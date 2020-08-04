SusanPhd Notes: “For the first time, I saw Sundance make a comment on his Twitter about authorized “contractors” – like Crowdstrike – that were possibly using the NSA database for insider trading purposes.
Most people who are not in the securities industry would NOT understand how this works. But Trump certainly does and Mnuchin definitely does. Bannon for sure understands this.
If you are a big trader – like Soros, Gates, Goldman Sachs, or a major bank – having inside information is a freebie – no risk – goldmine.
If you are a greedy political family like Pelosi, Clinton, Bushes, Feinstein, Burr, McCain, Obama; Biden Family – inside information is a freebie no risk goldmine for the entire family.
I guess if you are John Brennan or a foreign intelligence service, and you want to finance a nefarious off the books black op operation FOR FREE, outside of your normal budget, you can use inside information and stock trades to finance your operations.
What kind of inside information can be freely gleened from the NSA database? Correspondence between PUBLIC COMPANY CEO’s who are looking to do a merger, acquisition or spinoff of another public company; confidential audits of a company that may be in discussions to be acquired by a public company; confidential emails, phonecalls, texts between CEO’s, their accountants, their lawyers, their bankers, their competitors; their R & D department; their patent department.
Once the secret NSA information is obtained, stock trades are placed (by the ELITES and their families/cohorts) to capitalize and monetize the information. On any stock exchange anywhere in the world.
It would be great to have a securities lawyer or an outstanding journalist – who is familiar with insider securities trading – write an ariticle on this topic. So far, I have not seen anything. Everyone is too focused on the big distractions: russia, impeachment, racism, covid, election.
But my instincts tell me this is a BIG DEAL COVER UP. per Hillary, “If revealed, they will all hang.” They’s why the elites want Trump out so badly. This is about money & theft on a GRAND GLOBAL SCALE.
Hillary has been known to be involved with insider trading back in the 1980’s with her cattle futures transactions. Since there was no accountability for that, what would have stopped her in 2012-2016?
McCain was involved in that Savings and Loan debacle back in the day. Charles Keating case. No accountability for him either.
Most people don’t really understand the machinations of trading on insider information, and how easily it can enrich your friends and family. Certain information that can be monetized – can buy favors and buy off corrupt politicians. I doubt that Judge Rosemary Collyer or Judge Boasberg understand the gravity of this.
Hope the DOJ is looking into this as it relates to the Rosemary Collyer report and the 85% illegal searches.
Hope the government will release the names of the contractors doing the illegal searches!!
What were they searching for and who was benefiting?
The public needs to know!”
(link)
Aw, I had started writing a spy novel a few years ago (that effort has since been shelved) but there was a private intel agency that had DB contractors doing search engine optimization for the NSA and they set up 20,000 small accounts with $50k each, (held blind trust accounts for most Congressmen making them $$$ so they wouldn’t mess with/investigate them) and generated their operational funding thru insider trading. Then rogue former Russian (yes real Russian) KGB agents trained hot chicks (OK, I didn’t know about Red Sparrow) to become Internet brides, marry in US, kill off rich husband, date/seduce lonely nerd programmer and get access to NSA database, create invisible backdoor…
Now, it’s all been exposed.. 😦
Guess I’ll have to go with the vaccine/hidden microchip thing…I’ll still keep the hot chicks–they never go out of style.
Don’t give up. Sounds interesting. Finish it.
On the hot chicks you mean, right?
This is interesting. I truly believe that Pizzagate was – is a similar operation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexpionage
Check out “The Brotherhood of the Bell,” a 1970 TV movie (Glen Ford, Dean Jagger, Rosemary Forsyth) and a neat thriller about a cabal that secretly runs everything. May be hard to find, but worth it. From IMDB: “A successful professor has his life disrupted by a secret from his past – in his college days he became a member of a powerful secret society, and now the society has a job for him.”
How do we know you weren’t a ghost writer for Tom Clancy?
Hot chicks and gadgets. And cleverness.
This is what I suspected when I read that the NSA database was being mined by contractors a couple of years ago. For anyone who doesn’t understand what the “About” queries were doing – imagine that every phone conversation, every email, every text, every financial transaction/purchase/sale you’ve ever done is recorded and kept in a vast database. And someone who doesn’t like you, or your politics, or your religion, sex, race, etc., has access to that. Imagine.
