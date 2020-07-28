DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec Discusses Tuesday’s Attorney General Testimony….

Posted on July 28, 2020 by

DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec appears for a brief interview with Sean Hannity to recap events of the day and obliquely outline the status of several forward-leaning investigations.   There’s a major *tell* in this interview for those who have followed carefully. [At 02:51] context for: “proceedings”….

Again, be of good cheer. Do not trouble yourself with dark imaginings; the key for reaching the righteous objective was DOJ recognition/understanding of public knowledge. Information without action is antithetical to its objective.

.

Kupec is solid. There are good people working through a delicate balance.

Don’t be mad, it’s just a random screengrab. 🙂

 

32 Responses to DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec Discusses Tuesday’s Attorney General Testimony….

  1. Chip Doctor says:
    July 28, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Again, be of good cheer. Do not trouble yourself with dark imaginings; the key for reaching the righteous objective was DOJ recognition/understanding of public knowledge.

    Was, not is? I guess they know now!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • sterling1776 says:
      July 28, 2020 at 11:56 pm

      Another tell today: AG Barr said the results of the Durham probe, if [when] released before the election, will not be of a nature that would fall under political influence of an election.

      Talk about walking a fine line. Whatever is coming ought to be beautiful in its actualization.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Bubby says:
      July 28, 2020 at 11:59 pm

      If they know they must act. Sundance has painted them into a corner! Godspeed Sundance!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Big Jake says:
    July 28, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    I’ll believe it when I see the perp walks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. lcsteel says:
    July 28, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    I don’t really watch Hannity anymore. I like Tucker and Lou Dobbs though.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Niagara Frontier says:
    July 28, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Justice delayed is not necessarily justice denied. It’s simply justice delayed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    July 28, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    I love this. Make sure you have sound on….

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  7. TreeClimber says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:00 am

    I feel like Sundance has spoken directly to Ms. Kupec…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. SR says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Barr hearing is over. I wish there is 1-2 low level indictments on this Friday by DOJ.
    I am not sure there will be report first which fake media wouldn’t cover like IG report or some real indictments which fake media has to cover. It’s fake headline “PTrump want to take focus away from his failure of COVID”. DOJ can try their best to be neutral but they will not be called natural so moved on and show indictments.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TimesUp says:
      July 29, 2020 at 12:08 am

      I wish for something more ambitious. I would take criminal indictments against the media organizations for knowingly, willfully and unlawfully disclosing classified information that results in all of them being “unavailable” to cover anything, including especially their asses.

      18 U.S. Code § 798. Disclosure of classified information

      U.S. Code
      Notes

      prev | next
      (a) Whoever knowingly and willfully communicates, furnishes, transmits, or otherwise makes available to an unauthorized person, or publishes, or uses in any manner prejudicial to the safety or interest of the United States or for the benefit of any foreign government to the detriment of the United States any classified information—
      (1) concerning the nature, preparation, or use of any code, cipher, or cryptographic system of the United States or any foreign government; or
      (2) concerning the design, construction, use, maintenance, or repair of any device, apparatus, or appliance used or prepared or planned for use by the United States or any foreign government for cryptographic or communication intelligence purposes; or
      (3) concerning the communication intelligence activities of the United States or any foreign government; or
      (4) obtained by the processes of communication intelligence from the communications of any foreign government, knowing the same to have been obtained by such processes—
      Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.

      Like

      Reply
  9. kleen says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:02 am

    I used to watch Hannity, but he insists in allowing Lindsey Graham lie to the public on his show constantly.
    I can’t take it. It drives me to my max level of insanity. I can’t!
    I had to stop watching Hannity. Never looked back.
    Hannity can keep bringing LG all day long on his show. I won’t watch it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Right to reply says:
      July 29, 2020 at 12:09 am

      Don’t watch FAUX News. Its a bunch of talking heads trying to outdo each other for ratings, book signings, and the biggest paycheck. OANN, is the place to be. Calm, factual, commonsense.
      Judge Jeannine screams to get viewers. Ingraham falls over her ego to get viewers. Hannity talks down everyone on his show and pretends to know things he knows nothing about.

      They are a bad tabloid whose sole purpose is to direct anger. Viewers watch, get angry, do nothing. Rinse and repeat. Sometimes I wonder if they haven’t been trained by the CIA

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      July 29, 2020 at 12:15 am

      “Proceeding.”
      As in Process, French for Trial (too lazy to look up Latin).
      Yet, it’s still non-public, so, secret.
      Translation: Grand Jury.

      Sweet Dreams Treepers!

      Like

      Reply
  10. warrprin1 says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Spox Kupec has her act together! Let’s get on with the show – the one that is keeping the DS actors awake all night, every night.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. bulwarker says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Covid takes on another dimension: grind all judicial proceedings to a halt. So many positives for the Democrats, so many negatives for everyone else. Hard to believe its all happenstance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. 2ndbearflagrevolt says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:04 am

    I hope so. I can’t wait. Working class has a 5 minute news feed they get to chew on. 99% of it is garbage. Let’s hope the news feed they get from today on is bona-fide. It needs to be. I’m tired of listening to my father and father in law spout off a bunch of MSM nonsense. Donald Jr. talked about being spoon fed news with big tech etc. and that fiasco. Please repeat over and over again if you can to these folks because it does apply… “When you’ve been spoon fed shit your whole life you’re gonna have real shitty breath! Sorry for the language Sundance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. WhiteBoard says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Barr and Trump seem to like each other

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Dekester says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:07 am

    The tide has most certainly turned.

    Kupec, Gaetz, Collins,Gohmert, Jordan and others have real spring in their step.

    The imbeciles conducting that farce today are no match for PDJT, and the A/M

    Even the corrupt MSM will not be able to keep those idiots afloat.

    Kupec is one intelligent and tenacious lady.

    Attractive too..what gives, the PDJT woman average out at say 8.5 out of 10.

    The Dims “ women” maybe 2.5 out of 10 ( on a good day.)

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Beauregard says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Is it just me? Kupec makes me trust Barr. She’s that good.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Richie says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Kupec

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. chojun says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:09 am

    That it took 3+ years to assemble a crackpot team at the DOJ is a damned shame.

    Like

    Reply
  18. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:14 am

    I was listening to the comment by Barr when asked by a democrat if he was going to honor that 60 day cut-off prior to the election. In short, no. This should mean late September to October time frame. If their is reason to be optimistic.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Maquis says:
    July 29, 2020 at 12:16 am

    “Proceeding.”
    As in Process, French for Trial (too lazy to look up Latin).
    Yet, it’s still non-public, so, secret.
    Translation: Grand Jury.

    Sweet Dreams Treepers!

    Like

    Reply

