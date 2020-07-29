President Trump Delivers Remarks in Midland, Texas – 4:20pm Livestream…

Posted on July 29, 2020

Today at approximately 4:20pm ET, President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Midland, TX, on the topic of restoring energy dominance in the Permian Basin. [Livestream Links Below]

53 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks in Midland, Texas – 4:20pm Livestream…

  1. sloobiesloobiedoo says:
    July 29, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    US energy has been the red-headed forgotten stepchild in the jubilee of Fed-printing since the controlla-virus was unleashed upon us. Very interested to see if Fed-bucks will be used to support our very critical domestic energy industries.

  2. AceODale says:
    July 29, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Energy security = national security

  3. Del Parker says:
    July 29, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    PDJT’s appearance in TX is the opportunity to reach out to Reb. Louie Gohmert, and, of course, wish him well. It is also the opportunity for Trump’s staff to make sure Gohmert is on board w using Hydroxy w ZN treatment, if he is not already. And broadcast to the world that this treatment works; it only costs $20, and it needs to be put on sale over the counter.

    It’s takes too much time to get a Dr.’s appointment, test, test results back, get a prescription, etc, when a sick person could be taking the cure now, during the viable treatment window.

    This is Louie’s moment to make a huge difference.

    • booger71 says:
      July 29, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      Lots of people testing positive are not sick or have symptoms…I hope that is the case with Louie

      • dawg says:
        July 29, 2020 at 4:20 pm

        Rush said he was asymptomatic. It was probably a false positive.

        • uselogic19 says:
          July 29, 2020 at 5:22 pm

          Especially if it was one of those now-prevailing antigen “rapid” tests. High false positives and rushed approval….just in time for Fauci’s spike prognosis. I’m not saying it’s the tests but…it’s the tests.

        • dawg says:
          July 29, 2020 at 5:26 pm

          I need to clarify my comment. I didnt mean to imply that because hes asymptomatic, that means its probably a false positive. About half of the “true” positives are asymptomatic.

          I said it was probably a false positive because in some sample polulations, the MAJORITY of positives have turned out to be false positives, and the prevalence of false positives in general has been growing.

        • EJ says:
          July 29, 2020 at 5:57 pm

          Think he said he was tested twice.

        • SharonKinDC says:
          July 29, 2020 at 6:04 pm

          Asymptomatic. However, Gohmert stated in a video today the WH peeps followed up the quick test w/ the sinus cavity swab swipe…and that, too, came back positive.

      • bessie2003 says:
        July 29, 2020 at 4:29 pm

        This has been my running question, lots of new people testing positive, but are those positive tests able to differentiate between active cases vs those who had it and didn’t know they had it so would be considered ‘recovered’. If the latter is the case then that would say the hype of surge is pure politics.

        In our State, the county shows the number of total testing positive, the number of active, number of recovered (along with deaths), even breaks it down by zip code. Yet, the State only shows the total tested, how many were positive, how many died – nothing to say how many recovered or are active.

        My hunch, and this is Nevada, is this is done on the State level for our Governor to justify his continuing clamp down. In our county, with just over 450,000 residents, 4,861 have tested positive, 3,536 recovered, 1,217 active of which 87 are in hospital, 108 deaths. Statewide, population just around 3 million, there are 44,936 testing positive, 759 deaths – but absolutely no statistics as to how many are active and/or recovered.

        I wish the President would insist on having his numbers person, Dr. Brix, insist the States start showing the recovered vs active numbers in order to stop the panic porn.

        • booger71 says:
          July 29, 2020 at 4:34 pm

          Only numbers I want to see are the positives that were symptomatic. I think many of us carry the virus (like we do with many viruses and bacteria), but we never get sick or even pass it to others.

        • puca58 says:
          July 29, 2020 at 5:05 pm

          Without getting too deep in the woods…the current testing only determines if there are antibodies to the virus. It does not measure any titer to determine the intensity of the immune response; therefore, even if you were “infected” by the virus but your immune system eradicated it, you would test positive regardless of level of symptoms or even if you’re asymptomatic.