Imagine Americans being robbed blind by their own political “class” on a continuing basis while our taxes are raised, new taxes invented, a tax here, a tax there, more regulations that only create new entities and more money out of our pockets… only to find out most of it doesn’t go into the military, or to maintain roads or bridges or schools or keep the air clean, while federal agencies become so bloated the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing – utterly ineffective. And we find out that most of the political class “reward” their family members and friends with cherry jobs at ridiculous salaries, while we struggle to put our kids through college with both parents working. Every time we clamored for fairness in the “system”, the government would create another entity to “manage the problem” and money would be funneled yet again to their family members and cronies.
COVID and Antifa/BLM are just huge distractions. They don’t want their crimes against Americans exposed so they’ll throw whatever they can think of in our faces to make us afraid. When people are afraid for their families and their livelihood, some – not all – will do anything, cower, bow, take a vaccine, just to get some semblance of peace back into their lives. The political class knows this and they exploit us ruthlessly, relentlessly.
Watch where Trump is putting our money: lowering our taxes and giving some of it back to us, space, the military, vets, the border wall, opportunity zones for jobs, manufacturing coming home, H1B visas denied until Americans are working, the most sex trafficking arrests than any other President in history, almost 200 constitutional judges, and the list goes on. It’s stunning what this President has done in a few short years in the face of endless attacks as he exposes their schemes. They *hate*him for busting up their money laundering and crony capitalism.
Once the truth is out in black and white, on full and hideous display, Americans en masse will rise up against the government. All that noise out there is to keep us from seeing and hearing the truth. Stay focused. Vote as if your life depended upon it. It does. I will do everything in my power to protect and defend our Constitution and the Republic. Don’t underestimate an old woman.
Peace out.
I got your 6
The DOJ was certainly insider trading off of actions taken against public companies and Obama stuck his finger in that with Walmart. That one is certain because the DOJ lied in the press release.
Soros is not handing out money for free. If they probe the nest, a lot of rats are going to pop out.
This explains why the media is so corrupt.
They’re in this loop.
Profiting from the corruption.
It’s all becoming very very clear right now.
What an uphill battle, though.
Not all, some simply complicit idealists.
‘There are Trillions at stake!’
Great comment!
I’ll back you up Gramma!
‘Like’ your comment, suddenly am unable to have that show up.
Very well stated, somebodysgramma. Thank you.
Democrat donor and best buddy of pencil neck charged with 4 more felonies:
https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/grand-jury-charges-ed-buck-four-additional-felonies-including-he-enticed-victims-travel
Hollywood, too! . No wonder Hollywood was screeching hatefully at President Trump. They lost their perks.
Romney hates Pres Trump…Did he and Bain Capital use it to destroy companies and maybe help Chi-Na take these defunct companies’ intellectual properties, etc.?
Blackmail:
What about Mueller Special Counsel team…did they used these to bully those to lie about Trump? Is that why many left the Trump Admin after being “interviewed by Schiffy?
The sky’s the limit for Deep State.
Oh, this Cold Anger is so over. No more. It is burning red hot.
Investigate Crowdstrike
Was Fusion GPS dipping into this funding opportunity? As I recall there was some questions about their bank records,
Forgive me, Grandma, if it’s been discussed. But how did Hollywood benefit from this insider trading ? They’re funded mostly by a China now.
Do we think China was benefiting ? Holy Moly if that’s true.
I can’t fathom how deep,this goes
Think about all of the innocent shareholders getting lost in the nefarious trading. All the profits go to the scum? While the real investors hold the liability bag ?
I feel sick.
This is HUGE!!! Sullivan must somehow be in on this “game” also. His actions in the case of Flynn just can not be on the say so of Obama. He must have benefitted from this scheme and the en banc judges as well for agreeing with Sullivan’s request. They are going to do whatever they can to stop Flynn as they know Trump will bring him back into his administration as soon as this case is done. They are not willing to risk that. I hope Flynn and Trump have extra maximum security with people they can FULLY trust. These evil people will do anything to cover for themselves. Another dead body is just “another day at work” for them. I do not think they even understand the meaning of the word “conscience” anymore.
Sundance, you also have to protect yourself. These people do not care who they step on along the way of maintaining their status quo. You are in our prayers also.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now, instead of Flynn, they can bring Sundance into the administration. Wait…no…we can’t spare him here as top bird in the Treehouse!
Come to think of it…we’ve never seen Gen Flynn and Sundance in the same place. Makes one say, hmmm?
