Devin Nunes Discusses Flynn Case and Durham Criminal Investigation…

Posted on July 30, 2020 by

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox Business with Jackie deAngelis to discuss the latest developments in the Michael Flynn case and the John Durham investigation.  WATCH:

.

Additionally (Hat Tip Techno-fog) who helps connect some dots left during recent comments by DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupek about “delays in proceedings” and what might be the most likely cause.  Good stuff, that makes buckets of sense.

I cannot (yet) go into details without seriously undermining my own efforts.  However, this previous GJ delay completely aligns with my own boots-on-the-ground information; and the previous statements by AG Bill Barr and DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec.

Keep smilin’…

And more importantly, keep living your best life…

I’m back on the road tomorrow… and things are good.

When we originally mapped this out, the mid-August timeline always appeared to be the inflection point. That’s why I made it my own target date to organize massive ‘Phase-2’ sunlight in the event Barr/Durham failed to deliver. Everything is proceeding swimmingly.

  1. FL_GUY says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Great News! Thanks for sharing Sundance!

  2. Gaius Gracchus says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Stay safe and stay resolved. You are in our prayers. May God bless this country, in spite of the many very wicked people running it.

  3. convert says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Wait… So there is a grand jury? Hotdiggedy damn. Sorta explains the hysteria in DC, doesn’t it?

    • Wethal says:
      July 30, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      Hysteria might also be in part because at this point, some people have been flipped for plea deals – who flipped? Whom did they rat out? How deep or wide did Durham go? How far back in time? Did the foreigners cooperate? UK? Italy? Australia?

      The coup plotters were so confident of Hillary winning or Trump being forced out that they didn’t cover their tracks very well. It was amazing how stupid they could be to save some of the notes we’ve seen. Barr has the presidential scope of authority to declassify, so he can see everything, and permit Durham, too, if necessary.

  4. teaforall says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Happy Trails and Be safe

  5. laeagle says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Does the fact that grand jury proceedings are conducted in the D.C. District Court require the prosecution of any charges to remain in that District or is it still possible to seek an alternative venue?

    • Wethal says:
      July 30, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      Venue could lie in in VA or NY, depending on which charge or defendant, possibly.

    • jbowen82 says:
      July 30, 2020 at 8:06 pm

      Ordinarily you would have the grand jury (and the trial) in the district where the crimes were committed. It would be unusual if, say, you lived in Montana and committed a bank robbery in Idaho, to have the feds prefer the charges against you to a grand jury in Florida. However, there might be circumstances in a complex conspiracy where some of the conspirators may not have committed their acts in furtherance of the conspiracy in the location where the conspiracy is being prosecuted. Under an “enterprise theory,” all of the acts were one big criminal enterprise, no matter where they were committed, so essentially everyone in the conspiracy was committing a crime everywhere the conspiracy operated. I could see the criminal charges against everyone being brought in Virginia, rather than DC, if the conspiracy involves the CIA as well as FBI and DOJ. There might be a better chance of getting a jury that would convict in the Eastern District of Virginia. There is zero chance in DC.

  6. booger71 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Good luck on your next journey. May it be fruitful

  7. Oldretiredguy says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Saw that same Gen Barr comment re the virus impacting Durham because some courts were closed. Could really only indicate Grand Jury indictments.

  8. RichardW says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    As we would say back in the day…cool

  9. Zephyrbreeze says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Remember, as a kid, waiting for Christmas morning…?
    This is worse…

    Rock on, Sundance.

  10. Skidroe says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    I sure would have liked to have been a mouse in your coat pocket these past few weeks. WOW! Sorta like a fly on the wall.

  11. Drogers says:
    July 30, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    It wouldn’t be a stretch to say this guy saved President Trump’s presidency.

  12. cboldt says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Belt and suspenders. The massive sunlight operation can be modified to work alongside the few honest brokers in the system.
    Barr and Durham can do only so much against the other revolutionary batillions; DEMs in Congress, the press …
    Okay. I’m off to ponder decorated masks. Does a full-face helmet qualify?

  13. fauxscienceslayer says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    When you have a safe, effective, nature preventative and cure, there is NO excuse for lockdowns, medieval social distancing, Gestapo contact tracing, masks or mandatory voodoo vaccination. This is asymmetrical biowarfare by monopolist medical mafia and deep state political puppets.

