Perspective: You are in Fort McHenry…

The battle of Fort McHenry was a critical point in the War of 1812. Many people know that our national anthem stemmed from the valiant defense of Fort McHenry by American troops who refused to concede Baltimore harbor and withstood 27 hours of continual bombardment by British naval forces beginning Sept 13, 2014. The short story is HERE
Two-hundred-six years later, there is a lesson to be learned.
[Part of the Korean War Memorial – Washington DC]
Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.
Leftist city and state leaders have abandoned rule of law in favor of supporting the mob effort to destroy our sense of unity. Political activists, left-wing ideologues under the guise of democrats, and a host of media allies are conducting an information war on behalf of their objective. Big tech social media companies are attempting to remove the voices of those who are fighting back.
There is a great deal of purposefully driven anxiety and fear amid our nation as this multi-faceted internal war takes place. However, there is a primary element to this effort that each person can shield themselves from, and act to counter. Do not let your sense of self succumb to this assault. Do not let them win the battle for your peace of mind.
It might, heck, -check that- it does seem overwhelming at times. But that is the nature of this collectivist strategy. That is the purpose of this bombardment. We must hold strong and push back against their lies and manipulations. If you look closely at their attack, it is weak and much of it is psychological bait. Do not fall into the trap of despair.
When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the onslaught to deter us from living your dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation are counting on us taking a knee. Do not allow this effort to succeed.
You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.
That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect and recognize the scale of our assembly.
Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that you CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that you accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment you cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism, is a moment that you withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position to not succumb to the attack.
If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.
It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.
We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully and with deliberate and forethought intent we must engage with those around us to lift this sense of foreboding.
This approach is how we win the larger battle.
All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what is shouting from the loudspeakers we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.
In my own travel, right into the belly of the beast, I have encountered some of the most morose robotic people I could ever imagine; yet each night I held up my mission in prayer and promised to accept guidance regardless of my own fears and trepidation. Trust me, this ain’t easy for me…. through my research, I have torn open the dungeon doors and stared into the dark space; and yes, the scale of it sticks with you; it manifests as cynicism.
So, let me share two recent short-examples of what following that guidance actually means.
The second night in DC, I woke up with this horrible taste in my mouth. Teeth brushing didn’t help… wearing a mask or facing a $500 fine didn’t help either and perhaps was the cause. Regardless, I asked a gentleman for the location to a convenience store to purchase some mints to chew throughout the day. I was directed to a specific store.
When I made my purchase, the mask on the other side of the counter was as sad as many that day, but I felt compelled to ask how she was doing. The typical “been better” was the return. However, as I started to walk away… I turned back: “what’s wrong”? For the next few minutes I listened as I met a mom of four kids who was 15 days from a COVID-based eviction. There was really no-one to blame; and worse, for her no-where to turn. She was looking for housing grants to avoid the most painful decision in her short 30-year-life.
You see, there was a reason why I went into that store that afternoon, at least that’s what I told her; and there was a reason why she was there. In part with your support, and after putting all other tasks in the appropriately unimportant place they deserved, WE (yes, you and me) together found a solution and provided the resources she needed. Starfish dude strikes again… this time with His help and your help.
It would have been very easy to walk out and accept that simple: “been better”. Heck, I think of all the times I have done that before…. but not this time. This time something nagged about it…. and so I turned around and found fellowship – and mints.
The next day another stroll, a little lost, and a veteran on the street… I can’t tell you his story because that’s for another day… but it is just as important and just as profound. As I walked away from him many minutes later he yelled at me: “HEY DUDE”. I turned my unmasked smile back in his direction only to have him say: “we need more people like you in charge”… Thumbs up, and I continued my travels.
Which is really the point of writing all this. Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again. God knows we need it.
Oh, and don’t call me a goober for sharing this – I’m doing it because a smart lawyer, a genuinely decent young man who I met along this specific road less traveled, told me to write about it…. and, perhaps, because I sense he might have needed to hear it too.
Thanks Travis.
Love to all.
Thanks, Sundance, for being vulnerable. Humbling ourselves is a difficult thing to do, but honored by God every time. I think of you as some super-human, intellectual giant and this post brings you a little closer to us normals! 😄👏🏼 Seriously, it’s a great encouragement to focus on others, be thankful, and work in the lane God has us in. Much gratitude.