LikeLike
“Trip wires have been set.”
Melissa Hodgman (Strzok) – Assistant director at the SEC
LikeLiked by 3 people
AAAUUUUGGGHHHHHHHHHHNH
you’re exactly correct!
Yes and didn’t she get that position when Strzok was first assigned to the Clinton email investigation? Could be wrong about the timing but seems like I remember that.
An article like this garnering traction should finally speak to the centralist out there. Wake up. Maybe Mr. Ricketts should put this information in his next investment strategy piece. Don’t hold your breath. Time to march people.
LikeLike
Most People do not understand the list for political power.and have no idea how evilly they will pursue it. They can’t wrap their heads around the depth of the drive these asshats have. However they understand the lust for financial power they can wrap their heads around that.
It is easier for them someone would be offed for telling a corporate secret then a political one this change in focus may indeed bring the normies in
Seriously. Politics must attract more than its fair share of Narcissistic Psychopaths.
LikeLiked by 2 people
everyone will understand tax dollars being stolen off the top of foreign aid payments to Ukraine and Iran.
when you export data from the NSA database – you need a place to hold your profits. so Ukraine was destroyed in the “more flexible” time of Obama’s term in 2014.
I dont even think anyone on this site is not getting that anymore.
Imagine, in one small example, you wanted to advance the career of a back-bench state senator by gathering and revealing data on his opponent, forcing said opponent to drop out. Followed in a few years gathering further data on his next opponent to either cause that opponent to either give up seriously campaigning and/or getting richer. Welcome to your new White House, sir. With this kind of power/information, the improbable is possible.
I’ve long felt that contractors with that kind of access to people’s digital communications, with no one looking over their shoulder, would inevitably abuse it for insider trading, or, more accurately, “spying on insiders for trading.” I’ve speculated that “four contractors” would allow for an IT specialty firm (like crowdstrike), to understand technically how and where to search, for politically or financially targeted data, a political operative team to advise who is interesting politically and what they’re doing that would be of interest, a financial analytics team to point at targets of interest for inside trading opportunities, and a narrative management team, like Fusion GPS, to point to targets of interest for narrative management purposes. Barr must know who those contractors are.
I’m glad to see this attention, but I’ve been skeptical of the SEC’s capabilities, with doubts also about whether they always seek justice, or are sometimes just part of the coverup of major wrongdoing with wrist-slap penalties to resolve all matters for a tiny fraction of ill-gotten gains.
Again, four contractors performed tens of thousands of unlawful searches pursuant to an illegal inter-agency memorandum of understanding. This was the nervous system of the Deep State. We need to know which agencies, who signed for those agencies, who hired what contractors, what searches were conducted, and what reports or analyses were prepared and delivered to whom.
All of that should be sifted by prosecutors informed by an equal set of experts, and indictments fall where they may.
I recall, back in the day, I was vehemently against “cloud computing”. I audited some of those networks for security. It was a “money saving” strategy for companies to share “the cloud”, which is basically just a big data center leveraging another big data center and so on, managed by another company, using “shared infrastructure”. The security was poor in most cases. Admins always have access. I would put layers upon layers of checks and balances and audit trails in place. I was laughed at. Big 4 auditors loved me. Management, not so much.
#whatever
Go into the wayback regarding SEC. Remember who FDR
appointed to it back when? One Joseph Kennedy. Same thing,
with the calender moved back 70 years.
Pretty sure Comey and Mueller and many others would be signers. Heck, we already know Comey’s buddy was a contractor (leaked Comey memo, can’t remember his name). I now understand Sundance’s comment about decisions on who to prosecute. There are so many crimes and people committing crimes and so little time. The coronavirus is just another scam to make rich people richer, i.e., vaccines, and they don’t care how many die, the more, the merrier. Sick. Trillions at stake. A globalist’s wet dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know they spied on LTG Thomas McInerney, US Air Force, Retired. He tells us. Cickon the star next to his name to hear hi speech. You will hear the name Dana Boente too.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?460914-2/rolling-thunder-memorial-day-rally-speaking-program
I remember this. I watched the video, what, 2 years ago. He was so full of info.
LikeLike
Why did Barr wait until 3 months ago to initiate this investigation? This and FISA would have been the first thing I would have looked into after the Mueller case wrapped up.
