fairness, at least the drug companies have to produce a product, and it has to be good product. But the middlemen — well, the rebate that I’m doing cuts out the middlemen, and it reduces costs, and the money goes back to the people purchasing the drugs.
So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you’ll see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I’m doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other President is going to do what I do. No other President would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they’re very unhappy. But to achieve the vision that we’ve been talking about for so long, we must finish the job and drain the Washington swamp once and for all. And we’re doing it. (Applause.)
For years, left-wing politicians smiled and looked at American workers right in the eye and took advantage of them and lied to them. They took your endorsements, they took your money, and they took your votes, and they did nothing. Then they turned around and inflicted one corrupt betrayal of the American middle class after another, whether it was NAFTA, TPP, the horrible Korea deal, the ridiculous Paris Climate Accord — how’s it working out for Paris? Not so good. And China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, which is probably the worst of all the deals, if you want to know the truth.
That was where China signed that and they went up like a rocket ship. And they violated the rules like nobody has ever violated them before. In fact, they’re considered a developing nation. And because they’re a developing nation, they have advantages. Well, we didn’t accept that. But for years, they accepted that. And, by the way, Joe Biden supported every single one of those horrible, disastrous sellouts.
Under this administration, those days have been over, and we’re not going back. We’re respected again as a country. You know, we’re respected again. You may not feel it, although I think you do. You may not see it. You don’t read about it from the fake news, but this country is respected again. We don’t let people take advantage of us, including our allies, who took tremendous advantage of us. Tremendous. (Applause.)
Together, we will preserve, protect, and defend our American way of life.
As long as I am President — (applause) — thank you. Thank you. As long as I am President of the United States, I will fight for you with every ounce of energy and strength that I have. I will be your voice. I will defend your jobs. I will stand up to the foreign trade cheaters and violators that hate our country. I will never let you down. I will have your back, 100 percent.”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-whirlpool-corporation-manufacturing-plant/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Gipper!
“Justice Department policy prohibits…”. Screw the policy—expose the bastards and their dastardly deeds!
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance. Yes, this is is more than Obamagate. The latter happened for a reason. And you’re getting to these underlying reasons. The selling out of the USA for personal profit.
The “Russia collusion” hoax is a mere distraction.
As is the “COVID19 pandemic” hoax
Tonight on Twitter the left is going crazy over the fact that the President might have an “October Surprise” that indicts Biden and Obama, and a few other guesses, but they are naming judges and attorneys and trying to marshal themselves a contingent of people who will impeach Barr, for pulling a stunt during the days before the election during which nothing political is supposed to happen, “by the constitution.” I have never heard the liberals this upset over anything, and wonder what i missed today that has them so scared. I’ve been off the TV and internet mostly for a couple of days, so maybe something important is really brewing, that they want Barr’s scalp because he is supposedly covering up everything in favor of the President. They have ZERO idea how culpable the Obama Administration is, but they are sure trying hard to stop the President from exposing it.Maybe that’s why Biden will choose Susan Rice for VP, because exposing her within 60 days of the election would be “against the constitution”. I must admit, their rabid fears are sooooo refreshing.Usually they are so arrogantly confident they have us running scared.
I am nothing short of stunned at how many people still think Trump was in cahoots with Russia to steal the 2016 election. It shows how much the media [and academia] have brainwashed half this nation. Unless a person is willing to venture out of CNNMSNBC etc. they have no idea what has been going on in this country for a very long time. We were asleep at the wheel – all of us – while the 60’s hippies took over education and poisoned the minds of two generations, I just hope we can turn it around.
The timing of the article by Andrew Mccarthy Aug. 1 2020 is interesting.
Collyer Report – shows insider trading and blackmail from 2012 to April 2016
START ———————-
1) Unathorized user exported data – Page 69
FBI aquired producted were exported [REDACTED} by users not authorized to access these products
2) Access to the system was Beyond/Behind the Query system – Page 20
The NSA had not fully assessed the scope of problem: the IG and OCO reviews “did not include systems through which queries are conducted of upstream data but that do not interface with the NSA’s query audit sytem”.
3) this UpStream Collection was MisLabeled in how acquired (masking the Comey Memo Method – Page 24
Preliminary Notice (Mislabeling) (nearly ____ communications acquired through upstream Internet collection were “incorrectly labeled” as acquired from Internet service providers, and, as a result, likely subject to prohibited queries using US person identifers.”
4) Comey gave access to users that the FISC was unaware of VIA an Interagency Memorandum (that was shut down immediately once found) (Footnote 60) – Page 87
As a practical matter, the information on the participation of elected politicians in this attempted coup must be made available to the public prior to the election. For example, Mark Warner is up for reelection. He must be held accountable at least to the electorate. There are many others.
Just read an article on Real Clear Investigations that names the person supposedly heading up the Durham investigation. Female, Democrat, reputation for integrity, according to the article.
For those who doubt divine intervention. Consider for a moment, the number of powerful deep state operatives, involved in this seemingly never ending, internal coup. Yet, all these years later, our President still stands.
Maybe this is the correct timeline to proceed on. There are many in the electorate (not populace) that are just now beginning to really open their eyes to the sunlight that is shining on this. No help from the media. If it was done earlier, it would probably have collapsed from too many people not believing it.
I hope I am right.
Good point. And we have to remember that too early, usually anything before October. gives the left too much time to distract and counteract the information and weaken the impact it will have on the election. We need it a little earlier than October to educate people because this is so deep. But this timing may be very good.
Let’s hope that AG Barr, Durham and Mr. XXX are smart enough to go after the low hanging fruit and get several indictments of lower level players instead of waiting to get enough evidence to get people like Rice, Lynch, Brennan and even Comey. They can come next. Waiting to get the big fish will be a disaster if it drags on beyond November 3rd as it certainly will!
And if President Trump isn’t re-elected, this all goes away. Poof.
