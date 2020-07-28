Attorney General Bill Barr Releases Opening Statement to House Judiciary Committee…

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is set to testify today before the House Judiciary Committee. In advance of his testimony AG Barr released his opening statement.
It’s kinda…. Meh. Hopefully the questioning will be more interesting. Any opinions on whose questions might yield some quality responses?
Jim Jordan, Louis Gohmert. Doug Collins, Andy Biggs.
The newsie soundbites will be spun in favor of the narrative. I don’t expect any surprizing reveal.
The press is long beyond a commitment to basic honesty.
It is my fond hope that some of the so called press will be arrested as their AGENCY memberships and perhaps Xi-party memberships and perhaps Criminal subversive activities come to the fore.
Until this foreign owned “press” is put down like the rabid dogs they are, best to IGNORE and keep distance.
Unless you are a professional “DOG CATCHER/vetrinarian” and work daily to counteract the disease they spread (POINT OUT THE LIES frothing from their mouths and catch them in a loop of Truth they cannot wriggle out of.)
The “rabid press”
I see Joe hasn’t got over the President’s series of tweets about Joe’s ‘cold case dead intern’.
Poor dopey Joe; he’s pretty much just beclowning himself with this tweet.
Keep in mind that if Sundance has met with any of the Republican members of the committee, he may have pointed out a few of the right questions that need to be asked.
One standard of justice for all with no indictments !!!
Better than I expected. The Dim questioners, even with all the Lawfare “gotcha” questions written out for them in advance, won’t lay a glove on him, but of course ACTIONS would be better than winning a verbal joust.
I think this is a very good statement.
I hope that the actions described currently as defensive measures to protect the Federal Courthouse become even greater, and become “Less defense and more offense” against this CLEARLY STATED
“assault on the Government of the United States”
This particular meeting being prefaced by this particular statement IS a VERBAL JOUST, and likely an important one.
What “action” are you looking for from Barr’s appearance to this committee? Should he SHOOT EM ALL and let God sort em out? LOL
I, too thought the statement was pretty good, but I stubbornly maintain there is no proof that Fentanyl Floyd was treated as he was because of his race. He was a big man, higher than a kite that resisted arrest. It used to be a given that cops roughed up resisters. It’s racist to assume his treatment was racist.
So Barr goes a little too far in placating the left, but overall a good opener. I just hope I wake up in time to watch the fun.
Sometimes disarming your opponent is preliminary to getting them to listen to your more sallient points following.
I also feel that Floyd case has been tried in the press and by mobs before it comes to trial.
Thus NOT an example of “equal justice” at all.
But I see what Barr was doing there.
Floyd appeared before Judge Judy years ago, and it was a disaster.
That’s a different George Floyd.
That said, the recently dead George Floyd was passing counterfeit money. Not that this is a killing offense, just he was not a good example.
(An AG..) “must ensure that there is one standard of justice that applies to everyone equally and that criminal cases are handled even-handedly, based on the law and the facts, and without regard to political or personal considerations.”
There are many frustrated Americans hoping that A/G Barr means every word of that quote and he and Mr. Durham will soon prove it. But some intelligent and experienced pundits are not exactly confident that he will. ie. Buck Sexton has always seemed like a thoughtful and insightful person.
I suspect there will be some verbal firework exchanges between A/G Barr and the always vicious and nasty Dems on the Committee.
I think that I heard they have until end of August per FBI rules/per election (60 day rule).. If nothing happens by EOM it ain’t going down until after Nov. If Trump (and R’s) wins he will have enough political capital to nail them to the wall. No, I am not saying this is right but that’s where we are at. If I put self in Barr’s shoes I would be very careful about making the enemy look bad. This story alone shows you what the left is capable of and if the full blown Marxists win 2020 these events will be a tame compared to what they will do knowing they will never lose again. It’s kinda what kicked this stuff off if you think about it.
I have been looking for a rallying cry; plan B. Perhaps one takes shape. If Aug comes and goes then we need to drop this stuff focus on getting re elected or we need to take it to next level. Not sure what that looks like yet but it does give us a timeframe.
Eeyore.
If you think trump will let this slide because the calendar says 8/31 you clearly haven’t been paying attention. This is for the future of our republic, not a political date based on historical bullshit.
It’s all timing until November.
The FBI rules are SHIT!! Nothing in any law on our books says anything about not convicting someone who needs to be convicted.
On the flip side, what if someone is delaying or concealing knowledge or evidence of massive crimes?
Who even knew the FBI had rules????????
Buck Sexton is not my favorite.
I much prefer the Point of View expressed by another writer of note:
“Our opposition has nothing but false witness, fear and lies. Push on them, they are weak and shallow.”
PUSHING!
I agree KBR. sundance is definitely a “writer of note” and more.
Barr’s pushing is effective. He massive triggered things with a short and pithy remark, alomst offhand, “I think the Trump campaign was spied on.” He added “without adequate predicate” for the cherry on top.
He is not going to back down from those conclusions. I think today naturally will result in his doubling down on those, which in a normal world, gets people to demand “put up, or shut up.”
He’s also going to be very direct that the US is embroiled in widespread and violent Marxist revolution. He’s already insinuated that the DEMs support violent, Marxist revolution. Trigger them, they get angry, overconfident, and sloppy.
