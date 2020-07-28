Lou Dobbs and Sidney Powell Swing The Truth Hammer…

The great Lou Dobbs has an interview with Lady Justice, Sidney Powell. My deepest respect and appreciation for both of these voices for truth as they discuss the latest developments in the Flynn case as contrast against the status of the FBI and DOJ.
The next few weeks are going to be critical. Everything within this interview is right now at the surface… there are multiple layers of information reaching a crossroad. WATCH:
…Information without action is antithetical to its purpose !
Praying for you, Sundance, and all of the truth warriors like Dobbs and Powell, God’s will be done and let freedom reign! USA USA USA
Proposal.
Upper small group.
Obama – Muslim
Brennan – Muslim
Tashina “Tash” Gauhar ?
Gauhar seems to be of Arabic origin and raises the possibility that she is also Muslim.
Thoughts?
This is a lot about the Iran deal.
It it proves out that all of those in the top of the chain are Muslims and they conspired to overthrow the President of the USA, nobody is going to care about the Iran Deal.
Yep. Billions flowing back to the Deep State.
Sister of Valerie Jarret?
Valerie Jarrett’s parents were Socialists from Iran?
No, don’t make religion an issue… concentrate on the illegal behavior.
From what I can tell, Adam Housley is the only new, stable, apparently non-biased voice saying “massive” justice is coming.
Can we trust him? Or is he being played?
Well, he used the name Robin Gritz as one of his sources. She was the one that Flynn went to bat for I think when she accused McCabe(?) of sexual harassment.
Good enough for me.
Sounds like he’s on the level.
I found two references to the name Gauhar, they both have similar meanings.
The name Gauhar is from Persian گوهر (gohar) meaning “jewel, gemstone”.
Gauhar The meaning of the name Gauhar is A Pearl. The origin of the name Gauhar is Arabic.
The number of Arabs that have worked in the government is outright scary. Peter Strzok was raised in Iran and Liza Page’s mother is Iranian her name is Tamara Najarian.
Huma Mahmood Abedin was taken by her parents to Iran where she grew up. Her father founded the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs. After his death Abedin’s mother took it over.
Valerie Jarrett’s father was an Iranian – soviet spy. Her father was a communist.
It is about time somebody started referencing the still active coverup by Wray’s FBI.
Honestly, how is he still there?
The FBI lied to Congress (SSCI?) in 2018. Under Wray.
Get out.
They wont throw in the towel. The election will decide what happens. God help us.
IMO they won’t throw in the towel even if they lose the election. They will simply get more violent and lawless.
And hopefully President Trump fires Wray & many others, and brings in General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Grenell and many other proven Patriots.
Turn it up to 11.
Great post and you look mahvelous, Sidney!
I can’t help but think that if anyone of us who have been following SPYGATE for so long, were in the position A.G. BARR was…..this day would go this way.
9:00 AM EDT. UNSEAL A FEW INDICTMENTS BEFORE MY TESTIMONY.
5:00 PM EDT. UNSEAL A FEW MORE.
9:00 PM EDT. WATCH RUSSIA RACHEL MADDCOWS EPIC SWAMP MEDIA MELTDOWN. 🙂
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
WHAT? 🙂
D E P L O R A B L E remember? 🙂 HOLDER WOULD DO IT THAT WAY!
Willful blindness is violence!
And ignorance is only bliss to those who would use it against the people. There must be many things that change at this point in time… on all fronts.
Much appreciation to the Entire Treehouse Crew and may Our Creator keep and watch over you all!
“We reported how dirty cop Joe Pientka who is reportedly still at the FBI, and his wife, who we have uncovered is connected to the Trump Tower meeting set up by Fusion GPS, are living high on the hog with houses on both the East and West Coasts. Joe was involved with everything corrupt involving the Russia Collusion Hoax and his wife is an attorney for a company involved with Fusion GPS.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/dark-and-dirty-fbi-agent-joe-pientka-is-under-protective-order-is-he-talking-or-being-protected-from-talking/
Well, well, just what we need more incestuous layers of corruption.
I have been a huge fan of Sidney’s ever since I read “Licensed to Lie”. I cannot believe the same people are involved with this craziness. She is FEARLESS and SMART!! I want to be her in another life!!
I usually like Lou Dobbs a lot, but tonight he had a real touch of the Sean Hannity on him. Looks like he had Sidney Powell on his show so he could tell her about the case.
Although I really like Lou Dobbs, I often think that he does way too much talking himself and wish that he would let the guest do more. Afterall, it’s the information that the guests can give that brings more to light.
I thought the same at first, but I think he is so rightfully incensed about current going-ons, he has to let loose,
Dobbs talks far more than his guests! I want to hear them, not him!
That said, i am grateful for Lou’s advancing this story. Just wish he did so with his ears more.
I saw it; I loved it; I think Wray should be fired—but I also don’t think he has the sway to “hide” Pientka for years—-unless it is because Pientka is a cooperating witness, and what a devastating one he would be if he has been scared into a White Hat—he was everywhere in all this.
I watched the interview earlier, with one eye & half an ear (cooking dinner). But when I listened again just now, Pientka’s involvement in all this jumped out at me too. It does seem awfully odd that they are moving him around like he’s in the witness protection program! Curiouser & curiouser…
He’s THE ONE!
Just kidding, but on second thoughts……
Fiat justitia, ruat caelum…
Let justice be done, though
the heavens fall….
I like that Sidney is calling on the court to do what WE KNOW and they know is right in the Flynn case.
“drop kicked” LOL
Have to say, Sidney looks great! After all the hard work and frustration she has endured, her spirit seems indomitable (as does Gen. Flynn’s). Keep up the great work Sidney we admire you so much!
Surely Sidney Powell will be a key player for President Trump’s second term,
whenTruth and the rule of law return to our grateful and fair-minded nation.
There aren’t enough fake ballots to stop what’s soming in November.
PS- Flynn needs to be FBI director ! Wray needs a rest after all the prevaricating and
stonewalling…God Bless SD for raising awareness of all this.
At home we just watched this interview but of course the question is when will we see indictments? We are almost at the end of July and I get up early each morning to check Breitbart , Citizen Free Press and of course this wonderful forum, TCTH. We wait with baited breath.
Hope one of Sundance’s briefings was / will be with Sidney
Glad you got to meet with them Sundance . Obviously it lifted your spirits to be reconciled in your research,
Just say’n… 😉
Talk about being
dragged off to jail!
Note: Skip to 37:00,
if your time is short.
Lady Justice.
Classy as can be.
The list is growing of agencies that are blatantly in our face corrupted. And these people know that we know. And they just laugh at us. They think they’re above the law, and so far that’s proving to be the case. And they are winning so far, because we keep playing by the rules. That needs to change, and it may be already.
This antifa thug, Garrett Foster, found out the hard way. He thought he was dealing, in his own words in an interview he had just given, with just another pussy. Now he’s dead.
And until the left, the Viva le Resistance so to speak, understands that when you back your opponent into a corner, there is only one outcome. We aren’t playing your games any longer.
Your emotional temper tantrums are going to meet up with our cold anger. Spare your parents the worst news as parents they will ever hear. Their precious angelic little boy won’t be coming home ever again. Because he played the wrong games with an adult.
An Innocent Man
The Truth Hammer
Bent Like a Pretzel. Judicial Branch of our Republic has been corrupted, the corruption grew over time and now includes the Chief Justice Roberts.
I think Sidney’s going to be RBG’s replacement eventually.