        • dawg says:
          July 29, 2020 at 5:17 pm

          First of all, a PCR test doesnt have the ability to detect a virus to begin with. It is a PCR test that is being used to count “positives”.

          You can take a separate antibody test, and it will tell you if you have coronavirus antibodies, which would mean you “recovered”. But not necessarily from COVID-19, because you can have coronavirus antibodies from any of the other numerous coronavirus’ that are out there.

          The reason that NONE of the testing can be considered accurate, beyond the fact that the test itself wasnt designed to detect a virus, is that COVID-19 has not been “isolated” or “purified”.

          There are “lots of new cases” for lots of reasons. One being the prevalence of false positives. Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the major test manufacturers, had a recent sample of about 150 “positives” and it turned out 62% of them were false positives. Here I would note that “data” is the “plural” of “anecdote”.

          Another reason for new cases is that more people are being forced to get tested. For work, travel, a variety of reasons. The vast majority of all these positives, even the ones who are truly “positive” for something, have no symptoms, are not sick at all, and thus would never have gotten tested if they werent forced to.

          Another reason for the new cases is they are literally making them up out of thin air. Ive been hearing several second hand stories of people going to get tested, providing their info, getting tired of waiting and then leaving, then receiving notice that they tested positive, when they didnt even get tested. Well today, I got the first, first-hand story of this happening. A friend of mine went with his entire family to get tested, 5 of them. They grew impatient and left. Got a call a few days later saying two of them were positive.

          But to answer your question, there isn’t one test that can differentiate between an active case and a recovered case.

          The only testing we can do with any accuracy is test for someone with coronavirus antibodies, and even that doesnt prove they have COVID-19 antibodies.

          I would bet literally everything I own on the fact that the “hype of the surge is pure politics”.

          • uselogic19 says:
            July 29, 2020 at 5:24 pm

            I would not take the other side of your bet. It’s politics.

          • MustangBlues says:
            July 29, 2020 at 5:59 pm

            Dawg: Good information on the covid-19 ”tests” and what the results actually mean.

            Thank you, really needs to be repeated everyday so the sacredness of the testing can be shown to be the emperor has no clothes, crossed with the boy who cried wolf, farce it is.

          • Akindole says:
            July 29, 2020 at 6:04 pm

            Indeed. The immune system works so well because polyclonal abs are “generalists.” If you’ve been exposed to SARS-CoV (last year; good probability), or any corona, or any particle that has a *similar* antigenic outer coat recognized by whatever they are using in the test, bingo…you could/might have some polyclones floating around that will show a positive on the test. In the immunohistochemistry business that’s called “sloppy as hell.”

            And, as you mention, if they don’t have the specific SARS-CoV-2 antigen the tests don’t exactly put a nail in any coffin, so to speak.

    • I Hear You Now says:
      July 29, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    • I Hear You Now says:
      July 29, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      July 29, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      Del, have you seen this video of Texas State Senator Bob Hall talking with Doctors positive results treating Covid with HCQ?

      I think you and other viewers will enjoy.

      • texasooz57 says:
        July 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        Great video with state of Texas Rep. Bob Hall with Texas doctors. No reason to be fearful of a positive test for covid. Get the HCQ protocol regimen. I have no doubt that Gohmert is taking it now although I have no source for this. It makes common sense to take this regimen that has zero risks.

    • Val says:
      July 29, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      We just met a guy from Nigeria who said he was raised taking Hydroxychloroquine. He said he can’t understand why people are so against it here.

  4. Treestand says:
    July 29, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    I pray it is a false positive.

  6. P says:
    July 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    That was a powerful delivery of a powerful message for sure!! God bless you, President Trump!

  7. Landslide says:
    July 29, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    So happy to watch our President be in the company of supporters!! I would assume he felt energized by this. I watched some of the local coverage (online) and they reported that there were LOTS of people all over the area with flags and signs. Said some had been out since early morning. Hope he raised a YUGE amount at the luncheon!!

    • flatwesttx says:
      July 29, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      I grew up about 100 miles north of Midland in an oil rich area. It sustained life in my hometown. We must get it back. Hated I was on a webinar and missed it and hope I have time for cliff’s notes.

