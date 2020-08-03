Factual Stuff That Will Help Reconcile Issues Within Spygate and The Special Counsel…

Here’s some stuff most of those who have followed the story just don’t know…. yet.

The special counsel team authorized and released the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages to the public in December 2017. It was a very smart Mueller team using a laser pointer to get their political opposition chasing remote controlled rabbits. The special counsel team controlled the remote.

The special counsel team took control over and then filtered the FBI investigative file of FBI Washington Field Office Supervisory Special Agent, Brian Dugan. The special counsel removed the evidence that James Wolfe leaked the FISA application on March 17th, 2017.

The special counsel team released the Adam Waldman text message capture to the SSCI as a head’s up after likely informing SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner it was coming. On February 9, 2018, Warner had his pre-scripted defense in place. It appears Warner gave the Go8 the text documents knowing it would be leaked to media. Smart maneuver.

The special counsel team informed the FISA court on July 12, 2018, the predicate for the Carter Page FISA application was still valid. They lied. They did this because they planned to release another segment of SSA Dugan’s file to the public to water down the issue. Nine days after telling the FISC the application was valid, on July 21, 2018, the special counsel used the guise of a FOIA release to put the Dugan FISA equity into the public consciousness. What we know as the Carter Page FISA application was/is actually SSA Dugan’s work product. Again, this was from his investigative file.

The special counsel released Dugan’s work product (FBI equity), while simultaneously redacting the dates on the copy they released. It was the special counsel who redacted the dates. They had to do this because Dugan’s FISA copy had incorrect dates as seeded to capture the leak by SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.

Every public release of information from May 2017 through April 11, 2019, came from the special counsel. Neither Main Justice (AG Sessions) nor the FBI (Wray) released anything. The special counsel were releasing information in a controlled method and withholding other documents detrimental to their purpose of framing President Trump.

The sequence is critical:

1. Adam Waldman text messages. (release date Feb 9, 2018)

2. Justice Dept. Letter to journalist Ali Watkins (release date Feb 13, 2018) Four days after Waldman-Warner texts released:

http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4498451-Justice-Department-Records-Seizure.html

3. James Wolfe indictment (release date June 8, 2018)

https://www.scribd.com/document/381310366/James-Wolfe-Indictment-Senate-Intelligence-Committee-Leaker#

4. FISC / Senate Judiciary Letter (public release April, 2020 – event date July 12, 2018) The letter from DOJ-NSD (Mueller Special Proseuctors) to the FISC is important.

https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/download/2018-doj-letter-to-fisc&download=1

5. Carter Page FISA application (release date July 21, 2018) Only need the first application section. 83 pages of original application. This was Dugan’s “FBI Equity”

https://www.scribd.com/document/384380664/2016-FISA-Application-on-Carter-Page#

6. Government Sentencing Wolfe Case memo and recommendation for upward departure and/or variance. Filed December 11, 2018

https://www.scribd.com/document/395499292/James-Wolfe-DOJ-Sentencing-Memo-December-11

7. Govt. Reply to Defendant (Wolfe) sentencing memo (date Dec 14, 2018) Govt. Exhibit #13 is critical.

https://www.scribd.com/document/395775597/Wolfe-Case-DOJ-Response-to-Defense-Sentencing-Memo

MISC:

July 27, 2018, – Wall Street Journal – Wolfe lawyers threaten SSCI subpoenas.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/former-intelligence-committee-aides-lawyers-want-testimony-from-senators-1532692801?mod=e2tw

Dec 11, 2018 – Politico – Senators seek Leniency –

https://www.politico.com/story/2018/12/11/senate-intelligence-committee-leaking-james-wolfe-1059162