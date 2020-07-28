DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec Discusses Tuesday’s Attorney General Testimony….

DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec appears for a brief interview with Sean Hannity to recap events of the day and obliquely outline the status of several forward-leaning investigations. There’s a major *tell* in this interview for those who have followed carefully. [At 02:51] context for: “proceedings”….
Again, be of good cheer. Do not trouble yourself with dark imaginings; the key for reaching the righteous objective was DOJ recognition/understanding of public knowledge. Information without action is antithetical to its objective.
.
Kupec is solid. There are good people working through a delicate balance.
Don’t be mad, it’s just a random screengrab. 🙂
Again, be of good cheer. Do not trouble yourself with dark imaginings; the key for reaching the righteous objective was DOJ recognition/understanding of public knowledge.
Was, not is? I guess they know now!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Another tell today: AG Barr said the results of the Durham probe, if [when] released before the election, will not be of a nature that would fall under political influence of an election.
Talk about walking a fine line. Whatever is coming ought to be beautiful in its actualization.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If they know they must act. Sundance has painted them into a corner! Godspeed Sundance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll believe it when I see the perp walks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll believe it when I see the perp walks.
LikeLike
I don’t really watch Hannity anymore. I like Tucker and Lou Dobbs though.
LikeLike
It was a good interview. Ms. Kupec was allowed to talk.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Justice delayed is not necessarily justice denied. It’s simply justice delayed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love this. Make sure you have sound on….
LikeLiked by 17 people
Thank you Sundance…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the “sweet dreams” nightcap 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kerri Kupec couldn’t take a bad picture – even a screen grab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re Rocking Now! YES!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it me or is SD saying put up or shut up. (Insert Mel Gibson speech as William Wallace here).
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was great! Thanks for the laugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel like Sundance has spoken directly to Ms. Kupec…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr hearing is over. I wish there is 1-2 low level indictments on this Friday by DOJ.
I am not sure there will be report first which fake media wouldn’t cover like IG report or some real indictments which fake media has to cover. It’s fake headline “PTrump want to take focus away from his failure of COVID”. DOJ can try their best to be neutral but they will not be called natural so moved on and show indictments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish for something more ambitious. I would take criminal indictments against the media organizations for knowingly, willfully and unlawfully disclosing classified information that results in all of them being “unavailable” to cover anything, including especially their asses.
18 U.S. Code § 798. Disclosure of classified information
U.S. Code
Notes
prev | next
(a) Whoever knowingly and willfully communicates, furnishes, transmits, or otherwise makes available to an unauthorized person, or publishes, or uses in any manner prejudicial to the safety or interest of the United States or for the benefit of any foreign government to the detriment of the United States any classified information—
(1) concerning the nature, preparation, or use of any code, cipher, or cryptographic system of the United States or any foreign government; or
(2) concerning the design, construction, use, maintenance, or repair of any device, apparatus, or appliance used or prepared or planned for use by the United States or any foreign government for cryptographic or communication intelligence purposes; or
(3) concerning the communication intelligence activities of the United States or any foreign government; or
(4) obtained by the processes of communication intelligence from the communications of any foreign government, knowing the same to have been obtained by such processes—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.
LikeLike
I used to watch Hannity, but he insists in allowing Lindsey Graham lie to the public on his show constantly.
I can’t take it. It drives me to my max level of insanity. I can’t!
I had to stop watching Hannity. Never looked back.
Hannity can keep bringing LG all day long on his show. I won’t watch it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t watch FAUX News. Its a bunch of talking heads trying to outdo each other for ratings, book signings, and the biggest paycheck. OANN, is the place to be. Calm, factual, commonsense.
Judge Jeannine screams to get viewers. Ingraham falls over her ego to get viewers. Hannity talks down everyone on his show and pretends to know things he knows nothing about.
They are a bad tabloid whose sole purpose is to direct anger. Viewers watch, get angry, do nothing. Rinse and repeat. Sometimes I wonder if they haven’t been trained by the CIA
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Proceeding.”
As in Process, French for Trial (too lazy to look up Latin).
Yet, it’s still non-public, so, secret.
Translation: Grand Jury.
Sweet Dreams Treepers!
LikeLike
Spox Kupec has her act together! Let’s get on with the show – the one that is keeping the DS actors awake all night, every night.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Covid takes on another dimension: grind all judicial proceedings to a halt. So many positives for the Democrats, so many negatives for everyone else. Hard to believe its all happenstance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope so. I can’t wait. Working class has a 5 minute news feed they get to chew on. 99% of it is garbage. Let’s hope the news feed they get from today on is bona-fide. It needs to be. I’m tired of listening to my father and father in law spout off a bunch of MSM nonsense. Donald Jr. talked about being spoon fed news with big tech etc. and that fiasco. Please repeat over and over again if you can to these folks because it does apply… “When you’ve been spoon fed shit your whole life you’re gonna have real shitty breath! Sorry for the language Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr and Trump seem to like each other
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grew up on DMX. My kids clean the house to DMX now 🤣. Love it
LikeLike
The tide has most certainly turned.
Kupec, Gaetz, Collins,Gohmert, Jordan and others have real spring in their step.
The imbeciles conducting that farce today are no match for PDJT, and the A/M
Even the corrupt MSM will not be able to keep those idiots afloat.
Kupec is one intelligent and tenacious lady.
Attractive too..what gives, the PDJT woman average out at say 8.5 out of 10.
The Dims “ women” maybe 2.5 out of 10 ( on a good day.)
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it just me? Kupec makes me trust Barr. She’s that good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kupec
LikeLiked by 3 people
That it took 3+ years to assemble a crackpot team at the DOJ is a damned shame.
LikeLike
I was listening to the comment by Barr when asked by a democrat if he was going to honor that 60 day cut-off prior to the election. In short, no. This should mean late September to October time frame. If their is reason to be optimistic.
LikeLike
“Proceeding.”
As in Process, French for Trial (too lazy to look up Latin).
Yet, it’s still non-public, so, secret.
Translation: Grand Jury.
Sweet Dreams Treepers!
LikeLike