DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec Discusses Tuesday’s Attorney General Testimony….

DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec appears for a brief interview with Sean Hannity to recap events of the day and obliquely outline the status of several forward-leaning investigations. There’s a major *tell* in this interview for those who have followed carefully. [At 02:51] context for: “proceedings”….

Again, be of good cheer. Do not trouble yourself with dark imaginings; the key for reaching the righteous objective was DOJ recognition/understanding of public knowledge. Information without action is antithetical to its objective.

Kupec is solid. There are good people working through a delicate balance.