I saw this comment on a post on Youtube. It isn’t mine, but it is appropriate here:
“Yesterday I was in the 7-Eleven, and a black kid and I were headed toward the counter simultaneously. I always let the other person go ahead of me, so I said, “After you.” He burst into tears. He was about 20. “I’m sorry,” he said. “I don’t hate you! I don’t have anything against you!” I said, “Of course not. This is all artificial. I could be your grandfather, so believe me when I say we’re all going to be fine.” He wiped his eyes and said, “I just hate all of this. I’m so sick of it.” I said, “Me too. But we’ve been through worse, and almost all of us are behaving ourselves. Be strong.” He thanked me and left. And he’ll remember that short pep talk. We’ll be fine. All of us.”
I drive past an apartment complex on the way home, where a few folks stand on the median holding BLM signs and collecting money. On a whim, I rolled down my window and handed over a five.
The guy’s face lit up as he thanked me. I smiled back and said “thank President Trump. Trump supports you, in fact ALL “LIVES” Matter to him! Vote for President Trump”.
Felt good.
Thank you sir! I just set an alarm on my phone. Every day, 8 a.m.: “Be of good cheer! And go find some starfish.”
Thank you SD. Spot on!
Let me humbly add this link to a dramatic reading of the battle for Fort McHenry and what Francis Scott Key saw that inspired our National Anthem. (it is on YouTube, apologies in advance for that)
I hate masks.
If the governors take too long to say when, or choose not to say when at all, We The People will do it for them. They can take their little dream of keeping this going through to the election and stick it where the Sun don’t shine.
Thank you for that story. We all need to be reminded that we can make a difference in someone’s life!
I appreciate your optimism, in fact your gentle reminders to find solace in our Faith recharges my batteries.
Sundance has posted “Be of good of good cheer”.
It’s really meant the world to me.
We have social conventions based upon being able to see each others’ faces. We smile at strangers on the street, at people in line, at the clerks who wait on us, But speaking to each other can be touchy at times, especially to someone of the opposite sex. You don’t strike up conversations with women who don’t recognize you. But a smile and a nod is perfectly acceptable, even expected.
But now we are all masked. We can’t see smiles. The usual social niceties that allow us to move about within our society without friction have been torn apart because we can’t see each others’ faces.
So I have been going out of my way to speak to people. I have yet to have anyone respond negatively. Oh, they may think “what’s HE so cheerful about?” but no stranger has yet rebuffed a “hello” or “handsome dog you have” or “what’s good here?” Perhaps it is because everyone is safe behind their masks, a social barrier like a fence that one can safely talk through.
New social rules for new strange times.
“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Philippians 4:7
If you aren’t doing it already, go to church. Here in Southern California we had virtual church for four months due to the lock down. We restarted services outdoors two weeks ago as LA County finally had to admit being outside with six foot distancing between families poses no threat. It is so uplifting to see families joyfully praising the Lord, raising their hands, and singing. The return has been an eye opener as the enemy isn’t happy, and the spiritual attack has been strong. No matter what happens though, He is in control and makes all things work together for our good.
Go to church. Pray for our country.
“if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
2 Chronicles 7:14
Big hugs to you Sundance!
Sundance, you’re the best! 👍
What?
I was struck by one thing which you wrote: “Every moment that we allow the onslaught to deter us from living our dreams is a moment those who oppose our nation see as us taking a knee.”
I look back at the Colonoscopy caper-nick fisaco kneeling and disrespecting the flag and national anthem. We now see it in everything. Every sport, in the congress, and by the way the kenta???? Cloth was and is a symbol worn by the African elite slave traders. Now, I am wondering if that was signaling? The left to force we the people to kneel, (bow) to their agenda. Submission. I also wonder if chy-nuh is a major force behind this?
People are recieving seeds from chy-nuh, seeds of sedition? I see messaging in these events, and not just to each other, they are signaling their intentions to us. We just need to learn to read the tea leaves. We are cattle to them, property.
Thank you for writing this. I love this mindset and have been feeling the same way!
In moments like these of significant change, instead of looking at this as overwhelming or defeat, I look at it as God washing away the old and rising a new type of leader and people. I don’t think these people are winning, and like you said Sundance, they just hold the controls of the communication avenues. We are living through literally psychological warfare, and once people realize that they won’t be so susceptible to these tactics.
They are using these tactics to destroy your sense of self so you can be easily controlled. People who are going through trauma look to authoritative sources for security, and that’s what they are doing. They are trying to grind you down so you won’t fight back.
I have had hope in 2020 because it’s the ending of their system and the rising of a new one. We are being called to walk in that new one. This is a call for newness, and that’s why we must stand firm and not be affected by their warfare on our minds.
Their tactics are tactics of desperation. People whose powers are secure don’t act like this. They are using the media to PROJECT a sense of strength in their numbers when, in reality, they have none. They are like the Wizard of Oz once you pull back the curtain.