All monies from from these ill gotten endeavors will be frozen and taken by the Government from these people. We are talking Trillions and Trillions of dollars here folks!!. How involved was Soros? Clinton? Obama? Bush Families? Romney? Every RINO fighting against Trump? Just stop and think of all the people potentially involved is this. ALL THEIR ASSETS will be frozen and confiscated by the Government. However they probably will no longer need it as there is not much you can purchase in prison. Makes me feel so good just thinking about the fallout from this.
LikeLike
Shutdown when Trump won. This needs further investigation
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4204316/Chelsea-Clinton-s-husband-shut-hedge-fund.html
LikeLike
With Marc’s father being a corrupt politician he must have felt right at home marrying into the Clinton cabal. Looking forward to the day that Hilary serves her time in prison for financial corruption (at the very least), like Ed (Marc’s father) did. Like attract like is never a truer statement
LikeLike
I still say those accessing the NSA Database can’t do it anonymously. The NSA keeps records of WHO did what when…this IS the Smoking Gun…It would not be hard to use the same NSA database to follow the activities of those that accessed the NSA database to track them to their ‘high level bosses’ and nail ALL OF THEM!!!!!!!!!Hello Mr. BARR, are you listening?
LikeLike
Nah… it’s super easy to avoid accurate audit trails. Auditing utilizes a login/ID, the physical address of the computer system, the network address of the computer system, and the network route of the data, timestamps, etc. Once you understand that, you can work around it. The other thing they did was download data and take it offsite. So, if they didn’t have to go to a SCIF, which has much tighter security, they could do whatever they wanted with the data offsite. It’s really scary what they had access to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Martin Armstrong has been discussing this issue repeatedly in his public blog regarding elitists with inside information regarding the soon-to-be-coronavirus-pandemic-stock-market crash. He references several.
FTA: Diane Feinstein has confirmed that she and her husband turned over documents regarding their stock trades ahead of the COVID-19 announcements. No word yet from Pelosi. Pelosi was notorious for such dealings and had refused to answer questionsback in 2012.
As I have said, I know PERSONALLY that phone calls were made and elites sold out ahead of the news of a coming “virus” that they did stage a plan of attack just a few months before. Look at Event 201 pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation back on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/its-time-to-investigate-the-players-to-prove-the-public-have-been-manipulated-for-personal-gain/
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/buffet-sold-all-airlines-in-advance/
I literally did not think it was humanly possible to despise Nancy Pelosi more than I did before I read this.
It never made sense how they amassed millions and millions of dollars on a $200k a year salary.
Now it does.
Welcome to the awakening.
I guess they don’t post anything here that doesn’t go along with the narrative. I’m all for the deep weeds and all…and nothing…ever…happens. And now, we’re being told it “will” happen…except that it’s not until Novemer 4. Sad. Good luck everyone. There will be a few people who know “everything”. And you can feel good about that.
Sundance is literally in the fox den as we speak.
Don’t give up. Don’t ever,ever,ever give up.
LikeLike
This is something suspected and commented on a few times. I did not consider the big boys. I just assumed the hacks doing the big boys political espionage would decide that the world was corrupt and they should get a piece too.
Sundance is being very specific this does not sound like speculation. Time to get out the piggie bank roll up some dollars and give PayPal a visit. You have been a very busy little cowboy,😉
I’ve been saying this on multiple occasions here over the last two years. The political spying was just gravy. The real prize was private financial information.
There’s no way a Clinton Crime Family member wouldn’t use the NSA to enrich themselves by selling inside information. They’d be like a kid in a candy shop. It’s probably the reason so many billionaire hedge fund mangers ingratiate themselves to the dark side politicians. It’s always about the money.
An added bonus is that once your hook someone with the easy insider trading windfalls, you own them. Blackmail works better than cash when the super wealthy face real prison time and you need a favor, or a few million laundered and paid to you for a speech or a book deal
On another note, just think what a large iCloud company could do if they figured out how to decipher encrypted private communications from corporate customers stored in their cloud. The data mining possibilities are endless. Logistics companies legally data mine and sell information to people who want to know what goods or commodities are being shipped. Satellites have been launched to photograph worldwide oil storage facilities to determine inventories for the people who trade oil futures.
Ya, I know, but Q also mentioned the insider trading angle, along with secret foreign bank accounts long ago. I remember reading it when I was intrigued with the thought he/it might actually be real.
Is that how Epstein got rich?
Trump left a big clue ages ago with his comments
about Hedge fund account types. He knew something
was wayy fishy. Maybe not exactly how.
