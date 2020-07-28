Lou Dobbs and Sidney Powell Swing The Truth Hammer…

The great Lou Dobbs has an interview with Lady Justice, Sidney Powell. My deepest respect and appreciation for both of these voices for truth as they discuss the latest developments in the Flynn case as contrast against the status of the FBI and DOJ.

The next few weeks are going to be critical. Everything within this interview is right now at the surface… there are multiple layers of information reaching a crossroad. WATCH:

.

…Information without action is antithetical to its purpose !