I like it. And, it’s his voice coming through. The Attorney General’s opening statement is thoughtful, well organized, timely and goes to the heart of the matter. Barr has to quash any and all of the Democrats’ narratives insinuating or accusing Trump of telling Barr who to prosecute and using the DOJ as a political weapon, but he clearly is also taking shots at Nadler.
This statement is only his opening salvo. His responses to questions will be quite telling. He’s ready to testify.
Well, that addresses a few mobs destroying property and taking a few lives.
What about the Obama coup attempt to destroy an entire Federal Republic?? How’s THAT going Mr. AG?? Hmmmmm??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Negativity is expecting Mr Barr to solve ALL things in his opening remarks.
Negativity is calling “ “an assault on the Government of the United States”
“ a few mobs destroying property and taking a few lives.”
Optimism would become you.
Geez! How did we get here. Our gene pool definitely needs cleaning, and if they keep it up…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the heck does Barr’s statement have to do with genetics? Off topic post much?
As Sundance has said, and i quote “Choose to be optimistic. Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, there are people working furiously and with great purpose. Remember, this is the only life we have – so seize this day, and then the next, and then keep going.” All things are possible with God.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was going to post something similar. Based upon the first 6 comments to this post, we need to improve morale around here before Sundance’s Phase 2 is outlined. There will be actions for Treepers to take. Working optimistically towards success is the Trumpian way. Choo! Choo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Lots of Eeyores complaining “it’s not happening fast enough on myyyyyy timeline”
Very frustrating
THANK YOU John, Random and Hazelnut. Completely agree. This is our first challenge to support Sundance’s efforts so let’s do this- stay focused and optimistic.
Do Not Feed the Trolls!
Not feeding.
“Our opposition has nothing but false witness, fear and lies. Push on them, they are weak and shallow.”
PUSHING.
With optomism against their purposeful pessimism.
Reposted from Sunday. Very appropriate for this hearing.
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral 2020
4 Jun 2020
by Yaacov Apelbaum
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2020/06/05/gunfight-at-the-o-k-corral-2020
I am as frustrated as everyone else is over the lack of any indictments of the previous administration’s attempts to frame, spy on, overthrow and remove President Trump. I am encouraged by what Barr is saying in his opening statement. He is testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee under oath. Think about that. He cannot say he stands for law and order and one system of justice applied equally for all without his truly meaning it. Barr and Durham will bring indictments. Don’t know who, where or when, but I have resigned myself to accepting it will be after the election. There has to be more complexity to Spygate than we already know or see. If SD is encouraged things are proceeding in a positive direction, then I am remain optimistic everything will work out and justice will be served.
…or the timing of the big reveal is being carefully managed to produce the “October Surprise”?
Bottom line, Biden, Obama, Mueller, and Rosenstein are shielded from possible criminal prosecution. Barr refused criminal referrals
on Comey and McCabe .
Barr allows Wray to conceal evidence. First Question- AG Barr , Where in the F%%k is Flynn’s original 302?
A/G Barr–“In recent nights, rioters have barricaded the front door of the courthouse, pried plywood off the windows with crowbars and thrown commercial-grade fireworks into the building in an apparent attempt to burn it down with federal personnel inside.”
Was this a “commercial-grade firework” in the video below or something more powerful. If one of the federal defenders was standing on the spot where it blew up it would have answered the question. If it wasn’t, it’s getting pretty close to throwing actual explosives intended to maim or kill. The Molotov cocktails are still being hurled and more Fed buildings are being damaged.
Seems like a tipping point is getting near but enjoy the talking.
The video in the article above shows a few FBI agents inspecting the fed building carnage in the morning long after the mob had left and gone to bed.
Any state or local gov’t like the city of Atlanta that refuses to even attempt to prevent attacks on Fed properties should have the total repair costs deducted from all Fed transfer payments to them.
So, Nadler is going to be in attendance or, is that just ‘a myth’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nadler is chair of the House Judiciary. It would be odd for the chair to not attend.
This is billed as general oversight of DOJ, but keep in mind that the House is working on articles of impeachment against Barr, and that the usual suspects have been advancing the typical incendiary and false accusations.
Barr does an exceptionally good job at rebutting the false allegations. We might something along the lines of a a rebuttal “there is no evidence to support ..” or “the evidence shows …”
Barr also does a good job of letting his opponents ramble. I have yet to see anybody get under his skin. He’s a happy warrior! He knows he can’t change the dishonest press and DEMs, and that isn’t his purview anyway.
He shouldn’t have started with the lie….”I am pleased to be here.”
Perhaps he IS pleased, and feels quite up to the challenge…
I like the slight emphasis that we should not have a two-tiered justice system, I think this is something that politicians could emphasize further since it has bipartisan support, and is timely considering current BLM (Left) and DOJ (Right) concerns.
I wish AG Barr all the very best today. He is facing a bunch of sickening liars and propaganda agents disguised as Congresspersons. Thinking about what he is facing has given me a sleepless night.
I hope that Congressmen Jordan and others bring home the fact that Nadler describes the war zone in Portland a myth.
Godspeed AG Barr. Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In. Be Blessed and I hope you feel the strength of the Holy Trinity working on your behalf.
