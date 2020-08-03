Factual Stuff That Will Help Reconcile Issues Within Spygate and The Special Counsel…

Here’s some stuff most of those who have followed the story just don’t know…. yet.
The special counsel team authorized and released the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages to the public in December 2017. It was a very smart Mueller team using a laser pointer to get their political opposition chasing remote controlled rabbits. The special counsel team controlled the remote.
The special counsel team took control over and then filtered the FBI investigative file of FBI Washington Field Office Supervisory Special Agent, Brian Dugan. The special counsel removed the evidence that James Wolfe leaked the FISA application on March 17th, 2017.
The special counsel team released the Adam Waldman text message capture to the SSCI as a head’s up after likely informing SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner it was coming. On February 9, 2018, Warner had his pre-scripted defense in place. It appears Warner gave the Go8 the text documents knowing it would be leaked to media. Smart maneuver.
The special counsel team informed the FISA court on July 12, 2018, the predicate for the Carter Page FISA application was still valid. They lied. They did this because they planned to release another segment of SSA Dugan’s file to the public to water down the issue. Nine days after telling the FISC the application was valid, on July 21, 2018, the special counsel used the guise of a FOIA release to put the Dugan FISA equity into the public consciousness. What we know as the Carter Page FISA application was/is actually SSA Dugan’s work product. Again, this was from his investigative file.
The special counsel released Dugan’s work product (FBI equity), while simultaneously redacting the dates on the copy they released. It was the special counsel who redacted the dates. They had to do this because Dugan’s FISA copy had incorrect dates as seeded to capture the leak by SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.
Every public release of information from May 2017 through April 11, 2019, came from the special counsel. Neither Main Justice (AG Sessions) nor the FBI (Wray) released anything. The special counsel were releasing information in a controlled method and withholding other documents detrimental to their purpose of framing President Trump.
The sequence is critical:
1. Adam Waldman text messages. (release date Feb 9, 2018)
2. Justice Dept. Letter to journalist Ali Watkins (release date Feb 13, 2018) Four days after Waldman-Warner texts released:
http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4498451-Justice-Department-Records-Seizure.html
3. James Wolfe indictment (release date June 8, 2018)
https://www.scribd.com/document/381310366/James-Wolfe-Indictment-Senate-Intelligence-Committee-Leaker#
4. FISC / Senate Judiciary Letter (public release April, 2020 – event date July 12, 2018) The letter from DOJ-NSD (Mueller Special Proseuctors) to the FISC is important.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/download/2018-doj-letter-to-fisc&download=1
5. Carter Page FISA application (release date July 21, 2018) Only need the first application section. 83 pages of original application. This was Dugan’s “FBI Equity”
https://www.scribd.com/document/384380664/2016-FISA-Application-on-Carter-Page#
6. Government Sentencing Wolfe Case memo and recommendation for upward departure and/or variance. Filed December 11, 2018
https://www.scribd.com/document/395499292/James-Wolfe-DOJ-Sentencing-Memo-December-11
7. Govt. Reply to Defendant (Wolfe) sentencing memo (date Dec 14, 2018) Govt. Exhibit #13 is critical.
https://www.scribd.com/document/395775597/Wolfe-Case-DOJ-Response-to-Defense-Sentencing-Memo
MISC:
July 27, 2018, – Wall Street Journal – Wolfe lawyers threaten SSCI subpoenas.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/former-intelligence-committee-aides-lawyers-want-testimony-from-senators-1532692801?mod=e2tw
Dec 11, 2018 – Politico – Senators seek Leniency –
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/12/11/senate-intelligence-committee-leaking-james-wolfe-1059162
This is new to me, but maybe not new to you. This 3 are involved in setting Flynn up?
Chertoff with Kelley & Woolsey
Wait until people figure out the lawyer who advised Flynn to not file under FARA for his Turkey work was a board member of Odebrecht.(involved in mass corruption and currently under investigation)
And a friend of Covington partner Michael Chertoff who pressured Flynn’s lawyers to get him to plead guilty.
For more info, Bob Kelly a former GWBush official was a board member of Odebrecht. He advised Flynn to not register under FARA, then Flynn Intel Group hired him. He may have helped Covington decide to throw Gen. Flynn under the bus…
Bob Kelley talked Flynn Intel Group out of registering under FARA, then carefully coordinated his statements on the issue with Covington lawyers working for Chertoff.
Covington partner Michael Chertoff thought it was a “Home Run” for what they wanted to achieve (claiming Flynn never told him about the Turkey Op-Ed) But Bob Kelly was copied on the emails about the Op-Ed.
It also involved former CIA Director James Woolsey going to Joe Biden in Sept. 2016 with an October Surprise against Flynn. Of course Covington tried to distance Woolsey from the FIG & the Turkey issues.
If you haven’t figured out yet, it is the communications behind the set up of Flynn by Covington & the involvement of Chertoff with Kelley & Woolsey that are the documents that Covington refused to turn over to Powell in violation of Sullivan’s court orders.
In 2018, Chertoff & Biden formed a transatlantic group to stop election interference. Blaming the Russians of course.
The leaders of this group is a who’s who of the plot to rig the 2016 election & the coup. Biden, Chertoff, Calderon (corrupt former Mexican President), Natalie Jaresko (US State Dpt, Ukrainian Finance Minister, now running the Swamp’s money in Puerto Rico)
Maybe more important is Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk who was the Clinton Foundation’s largest donor.
A handful of reporters & a bunch of European Swamp Creatures, led by Biden, Calderon & Chertoff…
To save us all from Russian interference in elections…
Natalie Jaresko is a character most people have not become aware of yet. But @Avery1776 @FederalistNo78 & myself have done threads on her connections to the corruption in Ukraine.
Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon is connected to not only Odebrecht corruption but also to El Chapo & money laundering for the Mexican cartels
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1288446553703747588.html
WOW — My head is spinning!!!! Stop I want to get off and give PDJT MORE YEARS and many public hangings, firing squads and whatever else would deter any other miscreants to EVER try to undermine the US of A – God is on our side – It’s Time #WeKnow
If ever a man could do four top-flight terms as President, it is Donald John Trump.
Thanks for that. It has always fascinated me that no one really railed against the foreign policy objectives of other incoming Presidents, and then it dawned on me. THEY ALL HAD THE SAME OBJECTIVES. UNIPARTY/UNIPOTUS’S. Until Trump!
When I think I’ve heard of everyone involved, I get several new names thrown at me. It’s impossible to keep count. Too many crooks.
No wonder this country has been moving further and further to the left regardless of which party has the majority.
It doesn’t matter. Crooks are everywhere. UNIPARTY.
I wonder if the SC leaked those intercepts of Mark Warner to keep him on the reservation. He does seem to be the weakest link on the SSCI.
There is a pivot point relative to Michael Flynn. They wanted him taken down as bad as President a Trump. Not just because Obama hated him. He knows everything….
Flynn needs to start talking so that it will become obvious that they were trying to silence him, otherwise, until that time, it becomes somewhat of a distraction. At least from this discussion anyway.
DC is rotten. It’s worse than anyone thought. Hundreds involved and decades of corruption here and abroad.
Trump the honest businessman, outsider was not supposed to win. They had everything lined up to take him down. It’s a miracle he won.
I want all of the lovers’ text messages. Sundance left out the date of the SC’s destruction of the texts and emails. That is another key to the SC’s illegal actions that are part of the attempted coup.
If, and yes this is a HUGE if…
If, Senators Grassley and Johnson are able to make substantial progress on their Subpoenas lists, then the SSCI will be involved, at least peripherally.
And Senator Burr is also under active investigation…
And it just hit me… WHY if the SSCI is charged with primary oversight of the Intel communities, and IF the SSCI was performing proper oversight, THEN how (insert expletive!) did this happen ON THIER WATCH?!?
And if the WATCHERS are so derelict in their DUTY, then what is Mitch McConnell going to do about it?
And Senator Grassley, he is the Senate Pro Tem, I don’t know what powers this role gives him, but is there any way he or other Senators could rebuke from the floor. Maybe even reveal stuff they have uncovered? Maybe criminal referral may not be an option but maybe something that would encourage them to immediately resign?
Just wondering.
From this request to the CIA Director:
7. All records related to then-Director John Brennan’s and then-Senator Harry Reid’s 2016 communications about the persons or conduct at issue in the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, whether before or after the opening of the investigation.
8. All records related to 2016 briefings by then-Director John Brennan to the “Gang of 8” about the persons or conduct at issue in the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, whether before or after the opening of the investigation.”
Available Here:
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/johnson-grassley-cia-oversight-records-requests
Also I posted the Transcript from yesterday’s interview with Maria Bartiromo and Sen. Johnson, pls see here;
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/03/sunday-talks-senator-ron-johnson-what-did-obama-know/#comment-8569592
But please note this comment:
…
“JOHNSON: … It is very clear that there was corruption at the highest levels of, certainly, the FBI. We have evidence of it.
I’m looking forward to John Durham wrapping up his investigation. I personally believe that the intelligence community was involved in this thing.
Their initial goal was to exonerate Hillary Clinton, when — so that she could win the election.
When she lost the election, their goals shifted to first — first and foremost, I think, sabotaging the Trump administration, which they have done a pretty good job of, also, I think initiating this diversionary operation, the smokescreen to cover up their wrongdoing…
BARTIROMO: Right”
…
Intel community involved…
Smokescreen to cover up their wrongdoing…
Ready for the legal indictments soon.
To me it is ALL evident now that we only know what they want us to know. They are running scared and a few will have to take the fall. The major crimes and criminals ( elected and non-elected) will continue to be funded by blackmail, Bribing, kidnapping young girls and selling them, selling body parts, China fentanyl, Mexican cartel, Selling guns and weapons and payoffs for hit men, pedophiles and MORE. Call me a conspiracy theorist if you want but God knows. WE KNOW!
CIA is the Boss Don of the world wide drug cartel mafia
With all these timed events that take place I would like to know who is coordinating the deep states activities. Must be a kingpin somewhere.
The first renewal of the Carter Page FISA was January 12, 2017- one week after the Oval office meeting. Comey/Yates own that renewal. The two subsequent renewals are owned by Mueller / Weissman. All three renewals were after the FBI knew Carter Page was not a Russian asset.
I think the Watkins sleeping with Wolfe story is BS too. Had to come up with a laser point distraction there too because the truth is it was SOP to leak.
Agree. The Watkins/Wolfe affair is a clever way to pin the leak (it ever became an issue) on a rogue employee (Wolfe) leaking information, for sex. And they would stop at that motivation and keep the sunlight off everyone else.
Wolfe and Watkins are not lovers.
Can you imagine being a government attorney and going to work each morning knowing that your goal is to frame the President of the United States, an innocent man, for a crime that never even happened. These people have no integrity, no honor and no respect for the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Can the Trump administration or at least the US taxpayers sue the Special Counsel as class action for fraud/RICO?
Any lawyers out there we can line up to take this on?
Perhaps the fox infiltrating the hounds is Supervisory Special Agent Brian Dugan. Hopefully, there are more SSA Dugans quietly working away. In fact, I personally know some FBI agents that ARE known patriots and good guys. There bet there are still a few ethical people left at DOJ……and we had Admiral Rogers at NSA.
I have pieces falling into place and extra pieces showing up… Going back in for another read.
