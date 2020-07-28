Lou Dobbs and Sidney Powell Swing The Truth Hammer…

Posted on July 28, 2020 by

The great Lou Dobbs has an interview with Lady Justice, Sidney Powell. My deepest respect and appreciation for both of these voices for truth as they discuss the latest developments in the Flynn case as contrast against the status of the FBI and DOJ.

The next few weeks are going to be critical. Everything within this interview is right now at the surface… there are multiple layers of information reaching a crossroad.  WATCH:

.

…Information without action is antithetical to its purpose !

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to Lou Dobbs and Sidney Powell Swing The Truth Hammer…

  1. Constance M Morrow says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:40 am

    Praying for you, Sundance, and all of the truth warriors like Dobbs and Powell, God’s will be done and let freedom reign! USA USA USA

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      July 28, 2020 at 12:58 am

      Proposal.

      Upper small group.

      Obama – Muslim
      Brennan – Muslim
      Tashina “Tash” Gauhar ?

      Gauhar seems to be of Arabic origin and raises the possibility that she is also Muslim.

      Thoughts?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Mr e-man says:
        July 28, 2020 at 1:11 am

        This is a lot about the Iran deal.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Got243kids says:
        July 28, 2020 at 1:15 am

        Sister of Valerie Jarret?

        Like

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        July 28, 2020 at 1:35 am

        Valerie Jarrett’s parents were Socialists from Iran?

        No, don’t make religion an issue… concentrate on the illegal behavior.

        From what I can tell, Adam Housley is the only new, stable, apparently non-biased voice saying “massive” justice is coming.

        Can we trust him? Or is he being played?

        Like

        Reply
        • gda53 says:
          July 28, 2020 at 1:57 am

          Well, he used the name Robin Gritz as one of his sources. She was the one that Flynn went to bat for I think when she accused McCabe(?) of sexual harassment.

          Good enough for me.

          Sounds like he’s on the level.

          Like

          Reply
      • The Devilbat says:
        July 28, 2020 at 2:00 am

        I found two references to the name Gauhar, they both have similar meanings.
        The name Gauhar is from Persian گوهر (gohar) meaning “jewel, gemstone”.
        Gauhar The meaning of the name Gauhar is A Pearl. The origin of the name Gauhar is Arabic.

        The number of Arabs that have worked in the government is outright scary. Peter Strzok was raised in Iran and Liza Page’s mother is Iranian her name is Tamara Najarian.

        Huma Mahmood Abedin was taken by her parents to Iran where she grew up. Her father founded the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs. After his death Abedin’s mother took it over.


        Valerie Jarrett’s father was an Iranian – soviet spy. Her father was a communist.

        Like

        Reply
  2. Jim in TN says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:41 am

    It is about time somebody started referencing the still active coverup by Wray’s FBI.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. nobaddog says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:43 am

    They wont throw in the towel. The election will decide what happens. God help us.

    Like

    Reply
  4. delighteddeplorable says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Great post and you look mahvelous, Sidney!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. jediphantom says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:48 am

    I can’t help but think that if anyone of us who have been following SPYGATE for so long, were in the position A.G. BARR was…..this day would go this way.

    9:00 AM EDT. UNSEAL A FEW INDICTMENTS BEFORE MY TESTIMONY.

    5:00 PM EDT. UNSEAL A FEW MORE.

    9:00 PM EDT. WATCH RUSSIA RACHEL MADDCOWS EPIC SWAMP MEDIA MELTDOWN. 🙂

    DEPLORABLE JEDI.

    WHAT? 🙂

    D E P L O R A B L E remember? 🙂 HOLDER WOULD DO IT THAT WAY!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. HoosierDaddy says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Willful blindness is violence!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 28, 2020 at 1:07 am

      And ignorance is only bliss to those who would use it against the people. There must be many things that change at this point in time… on all fronts.

      Much appreciation to the Entire Treehouse Crew and may Our Creator keep and watch over you all!