God is givng us an opportunity. As Sundance said, live in gratitude and abundance, and believe like you have the God in the Bible watching your six. This is a time for hope, abundance, gratitude, grace, and love. NOT fear and despair. Don’t let them take your joy. This is something that has no power over. Don’t give them the ability they don’t have.
Trust in God, man’s power is futile.
A thousand amens, dear sir.
Some years back, when I (as the song goes) wore a younger man’s clothes, I checked a book out of the local library. In it I found a card used as a bookmark. On it was a poem that I continue to carry in my wallet to this day. It goes as follows:
Can you say today in parting
With the day that is slipping fast
That you’ve helped a single person
Of the many you have passed?
Did you waste the day, or lose it?
Was it well or poorly spent?
Did you leave a trail of kindness
Or a scar of discontent?
As you close your eyes in slumber
Do you think God would say
You have made the world much better
For the life you have lived today?
I do not know who the poet is. All there was on the card was the words, “Compliments of Thomas L. Saxon”. I have searched the name but found nothing to indicate an author. I do not know if that is the author, or if the card was simply supplied by him. I have taken these words to heart and I have shared them as I can. I do not know who left the card in the book, or even if they intended to do so. But I do know that the unknown person’s gift to me has been very powerful and meaningful.
Right now, they do seem to be very appropriate and so I share with whomever needs to hear them. Use them often and use them well.
Walk tall and be proud of who you are. And live your life as well as you are able.
Thank you for your efforts and this great lesson wrapped up in a wonderful story.
I love that and the starfish I had never heard that before. Thank you for sharing.
In western lands beneath the Sun
the flowers may rise in Spring,
the trees may bud, the waters run,
the merry finches sing.
Or there maybe ’tis cloudless night
and swaying beeches bear
the Elven-stars as jewels white
amid their branching hair.
Though here at journey’s end I lie
in darkness buried deep,
beyond all towers strong and high,
beyond all mountains steep,
above all shadows rides the Sun
and Stars for ever dwell:
I will not say the Day is done,
nor bid the Stars farewell.
~ J.R.R. Tolkien
“In the designs of Providence, there are no mere coincidences.” John Paul II saw the hand of God in everything in his life.
I’ve stood on those ramparts many times. I was never more proud of my country than the night of July 4th 1976 when I sat on the lawn at Ft McHenry and celebrated the Bicentennial with my fellow citizens.
Lately I have been hoping for some signs that we could return to that shared moment of patriotism. I left Baltimore for Tennessee 2 years ago and am surrounded with others living their best life.
Before I left, one of the the saddest events for someone who loves their country took place. The Baltimore Ravens were in London to play football. I couldn’t understand how those athletes supposedly representing their home city could take a knee during the National Anthem, written just on the other side of the harbor from where they enjoyed a taxpayer funded stadium.
Sundance, thanks for reminding me what Ft McHenry truly stands for.
PS. Reading the article you linked, I was amazed at what a small number of determined patriots could do. And despite the risk only lost 4 lives. We should not be afraid to call out the enemy and confront them.
“It is a genuinely patriotic position to not succumb to the attack.” Here! Here!
But as a Canadian, I had to find a quick replacement for “patriotic” …
It is a genuinely GODLY position to not succumb to the attack.
Have faith in God and faith that the Godly will triumph … SOON.
Thank you SD, i love the starfish analogy.
I always make of point of saying hello to the crew by name at the grocery store. Always with a smile at those early 731am weekly runs pausing to ask them how they are doing and thanking them for being there. You can tell by their reactions they are genuinely touched. When TP was in such shortage I would show them a photo shop image of a roll of toilet paper and told them how to grow it (just add water) and boy that always got a good laugh 😄
There is never enough laughter in the world, try it, it’s contagious. ❤️
They entirely have shut down on-line discussion of Covid in my town now.
I have not said a bad word.
I really haven’t even made a statement.
Actually I only pose questions.
Covid is deadly!
Are we considering other diseases?
What are the death rates of these other diseases?
CDC Redfield reports Suicides kill more than covid, did you know that?
Oh look in 2005 NIH published a paper about the effectiveness of HCQ…had you seen it?
Could not a poor turkey farming conspiracy theorist conclude that there’s something fishy about that?
No more free flowing info allowed here, just link to CDC and CA guidelines.
Move along folks….nothing to see here.
Also, Citizens look into your voice remote now; You imagined that flaming Mercedes dealership in Oakland. They were grilling tri-tip in the kitchen and you saw a reflection.
—
I’m patiently awaiting response from County Health Director to meet for a beer. I’ll keep you posted.
Thank you Sundance. This is a wonderful post, much loved, much needed.
Also fellow Treepers: thank you for the comments…. they are so well written and full of courage and goodwill.