SLAP! (the sound of my hand connecting with my forehead). Of course!!!!
And THIS is why the Mooch has turned so violently against Trump. It all seems so obvious now.
Hedge fund guy!
Hypothetically, if a person or entity, like a foundation had access to all the info in the world (yea, crazy, huh?) and wanted to vacuum up some serious cash, could they possibly go to government officials all over the globe and suggest multi million dollar donations to their “charitable” causes in exchange for silence about certain indiscretions? Or maybe to CEO’s of large corporations and solicit contributions for vital social initiatives like blm?
Hmmm thinking I will short crowdsrike
LikeLike
A couple of observations. First I also thought of this back in April and early May when I discovered this wonderful site which caused me to be sleep deprived for a while as I was up many a late night reading all the information that Sundance provided along with the supporting redacted documents thinking whoever had access to this absolute gigantic Data store would be the technical equivalent of Charles Xavier. Knows all, sees all. I remember being up till three and four in the morning with my mouth hanging wide open in stunned amazement at what was laid out here and how this knowledge could be perverted for many nefarious uses such as to blackmail people, financial gain, non-US espionage, and perhaps others.
That said, the only issue with the financial side here would be the fact that Admiral Rogers shut off access in April 2016 for the contractors, meaning the shelf life of a lot of that secret financial data would be forever diminishing as time progressed from that date unless they still have some kind of access even today. However, all of the dirty blackmail stuff certainly has a very long shelf life, (life of the victim(s)), given what we’ve seen with so many crazy things going on such as good old Judge Emmett Sullivan as well as many others I’m sure. I do wonder what’s on all those hard drives that were brought in by the whistleblower? 57 drives can hold a lot of data even on older technology such as 1-2tb of the day. The phrase that Barr said regarding John Bash researching prior to 2016 I think probably gave a lot of the weasels the need to stock up on Pepcid.
The Clintons were amateur Socialist grifters when they got to Sewer City. But they were pros when they left. They started small by selling Billy Dale’s Travel Office job to their Hollywood pals, but it was where Hillary learned she could use the FBI to frame her enemies. Louis Freh tut-tutted when FBI agents gave her FBI files on Republicans, but no one was ever charged. B y the time they left, they had monetized almost every function and department of government, selling ICBM secrets to the Chinese and pardons to Iran sanctions violators. Even Democrats pretended to be upset about that for about a week.
By the time she came back as SecState for the Islammunist, she built a Worldwide Bribery Empire, selling policy out the front door at State, cashing the checks out the back door at the Foundation. They used CIFIUS to sell the Chinese our ports and our uranium to Putin. I think when Ukraine (and many others) finally got their billion in aid, they had to give half of it back to the Uni-Party, including China Joe. I also think our Office of Personnel files were not stolen by China, but sold to China.
And don’t get me started on Dr. Anecdotal Fauci, Director of the Wuhan Murder Hornet Lab and Patent Medicine.
Obama wasn’t being negligent leaving 200 unappointed judge positions open. Hillary was supposed to win. The Clintons were the best at monetizing and appointing compromised judges
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fubu – I never realized until this comment how much it must burn Hitlery to hear PDJT talk about how he discovered he had all these judges to appoint!
Thanks for the schadenfreude…
I/we always say: Follow the Money !!
Maybe 2 or 3 years back, I remember the “there’s TRILLIONS at stake” comment being made…. AND – I wondered then (mentally only, sorry to say) how do you “handle” a Trillion bucks ???
AND – the “stock/IPO/bond markets came to mind….IF you have access to owner’s comm’s….
EH?
Now, it comes out or bubbles to the surface like a dead fish!… such a deal…
This has “the evil witch” written all over it… and, the Bush fingers, and, and….
Bush and Obama best buddies. Why?
“Since 2007, the NSA has been under court orders to preserve data about certain of its surveillance efforts that came under legal attack following disclosures that President George W. Bush ordered warrantless wiretapping of international communications after the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. In addition, the agency has made a series of representations in court over the years about how it is complying with its duties.
However, the NSA told U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey White in a filing on Thursday night and another little-noticed submission last year that the agency did not preserve the content of internet communications intercepted between 2001 and 2007 under the program Bush ordered. To make matters worse, backup tapes that might have mitigated the failure were erased in 2009, 2011 and 2016, the NSA said.” https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/19/nsa-deletes-surveillance-data-351730
LikeLike
.02
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deleted the data. Right. And I have a bridge for sale in Brooklyn.