      Like

      Reply
  7. weather257 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:51 am

    “We reported how dirty cop Joe Pientka who is reportedly still at the FBI, and his wife, who we have uncovered is connected to the Trump Tower meeting set up by Fusion GPS, are living high on the hog with houses on both the East and West Coasts. Joe was involved with everything corrupt involving the Russia Collusion Hoax and his wife is an attorney for a company involved with Fusion GPS.”
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/dark-and-dirty-fbi-agent-joe-pientka-is-under-protective-order-is-he-talking-or-being-protected-from-talking/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. pastrygirl123 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:52 am

    I have been a huge fan of Sidney’s ever since I read “Licensed to Lie”. I cannot believe the same people are involved with this craziness. She is FEARLESS and SMART!! I want to be her in another life!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. HarryFlashman says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:52 am

    I usually like Lou Dobbs a lot, but tonight he had a real touch of the Sean Hannity on him. Looks like he had Sidney Powell on his show so he could tell her about the case.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Raquel says:
      July 28, 2020 at 1:37 am

      Although I really like Lou Dobbs, I often think that he does way too much talking himself and wish that he would let the guest do more. Afterall, it’s the information that the guests can give that brings more to light.

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      July 28, 2020 at 1:53 am

      I thought the same at first, but I think he is so rightfully incensed about current going-ons, he has to let loose,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      July 28, 2020 at 2:03 am

      Dobbs talks far more than his guests! I want to hear them, not him!

      That said, i am grateful for Lou’s advancing this story. Just wish he did so with his ears more.

      Like

      Reply
  10. MACAULAY says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:54 am

    I saw it; I loved it; I think Wray should be fired—but I also don’t think he has the sway to “hide” Pientka for years—-unless it is because Pientka is a cooperating witness, and what a devastating one he would be if he has been scared into a White Hat—he was everywhere in all this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • puca58 says:
      July 28, 2020 at 1:16 am

      I watched the interview earlier, with one eye & half an ear (cooking dinner). But when I listened again just now, Pientka’s involvement in all this jumped out at me too. It does seem awfully odd that they are moving him around like he’s in the witness protection program! Curiouser & curiouser…

      Like

      Reply
  11. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Fiat justitia, ruat caelum…
    Let justice be done, though
    the heavens fall….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Zydeco says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:01 am

    I like that Sidney is calling on the court to do what WE KNOW and they know is right in the Flynn case.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. calbear84 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:06 am

    Have to say, Sidney looks great! After all the hard work and frustration she has endured, her spirit seems indomitable (as does Gen. Flynn’s). Keep up the great work Sidney we admire you so much!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Reaganite says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:08 am

    Surely Sidney Powell will be a key player for President Trump’s second term,
    whenTruth and the rule of law return to our grateful and fair-minded nation.
    There aren’t enough fake ballots to stop what’s soming in November.
    PS- Flynn needs to be FBI director ! Wray needs a rest after all the prevaricating and
    stonewalling…God Bless SD for raising awareness of all this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. chollyknickerbocker says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:10 am

    At home we just watched this interview but of course the question is when will we see indictments? We are almost at the end of July and I get up early each morning to check Breitbart , Citizen Free Press and of course this wonderful forum, TCTH. We wait with baited breath.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Boomer Rube says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:13 am

    Hope one of Sundance’s briefings was / will be with Sidney

    Like

    Reply
  17. tpwbama says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:17 am

    Glad you got to meet with them Sundance . Obviously it lifted your spirits to be reconciled in your research,

    Like

    Reply
  18. ImpeachEmAll says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:20 am

    Just say’n… 😉

    Talk about being
    dragged off to jail!

    Note: Skip to 37:00,
    if your time is short.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. kleen says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:26 am

    Lady Justice.
    Classy as can be.

    Like

    Reply
  20. justoldcowboybill says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:33 am

    The list is growing of agencies that are blatantly in our face corrupted. And these people know that we know. And they just laugh at us. They think they’re above the law, and so far that’s proving to be the case. And they are winning so far, because we keep playing by the rules. That needs to change, and it may be already.

    This antifa thug, Garrett Foster, found out the hard way. He thought he was dealing, in his own words in an interview he had just given, with just another pussy. Now he’s dead.

    And until the left, the Viva le Resistance so to speak, understands that when you back your opponent into a corner, there is only one outcome. We aren’t playing your games any longer.

    Your emotional temper tantrums are going to meet up with our cold anger. Spare your parents the worst news as parents they will ever hear. Their precious angelic little boy won’t be coming home ever again. Because he played the wrong games with an adult.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Richie says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:44 am

    An Innocent Man

    The Truth Hammer

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. MVW says:
    July 28, 2020 at 1:55 am

    Bent Like a Pretzel. Judicial Branch of our Republic has been corrupted, the corruption grew over time and now includes the Chief Justice Roberts.

    Like

    Reply
  23. RAC says:
    July 28, 2020 at 2:04 am

    I think Sidney’s going to be RBG’s replacement eventually.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s