My prayers to all.
Godspeed Sundance. 🙏🏻
More resources for your trip and “accidentals” to come tomorrow.
Oh, sundance, bless you, bless you for helping that overwhelmed young mother. You are doing the work of the Lord on more levels than one.
I do time to pray His blessings and protection on your life. Hugs…
Sundance, Thank You for this post!
Let me share some good news iv has happen to me. I had an encounter with a mom in Dollar Tree today who was in agreement with the message on my face diaper: Trump 2020. I told her to make sure she votes! She called her teenaged son over to see my face diaper and he gave me a thumbs up. We smiled.
She was buying all the things her daughter, also there, would need for her first apartment. We chatted about cv and how this is all about control and not our health. That in March we were all told NOT TO WEAR MASKS, they DON’T HELP, but now, o Lordy lord, don’t go anywhere with out one!! etc etc.
I told her the government was supposed to protect our rights, and e are supposed to protect our health. That they had no right to tell us we can’t drink 20 oz of soda in one sitting, as an example.
She went on to tell me her daughter felt differently, and her daughter muttered something into her face diaper that I couldn’t make out, but you could tell she was uncomfortable with the ‘odds’ of those oppressed to her beliefs right there as she was stuck at the check out. I said loud enough for her to hear, ‘that’s ok, I have one of those too, and she has me!’, all with a smile. (That’s another story.)
I was JUST sitting here knitting another blanket for our expected grandchild come December, and the thought came to me that I should’ve struck up a conversation with the daughter outside as we were both loading our cars. I missed the opportunity because I didn’t think of it till just now. I strongly, consistently ask to be led to what I should do to fulfill His Will in my life, as I have been in the past at some pretty surprising times. Since I didn’t think of it then, and at times like that, I think to myself, ‘I guess it wasn’t meant to be’. But I decided I will purposely look for such chances from here on out!!
And THEN!!! Only seconds later, I come to the CTH for a last visit of the day and find this new post by you!! And YES!!! I know exactly what you’re saying!!
We’re having some family come starting tomorrow and while excited to be seeing them and having them here with us through Sunday, the past couple of weeks leading up to their visit has been rather uncomfortable for me. Iv been dreading how interaction with some of them may go if cv or the election comes up. Obviously, some are not Trump supporters (they were Bernie bros during the primary 😏~ only a year younger than our daughter who is also anti Trump…damn college professors and their brain washing) and I’m thinking they may be fooled cv believers also.
I’m not worried anymore. My revelation and this post has turned me around. I look forward to all future exchanges about these topics, with ‘whoever’!
And I must tell you, your Travel Day post pulled me out of the dread you write about in this post. Ad rem helped me, too, come to my senses. Both were like a good slap in the face I obviously needed to ‘reset’ my equilibrium in all this BS.
So thank you, thank you, thank you.
I repeat very, VERY often, ‘Jesus, I trust in You’ but the BS pulled too high for me to breathe and had gotten me down. Thanks be to God, your Travel Day post came at exactly the right time for me. Thank you.
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
God bless you and all Deplorable Americans, in public office and out!
🙏🏼♥️🇺🇸🦁☀️😎
Sundance,
I thought about that funny taste in your mouth (in your post).
Loss of taste is a covid symptom. Find a doctor who will prescribe HCQ, zinc, and z-pack.
God bless.
Take heart! 😀
A mortally wounded wolf fights it’s most savage fight when knows it is cornered and has no escape. Such is the DS and democrats, as demonstrated by their ACTIONS.
Dems have gone insane. Literally. Abolishing police departments is NOT a winning campaign message to the large majority of the voting public. Democrats are hemorrhaging voters so badly they had to unleash BLM in order to raise money from corporations.
It is always darkest before the dawn…
…but as the sun began to rise over Ft. McHenry…clearly showing Old Glory still flying proudly, however shot through by the untold cannon shot attempting to bring it down…patriot resolve was made resolute, and british hearts began filling with doubt.
Since that morning, Britain…then the greatest power on earth….has never been the same since.
Consider the Great Depression and the dustbowl our farmlands became in that time. Our forebears endured FAR worse than we are, and not only did they endure they overcame.
This is our birth right and our legacy. Each one of us. Together, and individually.
It is the DS and political left that is desperate and on the proverbial ropes. NOT US. If they threaten that their arrows will be so many as to block out the sun, let us smile and laughing reply, “Then we shall fight in the shade.”
THEIRS is the desperation, angst, and sense of impending doom. Don’t let them fool you into thinking otherwise!
Speaking of….the polls? LMAO ….. Like 2016, right?
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me! I won’t be fooled twice. How about you?