Let’s not forget that Hillary Clinton had four aides, including Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin, who she designated special “researchers”, sort of like Comey’s friend, Daniel Richman, who also had unfettered access to top secret databases. She had a direct pipeline into that goldmine.
Oops. Forgot the link. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/12/hillary-clinton-gives-up-security-clearance-after-private-server-scandal/
I think, somehow, this all comes back to the Clinton Foundation. ‘Cuz Clintons.
Just sent the link for this article to Senator Josh Hawley
I wonder if it will reach him?
My biggest concern right now is how Sundance said that everyone in Washington DC is clueless and not engaged.
No one cares about anything but the best muffin for their breakfast.
Who is guarding us? Who will represent us ? Who will ambitiously tear this racketeering scheme to shreds ?
Well, Crowdstrike is now advertising on Fox News during the 8 to 11 time period.
Talk about cojones!
So,……no one?
IMHO, this would explain how all those members of Congress are elected with bank accounts that are empty…..yet they all come out as millionaires!
This is why they’re all so corrupt. And why they’re related by marriage or family…everybody’s connected in the web of lies and greed. That’s why nobody turns on the swamp, and why nobody goes to jail.
The scale of corruption is mind boggling! Exposure to the public is needed on a massive level. Now that kind of exposure/sunlight would fundamentally transform America for the good, for a very long.long time!
Much of this spending – estimated at around $70 billion a year – winds up at the NSA! Think these contractors. All 21 of them would do anything to prevent President Trump from being reelected? I think so.
Who profits from our new war? Inside NSA and private contractors’ secret plans
A massive war operation is being waged to track and kill ISIS — and it’s a lot more than cruise missiles
TIM SHORROCK
SEPTEMBER 24, 2014
A massive, $7.2 billion Army intelligence contract signed just 10 days ago underscores the central role to be played by the National Security Agency and its army of private contractors in the unfolding air war being carried out by the United States and its Gulf States allies against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
That war was greatly expanded Monday night when U.S. forces launched a “mix of fighter, bomber, remotely-piloted aircraft and Tomahawk” cruise missiles against ISIS targets in Syria. The Central Command said the strikes were led by the United States with support from Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
INSCOM’s “global intelligence support” contract will place the contractors at the center of this fight. It was unveiled on Sept. 12 by the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), one of the largest military units that collects signals intelligence for the NSA.
Under its terms, 21 companies, led by Booz Allen Hamilton, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, will compete over the next five years to provide “fully integrated intelligence, security and information operations” in Afghanistan and “future contingency operations” around the world.
http://www.salon.com/2014/09/24/heres_who_profits_from_our_new_war_inside_nsa_and_an_army_of_private_contractors_plans/
Saw this tonight in Just The News….trump speaking of breathtaking evidence. https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/trump-suggests-doj-has-found-breathtaking-evidence?utm_source=breaking-newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breathtaking!!!! I like that. Like when you make a long climb up the side of a hill, then suddenly can see everything in every direction from the top.
Nothing like an initiative started by Clinton, offering free tuition and training and then a job in the government as reward for participating.
https://itlaw.wikia.org/wiki/Presidential_Decision_Directive_63
https://www.sfs.opm.gov/Overview-History.aspx
No accident imho.
Did anyone DIRECT those searches? How, when, and why?
This is the MOTHER LODE. Besides bilking the taxpayers out of their hard-earned dollars to fund pet projects that are massive money-wasters, they’re also doing THIS to acquire more wealth, which = more POWER. Take away the money and the power it confers and they instantly convert into the two-bit tin horn grifters they are. This has GOT to be spilled all over the floor under bright light so EVERYONE can see who profited, and by how much. Let no office or famous last name stand in the way. Alive or dead we need to know who they are, or were, to history can accurately reflect their disgusting behavior at the expense of tens of millions of innocents.
I’d like to know who was behind – REALLY behind – sending my older son to the ME six times so he could soak up cancer and die from it before he was 40 years old. All this insider trading has got to show massive profiteering from and influence by the arms manufacturers, and their associated industries.
LikeLike
Oh, SSI01. I’m so, so, so very sorry.
What a warrior he was.
What a hero.
What a legacy.
You raised a Patriot. A real man.
Godspeed.
Me, too. Hell will be full. SS101, my heart goes out!
Oh, that’s so sad. I’m so sorry. Horrible.