    “From Covid to Cancer, Hydrochloroquine is the Wonder Drug of Our Time”
    at > principia-scientific(.)org > cure for a dozen diseases

    Petition to Allow Over-the-Counter Use of Hydrochloroquine for Prevention and Cure of Coronavirus > petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition > sign this immediately

  14. Arn the Knight Templar says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    If you’ve said this all along, why do you feel compelled to tell us again? Repetition does not make it more persuasive. Chill, Bro’

  15. 1800e says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Thanks, Sundance! Can’t beat that with a stick.

  16. Scarlet says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    McCabes “ discovered “ text messages and emails Tobruk released August 28, 2020

    https://www.puppetstringnews.com/blog/federal-court-orders-the-release-of-andrew-mccabe-text-messages

  17. The Boss says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Safe travels.

  18. rpcoastie says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Remember that most of the evidence needed by Durham is in the files and computers of federal government agencies and NO SUBPOENA is necessary. Furthermore, a grand jury is not even necessary for an indictment. All Durham has to do is prepare a probable cause affidavit by an agent and then obtain the same arrest warrant a grand jury would allow followed by a probable cause hearing in federal court which the Covid-19 order would not stop.

    • Wethal says:
      July 30, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      Considering the people he’s been investigating, and the defense lawyers they likely will hire, a thorough, multi-count indictment with every possible crime charged would be a better offensive move. Put so much in the indictment that some would plead out to a few charges and cooperate.

      That’s how the feds often prosecute – overcharge and look for a deal on the lesser ones to get cooperation from people they need to tesitfy. That’s what the coup plotters were doing with Flynn, Papdopolous, Stone and Manafort – hoping to get cooperation.

  19. OffCourseNation says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    “Keep smilin’… And more importantly, keep living your best life…”

    I know that’s not the intention but such music makes me feel like I’m on the Titanic.

  20. DAVID CRAIN says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Sure would have been a ‘Kodak’ moment for the Fed’s to walk up and throw cuffs on Obama today during his campaign speech. Just sayin.

  21. WSB says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Happy hunting, stay safe and I gope you packed one of these…

  22. MicD says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    The District of Criminals.

  23. GTOGUY says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    And we just learned that John O. Brennan, the former CIA Director was refused access to any and all of his notes and documents (for his upcoming book) since his security clearance was revoked. Hummm….

  24. coolmamie says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    I am keeping the faith.

    Even though I am at a low,low point because one of my favorite heroes, Herman Cain, died today, and even though the injustice of the Flynn case is extended….

    I am STILL keeping the faith.

  25. Dekester says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    We in this home are utterly “ gob smacked” at the insights Sundance delivers.

    To be honest, I have been a little down today. General Flynn, Herman Cain, Scarf Lady.

    We come back from walking our dogs, and log on to “ the site” and “ Whamo” a much needed boost.

    Think too, that Paul Ryan ( Scumbag) put Nunes “ on ice” for six months..😠😠

  26. warrenjay13 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    What do you mean 4 days?

  27. Pancakes&patriots says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    With all the craziness coming from the swamp,your post certainly made me smile 😄

  28. jeremiah3227 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:15 pm


    Previously posted this under the daily President thread, thought maybe it works better here. Really good detailed interview with motive provided by John Solomon.

  29. jinmichigan says:
    July 30, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    With Birx and Fauxi attempting to extend the Mark of the Beast to face shields I have been very agitated since I came home from work. The day began with a builder complaining about an extreme lack of appliances and air conditioning units for new construction and how that may affect starts. My frustration built from there when I caught a bit of President Trumps remarks today and he continues to allow the fake medical witch doctors to cinch our chains.

    I am an optimistic person by nature. I have always believed that I hold my own destiny in my hands and that I can improve my lot in life through action, hard work and ingenuity. I have always believed in the righteousness of the American People and that out path has been laid out by God himself.

    This evening though my darker side had taken hold and I have had a sense of foreboding and hopelessness.

    Until I read Sundances words. Thank you Sundance. You have dragged me from the dark place I allowed myself to fall into this evening.

    My prayers tonight are for your success and safety and that your words may help others feeling down like I was.