      Really looking forward to some indictments and arrests and hopefully soon. I trust our President and am confident the Lord will shine light on the darkness.

  8. billrla says:
    July 29, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Driving across the Permian Basin is an eye-opening experience. Drilling and pumping infrastructure and activity, plus the supporting ecosystem, as far as the eye can see.

    • Landslide says:
      July 29, 2020 at 6:04 pm

      It’s a mess!! I don’t know how the oil companies get away with it, but the trash along every road, the damage to roads, fences, the TRAFFIC, etc., etc. are all huge problems. They earn the phrase “oil field trash”.

  9. msidaho says:
    July 29, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Did anyone catch what POTUS signed just now?
    Something with Mexico?
    Thanks in advance for your help

    • Landslide says:
      July 29, 2020 at 5:56 pm

      This is a short statement on a local TV station:

      President Donald Trump signed four “critical permits” for pipeline and railway projects along the Texas-Mexico border after delivering remarks at a Midland oil rig.

  10. texasooz57 says:
    July 29, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Texas ground report Trump 2020: I don’t believe any of the polls about Biden even close to beating Trump in Texas for election 2020. Especially Fox polls. Why? Because I travel up and down this big state regularly and I have never seen a Biden sign or flag or bumper sticker or hat or anything supporting Biden. Whereas, I see Trump 2020 signs and flags, etc. everywhere. It’s my unofficial poll, because I don’t believe the dems/uniparty media anyway, but Trump is way ahead here.

    • flatwesttx says:
      July 29, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      Assume a drive thru Austin, Dallas or Houston might show some Biden signs. One guy actually flies a Biden flag over his house nearby mine. That said there is very literal show of Biden support out where I am and took a drive through ranch/hill country a few weeks back and that area was, no surprise, all Trump country!

      • Marc says:
        July 29, 2020 at 5:44 pm

        Saw the most irritating thing the other day driving through a suburban VA neighborhood. A nice, upper middle class home had three small flags on ground poles maybe about 1.5 feet high. The outer flags were a “pride” flag and a BLM black flag, with an American flag sandwiched between full. All I could say to myself was Shameful. I have only seen a couple homes with Black Lives Matter signs/flags on the property that were owned by blacks. The other couple dozen were white folks. Public BLM support assuages their White Guilt complex.

      • texasooz57 says:
        July 29, 2020 at 5:47 pm

        Granted, I don’t travel though the People’s Republic of Austin…I take the loop around.

      • TexSwede says:
        July 29, 2020 at 5:53 pm

        I live in NW Austin. I see lots of Black Lives Matter signs but only 2 Biden signs. When Beto was running against Cruz there were hundreds of his signs. The Austin City Council is going to put a massive $10Billion mass transit bond package on the ballot in November. It will raise property taxes on average home between $350-$400 a year. They will push too far and I believe the opposition will be very strong. That opposition, plus the council’s anti-police stance will generate some surprises here (I hope).

  11. henry says:
    July 29, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Once again PT brings up the Dems and their lust for power and power only for themselves.
    After watching various vids from the DemIdiots today who committed yesterday; PT is absolutely right. They all come across as having been victimized by Barr. He was disrespectful. He lied. He avoided answering. He refused to answer. yada yada yada.

    He was mean and caused hurtful feels….

    They are totally possessed and certifiably insane.

    • texasooz57 says:
      July 29, 2020 at 5:57 pm

      “They are totally possessed and certifiably insane.”
      So true. And I think they all live in an alternate universe. One controlled by satan.

  12. TrumpPatriot says:
    July 29, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    No! They are NOT insane nor possessed. That gives them a pass on responsibility. They are strategic, and diabolical in their methodology. They know exactly what they are doing at all times, and the goal is to fundamentally change and destroy our great country as planned by the powers which surrounded and controlled Obama. These bit players have no idea they are merely useful idiots.

    • Rosemary B says:
      July 29, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      All of this reminds me of my Junior High days. These people are bullies.
      They sincerely believe this is acceptable behavior. It is a horrible example for the future of our country. Communism is being welcomed into the US by ignorant fools

  13. Rosemary B says:
    July 29, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    I listened to the speech. It was wonderful. I love our President Trump