My son was wounded. But he recovered.
Tragedy all around.
God Bless
The timelines are what will kick their asses.
The best way to catch these criminals is to follow the money. Always.
The Swamp did the same thing during the Mortgage Meltdown and it was too confusing for the average person to understand. Most people still don’t understand HOW they got ripped off. Most don’t have a clue WHERE the money went.
But it was trillions….and it was the same scam.
Take out the twists and turns. That is always how the rich and powerful get away with their thievery. Twists and turns, the Wall Street crowd, the Banksters, and the Swamp. The Deep State billionaires control the money. That includes the money laundering that HSBC (all the big banks, Deutch, Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, etc). and private and public monies are secreted away (i.e. Panama Papers, Paradise Papers, etc.), Credit Derivatives are in the Trillions now. Long ago Wall Street took out the Big Box/retailers. People just don’t know it yet, but the Corporate worth has been gutted.
So how to explain? Simple formula, 4th Grade audience. Yeah, really it is that simple. Finding the right way to condense and consolidate what these pr*cks have done is the key. Like a Homer Simpson video. Literally.
Average attention span in 2020….God only knows now with the ‘Smart’ phones. Probably the attention span of….. yep, 4th Graders.
We can never get the public wit large onboard without making it simple.
Johnny Cochran knew this….”If the glove doesn’t fit, you must acquit”. Glib will always whoop the science.. OJ was off the hook. Didn’t matter the effect of heat, water, whatever on a glove that may or may not have been OJ’s.
Gotta have a hook or we will catch no one.
Also, take into account that they are smoking weed. Legalizing marijuana was key to the Swamp getting the public sedated and stupid. Everywhere. So poor short-term memory. Again, 4th grade and use the Speech formula: Tell them, tell them what you told them, then tell them again.
“Correspondence between PUBLIC COMPANY CEO’s who are looking to do a merger, acquisition or spinoff of another public company; confidential audits of a company that may be in discussions to be acquired by a public company; confidential emails, phonecalls, texts between CEO’s, their accountants, their lawyers, their bankers, their competitors; their R & D department; their patent department.”
How about phone calls placed by a political rival/enemy to friend’s/relatives to convict them of what you are doing?
On our local (Buffalo, NY) news today (WIVB-TV), there was a segment outlining our former 70 yr. 2nd Amendment supporting congressman seeking a deferment to starting his prison term.
Rep. Chris Collins (R- NY) plead guilty to transferring “insider information” from a company he was privy to (and invested in).
He made phone calls to his son and his son’s father-in-law.
So one purpose of the “Trump-Russia” hoax was to deflect attention from an elaborate insider trading scheme..? Now that would be Far Out!
..But not such good news for those involved. For unlike a “he said-she said” political scandal, the laws governing securities transactions are all written in black and white.
So one purpose of the “Trump-Russia” hoax was to deflect attention from an elaborate insider trading scheme..? Now that would be Far Out!
..But not such good news for those involved. For unlike a “he said-she said” political scandal, the laws governing securities transactions are all written in black and white.
Don’t Leave, I Want To Be Paid By The 21 Contractors!
Now, are you surprised Pelosi does not want us to leave Afghanistan?
Sidney Powell, in the video above this post, said there was not a “first person account alleging a crime”. If that is true, Rosemary Collyer didn’t do her job and reject the application. There was more than one judge here. All the judges failed at their jobs. Laziness or in cahoots?
LikeLike
I would say CAHOOTS!
I know it hasn’t been discussed here but I honestly thought this was a given – that people knew the NSA data could be and was being used this way.
It’s always FOLLOW THE MONEY. Always.
And expand the thinking to the families of CEOs(etc) – wives, girlfriends, kids etc. You could probably get even more information this way. Plus it would enable the Feds to run parallel construction to leverage CEOs (etc) based on those private conversations.
Happy to see Sundance shine some high profile light ok this. The CTJ following isn’t just large but it includes many influential people.
Where is Gretchen Morgenson, author of book on the 2008 financial crisis, Reckless Endangerment, when you need her to dig into all this…maybe she will. 🙂
This is YUGE! I’m going to be sick. Good work, Sundance.
Don’t we think the President knows all this by now? He will shortly, if not yet.
We now know what is going on. ACTION,
This is YUGE! I’m going to be sick. Good work, Sundance.
Don’t we think the President knows all this by now? He will shortly, if not yet.
We now know what is going on. ACTION,
SD talked about the monetization of government — had not idea it had gone so far…
LikeLike
Would make a great movie / mini series about a scrappy investigative journalist uncovering the use of US government alphabet agency resources to get rich with insider trading, blackmail, murder for hire, throw in some pedophilia & human trafficking and you’re got must see TV.
It’s a shame the left owns all the media / entertainment conglomerates.
I remember being shocked when George HW Bush showed up on TV with slick Willy, pushing that hoax Clinton Global Initiative propaganda.
I said to my husband, “How can he sit there with him on TV and plug his little project after losing to him”?
Oh how naive I was then. I was flabbergasted that they were all buddy buddy and even said he was the black sheep of the family, brother from another mother and all that Bullshit!
It’s because they are all part of the club. The club never rats on another club member.
They don’t really hate each other when they’re running against each other…they’re like the cartoon Sam the sheepdog and ralph…fight each other all day, but when the whistle blows they shake hands and pat each other on the back and go right on.
I’m sure HW Bush benefited from the Clinton Global Initiative just as much as Bill and Hillary did.
Boy when your eyes get opened, everything become crystal clear.
George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton go back a long way. I believe George H.W.Bush headed the CIA and Bill Clinton was Gov.of Arkansas when the drug smuggling operation with the Nicaraguan Contras occurred. Mena Airport in Arkansas was a valued location.
LikeLike
I’m beginning to appreciate Sundance’s optimism. John Q Public could probably ignore the Swamps dirty political tricks but they will be livid when they find out the Swamp has been getting rich on insider trading. No wonder the never Trumpers are going apesh!t. Financial crimes are much easier to prosecute when you have a computer and paper trail. I’d wager Sundance has some of this in his back pocket. Stock up on popcorn, the next few weeks are going to be entertaining……if it were not so depressing for the country.
LikeLike
Let’s not forget this little beauty:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Dazza
Don’t see how it fits.
Corruption
Just wow!
If this could be proven, this has the potential IMO to change the whole dynamics of how this viewed by Americans generally. It would help eliminate the tendencies of “normal” Dems, Independents, and Republicans by couching this less of a political crime and more of just an old fashioned crime of greed. I believe the clear majority of the American public would not tolerate any politician and their friends getting away with just a greedy crime. Again if true, is it any wonder why DJT must be destroyed?
Wow!
Politicians at Local,State and Fed. level are involved. Both parties. Now we know what the hammer over their heads are. Easy to show insider trading when pointed out with paper trail. Just tip off SEC with person’s name, name of stock,, date of trade and insider info used. Don’t forget, just as much money can be made short sellers and options trades as well as buying stock. All kinds of ways to trade the mkt.
Now we know how these crooks are bought. Judges as well. I bet Wray is a bought SOB. Sessions too.
Ad rem I just sent a rather long post and was hoping you could find it in the trash bin. Because it didn’t make it onto this comment section. It was about hedge funds
LikeLike
Linear regression analysis over time shows one cannot make alpha, though, that is what everyone who goes to Wall Street attempts to do. And a handful have historically beaten the market. They could be statistical outliers, or, have some better understanding of how to pick securities and investments. But, they will regress toward the mean as others catch on to their techniques.To understand this better I suggest one read Burton Malkiel’s A Random Walk Down Wall Street. Easily understood for the lay person.
Politicians are using insider knowledge to trade markets. An entire group of people could not do this unless using the same investment advisor who was just lucky for a while, or, who somehow magically came up with better market models and algorithms time after time as their previous models and algorithms eroded. The study blatantly displayed the level of corruption. As well they are front running the market investing in companies they will push tax payer funds toward.
Now, would other unscrupulous people be willing to bribe to get access to do the same?
What if they were selling tech secrets to China? The establishment is just that corrupt. The number of traitors among us is staggering.
From Adam Housley tweet re: response to whether PDJT knows whats happening (following his interview with Lou Dobbs):
“Nah. He may have an idea do to questions that have been asked and some stuff told to him by members of Congress…but he doesn’t know much of it.”
I guess Adam is NOT one of those whom Sundance briefed (but PDJT, or his representative WAS).
Adam also says those 2 busts are connected for sure:
“I know I’ll be correct. They raided Miami and Cleveland today. It’s rollling.”
Here we go. Wooooooooo!
“I doubt that Judge Rosemary Collyer or Judge Boasberg understand the gravity of this.”
Sorry, SD. I think they do.
